Thorson, Luckenbaugh lead Northwestern over Nebraska in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 13, 2018

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Clayton Thorson threw for 455 yards and three touchdowns, and Drew Luckenbaugh kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime to give Northwestern a 34-31 victory over winless Nebraska on Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska (0-6, 0-4 Big Ten) blew a 10-point lead in the final 5:41 in regulation and fell to 0-6 for the first time ever. They also extended the longest losing streak in the storied program's history to 10 games. It's not the start coach Scott Frost envisioned when he decided to take over at his alma mater after orchestrating a drastic turnaround in two seasons coaching Central Florida.

Flynn Nagel set career highs with 220 yards receiving and two touchdowns, and the Wildcats (3-3, 3-1) won for the first time at home after an 0-3 start at Ryan Field.

Things weren't looking good for them trailing 31-21 with 5:41 left in the fourth quarter. But Northwestern kicked a field goal, then drove 99 yards after getting pinned at the 1 with 2:02 left.

The Wildcats were aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty against Carlos Davis that moved the ball out to the 16, and Thorson finished the drive with a 5-yard TD to JJ Jefferson with 12 seconds left in regulation.

Nebraska got the first shot in overtime after Northwestern deferred and a low snap in a shotgun formation on fourth-and-1 at the 16 did in the Cornhuskers. Martinez scooped up the loose ball around the 30, heaved it to the end zone from the 37 and got intercepted by JR Pace.

Northwestern moved six yards before Drew Luckenbaugh nailed a 37-yarder on fourth down to give the Wildcats their second straight victory.

Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Adrian Martinez threw for 251 yards and a TD.

JD Spielman caught eight passes for 76 yards receiving and a TD. But Nebraska remained winless since a victory at Purdue last Oct. 28.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nebraska: This one has to sting for the Cornhuskers, who thought they were on the verge of breaking through prior to this game. They were in control, only to let the lead slip away down the stretch.

Northwestern: The Wildcats showed resolve by rallying late. But they continue to struggle in the run game since leading rusher Jeremy Larkin was forced to stop playing because of a spinal issue. They finished with 32 yards rushing, after being held to a combined 36 over the previous two games.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Hosts Minnesota on Oct. 20.

