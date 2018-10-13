Drive Chart
Patterson-led No. 12 Michigan routs No. 15 Wisconsin 38-13

  • Oct 13, 2018

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Shea Patterson accounted for 214 yards of offense and a touchdown, leading No. 12 Michigan to a 38-13 victory over No. 15 Wisconsin on Saturday night.

The Wolverines (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) beat a ranked conference team for the first time since topping the Badgers two years ago. They have won six straight games since opening this season with a seven-point loss to then-No. 12 Notre Dame.

''It's just a start,'' said Michigan's Karan Higdon, who ran for 105 yards and a score that broke a scoreless tie early in the second quarter. ''We're not done yet.''

The Badgers (4-2, 2-1) had won a record 17 straight regular-season Big Ten games, and 10 consecutive road games in and out of conference play.

''We certainly didn't do enough things throughout the course of the game to give ourselves a chance to beat them,'' Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said.

Patterson, who had an 81-yard run , scored on a 7-yard run and connected on a 2-point conversion pass to put Michigan up 21-7 early in the third. The possibly pivotal drive was extended when the Badgers were called for roughing snapper Camaron Cheeseman on a punt.

Patterson was 14 of 21 for 124 yards and ran for a career-high 90 yards and a score on nine carries.

''He's someone you have to account for,'' Higdon said. ''He makes great plays with his feet and his arm. He's another guy defenses have to watch out for.''

Alex Hornibrook, had perhaps the worst game of his successful career.

The Wisconsin senior was 7 of 20 for 100 yards with one touchdown pass with 3:47 left. He threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a score by Lavert Hill that gave Michigan a 31-7 lead with 9:55 left to play.

Hornibrook failed to complete 12 straight passes after connecting on his first three attempts, leading to him completing a career-low 35 percent of his attempts. By the time the drought ended, the Badgers were down by 31 points and there was less than 5 minutes left to play.

Higdon took advantage of holes the offensive line was creating after he was limited to 15 yards rushing on his first 10 carries. Backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey ran for a 44-yard TD to make it 38-7 with 5:16 remaining.

Jonathan Taylor, who entered the game leading the nation with 169.8 yards rushing yards rushing per game, ran for 101 yards 17 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wisconsin: The Badgers will have a hard time beating good teams if Hornibrook can't make them respect the pass. Even if he can't, though, they may still end up representing the West Division in the Big Ten championship game.

Michigan: The Wolverines earned their first impressive win of the season, but they can't celebrate too much or too long with matchups coming up at rival Michigan State and against No. 8 Penn State.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan may move up a little because four teams ranked higher lost. The Badgers will likely slip toward the back of the poll with the lopsided loss.

KEY STAT

Michigan ranked No. 120, out of 129 teams, entering the game with 52 penalties. It was flagged only once against Wisconsin, getting an unsportsmanlike conduct for celebrating Hill's interception return for a touchdown.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Illinois.

Michigan: Plays at Michigan State, which has won eight of the last 10 games in the rivalry and is coming off a win against the Nittany Lions on the road.

