Guarantano leads Tennessee to upset of No. 21 Auburn, 30-24

  • Oct 13, 2018

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) In the sixth game of Jeremy Pruitt's tenure as Tennessee coach, the Volunteers have a victory that shows a clear sign of progress.

Jarrett Guarantano passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns and Tennessee snapped an 11-game SEC losing streak with a 30-24 victory against No. 21 Auburn on Saturday.

The Volunteers (3-3, 1-2) forced three turnovers from Auburn's lackluster offense, intercepting Jarrett Stidham twice and getting a strip sack that resulted in touchdown by Alontae Taylor.

Tennessee beat Auburn for the first time since 1999, breaking a six-game skid and defeated an Southeastern Conference West Division team for the first time since 2007 against Arkansas.

The Tigers (4-3, 1-3) are off to their worst SEC start since also going 1-3 in 2015.

Stidham's first pick led to a 42-yard touchdown pass from Guarantano to Ty Chandler to tie the game at 10 in the second quarter.

Guarantano got rolling from there. The sophomore spread the ball around, completing passes to eight different Volunteers, six of which finished with a double-digit average.

''I think (Guarantano) did a really good job today of him having an effect on his teammates,'' Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. ''We had some guys today that I think played their best football.''

Jauan Jennings capped a 12-play, 86-yard drive in the third quarter with a 25-yard touchdown catch to give Tennessee its first lead at 20-17 late in the third quarter.

Two plays later, Stidham was sacked and fumbled at his own 15. After several failed attempts to secure the loose ball Taylor recovered in the end zone.

Stidham, who finished 28 of 45 for 322 yards and two touchdowns to go with his three turnovers, returned on the next drive to echoing boos inside Jordan-Hare.

''I'm very disappointed in our performance,'' Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. ''I'm disappointed for our players. I'm disappointed for our fans. I'm not happy.''

Auburn scored with under a minute remaining on a touchdown pass to Seth Williams, but was unable to recover the onside kick.

The Vols' offense entered the game ranked No. 94 nationally in third-down conversions, but Guarantano dissected the Tigers' secondary on those downs with 11-of-14 passing for 188 yards and a score. The Vols converted 10 of 19 tries on third down.

Guarantano's 328 yards are the most for a Tennessee quarterback since the last time they won a conference game in 2016.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: Suddenly, the Vols can at least hope for a bowl bid in its first season under Pruitt, the former Alabama defensive coordinator.

Auburn: The Tigers started the season with playoff hopes, but they have regressed since and can expect to be unranked on Sunday.

AUBURN STARTERS OUT

Tigers running back JaTarvious Whitlow (12 carries, 42 yards) was injured while trying to recover Stidham's fumble and did not re-enter the game. Safety Jeremiah Dinson was ejected for targeting on Jennings' touchdown and will miss the first half of next week's game at Ole Miss.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: Pruitt's team hosts No. 1 Alabama next Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.

