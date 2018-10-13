|
|
|WISC
|MICH
Patterson-led No. 12 Michigan routs No. 15 Wisconsin 38-13
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Shea Patterson accounted for 214 yards of offense and a touchdown, leading No. 12 Michigan to a 38-13 victory over No. 15 Wisconsin on Saturday night.
The Wolverines (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) beat a ranked conference team for the first time since topping the Badgers two years ago. They have won six straight games since opening this season with a seven-point loss to then-No. 12 Notre Dame.
''It's just a start,'' said Michigan's Karan Higdon, who ran for 105 yards and a score that broke a scoreless tie early in the second quarter. ''We're not done yet.''
The Badgers (4-2, 2-1) had won a record 17 straight regular-season Big Ten games, and 10 consecutive road games in and out of conference play.
''We certainly didn't do enough things throughout the course of the game to give ourselves a chance to beat them,'' Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said.
Patterson, who had an 81-yard run , scored on a 7-yard run and connected on a 2-point conversion pass to put Michigan up 21-7 early in the third. The possibly pivotal drive was extended when the Badgers were called for roughing snapper Camaron Cheeseman on a punt.
Patterson was 14 of 21 for 124 yards and ran for a career-high 90 yards and a score on nine carries.
''He's someone you have to account for,'' Higdon said. ''He makes great plays with his feet and his arm. He's another guy defenses have to watch out for.''
Alex Hornibrook, had perhaps the worst game of his successful career.
The Wisconsin senior was 7 of 20 for 100 yards with one touchdown pass with 3:47 left. He threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a score by Lavert Hill that gave Michigan a 31-7 lead with 9:55 left to play.
Hornibrook failed to complete 12 straight passes after connecting on his first three attempts, leading to him completing a career-low 35 percent of his attempts. By the time the drought ended, the Badgers were down by 31 points and there was less than 5 minutes left to play.
Higdon took advantage of holes the offensive line was creating after he was limited to 15 yards rushing on his first 10 carries. Backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey ran for a 44-yard TD to make it 38-7 with 5:16 remaining.
Jonathan Taylor, who entered the game leading the nation with 169.8 yards rushing yards rushing per game, ran for 101 yards 17 carries.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wisconsin: The Badgers will have a hard time beating good teams if Hornibrook can't make them respect the pass. Even if he can't, though, they may still end up representing the West Division in the Big Ten championship game.
Michigan: The Wolverines earned their first impressive win of the season, but they can't celebrate too much or too long with matchups coming up at rival Michigan State and against No. 8 Penn State.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan may move up a little because four teams ranked higher lost. The Badgers will likely slip toward the back of the poll with the lopsided loss.
KEY STAT
Michigan ranked No. 120, out of 129 teams, entering the game with 52 penalties. It was flagged only once against Wisconsin, getting an unsportsmanlike conduct for celebrating Hill's interception return for a touchdown.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin: Hosts Illinois.
Michigan: Plays at Michigan State, which has won eight of the last 10 games in the rivalry and is coming off a win against the Nittany Lions on the road.
''We've got a big stretch in the schedule here and we're ready for it,'' guard Ben Bredeson said.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|21
|Rushing
|7
|14
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|272
|421
|Total Plays
|49
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|183
|320
|Rush Attempts
|29
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|6.7
|Net Yards Passing
|89
|101
|Comp. - Att.
