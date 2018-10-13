|
|
|MICHST
|PSU
Lewerke rallies Michigan State over No. 8 Penn State, 21-17
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Each Michigan State player brought a poker chip to Happy Valley and coach Mark Dantonio encouraged the Spartans to push them all to the center of the table Saturday.
As the evening wore on against No. 8 Penn State, it was clear the Spartans were all-in.
They converted a fake punt early, tried a fake field goal instead of kick for the tying points late in the fourth quarter and opted to throw to the end zone instead of run it to preserve another shot at an equalizing kick. That go-for-broke mentality paid off in Michigan State's 21-17 win.
Brian Lewerke threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Felton Davis with 19 seconds left to lift the Spartans over the Nittany Lions, making it two consecutive seasons Michigan State used a late score to hand Penn State a second straight loss.
It was a needed win for the Spartans after a week filled with players publicly demanding more from each other following a tough loss at home to Northwestern.
''We didn't want to play to try and tie it,'' Dantonio said ''And quite honestly, I felt like Penn State was too explosive with (QB Trace) McSorley creating too many plays, that eventually they would find their way back down the field.''
But despite having a week off to prepare for the Spartans, the Nittany Lions (5-2, 1-2) couldn't get it done and were outplayed again in the final quarter, two weeks after they let a fourth-quarter lead get away against Ohio State.
Penn State lost to Ohio State and Michigan State in consecutive weeks last season, too, with the Spartans kicking a last-second field goal.
''We had a chance to put them away several times on offense, on defense and on special teams and we didn't do it,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said. ''We let them stay in the game.''
Davis stayed in despite hurting his hip on Michigan State's penultimate drive and finished with eight catches for 100 yards. He knew he would get his shot late.
''In the huddle, I told Brian to just throw it up and give me a chance and he did,'' Davis said.
Miles Sanders ran for 162 yards and a touchdown for the Nittany Lions and McSorley completed 19 of 32 passes for 192 yards with a touchdown to become the program's all-time passing yardage leader.
It looked like the Spartans would regret an attempt at late trickery.
After a 10-play drive deep into Penn State territory, Michigan State lined up for what could've been a tying 40-yard field goal with 5:19 left, but faked the kick. The ploy failed when safety Garrett Taylor swatted Lewerke's pass away from defensive tackle Raequan Williams.
But Penn State ran just seven plays on its next two possessions and gave Lewerke the ball back with 1:19 to play. He put together an eight-play, 76-yard drive that ended with Davis turning and catching a back-shoulder throw and juking past corner Amani Oruwariye for the winning score.
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan State: The banged up Spartans, still without running back LJ Scott and wideout Cody White, were able to control time of possession and keep Penn State's offense well below its scoring average. That possession time advantage paid off as Penn State's defense looked gassed again in the fourth quarter.
Penn State: Coach James Franklin said his team needed to evolve from a great team to an elite one after its one-point loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions still have plenty of work to do to get there. They looked sluggish on offense late, committed six penalties for 41 yards, turned the ball over twice and had no answer for Lewerke's arm in the fourth quarter.
SO CLOSE
The Nittany Lions had two chances to seal the game as the Spartans mounted their final drive. Both Taylor and Oruwariye stepped in front of Lewerke passes but both times the ball eluded their grasp.
NELSON STEPS UP
Dantonio said he planned on redshirting freshman wideout Laress Nelson, but admitted that will be hard to do after his performance. Nelson caught five passes for 60 yards including two for 32 yards on the final drive.
UP NEXT
Michigan State: The Spartans host No. 12 Michigan next week.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions go to Indiana next week.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|14
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|17
|9
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-20
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|407
|390
|Total Plays
|89
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|123
|205
|Rush Attempts
|36
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|6.4
|Net Yards Passing
|284
|185
|Comp. - Att.
