USC's defense dominates in 31-20 win over No. 19 Colorado
LOS ANGELES (AP) Michael Pittman Jr. caught two of J.T. Daniels' three touchdown passes, and Southern California's defense dominated in a 31-20 victory over previously unbeaten No. 19 Colorado on Saturday night.
Ajene Harris returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter for the Trojans (4-2, 3-1 Pac-12), who have rebounded from back-to-back losses with three straight wins. The defending conference champions asserted their supremacy over the upstart Buffaloes (5-1, 2-1) in the Pac-12 South race while remaining unbeaten at the Coliseum in all 19 games under coach Clay Helton.
''It was a win that allows us to control our destiny the rest of the way,'' Helton said.
Tyler Vaughns also caught a TD pass from Daniels, who passed for 272 yards with two first-quarter interceptions and a handful of missed throws. USC's offense only scored touchdowns in the second quarter, struggled to run the ball and relied heavily on big plays.
None of it mattered while the Trojans' defense limited Colorado's high-powered offense to 265 yards - and a mere 164 in the first three quarters while USC took control with a 28-7 lead.
''I was very proud of them,'' Helton said. ''It just felt like we were playing in their backfield the entire night, whether it was the running game or the passing game.''
Laviska Shenault made a 49-yard TD run before injuring his lower leg in the second half for the Buffaloes, who dropped to 0-13 in school history against USC.
Steven Montez went 25 of 46 for 168 yards. Kyle Evans rushed for a 2-yard score with 6:42 to play, and Montez made a 19-yard TD run with 3:32 left.
''We won the turnover battle. We won the penalty battle,'' Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said. ''You should have a chance to win the game. We kind of had a chance there. We just shot ourselves in the foot. Wasn't very pretty there for a while, but they just kept fighting.''
USC hasn't lost at the Coliseum since Helton got the job midway through the 2015 season, and the Trojans dominated this late-night showcase with defense - and even without injured linebacker Cameron Smith, their leading tackler this season and in each of the past two years.
''When they're playing well and carrying that load, we want to take some of it off their shoulders and score some points,'' Pittman said of the USC defense.
Colorado's defense picked off Daniels on the game's first play and again later in the opening minutes. But the Buffs' offense had just 30 total yards before Shenault took a direct snap 49 yards untouched for the game's first points early in the second quarter.
USC had zero yards rushing in the first half, but responded to the Buffs' TD with its first scoring drive. Vaughns made back-to-back long catches, including a 27-yard TD grab.
Pittman scored 3:33 before halftime when he came back to get an underthrown pass and eluded the only defensive back near him for a 65-yard TD.
Pittman then capped a four-play drive with a 9-yard TD catch 1:10 before halftime.
Harris put the Trojans up 28-7 when Shenault bobbled a pass right into his arms, and the USC defensive back took it 6 yards for the school record-tying third TD interception return of his career.
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado: The Buffs missed out on their first 6-0 start since 1994, and the loss exposed several weaknesses on both sides of the ball, from a punchless running game to dismal downfield coverage on long passes. They have plenty of work to do before facing an angry Washington team on the road next week.
USC: After taking their lumps on the road in September, the Trojans appear to be improving on both sides of the ball. Their inability to run the ball is alarming, but just about everything else is showing progress - particularly coordinator Clancy Pendergast's solid defense.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Colorado: There wasn't much for voters to like about this performance. The Buffs' stay in the AP Top 25 could be over.
USC: After several weeks without garnering a single vote in the poll, the Trojans should attract some attention heading into their road showdown with Utah, the other top contender for their Pac-12 South crown.
TEX AND KEVIN
The Coliseum held a pregame moment of silence for Tex Winter and Kevin Ellison. Winter played his final season of college basketball at USC, where he learned the triangle offense from his coach, Sam Barry. Ellison played on USC's defense from 2005-08.
UP NEXT
Colorado: At Washington on Oct. 20.
USC: At Utah on Oct. 20.
---
More AP college football: www.apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|16
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-23
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|236
|327
|Total Plays
|84
|61
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|62
|Rush Attempts
|37
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|2.3
|Net Yards Passing
|141
|265
|Comp. - Att.
|26-47
|17-34
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|7.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-29
|1-7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-81
|13-123
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|9-41.9
|7-42.4
|Return Yards
|49
|57
|Punts - Returns
|3-30
|4-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-19
|1-31
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-6
|Kicking
|2/2
|5/5
|Extra Points
|2/2
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|141
|PASS YDS
|265
|
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|62
|
|
|236
|TOTAL YDS
|327
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|26/47
|170
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|2
|46
|1
|49
|
T. McMillian 34 RB
|T. McMillian
|18
|32
|0
|9
|
K. Evans 21 RB
|K. Evans
|7
|17
|1
|8
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|9
|9
|1
|19
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|9
|72
|0
|24
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|6
|36
|0
|18
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|4
|30
|0
|15
|
J. Jackson 10 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
T. McMillian 34 RB
|T. McMillian
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
|J. MacIntyre
|2
|4
|0
|6
|
K. Evans 21 RB
|K. Evans
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Ento 17 WR
|K. Ento
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Gamboa 32 LB
|R. Gamboa
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 5 LB
|D. Taylor
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Worthington 6 S
|E. Worthington
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Mulumba 16 DE
|C. Mulumba
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Abrams Jr. 1 DB
|D. Abrams Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 14 CB
|C. Miller
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 33 DT
|J. Edwards
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fisher 7 S
|N. Fisher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Blackmon 2 CB
|R. Blackmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Udoffia 8 CB
|T. Udoffia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wigley 4 DB
|D. Wigley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 34 DE
|M. Johnson
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 25 CB
|M. Blackmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Fillip 76 OL
|F. Fillip
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 20 LB
|D. Lewis
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Miller 38 CB
|B. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stefanou 48 K
|J. Stefanou
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Price 49 K
|D. Price
|9
|41.9
|4
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackmon 2 CB
|R. Blackmon
|3
|10.0
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|17/34
|272
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Ware 28 RB
|A. Ware
|6
|23
|0
|11
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|12
|20
|0
|6
|
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
|M. Pittman Jr.
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|2
|-4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
|M. Pittman Jr.
|5
|144
|2
|65
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|5
|86
|1
|28
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|4
|31
|0
|9
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
A. Ware 28 RB
|A. Ware
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Falo 83 TE
|J. Falo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 2 WR
|D. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Sidney 13 WR
|T. Sidney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Langley 24 CB
|I. Langley
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Harris 27 CB
|A. Harris
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
P. Gustin 45 LB
|P. Gustin
|5-1
|1.5
|0
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Peters 47 LB
|R. Peters
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jones 13 LB
|L. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tell III 7 S
|M. Tell III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Iosefa 56 LB
|J. Iosefa
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
|J. Houston Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Marshall 8 CB
|I. Marshall
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tufele 78 DL
|J. Tufele
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hagestad 31 S
|R. Hagestad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jimmons 93 DL
|L. Jimmons
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 LB
|H. Echols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 9 CB
|G. Johnson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
|M. Tuipulotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dorton 44 DL
|M. Dorton
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Pollard 28 S
|C. Pollard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Brown 49 K
|M. Brown
|1/1
|38
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Budrovich 46 P
|R. Budrovich
|7
|42.4
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|3
|6.3
|12
|0
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
