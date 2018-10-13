Drive Chart
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) As a jubilant sort of mayhem engulfed LSU coach Ed Orgeron, with fans rushing onto the field, the Cajun coach who grew up loving the Tigers calmly looked around and let the spectacle sink in, then hugged wife Kelly.

Joe Burrow passed for 200 yards and had two short touchdown runs, LSU's defense staggered Georgia's normally prolific offense, and the 13th-ranked Tigers beat the No. 2 Bulldogs 36-16 on Saturday to give Orgeron a signature victory.

Five fourth-down decisions by Orgeron influenced the result. LSU converted all four times it ran an offensive play on fourth-and-short, sustaining three drives that produced a total of 13 points.

''We were going to be as aggressive as we can. We were going to take shots and go for it and play to win the game the whole time,'' the burly Orgeron said in his trademark raspy voice. ''We were going for it as hard as we can today. We were throwing out the kitchen sink, man. We were giving them everything we had and we did it.''

In another instance, Orgeron called timeout and elected to punt on fourth-and-2 after the offense initially remained on the field. That decision pinned Georgia at its 4, and Kristian Fulton's interception of Jake Fromm's pass shortly afterward set up another of Cole Tracy's five field goals.

''He knows what he's doing. People just, they hear his accent and they just think, `Oh, this guys is just all rah-rah,''' senior tight end Foster Moreau said. ''He made all the right decisions tonight.''

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 133 yards for LSU (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference), and Justin Jefferson caught six passes for 108 yards, including a 41-yard snag of a pass rifled over the middle and between converging defenders. That catch set up Burrow's second TD in the fourth quarter.

Nick Brossette added a short touchdown in the final minutes after Burrow's 59-yard scamper. As the game ended, fans rushed the field, ignoring pleas not to do so from the public address announcer.

Orgeron, now in his second full season after taking over for Les Miles in 2016, largely deflected credited when asked about his role in the upset over Georgia (6-1, 4-1). But his players made it clear out they felt about him.

''The best way we can defend our head coach, who we love, is by winning football games,'' senior tight end Foster Moreau said.

UNSETTLED BULLDOGS

Fromm had by far his worst game this season, completing 16 of 34 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

He said after the game that LSU's defense presented him with pre-snap formations he had not seen when he studied this season's LSU games.

''They did a good job with some third-down crazy stuff, some one-hit-wonder stuff. But we kind of got ourselves in a mess with the third-and-longs,'' Fromm said. ''I don't know. We made some plays. I think they made more plays. We just really couldn't string them all together.''

LSU's defense registered three sacks and the combination of pressure and coverage seemed to get Georgia's offense out of synch, with a number of passes sailing to no one.

''We're just a different group of DBs,'' Fulton said. ''That's our game plan, to be physical with them at the line. ... You could tell their timing was off.''

GIVING GROUND

Behind from the beginning, Georgia could not to turn to its running game as much as it might have preferred. Averaging about 245 yards, the Bulldogs finished with 113 at LSU, led by D'Andre Swift's 72 yards. Elijah Holyfield scored Georgia's first touchdown late in the third quarter.

''We've got to look ourselves in the mirror and say, `Ok, who are we?''' Georgia coach Kirby Smart began. ''Because we've consistently not played as physical as we need to on the defensive line and we haven't been as consistent as we need to offensively.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Georgia could tumble a number of spots, depending on how much voters weigh its relatively unimpressive schedule prior to visiting Death Valley. LSU, which dropped from fifth after losing at Florida a week earlier, could climb back into the top 10 in the AP Top 25 .

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia: While Georgia had won all of its previous games by at least two touchdowns, none of its previous opponents were ranked as of this week. The game lived up to its billing as the Bulldogs' toughest test yet, and a Georgia offense that came in averaging 42.8 points looked uncomfortable.

LSU: The Tigers have not lost two straight since Orgeron and now are 7-0 immediately after a loss. By winning its next game, LSU sets up a possible Top 10 showdown with current No. 1 Alabama on Nov. 3 for control of the SEC Western Division.

