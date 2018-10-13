|
|
|TENN
|AUBURN
Guarantano leads Tennessee to upset of No. 21 Auburn, 30-24
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) In the sixth game of Jeremy Pruitt's tenure as Tennessee coach, the Volunteers have a victory that shows a clear sign of progress.
Jarrett Guarantano passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns and Tennessee snapped an 11-game SEC losing streak with a 30-24 victory against No. 21 Auburn on Saturday.
The Volunteers (3-3, 1-2) forced three turnovers from Auburn's lackluster offense, intercepting Jarrett Stidham twice and getting a strip sack that resulted in touchdown by Alontae Taylor.
Tennessee beat Auburn for the first time since 1999, breaking a six-game skid and defeated an Southeastern Conference West Division team for the first time since 2007 against Arkansas.
The Tigers (4-3, 1-3) are off to their worst SEC start since also going 1-3 in 2015.
Stidham's first pick led to a 42-yard touchdown pass from Guarantano to Ty Chandler to tie the game at 10 in the second quarter.
Guarantano got rolling from there. The sophomore spread the ball around, completing passes to eight different Volunteers, six of which finished with a double-digit average.
''I think (Guarantano) did a really good job today of him having an effect on his teammates,'' Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. ''We had some guys today that I think played their best football.''
Jauan Jennings capped a 12-play, 86-yard drive in the third quarter with a 25-yard touchdown catch to give Tennessee its first lead at 20-17 late in the third quarter.
Two plays later, Stidham was sacked and fumbled at his own 15. After several failed attempts to secure the loose ball Taylor recovered in the end zone.
Stidham, who finished 28 of 45 for 322 yards and two touchdowns to go with his three turnovers, returned on the next drive to echoing boos inside Jordan-Hare.
''I'm very disappointed in our performance,'' Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. ''I'm disappointed for our players. I'm disappointed for our fans. I'm not happy.''
Auburn scored with under a minute remaining on a touchdown pass to Seth Williams, but was unable to recover the onside kick.
The Vols' offense entered the game ranked No. 94 nationally in third-down conversions, but Guarantano dissected the Tigers' secondary on those downs with 11-of-14 passing for 188 yards and a score. The Vols converted 10 of 19 tries on third down.
Guarantano's 328 yards are the most for a Tennessee quarterback since the last time they won a conference game in 2016.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tennessee: Suddenly, the Vols can at least hope for a bowl bid in its first season under Pruitt, the former Alabama defensive coordinator.
Auburn: The Tigers started the season with playoff hopes, but they have regressed since and can expect to be unranked on Sunday.
AUBURN STARTERS OUT
Tigers running back JaTarvious Whitlow (12 carries, 42 yards) was injured while trying to recover Stidham's fumble and did not re-enter the game. Safety Jeremiah Dinson was ejected for targeting on Jennings' touchdown and will miss the first half of next week's game at Ole Miss.
UP NEXT
Tennessee: Pruitt's team hosts No. 1 Alabama next Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.
Auburn: The Tigers travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to face Ole Miss before their open week.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|22
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-19
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|375
|430
|Total Plays
|68
|80
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|68
|126
|Rush Attempts
|36
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|307
|304
|Comp. - Att.
|21-32
|28-46
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|6.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-21
|2-18
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|5-38
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.8
|3-44.3
|Return Yards
|16
|30
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-30
|Int. - Returns
|2-16
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/7
|4/5
|Extra Points
|3/3
|3/3
|Field Goals
|3/4
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|307
|PASS YDS
|304
|
|
|68
|RUSH YDS
|126
|
|
|375
|TOTAL YDS
|430
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|21/32
|328
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|16
|50
|0
|18
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|13
|26
|0
|18
|
M. London 31 RB
|M. London
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|5
|-6
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Palmer 84 WR
|J. Palmer
|3
|84
|0
|42
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|5
|71
|1
|25
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|5
|62
|1
|42
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|2
|55
|0
|30
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|2
|23
|0
|19
|
E. Wolf 80 TE
|E. Wolf
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Murphy 11 WR
|J. Murphy
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Tillman 85 WR
|C. Tillman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Johnson 13 LB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 6 DB
|A. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kongbo 99 LB
|J. Kongbo
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Phillips 5 DL
|K. Phillips
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 98 DL
|A. Johnson Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Thompson 20 DB
|B. Thompson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|3/4
|45
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 47 P
|J. Doyle
|4
|42.8
|3
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|28/45
|322
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|3
|44
|0
|18
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|12
|42
|0
|8
|
M. Miller 32 RB
|M. Miller
|6
|32
|0
|17
|
S. Shivers 25 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
C. Cox 27 FB
|C. Cox
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|7
|-7
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|5
|85
|1
|23
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|2
|83
|1
|76
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|7
|57
|0
|14
|
M. Miller 32 RB
|M. Miller
|6
|57
|0
|23
|
D. Slayton 81 WR
|D. Slayton
|2
|24
|0
|26
|
S. Cannella 80 TE
|S. Cannella
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
C. Cox 27 FB
|C. Cox
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Martin 20 RB
|A. Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Shivers 25 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Coe 91 DL
|N. Coe
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Moultry 55 DE
|T. Moultry
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Atkinson 48 LB
|M. Atkinson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Russell 95 DL
|D. Russell
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|1/2
|20
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 90 P
|A. Siposs
|3
|44.3
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
S. Shivers 25 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