|7-20
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|4.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-11
|3-23
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.1
|2-45.5
|Return Yards
|62
|84
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|2-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-47
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-52
|Kicking
|1/3
|6/8
|Extra Points
|1/1
|3/3
|Field Goals
|0/2
|3/5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|89
|PASS YDS
|101
|
|
|183
|RUSH YDS
|320
|
|
|272
|TOTAL YDS
|421
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|7/20
|100
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|17
|101
|0
|23
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|2
|35
|1
|33
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|5
|22
|0
|8
|
M. Stokke 34 LB
|M. Stokke
|1
|6
|0
|0
|
T. Deal 28 RB
|T. Deal
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|3
|-13
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|2
|46
|0
|36
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|2
|30
|0
|27
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Taylor 4 WR
|A. Taylor
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
K. Penniston 49 TE
|K. Penniston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Connelly 43 LB
|R. Connelly
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Edwards 53 LB
|T. Edwards
|7-3
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Baun 56 LB
|Z. Baun
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 17 LB
|A. Van Ginkel
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pearson 7 S
|R. Pearson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 92 DE
|M. Henningsen
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harrell 8 CB
|D. Harrell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Sagapolu 99 NT
|O. Sagapolu
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Bondoc 13 S
|E. Bondoc
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pfaff 52 DE
|D. Pfaff
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cone 31 CB
|M. Cone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. James 5 RB
|C. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burton 4 CB
|D. Burton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hicks 20 CB
|F. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bell 55 LB
|C. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gaglianone 27 K
|R. Gaglianone
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lotti 15 P
|A. Lotti
|7
|40.1
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|15.7
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|14/21
|124
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Higdon 22 RB
|K. Higdon
|19
|105
|1
|25
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|9
|90
|1
|81
|
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
|D. McCaffrey
|1
|44
|1
|44
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|6
|26
|0
|9
|
J. MIlton 5 QB
|J. MIlton
|2
|22
|0
|23
|
C. Evans 12 RB
|C. Evans
|5
|18
|0
|6
|
C. Turner 41 RB
|C. Turner
|3
|8
|0
|10
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
O. Samuels 23 RB
|O. Samuels
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|4
|31
|0
|11
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|3
|30
|0
|17
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
K. Higdon 22 RB
|K. Higdon
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
O. Martin 80 WR
|O. Martin
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
Z. Gentry 83 TE
|Z. Gentry
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Evans 12 RB
|C. Evans
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Metellus 14 DB
|J. Metellus
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Watson 28 DB
|B. Watson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 10 LB
|D. Bush
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kinnel 23 DB
|T. Kinnel
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Winovich 15 DL
|C. Winovich
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gil 36 LB
|D. Gil
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 DL
|B. Mone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Uche 6 LB
|J. Uche
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Marshall 93 DL
|L. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hill 24 DB
|L. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Nordin 3 K
|Q. Nordin
|3/5
|42
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|2
|45.5
|1
|47
|
B. Robbins 3 P
|B. Robbins
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|16.0
|26
|0
-
HAWAII
BYU
3
28
2nd 1:35 ESP2
-
19COLO
USC
7
7
2nd 9:34 FS1
-
WYO
FRESNO
3
12
2nd 0:52 ESPU
-
BOISE
NEVADA
14
10
2nd 9:26 CBSSN
-
APLST
ARKST
35
9
Final ESPN2
-
TXTECH
TCU
17
14
Final ESPN
-
GAS
TXSTSM
15
13
Final ESPNU
-
23SFLA
TULSA
25
24
Final ESPN
-
AF
SDGST
17
21
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
UTAH
10
42
Final ESPN
-
NEB
NWEST
31
34
Final/OT ABC
-
14FLA
VANDY
37
27
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
KSTATE
12
31
Final ESPNU
-
TENN
21AUBURN
30
24
Final SECN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
26
28
Final ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
6
24
Final CBSSN
-
IOWA
IND
42
16
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MD
7
34
Final BTN
-
MINN
3OHIOST
14
30
Final FS1
-
DUKE
GATECH
28
14
Final
-
LVILLE
BC
20
38
Final
-
UAB
RICE
42
0
Final ESP+
-
TROY
LIB
16
22
Final ESP3
-
USM
NTEXAS
7
30
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
MIAOH
6
31
Final ESP+
-
PITT
5ND
14
19
Final NBC
-
WMICH
BGREEN
42
35
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
24
23
Final ESP3
-
10UCF
MEMP
31
30
Final ABC
-
2UGA
13LSU
16
36
Final CBS
-
OHIO
NILL
21
24
Final ESP+
-
7WASH
17OREG
27
30
Final/OT ABC
-
PURDUE
ILL
46
7
Final FS1
-
ARMY
SJST
52
3
Final ESPU
-
BAYLOR
9TEXAS
17
23
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
24
17
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
CHARLO
14
40
Final ESP+
-
22TXAM
SC
26
23
Final SECN
-
MICHST
8PSU
21
17
Final BTN
-
MRSHL
ODU
42
20
Final
-
UNLV
UTAHST
28
59
Final FBOOK
-
NMEX
COLOST
18
20
Final ATSN
-
ALST
SALA
7
45
Final ESP3
-
NMEXST
LALAF
38
66
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
CSTCAR
45
20
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
CAL
37
7
Final PACN
-
LATECH
TXSA
31
3
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
20
Final CBSSN
-
16MIAMI
UVA
13
16
Final ESPN2
-
6WVU
IOWAST
14
30
Final FS1
-
MIZZOU
1BAMA
10
39
Final ESPN
-
VATECH
UNC
22
19
Final ESPU
-
15WISC
12MICH
13
38
Final ABC
-
MTSU
FIU
21
24
Final beIN
-
MISS
ARK
37
33
Final SECN