''We've got a big stretch in the schedule here and we're ready for it,'' guard Ben Bredeson said.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:47
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to MICH 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
13
38
Touchdown 3:50
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 4-A.Taylor. 4-A.Taylor runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
01:26
pos
13
38
Point After TD 5:16
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 5:25
10-D.McCaffrey runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
68
yds
03:10
pos
7
37
Point After TD 9:55
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 10:49
12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-L.Hill at WIS 21. 24-L.Hill runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
63
yds
00:51
pos
7
30
Field Goal 12:17
3-Q.Nordin 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
63
yds
01:52
pos
7
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 10:21
2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins to WIS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 10:28
2-S.Patterson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
60
yds
00:00
pos
7
19
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:21
3-Q.Nordin 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
0
yds
00:51
pos
7
13
Field Goal 5:00
3-Q.Nordin 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
44
yds
03:08
pos
7
10
Point After TD 11:26
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 11:33
3-K.Pryor runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
02:00
pos
6
7
Point After TD 13:33
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:37
22-K.Higdon runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
86
yds
00:00
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 21
Rushing 7 14
Passing 4 5
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 2-11 7-16
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 272 421
Total Plays 49 69
Avg Gain 5.6 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 183 320
Rush Attempts 29 48
Avg Rush Yards 6.3 6.7
Net Yards Passing 89 101
Comp. - Att. 7-20 14-21
Yards Per Pass 4.5 4.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-11 3-23
Penalties - Yards 3-30 1-15
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 7-40.1 2-45.5
Return Yards 62 84
Punts - Returns 1-15 2-32
Kickoffs - Returns 3-47 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-52
Kicking 1/3 6/8
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 0/2 3/5
Safeties 0 0
1234T
15 Wisconsin 4-2 070613
12 Michigan 6-1 01381738
O/U 47.5, MICH -10
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
 89 PASS YDS 101
183 RUSH YDS 320
272 TOTAL YDS 421
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35% 100 1 2 73.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.7% 1063 8 4 140.1
A. Hornibrook 7/20 100 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 101 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 950 8
J. Taylor 17 101 0 23
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 37 0
D. Davis III 1 37 0 37
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 76 1
K. Pryor 2 35 1 33
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 197 0
G. Groshek 5 22 0 8
M. Stokke 34 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
M. Stokke 1 6 0 0
T. Deal 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 242 3
T. Deal 1 1 0 1
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 -45 0
A. Hornibrook 3 -13 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 259 2
J. Ferguson 2 46 0 36
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 133 1
K. Pryor 2 30 0 27
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 102 1
D. Davis III 1 12 0 12
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 117 1
G. Groshek 1 9 0 9
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 357 3
A. Taylor 1 3 1 3
K. Penniston 49 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Penniston 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Connelly 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
R. Connelly 8-0 1.0 0
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
E. Burrell 7-4 0.0 0
T. Edwards 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 1 1.0
T. Edwards 7-3 1.0 0
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Z. Baun 4-1 0.0 0
A. Van Ginkel 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Van Ginkel 4-2 0.0 0
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Wildgoose 4-1 0.0 0
R. Pearson 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Pearson 4-1 0.0 0
M. Henningsen 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
M. Henningsen 3-3 0.0 0
D. Harrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Harrell 3-0 0.0 0
O. Sagapolu 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
O. Sagapolu 2-0 1.0 0
E. Bondoc 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Bondoc 1-0 0.0 0
D. Pfaff 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Pfaff 1-1 0.0 0
M. Cone 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
M. Cone 1-0 0.0 0
C. James 5 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. James 1-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Burton 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Burton 1-0 0.0 0
F. Hicks 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
F. Hicks 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bell 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bell 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gaglianone 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/6 23/23
R. Gaglianone 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Lotti 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 40.1 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 40.0 1
A. Lotti 7 40.1 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 21.7 20 0
A. Cruickshank 3 15.7 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 11.3 15 0
J. Dunn 1 15.0 15 0
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 124 0 0 116.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 1311 10 3 154.8
S. Patterson 14/21 124 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 105 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 687 6
K. Higdon 19 105 1 25
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 90 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 121 1
S. Patterson 9 90 1 81
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 85 1
D. McCaffrey 1 44 1 44
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 214 1
T. Wilson 6 26 0 9
J. MIlton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
J. MIlton 2 22 0 23
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 190 2
C. Evans 5 18 0 6
C. Turner 41 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
C. Turner 3 8 0 10
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 37 0
D. Peoples-Jones 1 5 0 5
O. Samuels 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 66 0
O. Samuels 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 296 1
N. Collins 4 31 0 11
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 247 5
D. Peoples-Jones 3 30 0 17
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 83 0
N. Eubanks 1 28 0 28
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
K. Higdon 1 15 0 15
O. Martin 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 83 0
O. Martin 1 11 0 11
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 311 1
Z. Gentry 1 5 0 5
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 48 0
C. Evans 2 4 0 5
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
A. Thomas 1 0 0 0
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 84 1
S. McKeon 0 0 0 0
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Bell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 3 0.0
J. Metellus 4-1 0.0 1
B. Watson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
B. Watson 4-0 0.0 0
D. Bush 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
D. Bush 4-0 1.0 0
K. Paye 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Paye 3-0 0.0 0
T. Kinnel 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Kinnel 3-2 0.0 0
C. Winovich 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Winovich 3-1 0.0 0
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Ross 2-1 0.0 0
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Hudson 2-1 0.0 0
D. Gil 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Gil 2-1 0.0 0
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 2-0 0.0 0
B. Mone 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Mone 1-0 0.0 0
D. Long 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Long 1-0 0.0 0
J. Uche 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Uche 1-0 1.0 0
L. Marshall 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Marshall 1-0 0.0 0
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. Hill 1-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/5 3/3
SEASON FG XP
11/14 30/31
Q. Nordin 3/5 42 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 51.1 1
W. Hart 2 45.5 1 47
B. Robbins 3 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 0
B. Robbins 1 47.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 9.4 26 1
D. Peoples-Jones 2 16.0 26 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICH 35 2:23 6 11 Punt
4:33 WISC 23 3:55 8 34 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 MICH 35 2:00 5 71 TD
10:12 WISC 38 1:29 3 -2 Punt
4:17 MICH 35 0:05 2 75 INT
3:15 MICH 35 0:45 5 -2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:21 MICH 35 2:37 7 7 Punt
5:01 WISC 9 2:26 5 48 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:40 MICH 35 0:51 4 63 INT
9:55 MICH 20 0:37 4 18 Punt
5:16 MICH 35 1:26 9 65 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 MICH 22 6:48 12 55 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 MICH 14 0:00 3 86 TD
11:26 WISC 35 0:47 4 -5 Punt
8:08 MICH 32 3:08 6 44 FG
4:12 WISC 15 0:51 3 0 FG
2:24 WISC 49 1:37 4 13 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 WISC 35 0:00 12 75 TD
7:40 MICH 20 2:33 5 27 Punt
2:30 MICH 20 1:52 10 63 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:05 MICH 35 0:10 1 -15
8:35 MICH 32 3:10 6 68 TD
3:47 WISC 35 2:28 7 50