Auburn: The Tigers travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to face Ole Miss before their open week.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:37
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
24
Touchdown 0:44
8-J.Stidham complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
93
yds
01:55
pos
30
23
Field Goal 9:14
42-B.Cimaglia 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
47
yds
02:03
pos
30
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:34
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
17
Touchdown 2:49
8-J.Stidham sacked at AUB 8 for -22 yards to AUB 8 for no gain (5-K.Phillips98-A.Johnson8-J.Stidham). 6-A.Taylor recovers at the AUB 8. 6-A.Taylor runs 8 yards for a touchdown (5-K.Phillips98-A.Johnson).
0
plays
75
yds
0:04
pos
26
17
Point After TD 3:34
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
17
Touchdown 3:25
2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
86
yds
06:37
pos
19
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:17
42-B.Cimaglia 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
24
yds
00:34
pos
13
17
Point After TD 3:26
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 3:42
8-J.Stidham complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
79
yds
00:36
pos
10
16
Point After TD 10:44
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 11:00
2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
64
yds
02:17
pos
9
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:30
26-A.Carlson 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
63
yds
02:59
pos
3
10
Field Goal 5:29
42-B.Cimaglia 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
50
yds
4:11
pos
3
7
Point After TD 9:44
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:48
27-C.Cox runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
65
yds
05:12
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 22
Rushing 4 8
Passing 12 13
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 10-19 9-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 375 430
Total Plays 68 80
Avg Gain 5.5 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 68 126
Rush Attempts 36 34
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 3.7
Net Yards Passing 307 304
Comp. - Att. 21-32 28-46
Yards Per Pass 9.6 6.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-21 2-18
Penalties - Yards 5-40 5-38
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-42.8 3-44.3
Return Yards 16 30
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-30
Int. - Returns 2-16 0-0
Kicking 6/7 4/5
Extra Points 3/3 3/3
Field Goals 3/4 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tennessee 3-3 31014330
21 Auburn 4-3 1070724
O/U 45.5, AUBURN -14.5
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, AL
 307 PASS YDS 304
68 RUSH YDS 126
375 TOTAL YDS 430
Tennessee
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 328 2 0 172.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 1129 6 2 152.5
J. Guarantano 21/32 328 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 297 1
T. Chandler 16 50 0 18
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 284 2
T. Jordan 13 26 0 18
M. London 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 205 3
M. London 1 0 0 0
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 -20 0
J. Guarantano 5 -6 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Palmer 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 284 1
J. Palmer 3 84 0 42
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 207 2
J. Jennings 5 71 1 25
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 115 2
T. Chandler 5 62 1 42
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 286 0
M. Callaway 2 55 0 30
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
T. Jordan 2 23 0 19
E. Wolf 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
E. Wolf 1 12 0 12
B. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 99 0
B. Johnson 1 10 0 10
J. Murphy 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 87 1
J. Murphy 1 7 0 7
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 1
D. Wood-Anderson 1 4 0 4
C. Tillman 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Tillman 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Johnson 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
A. Taylor 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kongbo 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Kongbo 0-0 0.0 1
K. Phillips 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. Phillips 0-1 0.5 0
A. Johnson Jr. 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Johnson Jr. 0-1 0.5 0
B. Thompson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Thompson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Cimaglia 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/8 17/17
B. Cimaglia 3/4 45 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Doyle 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 42.5 3
J. Doyle 4 42.8 3 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Jennings 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 2.3 0 0
M. Callaway 1 0.0 0 0
Auburn
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.2% 322 2 2 128.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 1499 7 4 126.8
J. Stidham 28/45 322 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 122 2
A. Schwartz 3 44 0 18
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 456 4
J. Whitlow 12 42 0 8
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 46 1
M. Miller 6 32 0 17
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 167 2
S. Shivers 1 8 0 8
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
R. Davis 1 5 0 5
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 254 1
K. Martin 2 3 0 2
C. Cox 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 1
C. Cox 1 1 1 1
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 -24 2
J. Stidham 7 -7 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 227 2
S. Williams 5 85 1 23
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 246 2
A. Schwartz 2 83 1 76
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 309 0
R. Davis 7 57 0 14
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 88 0
M. Miller 6 57 0 23
D. Slayton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 270 1
D. Slayton 2 24 0 26
S. Cannella 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 53 1
S. Cannella 2 9 0 8
C. Cox 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 90 1
C. Cox 1 6 0 6
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
J. Whitlow 1 3 0 3
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 64 0
K. Martin 1 0 0 0
A. Martin 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
A. Martin 0 0 0 0
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -8 0
S. Shivers 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Coe 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Coe 1-0 1.0 0
T. Moultry 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Moultry 0-1 0.5 0
M. Atkinson 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Atkinson 0-1 0.5 0
D. Russell 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Russell 0-1 0.5 0
B. Bryant 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Bryant 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
10/18 19/19
A. Carlson 1/2 20 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 45.0 1
A. Siposs 3 44.3 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 41.0 23 1
N. Igbinoghene 1 23.0 23 0
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
S. Shivers 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:44 AUBURN 35 4:11 9 50 FG
2:24 AUBURN 35 2:20 11 44 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 TENN 41 2:17 6 59 TD
6:44 AUBURN 37 1:57 4 1 Punt
3:26 AUBURN 35 1:22 4 -1 Punt
0:51 TENN 48 0:34 6 24 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 AUBURN 35 0:00 8 26 Downs
10:02 TENN 14 6:37 13 86 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TENN 36 1:20 3 7 Punt
11:17 AUBURN 49 2:03 4 47 FG
6:28 TENN 32 3:44 9 33 Punt
0:37 AUBURN 35 0:00 2 15
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TENN 35 5:12 15 65 TD
5:29 TENN 35 2:59 10 63 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 TENN 46 0:08 2 -13 INT
10:44 TENN 35 3:20 9 28 INT
4:18 AUBURN 21 0:36 2 79 TD
1:55 AUBURN 2 1:00 3 4 Punt
0:12 TENN 35 0:05 2 -12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 AUBURN 40 0:48 3 3 Punt
3:25 TENN 50 0:04 3 75 TD
2:34 TENN 35 2:25 11 42 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 AUBURN 4 1:32 3 1 Punt
9:08 TENN 35 2:03 11 -3 Downs
2:39 AUBURN 12 1:55 14 88 TD
