Thorson, Luckenbaugh lead Northwestern over Nebraska in OT
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Clayton Thorson threw for 455 yards and three touchdowns, and Drew Luckenbaugh kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime to give Northwestern a 34-31 victory over winless Nebraska on Saturday afternoon.
Nebraska (0-6, 0-4 Big Ten) blew a 10-point lead in the final 5:41 in regulation and fell to 0-6 for the first time ever. They also extended the longest losing streak in the storied program's history to 10 games. It's not the start coach Scott Frost envisioned when he decided to take over at his alma mater after orchestrating a drastic turnaround in two seasons coaching Central Florida.
Flynn Nagel set career highs with 220 yards receiving and two touchdowns, and the Wildcats (3-3, 3-1) won for the first time at home after an 0-3 start at Ryan Field.
Things weren't looking good for them trailing 31-21 with 5:41 left in the fourth quarter. But Northwestern kicked a field goal, then drove 99 yards after getting pinned at the 1 with 2:02 left.
The Wildcats were aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty against Carlos Davis that moved the ball out to the 16, and Thorson finished the drive with a 5-yard TD to JJ Jefferson with 12 seconds left in regulation.
Nebraska got the first shot in overtime after Northwestern deferred and a low snap in a shotgun formation on fourth-and-1 at the 16 did in the Cornhuskers. Martinez scooped up the loose ball around the 30, heaved it to the end zone from the 37 and got intercepted by JR Pace.
Northwestern moved six yards before Drew Luckenbaugh nailed a 37-yarder on fourth down to give the Wildcats their second straight victory.
Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Adrian Martinez threw for 251 yards and a TD.
JD Spielman caught eight passes for 76 yards receiving and a TD. But Nebraska remained winless since a victory at Purdue last Oct. 28.
THE TAKEAWAY
Nebraska: This one has to sting for the Cornhuskers, who thought they were on the verge of breaking through prior to this game. They were in control, only to let the lead slip away down the stretch.
Northwestern: The Wildcats showed resolve by rallying late. But they continue to struggle in the run game since leading rusher Jeremy Larkin was forced to stop playing because of a spinal issue. They finished with 32 yards rushing, after being held to a combined 36 over the previous two games.
UP NEXT
Nebraska: Hosts Minnesota on Oct. 20.
Northwestern: Visits Rutgers on Oct. 20.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|30
|Rushing
|15
|4
|Passing
|9
|21
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|8-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|469
|474
|Total Plays
|82
|88
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|231
|32
|Rush Attempts
|47
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|1.4
|Net Yards Passing
|238
|442
|Comp. - Att.
|25-35
|41-65
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|6.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-13
|2-13
|Penalties - Yards
|9-89
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.8
|5-39.4
|Return Yards
|90
|20
|Punts - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-57
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|2-14
|2-0
|Kicking
|3/5
|6/7
|Extra Points
|2/3
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/2
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|442
|
|
|231
|RUSH YDS
|32
|
|
|469
|TOTAL YDS
|474
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|25/35
|251
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
|D. Ozigbo
|22
|159
|2
|37
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|13
|37
|0
|13
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|9
|32
|1
|11
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|8
|76
|1
|42
|
M. Williams 19 WR
|M. Williams
|3
|41
|0
|24
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|3
|40
|0
|19
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
|D. Ozigbo
|4
|33
|0
|18
|
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
|S. Morgan Jr.
|2
|31
|0
|26
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
K. Warner 81 WR
|K. Warner
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
B. Reimers 83 WR
|B. Reimers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Woodyard 88 WR
|J. Woodyard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Gifford 12 LB
|L. Gifford
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Reed 25 S
|A. Reed
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Neal 14 S
|T. Neal
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Pickering 32 K
|B. Pickering
|1/2
|34
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Armstrong 98 P
|I. Armstrong
|5
|45.8
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|2
|19.5
|27
|0
|
M. Wilbon 21 RB
|M. Wilbon
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
W. Mazour 37 RB
|W. Mazour
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thorson 18 QB
|C. Thorson
|41/64
|455
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moten IV 20 RB
|J. Moten IV
|7
|23
|0
|8
|
S. Vault 4 WR
|S. Vault
|12
|16
|0
|5
|
C. Thorson 18 QB
|C. Thorson
|4
|-7
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Nagel 2 WR
|F. Nagel
|12
|220
|2
|61
|
B. Skowronek 88 WR
|B. Skowronek
|6
|73
|0
|27
|
J. Jefferson 12 WR
|J. Jefferson
|4
|40
|1
|17
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|2
|23
|0
|18
|
C. Green 84 TE
|C. Green
|4
|21
|0
|14
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|2
|20
|0
|16
|
J. Moten IV 20 RB
|J. Moten IV
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
|C. Hanaoka
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Holman 16 WR
|B. Holman
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Fessler 5 WR
|C. Fessler
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Vault 4 WR
|S. Vault
|4
|3
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Williams 3 DB
|T. Williams
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McGee 41 S
|J. McGee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 13 DB
|J. Pace
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Luckenbaugh 38 K
|D. Luckenbaugh
|2/3
|37
|4/4
|10
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Collins 49 P
|J. Collins
|5
|39.4
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
