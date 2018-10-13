|
|
|MINN
|OHIOST
No. 3 Ohio State holds off persistent Minnesota 30-14
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Dwayne Haskins threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 Ohio State held off persistent Minnesota to win 30-14 Saturday in a game where little went well for the Buckeyes beyond their passing game.
The Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0) needed a pair of Blake Haubiel second-half field goals and a late TD pass from Haskins to K.J. Hill to put away the Gophers (3-3, 0-3).
Hill also made the play of the game with a turn-around, one-hand grab that he turned into a touchdown in the second quarter. He had a career-high nine catches for 187 yards.
For the second straight week, a heavy underdog came into Ohio Stadium and shut down the Buckeyes' running game. The Gophers held tailbacks J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber to a total of 86 yards, without a single carry longer than 11.
''A lot of credit to Minnesota,'' Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. ''They came in and swung very hard.''
For Minnesota, Mohamed Ibrahim turned in a career day of his own, rushing 23 times for 157 yards and two scores.
Also for another week, Ohio State showed a weakness for giving up big plays. Ibrahim ripped off runs of 25 and 34 yards on the way to 105 yards in the first half. Minnesota had 396 total yards, with Ohio State piling up 504 behind Haskins' passing.
''I love coaching that team,'' Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. ''I'm proud of how hard they played.''
THE TAKEAWAY:
Minnesota: The Gophers hurt themselves with three turnovers, two of which led to 10 points for the Buckeyes, and two missed field goals. True freshman walk-on quarterback Zack Annexstad threw two interceptions, but also flashed some potential.
Ohio State: The Buckeyes stay unbeaten despite making plenty of mistakes and Minnesota staying in the game until almost the end. Problems persist with running the ball and the defense allowing big plays.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: At Nebraska on Saturday.
Ohio State: At Purdue on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|29
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|10
|20
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|389
|485
|Total Plays
|56
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|178
|92
|Rush Attempts
|33
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|211
|393
|Comp. - Att.
|13-23
|33-44
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|8.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-7
|3-19
|Penalties - Yards
|4-60
|5-36
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.5
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|26
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|2--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kicking
|2/4
|6/6
|Extra Points
|2/2
|3/3
|Field Goals
|0/2
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|211
|PASS YDS
|393
|
|
|178
|RUSH YDS
|92
|
|
|389
|TOTAL YDS
|485
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Annexstad 5 QB
|Z. Annexstad
|13/23
|218
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|23
|157
|2
|34
|
S. Green 17 TE
|S. Green
|5
|20
|0
|8
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
Z. Annexstad 5 QB
|Z. Annexstad
|3
|-6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 6 WR
|T. Johnson
|8
|119
|0
|29
|
B. Witham 85 TE
|B. Witham
|2
|62
|0
|41
|
R. Bateman 13 WR
|R. Bateman
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Paulson 80 TE
|J. Paulson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Cashman 36 LB
|B. Cashman
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barber 41 LB
|T. Barber
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shenault 34 DB
|A. Shenault
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 31 DB
|K. Thomas
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Huff 2 DB
|Ja. Huff
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 21 LB
|K. Martin
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 45 LB
|C. Coughlin
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 9 DL
|E. Otomewo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
|W. DeLattiboudere
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Renner 90 DL
|S. Renner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gibson 3 DL
|J. Gibson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Moore 19 DL
|G. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williamson 6 DB
|C. Williamson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Carpenter 38 K
|E. Carpenter
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Herbers 47 P
|J. Herbers
|2
|43.5
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Haskins 7 QB
|D. Haskins
|33/44
|412
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Weber 25 RB
|M. Weber
|13
|51
|0
|12
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|10
|35
|0
|10
|
D. Haskins 7 QB
|D. Haskins
|9
|6
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|9
|187
|2
|42
|
P. Campbell 21 WR
|P. Campbell
|8
|56
|0
|12
|
T. McLaurin 83 WR
|T. McLaurin
|3
|55
|1
|41
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|2
|37
|0
|24
|
A. Mack 11 WR
|A. Mack
|2
|28
|0
|17
|
R. Berry 13 TE
|R. Berry
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
C. Saunders 80 WR
|C. Saunders
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
J. Dixon 1 WR
|J. Dixon
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
M. Weber 25 RB
|M. Weber
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Victor 9 WR
|B. Victor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Fuller 4 S
|J. Fuller
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|
I. Pryor 12 S
|I. Pryor
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 2 DE
|C. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Arnette 3 CB
|D. Arnette
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sheffield 8 CB
|K. Sheffield
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Cornell 9 DE
|J. Cornell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 86 DT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Riep 10 S
|A. Riep
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 11 DE
|T. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|3/3
|47
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|2
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|2
|-0.5
|0
|0
-
USM
NTEXAS
7
30
4th 0:00 ESP3
-
PITT
5ND
14
19
4th 5:07 NBC
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
31
4th 5:17 ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
7
20
3rd 0:07 ESP3
-
WMICH
BGREEN
21
28
3rd 2:15 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
10
17
3rd 10:47 CBSSN
-
22TXAM
SC
13
0
3rd 13:01 SECN
-
ARMY
SJST
21
3
3rd 9:01 ESPU
-
OHIO
NILL
7
9
3rd 8:28 ESP+
-
10UCF
MEMP
17
30
3rd 11:40 ABC
-
WKY
CHARLO
7
16
3rd 9:42 ESP+
-
MRSHL
ODU
14
3
3rd 11:04
-
UNLV
UTAHST
7
35
2nd 0:24 FBOOK
-
ALST
SALA
0
0
1st 7:06 ESP3
-
NMEXST
LALAF
0
14
1st 9:16 ESP+
-
PURDUE
ILL
29
7
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
7WASH
17OREG
22
23
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
MICHST
8PSU
7
14
2nd 0:00 BTN
-
BAYLOR
9TEXAS
10
23
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
2UGA
13LSU
0
16
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
NMEX
COLOST
3
14
2nd 0:00 ATSN
-
APLST
ARKST
35
9
Final ESPN2
-
TXTECH
TCU
17
14
Final ESPN
-
GAS
TXSTSM
15
13
Final ESPNU
-
23SFLA
TULSA
25
24
Final ESPN
-
AF
SDGST
17
21
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
UTAH
10
42
Final ESPN
-
RUT
MD
7
34
Final BTN
-
OKLAST
KSTATE
12
31
Final ESPNU
-
NEB
NWEST
31
34
Final/OT ABC
-
MINN
3OHIOST
14
30
Final FS1
-
TENN
21AUBURN
30
24
Final SECN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
26
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
IND
42
16
Final ESP2
-
AKRON
BUFF
6
24
Final CBSSN
-
14FLA
VANDY
37
27
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
GATECH
28
14
Final
-
LVILLE
BC
20
38
Final
-
UAB
RICE
42
0
Final ESP+
-
TROY
LIB
16
22
Final ESP3
-
LAMON
CSTCAR
0
066.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
045 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
CAL
0
053.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
HOU
ECU
0
069.5 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
VATECH
UNC
0
058.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
16MIAMI
UVA
0
046 O/U
+7
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
6WVU
IOWAST
0
056.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
MIZZOU
1BAMA
0
074 O/U
-28
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MISS
ARK
0
065 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MTSU
FIU
0
060 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
15WISC
12MICH
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
HAWAII
BYU
0
058 O/U
-10.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
059.5 O/U
+16
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
044 O/U
-18
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
19COLO
USC
0
057 O/U
-7
Sat 10:30pm FS1