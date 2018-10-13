Drive Chart
No. 3 Ohio State holds off persistent Minnesota 30-14

  Oct 13, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Dwayne Haskins threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 Ohio State held off persistent Minnesota to win 30-14 Saturday in a game where little went well for the Buckeyes beyond their passing game.

The Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0) needed a pair of Blake Haubiel second-half field goals and a late TD pass from Haskins to K.J. Hill to put away the Gophers (3-3, 0-3).

Hill also made the play of the game with a turn-around, one-hand grab that he turned into a touchdown in the second quarter. He had a career-high nine catches for 187 yards.

For the second straight week, a heavy underdog came into Ohio Stadium and shut down the Buckeyes' running game. The Gophers held tailbacks J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber to a total of 86 yards, without a single carry longer than 11.

''A lot of credit to Minnesota,'' Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. ''They came in and swung very hard.''

For Minnesota, Mohamed Ibrahim turned in a career day of his own, rushing 23 times for 157 yards and two scores.

Also for another week, Ohio State showed a weakness for giving up big plays. Ibrahim ripped off runs of 25 and 34 yards on the way to 105 yards in the first half. Minnesota had 396 total yards, with Ohio State piling up 504 behind Haskins' passing.

''I love coaching that team,'' Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. ''I'm proud of how hard they played.''

THE TAKEAWAY:

Minnesota: The Gophers hurt themselves with three turnovers, two of which led to 10 points for the Buckeyes, and two missed field goals. True freshman walk-on quarterback Zack Annexstad threw two interceptions, but also flashed some potential.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes stay unbeaten despite making plenty of mistakes and Minnesota staying in the game until almost the end. Problems persist with running the ball and the defense allowing big plays.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: At Nebraska on Saturday.

Ohio State: At Purdue on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:15
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
30
Touchdown 2:21
7-D.Haskins complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
69
yds
03:31
pos
14
29
Field Goal 10:29
95-B.Haubeil 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
76
yds
00:41
pos
14
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:21
95-B.Haubeil 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
23
yds
02:03
pos
14
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:59
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 4:07
7-D.Haskins complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
76
yds
02:12
pos
14
16
Point After TD 11:53
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 11:59
24-M.Ibrahim runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
00:42
pos
13
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:07
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 1:16
7-D.Haskins complete to 83-T.McLaurin. 83-T.McLaurin runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:28
pos
7
9
Point After TD 3:44
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 3:49
24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
05:18
pos
6
3
Field Goal 9:11
95-B.Haubeil 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
81
yds
04:07
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 29
Rushing 7 6
Passing 10 20
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 4-9 6-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 389 485
Total Plays 56 76
Avg Gain 6.9 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 178 92
Rush Attempts 33 32
Avg Rush Yards 5.4 2.9
Net Yards Passing 211 393
Comp. - Att. 13-23 33-44
Yards Per Pass 9.2 8.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 3-19
Penalties - Yards 4-60 5-36
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 2-43.5 2-46.0
Return Yards 26 -1
Punts - Returns 1-12 2--1
Kickoffs - Returns 1-14 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kicking 2/4 6/6
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 0/2 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Minnesota 3-3 770014
3 Ohio State 7-0 10731030
O/U 61, OHIOST -30
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
 211 PASS YDS 393
178 RUSH YDS 92
389 TOTAL YDS 485
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Annexstad 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 218 0 2 118.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.7% 1142 8 7 117.6
Z. Annexstad 13/23 218 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 157 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 415 2
M. Ibrahim 23 157 2 34
S. Green 17 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 113 5
S. Green 5 20 0 8
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 318 1
B. Williams 2 7 0 4
Z. Annexstad 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 -86 0
Z. Annexstad 3 -6 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 119 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 521 6
T. Johnson 8 119 0 29
B. Witham 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 62 0
B. Witham 2 62 0 41
R. Bateman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 280 3
R. Bateman 2 23 0 17
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 0
B. Williams 1 14 0 14
J. Paulson 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Paulson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Cashman 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
B. Cashman 11-2 0.0 0
T. Barber 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
T. Barber 8-1 0.0 0
A. Shenault 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 1 0.0
A. Shenault 8-3 0.0 0
K. Thomas 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Thomas 7-0 0.0 0
Ja. Huff 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
Ja. Huff 7-1 0.0 0
K. Martin 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Martin 6-0 0.0 0
C. Coughlin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 2.0
C. Coughlin 6-1 2.0 0
E. Otomewo 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Otomewo 2-0 0.0 0
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. DeLattiboudere 1-1 0.0 0
S. Renner 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Renner 1-0 0.0 0
J. Gibson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Gibson 1-0 1.0 0
C. Durr 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Durr 0-1 0.0 0
G. Moore 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Moore 0-1 0.0 0
C. Williamson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Williamson 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Carpenter 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
8/11 17/17
E. Carpenter 0/2 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Herbers 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 41.7 0
J. Herbers 2 43.5 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 21.8 14 0
D. Douglas 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 12 0
D. Douglas 1 12.0 12 0
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 412 3 0 176.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.3% 2331 28 4 188.1
D. Haskins 33/44 412 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 471 3
M. Weber 13 51 0 12
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 497 4
J. Dobbins 10 35 0 10
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 49 1
D. Haskins 9 6 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 187 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 551 4
K. Hill 9 187 2 42
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 557 7
P. Campbell 8 56 0 12
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 332 7
T. McLaurin 3 55 1 41
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 69 1
L. Farrell 2 37 0 24
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 307 1
A. Mack 2 28 0 17
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 1
R. Berry 2 20 0 11
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 56 0
C. Saunders 2 14 0 7
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 226 3
J. Dixon 2 8 0 7
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 130 1
J. Dobbins 2 5 0 4
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 53 1
M. Weber 1 2 0 2
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 169 3
B. Victor 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
J. Fuller 9-2 0.0 0
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 1.0
P. Werner 6-4 1.0 0
I. Pryor 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
I. Pryor 4-1 0.0 1
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Borland 4-2 0.0 0
J. Hilliard 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Hilliard 3-1 0.0 0
C. Young 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Young 3-0 0.0 0
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Arnette 2-0 0.0 0
B. Browning 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Browning 2-0 0.0 0
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
S. Wade 2-0 0.0 0
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Okudah 1-0 0.0 0
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
K. Sheffield 1-0 0.0 1
J. Cornell 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cornell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
D. Jones 1-0 1.0 0
A. Riep 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Riep 1-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
B. Haubeil 3/3 47 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
26 44.5 1
D. Chrisman 2 46.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 2.8 0 0
K. Hill 2 -0.5 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 35 1:05 5 -22 INT
9:07 OHIOST 35 5:18 12 65 TD
1:07 OHIOST 35 0:42 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:10 MINN 18 1:10 3 58 Fumble
3:59 OHIOST 35 2:23 6 -2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 MINN 1 1:28 3 8 Punt
7:16 OHIOST 35 6:02 12 61 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:24 OHIOST 35 0:04 3 -33 INT
7:32 MINN 45 1:35 4 24 FG Miss
2:15 OHIOST 35 1:39 7 16
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 OHIOST 13 4:07 11 81 FG
3:44 MINN 35 2:28 7 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:53 MINN 35 3:43 14 58 Downs
6:19 OHIOST 24 2:12 6 76 TD
1:31 OHIOST 23 1:14 7 33 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 MINN 35 0:00 7 28 Punt
9:24 OHIOST 47 2:03 7 23 FG
1:11 OHIOST 20 0:41 12 71 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:33 OHIOST 2 1:53 5 19 Punt
5:52 OHIOST 31 3:31 7 69 TD
