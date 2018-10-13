Drive Chart
Lewerke rallies Michigan State over No. 8 Penn State, 21-17

  • Oct 13, 2018

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Each Michigan State player brought a poker chip to Happy Valley and coach Mark Dantonio encouraged the Spartans to push them all to the center of the table Saturday.

As the evening wore on against No. 8 Penn State, it was clear the Spartans were all-in.

They converted a fake punt early, tried a fake field goal instead of kick for the tying points late in the fourth quarter and opted to throw to the end zone instead of run it to preserve another shot at an equalizing kick. That go-for-broke mentality paid off in Michigan State's 21-17 win.

Brian Lewerke threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Felton Davis with 19 seconds left to lift the Spartans over the Nittany Lions, making it two consecutive seasons Michigan State used a late score to hand Penn State a second straight loss.

It was a needed win for the Spartans after a week filled with players publicly demanding more from each other following a tough loss at home to Northwestern.

''We didn't want to play to try and tie it,'' Dantonio said ''And quite honestly, I felt like Penn State was too explosive with (QB Trace) McSorley creating too many plays, that eventually they would find their way back down the field.''

But despite having a week off to prepare for the Spartans, the Nittany Lions (5-2, 1-2) couldn't get it done and were outplayed again in the final quarter, two weeks after they let a fourth-quarter lead get away against Ohio State.

Penn State lost to Ohio State and Michigan State in consecutive weeks last season, too, with the Spartans kicking a last-second field goal.

''We had a chance to put them away several times on offense, on defense and on special teams and we didn't do it,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said. ''We let them stay in the game.''

Davis stayed in despite hurting his hip on Michigan State's penultimate drive and finished with eight catches for 100 yards. He knew he would get his shot late.

''In the huddle, I told Brian to just throw it up and give me a chance and he did,'' Davis said.

Miles Sanders ran for 162 yards and a touchdown for the Nittany Lions and McSorley completed 19 of 32 passes for 192 yards with a touchdown to become the program's all-time passing yardage leader.

It looked like the Spartans would regret an attempt at late trickery.

After a 10-play drive deep into Penn State territory, Michigan State lined up for what could've been a tying 40-yard field goal with 5:19 left, but faked the kick. The ploy failed when safety Garrett Taylor swatted Lewerke's pass away from defensive tackle Raequan Williams.

But Penn State ran just seven plays on its next two possessions and gave Lewerke the ball back with 1:19 to play. He put together an eight-play, 76-yard drive that ended with Davis turning and catching a back-shoulder throw and juking past corner Amani Oruwariye for the winning score.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: The banged up Spartans, still without running back LJ Scott and wideout Cody White, were able to control time of possession and keep Penn State's offense well below its scoring average. That possession time advantage paid off as Penn State's defense looked gassed again in the fourth quarter.

Penn State: Coach James Franklin said his team needed to evolve from a great team to an elite one after its one-point loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions still have plenty of work to do to get there. They looked sluggish on offense late, committed six penalties for 41 yards, turned the ball over twice and had no answer for Lewerke's arm in the fourth quarter.

SO CLOSE

The Nittany Lions had two chances to seal the game as the Spartans mounted their final drive. Both Taylor and Oruwariye stepped in front of Lewerke passes but both times the ball eluded their grasp.