''We're an up-and-coming football team,'' Orgeron said. ''Where this takes us, we don't know, but hopefully it gives us some confidence we can play with anybody.''

UP NEXT

Georgia takes the next week off before meeting Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 27.

LSU hosts Mississippi State on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Brett Martel at http://www.twitter.com/brettmartel

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:14
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
36
Touchdown 4:21
4-N.Brossette runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:39
pos
16
35
Point After TD 6:00
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
29
Touchdown 6:06
11-J.Fromm complete to 8-R.Ridley. 8-R.Ridley runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:17
pos
15
29
Field Goal 7:50
34-C.Culp 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
1
yds
01:41
pos
9
29
Point After TD 9:31
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
26
Touchdown 9:36
9-J.Burrow runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
86
yds
02:50
pos
9
25
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:07
7-D.Swift pushed ob at LSU 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
9
19
Touchdown 0:13
13-E.Holyfield runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
86
yds
02:54
pos
9
19
Field Goal 3:07
36-C.Tracy 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
3
19
Field Goal 9:53
98-R.Blankenship 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
42
yds
00:00
pos
3
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:12
36-C.Tracy 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
50
yds
4:21
pos
0
16
Field Goal 11:26
36-C.Tracy 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
53
yds
1:16
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:39
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 13:39
9-J.Burrow scrambles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
84
yds
03:32
pos
0
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 9:42
36-C.Tracy 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
65
yds
02:14
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 20
Rushing 7 10
Passing 10 9
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-14 6-19
4th Down Conv 0-1 4-4
Total Net Yards 301 455
Total Plays 64 81
Avg Gain 4.7 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 113 275
Rush Attempts 30 51
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 5.4
Net Yards Passing 188 180
Comp. - Att. 16-34 15-30
Yards Per Pass 5.5 6.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-21 3-20
Penalties - Yards 3-20 2-19
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-35.5 4-41.0
Return Yards 41 7
Punts - Returns 1-27 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-14 1-7
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kicking 2/2 8/8
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 5/5
Safeties 0 0
1234T
2 Georgia 6-1 009716
13 LSU 6-1 31331736
O/U 50, LSU +7
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA
 188 PASS YDS 180
113 RUSH YDS 275
301 TOTAL YDS 455
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 209 1 2 96.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.9% 1409 13 4 170.4
J. Fromm 16/34 209 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 362 4
D. Swift 12 72 0 18
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 488 4
E. Holyfield 7 56 1 17
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 178 2
B. Herrien 2 3 0 4
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 136 3
J. Fields 1 3 0 3
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 36 0
M. Hardman 1 0 0 0
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
R. Blankenship 1 -2 0 -2
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 -39 0
J. Fromm 6 -19 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 337 5
R. Ridley 3 75 1 35
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 176 1
I. Nauta 3 47 0 23
J. Holloman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 234 2
J. Holloman 3 26 0 9
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 358 4
M. Hardman 2 23 0 15
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 130 1
D. Swift 2 21 0 13
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 150 1
T. Godwin 1 9 0 9
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
E. Holyfield 1 7 0 7
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 22 0
B. Herrien 1 1 0 1
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Robertson 0 0 0 0
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
T. Simmons 0 0 0 0
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Jackson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Campbell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
T. Campbell 10-1 0.0 0
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
T. Crowder 7-0 0.0 0
J. Ledbetter 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
J. Ledbetter 5-5 0.0 0
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 1 0.0
J. Reed 5-4 0.0 0
J. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Davis 5-2 0.0 0
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
R. LeCounte 5-2 0.0 0
N. Patrick 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Patrick 4-1 0.0 0
M. Rice 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
M. Rice 3-3 0.0 0
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
R. Beal Jr. 3-1 1.0 0