Northwestern: Visits Rutgers on Oct. 20.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal
38-D.Luckenbaugh 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
6
yds
pos
31
34
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:12
38-D.Luckenbaugh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Touchdown 0:17
18-C.Thorson complete to 12-J.Jefferson. 12-J.Jefferson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
119
yds
01:54
pos
31
30
Field Goal 2:36
38-D.Luckenbaugh 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
71
yds
03:13
pos
31
24
Field Goal 5:49
32-B.Pickering 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
19
yds
3:17
pos
31
21
Point After TD 12:31
38-D.Luckenbaugh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 12:43
18-C.Thorson complete to 2-F.Nagel. 2-F.Nagel runs 61 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NEB 24-A.Williams Holding declined.
5
plays
65
yds
00:57
pos
28
20
Touchdown 14:02
28-M.Washington runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
76
yds
00:03
pos
26
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:07
32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
14
Touchdown 7:10
22-D.Ozigbo runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
97
yds
05:45
pos
19
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:42
32-B.Pickering extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
14
Touchdown 0:46
22-D.Ozigbo runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:15
pos
13
14
Point After TD 3:01
38-D.Luckenbaugh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 3:10
2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 16 for -7 yards FUMBLES (3-T.Williams). 98-E.Brown runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
77
yds
0:44
pos
7
13
Point After TD 7:41
38-D.Luckenbaugh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:50
18-C.Thorson complete to 2-F.Nagel. 2-F.Nagel runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
90
yds
03:10
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:32
32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:39
2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
01:21
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 30
Rushing 15 4
Passing 9 21
Penalty 0 5
3rd Down Conv 7-16 8-18
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 469 474
Total Plays 82 88
Avg Gain 5.7 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 231 32
Rush Attempts 47 23
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 1.4
Net Yards Passing 238 442
Comp. - Att. 25-35 41-65
Yards Per Pass 6.8 6.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-13 2-13
Penalties - Yards 9-89 1-5
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 5-45.8 5-39.4
Return Yards 90 20
Punts - Returns 1-19 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-57 1-20
Int. - Returns 2-14 2-0
Kicking 3/5 6/7
Extra Points 2/3 4/4
Field Goals 1/2 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
Nebraska 0-6 76711031
Northwestern 3-3 014017334
O/U 59, NWEST -3.5
Ryan Field Evanston, IL
 238 PASS YDS 442
231 RUSH YDS 32
469 TOTAL YDS 474
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 251 1 2 129.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.3% 1167 6 5 132.4
A. Martinez 25/35 251 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 159 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 448 5
D. Ozigbo 22 159 2 37
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 290 3
A. Martinez 13 37 0 13
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 187 1
M. Washington 9 32 1 11
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
J. Spielman 2 8 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 537 6
J. Spielman 8 76 1 42
M. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 92 0
M. Williams 3 41 0 24
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 116 1
J. Stoll 3 40 0 19
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 90 0
D. Ozigbo 4 33 0 18
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 393 1
S. Morgan Jr. 2 31 0 26
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 91 0
M. Washington 2 12 0 6
K. Warner 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 33 0
K. Warner 2 11 0 6
B. Reimers 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
B. Reimers 1 7 0 7
J. Woodyard 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Woodyard 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Stille 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Stille 1-0 1.0 0
L. Gifford 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Gifford 1-0 1.0 0
A. Reed 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Reed 0-0 0.0 1
T. Neal 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Neal 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Pickering 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/3
SEASON FG XP
5/9 15/16
B. Pickering 1/2 34 2/3 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 48.0 2
I. Armstrong 5 45.8 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 18.0 27 0
M. Washington 2 19.5 27 0
M. Wilbon 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
M. Wilbon 1 3.0 3 0
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 15 0
W. Mazour 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 7.3 19 0
J. Spielman 1 19.0 19 0
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 455 3 2 133.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.6% 1755 9 7 126.8
C. Thorson 41/64 455 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 80 2
J. Moten IV 7 23 0 8
S. Vault 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 40 0
S. Vault 12 16 0 5
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -82 2
C. Thorson 4 -7 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 220 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 622 2
F. Nagel 12 220 2 61
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 330 1
B. Skowronek 6 73 0 27
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 114 2
J. Jefferson 4 40 1 17
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
R. Lees 2 23 0 18
C. Green 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 280 3
C. Green 4 21 0 14
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 96 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 2 20 0 16
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 62 0
J. Moten IV 3 14 0 8
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
C. Hanaoka 1 14 0 14
B. Holman 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Holman 1 11 0 11
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 146 1
K. McGowan 1 9 0 9
C. Fessler 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
C. Fessler 1 7 0 7
S. Vault 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 7 0
S. Vault 4 3 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Williams 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Williams 2-0 1.0 0
J. McGee 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. McGee 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Pace 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Luckenbaugh 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/3 4/4
D. Luckenbaugh 2/3 37 4/4 10
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/6 14/14
C. Kuhbander 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Collins 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 39.2 1
J. Collins 5 39.4 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. Lees 1 0.0 0 0
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 23.3 20 0
K. McGowan 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NWEST 35 1:21 6 75 TD
12:15 NEB 20 4:54 11 52 FG Miss
6:00 NEB 22 1:22 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 NEB 9 2:24 8 31 Punt
7:41 NWEST 35 0:56 4 8 Punt
4:00 NEB 23 0:44 3 77 TD
3:01 NWEST 35 2:15 9 65 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 NEB 3 5:45 15 97 TD
6:00 NWEST 42 0:55 5 -28 INT
0:29 NEB 24 0:03 5 76 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 NWEST 35 0:58 4 8 Punt
9:33 NWEST 36 3:17 8 19 FG
2:31 NWEST 35 0:15 4 21 Punt
0:12 NWEST 35 0:00 2 -10
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
NWEST 25 5 9 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 NEB 35 1:07 5 19 Punt
7:16 NWEST 28 0:36 3 9 Punt
3:57 NWEST 30 3:27 10 29 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:00 NWEST 20 3:10 10 80 TD
6:40 NWEST 20 2:36 6 17 Punt
0:42 NEB 35 0:00 3 2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:24 NEB 35 0:00 8 -32 INT
7:07 NEB 35 1:01 4 1 Punt
4:36 NWEST 20 3:29 11 56 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 NEB 35 0:57 5 65 TD
11:16 NWEST 8 1:21 5 56 INT
5:49 NEB 35 3:13 17 62 FG
2:11 NWEST 1 1:54 10 99 TD
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
NEB 25 3 6 End of Quarter