|25-53
|19-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|5.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-11
|1-7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|6-41
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-40.4
|8-45.5
|Return Yards
|41
|111
|Punts - Returns
|5-26
|4-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|3-57
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-37
|Kicking
|3/4
|3/4
|Extra Points
|3/3
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|284
|PASS YDS
|185
|
|
|123
|RUSH YDS
|205
|
|
|407
|TOTAL YDS
|390
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|24/52
|259
|2
|1
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|1/1
|36
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|15
|60
|1
|27
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|9
|48
|0
|26
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|11
|16
|0
|12
|
W. Bridges 27 RB
|W. Bridges
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Davis III 18 WR
|F. Davis III
|8
|100
|2
|25
|
L. Nelson 13 WR
|L. Nelson
|5
|60
|0
|21
|
C. Chambers 21 WR
|C. Chambers
|3
|55
|0
|36
|
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
|Ma. Sokol
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|2
|23
|0
|18
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|4
|20
|0
|11
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Hayes 4 WR
|C. Hayes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Welch 83 WR
|A. Welch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Bridges 27 RB
|W. Bridges
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Willis 27 S
|K. Willis
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Layne 2 CB
|J. Layne
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dowell 5 LB
|A. Dowell
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dowell 6 S
|D. Dowell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 17 LB
|T. Thompson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bachie 35 LB
|J. Bachie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
|M. Panasiuk
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Morrissey 10 S
|M. Morrissey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dowell 7 DB
|M. Dowell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Camper 91 DE
|J. Camper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Person 24 S
|T. Person
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 DB
|X. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hunt 97 K
|T. Hunt
|10
|40.4
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|3
|5.0
|9
|0
|
L. Nelson 13 WR
|L. Nelson
|2
|5.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|19/32
|192
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|16
|162
|1
|78
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|14
|37
|0
|10
|
R. Slade 4 RB
|R. Slade
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|5
|66
|1
|23
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|3
|32
|0
|25
|
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|3
|27
|0
|21
|
B. Polk 10 WR
|B. Polk
|2
|23
|0
|13
|
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
|Ju. Johnson
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
N. Bowers 83 TE
|N. Bowers
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Thompkins 3 WR
|D. Thompkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Farmer 7 LB
|K. Farmer
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Scott 4 S
|N. Scott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
|Ja. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 CB
|D. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reid 29 CB
|J. Reid
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Miller 48 DE
|S. Miller
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 93 DT
|P. Mustipher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Givens 30 DT
|K. Givens
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Sutherland 26 S
|J. Sutherland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Windsor 54 DT
|R. Windsor
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Simmons 34 DE
|S. Simmons
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oweh 28 DE
|J. Oweh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thorpe 69 OL
|C. Thorpe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/2
|20
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|8
|45.5
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|3
|19.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Thompkins 3 WR
|D. Thompkins
|3
|5.7
|15
|0
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
-
HAWAII
BYU
3
27
2nd 1:35 ESP2
-
19COLO
USC
7
7
2nd 10:11 FS1
-
WYO
FRESNO
3
6
2nd 0:59 ESPU
-
BOISE
NEVADA
14
10
2nd 10:56 CBSSN
-
APLST
ARKST
35
9
Final ESPN2
-
TXTECH
TCU
17
14
Final ESPN
-
GAS
TXSTSM
15
13
Final ESPNU
-
23SFLA
TULSA
25
24
Final ESPN
-
AF
SDGST
17
21
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
UTAH
10
42
Final ESPN
-
NEB
NWEST
31
34
Final/OT ABC
-
14FLA
VANDY
37
27
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
KSTATE
12
31
Final ESPNU
-
TENN
21AUBURN
30
24
Final SECN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
26
28
Final ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
6
24
Final CBSSN
-
IOWA
IND
42
16
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MD
7
34
Final BTN
-
MINN
3OHIOST
14
30
Final FS1
-
DUKE
GATECH
28
14
Final
-
LVILLE
BC
20
38
Final
-
UAB
RICE
42
0
Final ESP+
-
TROY
LIB
16
22
Final ESP3
-
USM
NTEXAS
7
30
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
MIAOH
6
31
Final ESP+
-
PITT
5ND
14
19
Final NBC
-
WMICH
BGREEN
42
35
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
24
23
Final ESP3
-
10UCF
MEMP
31
30
Final ABC
-
2UGA
13LSU
16
36
Final CBS
-
OHIO
NILL
21
24
Final ESP+
-
7WASH
17OREG
27
30
Final/OT ABC
-
PURDUE
ILL
46
7
Final FS1
-
ARMY
SJST
52
3
Final ESPU
-
BAYLOR
9TEXAS
17
23
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
24
17
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
CHARLO
14
40
Final ESP+
-
22TXAM
SC
26
23
Final SECN
-
MICHST
8PSU
21
17
Final BTN
-
MRSHL
ODU
42
20
Final
-
UNLV
UTAHST
28
59
Final FBOOK
-
NMEX
COLOST
18
20
Final ATSN
-
ALST
SALA
7
45
Final ESP3
-
NMEXST
LALAF
38
66
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
CSTCAR
45
20
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
CAL
37
7
Final PACN
-
LATECH
TXSA
31
3
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
20
Final CBSSN
-
16MIAMI
UVA
13
16
Final ESPN2
-
6WVU
IOWAST
14
30
Final FS1
-
MIZZOU
1BAMA
10
39
Final ESPN
-
VATECH
UNC
22
19
Final ESPU
-
15WISC
12MICH
13
38
Final ABC
-
MTSU
FIU
21
24
Final beIN
-
MISS
ARK
37
33
Final SECN