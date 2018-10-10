Drive Chart
COLO
USC

No. 19 Colorado faces biggest test yet at USC

  • Oct 10, 2018

"Game of runs" typically refers to basketball. The concept also applies in a few ways to Saturday's Pac-12 Conference matchup at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, pitting No. 19-ranked Colorado against USC.

USC (3-2, 2-1 Pac-12) puts a pair of impressive runs on the line in this early meeting for the South division lead: One is the Trojans' 18-0 record at the Coliseum under coach Clay Helton. The other is an all-time 12-0 mark against Colorado.

"We're definitely aware of it," Colorado defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson said. "That's why our intensity, our mindset's gone up another notch during these practices. A lot of energy, a lot of intensity showing up."

Beyond the historic implications, Colorado (5-0, 2-0) aims to extend both its best start since 1998 and its early lead in the South. The Buffs already boast head-to-head wins against two of their divisional counterparts, routing UCLA on Sept. 28, 38-16, and outlasting Arizona State last week, 28-21, behind four touchdowns from wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.

The multitalented Shenault comes in with six receiving touchdowns and four rushing scores, the byproduct of what Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre described as offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini's goal to "put the ball in (Shenault's) hands as much as possible."

Colorado uses the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder in a variety of spots around the field: lined up wide at receiver, in the slot, at tight end, and in short-yardage and goal-line situations out of the Wildcat. Shenault ranks 11th in the nation in all-purpose at 149.8 yards per game, and tied for seventh with his 10 touchdowns. Shenault's presents the USC defense with yet another different look. The Trojans faced a pass-heavy, air-raid attack Sept. 21 against Washington State, then went up against a balanced spread on Sept. 29 at Arizona, which employed two primary ball-carriers and a variety of receivers.

USC won both games, rebounding from consecutive losses Sept. 8 and 15 at Stanford and Texas, but the Trojans gave up runs in both. Washington State built a 30-17 lead early in the third quarter, while Arizona rattled off three unanswered touchdowns to nearly erase a 24-0 deficit.

The lulls are partially the result of a USC offense still seeking its identity with true freshman quarterback JT Daniels and an up-and-down rushing game. The ground attack was more up the last time out, paced by Aca'Cedric Ware's 173 yards and two touchdowns, but three turnovers and 169 yards worth of penalties kept the Trojans from capitalizing.

"We've got to clean up penalties and those turnovers immediately," Helton said. "The defense played excellent, we were able to run the ball like we planned, our special teams are getting better with each week. (But) we've got to cut the mistakes out and have a clean game."

While the offense's inability to finish drives has contributed to USC surrendering runs to opponents, the Trojans' defense isn't without its question marks. Depth in the secondary is no closer to resolution in Week 7 than it was Week 1, and may be more of an issue after the bye week.

The possibility of safety Bubba Bolden returning no longer exists, with him removed from the roster this past weekend. USC is also without safety Isaiah Pola-Mao for the rest of the season, and cornerback Isaiah Langley's status for Saturday is uncertain. USC also lost Ykili Ross and Jack Jones before the season.

Meanwhile, Colorado boasts a corps of pass-catchers beyond Shenault.

"We have depth at wide receiver, and anybody who gets in can make a play," Shenault said.

Quarterback Steven Montez has favored Shenault to the tune of 51 passes -- more than double K.D. Nixon's 23 catches -- but the trio of Nixon, Tony Brown and Jay MacIntyre give the Buffs' offense options. And, unlike the multi-receiver, air-raid look Washington State sent at USC, Colorado has been balanced and productive in the run game. Travon McMillian is averaging 105.6 rushing yards per game, almost eight more than the Trojans allowed Arizona on Sept. 29.

Helton told reporters during the bye that the week off came at "a good time." Among the orders of business with the time off: linebacker/defensive end Porter Gustin getting time to rest an injured ankle, and Daniels having the opportunity to recharge.

"With any great quarterback or pitcher, at some point in time, you've got to rest him," Helton said.

Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.2% 1420 11 2 174.2
S. Montez 115/153 1420 11 2
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 31 0 0 360.4
J. MacIntyre 1/1 31 0 0
S. Noyer 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 14 0 1 43.5
S. Noyer 3/5 14 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 528 4
T. McMillian 84 528 4 75
B. Bisharat 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 143 0
B. Bisharat 21 143 0 47
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 125 3
S. Montez 32 125 3 38
K. Evans 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 124 1
K. Evans 36 124 1 11
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 43 1
A. Fontenot 11 43 1 15
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 41 4
L. Shenault Jr. 13 41 4 8
C. Sanders 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
C. Sanders 4 8 0 4
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. MacIntyre 1 4 0 4
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -5 0
K. Nixon 5 -5 0 2
S. Noyer 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -8 0
S. Noyer 3 -8 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 708 6
L. Shenault Jr. 51 708 6 89
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 290 1
K. Nixon 23 290 1 51
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 234 0
T. Brown 18 234 0 53
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 114 2
J. MacIntyre 12 114 2 27
J. Winfree 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 1
J. Winfree 7 55 1 20
K. Evans 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
K. Evans 2 40 0 31
K. Ento 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
K. Ento 2 14 0 11
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 6 0
T. McMillian 3 6 0 9
B. Bisharat 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
B. Bisharat 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Gamboa 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Gamboa 0-0 0.0 1
N. Landman 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
N. Landman 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stefanou 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/8 24/24
J. Stefanou 5/8 0 24/24 39
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
USC
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.9% 1257 4 3 127.4
J. Daniels 100/167 1257 4 3
M. Fink 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 3 0 0 62.6
M. Fink 1/2 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Ware 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 335 3
A. Ware 54 335 3 69
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 276 1
S. Carr 47 276 1 50
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 154 6
V. Malepeai 29 154 6 21
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
V. Jones Jr. 2 10 0 8
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
A. St. Brown 2 9 0 12
M. Fink 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
M. Fink 3 3 0 5
J. Daniels 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 -58 0
J. Daniels 23 -58 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 396 2
A. St. Brown 25 396 2 53
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 244 1
T. Vaughns 23 244 1 35
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 209 1
M. Pittman Jr. 11 209 1 50
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 157 0
V. Jones Jr. 10 157 0 44
T. Sidney 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 96 0
T. Sidney 6 96 0 41
J. Falo 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 60 0
J. Falo 5 60 0 37
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 0
V. Malepeai 6 28 0 10
T. Petite 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
T. Petite 4 27 0 10
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 21 0
S. Carr 7 21 0 9
A. Ware 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
A. Ware 3 20 0 9
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
E. Krommenhoek 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Tell III 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Tell III 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. McGrath 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 6/6
C. McGrath 6/8 0 6/6 24
M. Brown 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 7/7
M. Brown 2/2 0 7/7 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
