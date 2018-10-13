|
|
|UGA
|LSU
LSU's Orgeron takes signature win over No. 2 Georgia, 36-16
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) As a jubilant sort of mayhem engulfed LSU coach Ed Orgeron, with fans rushing onto the field, the Cajun coach who grew up loving the Tigers calmly looked around and let the spectacle sink in, then hugged wife Kelly.
Joe Burrow passed for 200 yards and had two short touchdown runs, LSU's defense staggered Georgia's normally prolific offense, and the 13th-ranked Tigers beat the No. 2 Bulldogs 36-16 on Saturday to give Orgeron a signature victory.
Five fourth-down decisions by Orgeron influenced the result. LSU converted all four times it ran an offensive play on fourth-and-short, sustaining three drives that produced a total of 13 points.
''We were going to be as aggressive as we can. We were going to take shots and go for it and play to win the game the whole time,'' the burly Orgeron said in his trademark raspy voice. ''We were going for it as hard as we can today. We were throwing out the kitchen sink, man. We were giving them everything we had and we did it.''
In another instance, Orgeron called timeout and elected to punt on fourth-and-2 after the offense initially remained on the field. That decision pinned Georgia at its 4, and Kristian Fulton's interception of Jake Fromm's pass shortly afterward set up another of Cole Tracy's five field goals.
''He knows what he's doing. People just, they hear his accent and they just think, `Oh, this guys is just all rah-rah,''' senior tight end Foster Moreau said. ''He made all the right decisions tonight.''
Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 133 yards for LSU (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference), and Justin Jefferson caught six passes for 108 yards, including a 41-yard snag of a pass rifled over the middle and between converging defenders. That catch set up Burrow's second TD in the fourth quarter.
Nick Brossette added a short touchdown in the final minutes after Burrow's 59-yard scamper. As the game ended, fans rushed the field, ignoring pleas not to do so from the public address announcer.
Orgeron, now in his second full season after taking over for Les Miles in 2016, largely deflected credited when asked about his role in the upset over Georgia (6-1, 4-1). But his players made it clear out they felt about him.
''The best way we can defend our head coach, who we love, is by winning football games,'' senior tight end Foster Moreau said.
UNSETTLED BULLDOGS
Fromm had by far his worst game this season, completing 16 of 34 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
He said after the game that LSU's defense presented him with pre-snap formations he had not seen when he studied this season's LSU games.
''They did a good job with some third-down crazy stuff, some one-hit-wonder stuff. But we kind of got ourselves in a mess with the third-and-longs,'' Fromm said. ''I don't know. We made some plays. I think they made more plays. We just really couldn't string them all together.''
LSU's defense registered three sacks and the combination of pressure and coverage seemed to get Georgia's offense out of synch, with a number of passes sailing to no one.
''We're just a different group of DBs,'' Fulton said. ''That's our game plan, to be physical with them at the line. ... You could tell their timing was off.''
GIVING GROUND
Behind from the beginning, Georgia could not to turn to its running game as much as it might have preferred. Averaging about 245 yards, the Bulldogs finished with 113 at LSU, led by D'Andre Swift's 72 yards. Elijah Holyfield scored Georgia's first touchdown late in the third quarter.
''We've got to look ourselves in the mirror and say, `Ok, who are we?''' Georgia coach Kirby Smart began. ''Because we've consistently not played as physical as we need to on the defensive line and we haven't been as consistent as we need to offensively.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Georgia could tumble a number of spots, depending on how much voters weigh its relatively unimpressive schedule prior to visiting Death Valley. LSU, which dropped from fifth after losing at Florida a week earlier, could climb back into the top 10 in the AP Top 25 .
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia: While Georgia had won all of its previous games by at least two touchdowns, none of its previous opponents were ranked as of this week. The game lived up to its billing as the Bulldogs' toughest test yet, and a Georgia offense that came in averaging 42.8 points looked uncomfortable.
LSU: The Tigers have not lost two straight since Orgeron and now are 7-0 immediately after a loss. By winning its next game, LSU sets up a possible Top 10 showdown with current No. 1 Alabama on Nov. 3 for control of the SEC Western Division.
''We're an up-and-coming football team,'' Orgeron said. ''Where this takes us, we don't know, but hopefully it gives us some confidence we can play with anybody.''
UP NEXT
Georgia takes the next week off before meeting Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 27.
LSU hosts Mississippi State on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Brett Martel at http://www.twitter.com/brettmartel
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|20
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|6-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|301
|455
|Total Plays
|64
|81
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|275
|Rush Attempts
|30
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|188
|180
|Comp. - Att.
|16-34
|15-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|6.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-21
|3-20
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|2-19
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-35.5
|4-41.0
|Return Yards
|41
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1-27
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|1-7
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kicking
|2/2
|8/8
|Extra Points
|1/1
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/1
|5/5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|188
|PASS YDS
|180
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|275
|
|
|301
|TOTAL YDS
|455
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|16/34
|209
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|12
|72
|0
|18
|
E. Holyfield 13 RB
|E. Holyfield
|7
|56
|1
|17
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Hardman 4 WR
|M. Hardman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|6
|-19
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Ridley 8 WR
|R. Ridley
|3
|75
|1
|35
|
I. Nauta 18 TE
|I. Nauta
|3
|47
|0
|23
|
J. Holloman 9 WR
|J. Holloman
|3
|26
|0
|9
|
M. Hardman 4 WR
|M. Hardman
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
T. Godwin 5 WR
|T. Godwin
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
E. Holyfield 13 RB
|E. Holyfield
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Crowder 30 LB
|T. Crowder
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ledbetter 13 DE
|J. Ledbetter
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 20 DB
|J. Reed
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 99 DL
|J. Davis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Patrick 6 LB
|N. Patrick
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
|R. Beal Jr.