NELSON STEPS UP

Dantonio said he planned on redshirting freshman wideout Laress Nelson, but admitted that will be hard to do after his performance. Nelson caught five passes for 60 yards including two for 32 yards on the final drive.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: The Spartans host No. 12 Michigan next week.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions go to Indiana next week.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:19
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 0:25
14-B.Lewerke complete to 18-F.Davis. 18-F.Davis runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
01:05
pos
20
17
Field Goal 9:28
92-J.Pinegar 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
55
yds
05:21
pos
14
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:10
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good. Team penalty on PSU Neutral zone infraction declined.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 6:17
14-B.Lewerke complete to 18-F.Davis. 18-F.Davis runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
64
yds
02:15
pos
13
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:33
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 4:46
24-M.Sanders runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
64
yds
02:13
pos
7
13
Point After TD 13:25
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 13:31
15-L.Jefferson runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on PSU 93-P.Mustipher Offside declined.
12
plays
81
yds
02:30
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:03
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:06
9-T.McSorley complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
94
yds
01:40
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 14
Rushing 5 5
Passing 17 9
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 6-20 3-14
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 407 390
Total Plays 89 64
Avg Gain 4.6 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 123 205
Rush Attempts 36 32
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 6.4
Net Yards Passing 284 185
Comp. - Att. 25-53 19-32
Yards Per Pass 5.4 5.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-11 1-7
Penalties - Yards 3-20 6-41
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 4-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 10-40.4 8-45.5
Return Yards 41 111
Punts - Returns 5-26 4-17
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 3-57
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-37
Kicking 3/4 3/4
Extra Points 3/3 2/2
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Michigan State 4-2 077721
8 Penn State 4-2 770317
O/U 53, PSU -13.5
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
 284 PASS YDS 185
123 RUSH YDS 205
407 TOTAL YDS 390
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 259 2 1 96.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 1587 8 7 124.8
B. Lewerke 24/52 259 2 1
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 36 0 0 402.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 36 0 0 402.4
C. Heyward 1/1 36 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 60 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 185 2
L. Jefferson 15 60 1 27
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 195 3
C. Heyward 9 48 0 26
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 79 2
B. Lewerke 11 16 0 12
W. Bridges 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 17 0
W. Bridges 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Davis III 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 100 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 474 4
F. Davis III 8 100 2 25
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 96 0
L. Nelson 5 60 0 21
C. Chambers 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 137 0
C. Chambers 3 55 0 36
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
Ma. Sokol 1 25 0 25
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 1
M. Dotson 2 23 0 18
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 125 0
C. Heyward 4 20 0 11
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
L. Jefferson 1 7 0 7
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 121 0
B. Sowards 1 5 0 5
C. Hayes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Hayes 0 0 0 0
R. Williams 99 DT
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Williams 0 0 0 0
A. Welch 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Welch 0 0 0 0
W. Bridges 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Bridges 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Willis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 2 0.0
K. Willis 7-2 0.0 0
J. Layne 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
J. Layne 7-0 0.0 0
A. Dowell 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Dowell 6-1 0.0 0
D. Dowell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Dowell 3-0 0.0 0
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Thompson 3-2 0.0 0
R. Williams 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Williams 3-2 0.0 0
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Bachie 3-0 0.0 0
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
M. Panasiuk 2-1 0.0 0
K. Willekes 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Willekes 2-0 1.0 0
M. Morrissey 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
M. Morrissey 1-0 0.0 0
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Panasiuk 1-0 0.0 0
M. Dowell 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dowell 1-0 0.0 0
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Simmons 1-0 0.0 0
J. Camper 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Camper 1-0 0.0 0
T. Person 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Person 1-0 0.0 0
N. Jones 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
X. Henderson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Henderson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
8/8 17/17
M. Coghlin 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hunt 97 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 40.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 39.5 3
T. Hunt 10 40.4 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 20.4 15 0
C. Heyward 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 5.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 8.0 9 0
B. Sowards 3 5.0 9 0
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 11 0
L. Nelson 2 5.5 11 0
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 192 1 0 120.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.1% 1241 11 2 134.4
T. McSorley 19/32 192 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 162 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 700 7
M. Sanders 16 162 1 78
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 447 6
T. McSorley 14 37 0 10
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 155 4
R. Slade 1 8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 374 5
K. Hamler 5 66 1 23
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 121 2
P. Freiermuth 3 32 0 25
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 103 1
M. Hippenhammer 3 27 0 21
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 162 2
B. Polk 2 23 0 13
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 221 1
Ju. Johnson 2 19 0 15
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
N. Bowers 3 18 0 9
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 1 7 0 7
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 111 1
D. Thompkins 0 0 0 0
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 58 0
M. Sanders 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Farmer 6-0 0.0 0
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
G. Taylor 5-1 0.0 1
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
A. Oruwariye 4-0 0.0 0
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Scott 3-0 0.0 0
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 3-2 0.0 0
D. Johnson 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Parsons 3-2 0.0 0
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Reid 3-1 0.0 0
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Brown 3-1 0.0 0
S. Miller 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
S. Miller 2-0 1.0 0
P. Mustipher 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Mustipher 2-0 0.0 0
K. Givens 30 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Givens 2-0 1.0 0
L. Wade 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Wade 2-0 0.0 0
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
Y. Gross-Matos 2-2 0.5 0
J. Sutherland 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Sutherland 2-0 0.0 0
S. Toney 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Toney 1-0 0.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 1-0 0.0 0
R. Windsor 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
R. Windsor 1-1 0.5 0
S. Simmons 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Simmons 1-1 0.0 0
J. Oweh 28 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Oweh 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thorpe 69 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Thorpe 0-1 0.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
E. Brooks 0-1 0.0 0
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Shelton 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
J. Pinegar 1/2 20 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 45.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 42.9 1
B. Gillikin 8 45.5 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 24.4 24 0
K. Hamler 3 19.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 5.7 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 11.5 15 1
D. Thompkins 3 5.7 15 0
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 15.0 0 0
K. Hamler 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PSU 35 3:33 9 17 Punt
8:51 MICHST 31 2:00 4 20 Punt
5:03 PSU 35 1:13 6 9 Punt
2:42 MICHST 19 2:30 12 81 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 MICHST 22 1:14 3 3 Punt
8:28 MICHST 20 1:24 3 6 Punt
4:46 PSU 35 2:10 11 33 Punt
0:57 PSU 39 0:20 3 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 MICHST 26 3:55 9 39 INT
8:32 MICHST 36 2:15 5 44 TD
4:06 MICHST 15 1:21 3 4 Punt
0:26 MICHST 20 0:05 3 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:24 PSU 35 3:33 12 53 Downs
4:16 MICHST 23 1:48 7 3 Punt
1:30 MICHST 24 1:05 8 76 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 PSU 20 2:05 6 49 Fumble
6:46 PSU 6 1:40 4 94 TD
3:45 PSU 27 0:24 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 MICHST 35 1:05 5 5 Punt
10:28 PSU 46 1:11 4 7 Punt
6:59 PSU 36 2:13 5 64 TD
1:52 PSU 2 0:48 3 2 Punt
0:15 PSU 8 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 MICHST 35 0:00 4 -5 Punt
9:53 MICHST 35 0:48 4 -29 Downs
6:10 MICHST 35 1:48 5 7 Fumble
2:41 PSU 40 2:08 6 41 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 PSU 43 5:21 10 55 FG
5:24 PSU 22 1:03 4 15 Punt
1:55 PSU 28 0:19 3 7 Punt
0:19 MICHST 35 0:06 3 11
NCAA FB Scores