T. Clark 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
T. Clark 2-2 0.5 0
J. Taylor 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
D. Walker 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
D. Walker 2-2 1.0 0
T. McGhee 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. McGhee 1-1 0.0 0
D. Baker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 2 0.0
D. Baker 1-2 0.0 0
M. Barnett 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Barnett 1-0 0.0 0
J. Rochester 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
J. Rochester 1-5 0.0 0
W. Grant 84 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Grant 1-0 0.0 0
M. Webb 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
M. Herring 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Herring 0-1 0.0 0
B. Cox 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Cox 0-1 0.0 0
K. Richardson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. Richardson 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
10/12 33/33
R. Blankenship 1/1 40 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 35.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 41.9 1
J. Camarda 6 35.5 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 26.3 14 0
M. Hardman 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 22.0 27 1
M. Hardman 1 27.0 27 0
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 200 0 0 106.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 1415 6 2 122.4
J. Burrow 15/30 200 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 145 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 475 5
C. Edwards-Helaire 19 145 0 47
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 66 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 242 4
J. Burrow 13 66 2 59
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
134 640 9
N. Brossette 16 64 1 12
J. Kirklin 13 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Kirklin 1 2 0 2
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Brennan 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 108 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 453 2
J. Jefferson 6 108 0 50
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 124 0
T. Marshall Jr. 2 43 0 37
F. Moreau 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 115 0
F. Moreau 1 12 0 12
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Carter 1 10 0 10
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 122 1
D. Dillon 1 9 0 9
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 105 2
J. Chase 2 7 0 5
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 173 1
S. Sullivan 1 6 0 6
J. Kirklin 13 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Kirklin 1 5 0 5
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 57 0
N. Brossette 0 0 0 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-7 0 0.0
D. White 7-7 0.0 0
J. Battle 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 2 0.0
J. Battle 6-2 0.0 1
G. Delpit 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 3 0.0
G. Delpit 6-1 0.0 0
K. Vincent Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Vincent Jr. 5-2 0.0 0
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
M. Divinity Jr. 4-3 1.0 0
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
J. Phillips 4-2 0.0 0
G. Logan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
G. Logan 2-2 1.0 0
E. Alexander 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
E. Alexander 2-2 0.0 0
G. Williams 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 2 0.0
G. Williams 2-2 0.0 0
R. Lawrence 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
R. Lawrence 2-3 0.0 0
J. Thomas 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Stevens 1-0 1.0 0
Kr. Fulton 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
Kr. Fulton 1-0 0.0 1
B. Fehoko 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Fehoko 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Tracy 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
5/5 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/5 3/3
C. Tracy 5/5 39 3/3 18
C. Culp 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
C. Culp 1/1 30 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
26 46.7 0
Z. Von Rosenberg 3 41.3 0 48
J. Growden 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 36.9 1
J. Growden 1 40.0 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 18.4 7 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 UGA 28 1:42 5 19 Punt
9:37 LSU 35 5:55 14 61 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 LSU 35 0:45 4 -9 Punt
11:26 LSU 35 1:17 4 -4 Punt
5:12 LSU 35 1:07 4 -6 Punt
2:19 UGA 23 1:30 6 25 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:38 LSU 35 0:00 12 58 FG
5:56 LSU 4 0:14 3 -73 INT
4:18 UGA 12 0:00 1 0
3:07 LSU 35 2:54 10 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 LSU 38 2:25 4 -10 Punt
9:31 LSU 35 0:00 1 52
7:23 LSU 35 1:17 6 65 TD
4:14 LSU 35 0:24 4 -24 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 35 1:16 4 -11 Punt
11:56 LSU 20 2:14 8 65 FG
3:37 LSU 16 3:32 13 84 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 LSU 30 1:16 4 53 FG
10:02 LSU 29 4:21 14 50 FG
3:55 LSU 42 0:58 3 -4 Punt
0:45 LSU 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:09 UGA 35 2:50 11 31 Punt
5:36 UGA 23 0:53 4 11
3:58 UGA 12 0:46 2 6 FG
0:07 UGA 35 0:00 4 -7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 LSU 14 2:50 6 86 TD
9:31 UGA 13 1:41 3 1 FG
6:00 UGA 35 1:39 5 65 TD
3:26 LSU 11 2:05 5 13
NCAA FB Scores