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Clark 52 DL
|T. Clark
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Taylor 44 LB
|J. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 15 LB
|D. Walker
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. McGhee 26 DB
|T. McGhee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker 18 DB
|D. Baker
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barnett 94 DT
|M. Barnett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rochester 5 DL
|J. Rochester
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
W. Grant 84 LB
|W. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox 1 LB
|B. Cox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Richardson 11 LB
|K. Richardson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|1/1
|40
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 K
|J. Camarda
|6
|35.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 4 WR
|M. Hardman
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 4 WR
|M. Hardman
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|15/30
|200
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|19
|145
|0
|47
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|13
|66
|2
|59
|
N. Brossette 4 RB
|N. Brossette
|16
|64
|1
|12
|
J. Kirklin 13 CB
|J. Kirklin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|6
|108
|0
|50
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|2
|43
|0
|37
|
F. Moreau 18 TE
|F. Moreau
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Carter 44 FB
|T. Carter
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
S. Sullivan 10 WR
|S. Sullivan
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Kirklin 13 CB
|J. Kirklin
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Brossette 4 RB
|N. Brossette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|7-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 26 S
|J. Battle
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|
G. Delpit 9 S
|G. Delpit
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 5 CB
|K. Vincent Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
|M. Divinity Jr.
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 6 LB
|J. Phillips
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Alexander 99 NT
|E. Alexander
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 29 CB
|G. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 DE
|R. Lawrence
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 93 DE
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 3 S
|J. Stevens
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Kr. Fulton 22 CB
|Kr. Fulton
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Fehoko 91 DE
|B. Fehoko
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|3
|41.3
|0
|48
|
J. Growden 38 P
|J. Growden
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
HAWAII
BYU
3
21
2nd 3:51 ESP2
-
19COLO
USC
7
0
2nd 10:56 FS1
-
WYO
FRESNO
3
6
2nd 2:56 ESPU
-
BOISE
NEVADA
14
10
2nd 12:19 CBSSN
-
APLST
ARKST
35
9
Final ESPN2
-
TXTECH
TCU
17
14
Final ESPN
-
GAS
TXSTSM
15
13
Final ESPNU
-
23SFLA
TULSA
25
24
Final ESPN
-
AF
SDGST
17
21
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
UTAH
10
42
Final ESPN
-
NEB
NWEST
31
34
Final/OT ABC
-
14FLA
VANDY
37
27
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
KSTATE
12
31
Final ESPNU
-
TENN
21AUBURN
30
24
Final SECN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
26
28
Final ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
6
24
Final CBSSN
-
IOWA
IND
42
16
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MD
7
34
Final BTN
-
MINN
3OHIOST
14
30
Final FS1
-
DUKE
GATECH
28
14
Final
-
LVILLE
BC
20
38
Final
-
UAB
RICE
42
0
Final ESP+
-
TROY
LIB
16
22
Final ESP3
-
USM
NTEXAS
7
30
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
MIAOH
6
31
Final ESP+
-
PITT
5ND
14
19
Final NBC
-
WMICH
BGREEN
42
35
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
24
23
Final ESP3
-
10UCF
MEMP
31
30
Final ABC
-
2UGA
13LSU
16
36
Final CBS
-
OHIO
NILL
21
24
Final ESP+
-
7WASH
17OREG
27
30
Final/OT ABC
-
PURDUE
ILL
46
7
Final FS1
-
ARMY
SJST
52
3
Final ESPU
-
BAYLOR
9TEXAS
17
23
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
24
17
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
CHARLO
14
40
Final ESP+
-
22TXAM
SC
26
23
Final SECN
-
MICHST
8PSU
21
17
Final BTN
-
MRSHL
ODU
42
20
Final
-
UNLV
UTAHST
28
59
Final FBOOK
-
NMEX
COLOST
18
20
Final ATSN
-
ALST
SALA
7
45
Final ESP3
-
NMEXST
LALAF
38
66
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
CSTCAR
45
20
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
CAL
37
7
Final PACN
-
LATECH
TXSA
31
3
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
20
Final CBSSN
-
16MIAMI
UVA
13
16
Final ESPN2
-
6WVU
IOWAST
14
30
Final FS1
-
MIZZOU
1BAMA
10
39
Final ESPN
-
VATECH
UNC
22
19
Final ESPU
-
15WISC
12MICH
13
38
Final ABC
-
MTSU
FIU
21
24
Final beIN
-
MISS
ARK
37
33
Final SECN