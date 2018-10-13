|
|
|PITT
|ND
Book, Boykin bail out No. 5 Notre Dame in 19-14 win vs Pitt
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Wide receiver Miles Boykin had a message for quarterback Ian Book after No. 5 Notre Dame remained unbeaten, coming from behind and then holding off Pittsburgh.
''I told him winning is fun, but let's not win like this again,'' the 6-foot-4 Boykin said after he caught the game-winning, 35-yard touchdown pass from Book with 5:43 remaining in the fourth quarter Saturday to secure the 19-14 win.
The Book-to-Boykin combination is beginning to etch itself in Notre Dame lore. They have had memorable moments before, including the 55-yard touchdown with 1:28 in the Citrus Bowl last Jan. 1 that provided the Irish with a 21-17 victory over LSU.
Their latest TD combo helped to improve the Irish to 7-0 for the first time since 2012, the year they went to the BCS title game for coach Brian Kelly, who was feeling a little better after the Irish held off the upset bid by the Panthers (3-4).
''Proud of our guys and their grit - they hung in there and found a way to win,'' Kelly said. ''We were not sharp mentally, we didn't execute efficiently. They weren't at their best and Pittsburgh played well. We still found a way.''
Pitt led 14-12 thanks to a long first-quarter touchdown drive and a 99-yard kickoff return by Maurice French to start the second half.
But the Irish, who were held to 80 yards rushing, prevailed behind Book, who is 4-0 as a starter since replacing Brandon Wimbush. Book was intercepted twice, but finished with 264 yards passing. He was 13 of 14 for 158 yards in the second half, no reception bigger than the scoring toss.
''I didn't even see (Book) throw it,'' Boykin said after finishing with four receptions for 84 yards. ''I just saw the ball up there and thought I have to catch up to this. It was a dime. (Ian's) a baller. He's always calm and poised.''
As far as Book is concerned, it's mutual admiration.
''(Miles is) really rangy, so I just got to put it up there and give him a chance,'' Book said. ''Day in and day out, he works so hard. I think our chemistry is starting to come along a little bit.''
Pat Narduzzi's Panthers were looking to upset a top-five team for the third straight season after knocking off No. 3 Clemson in Death Valley during the 2016 season and No. 2 Miami last November in Pittsburgh.
''I feel bad for our kids in the locker room,'' Narduzzi said. ''I'm disappointed for them. They fought their tails off. We were ahead almost the entire game. Sometimes you can't control what you can't control. We went toe-to-toe with a top-five team and we didn't pull it off in the end.''
Kenny Pickett was 19 for 28 for 126 yards, and was sacked by Khalid Kareem - Notre Dame's only sack of the game - for a loss of 14 yards on Pitt's final possession to set up a fourth-and-long the Panthers could not convert. Pitt also ran a strange faked punt, inserting third-string quarterback Jeff George Jr. as the punter and having him throw, on its second-to-last drive around midfield that failed.
''(Trying) to get a first down,'' Narduzzi said. ''That certainly wasn't the game.''
TAKEAWAYS
Pittsburgh: The Panthers gained just 12 yards on their last three drives of the first half. Their first, however, was a thing of beauty: 17 plays, 88 yards, six first downs, consuming 9:43 of the clock and ending with Ollison taking a direct snap, faking an end-around handoff and running into the end zone on second-and-goal from the Irish 9.
Notre Dame: The Irish trailed for the first times after the first quarter (7-0), at halftime (7-6) and after three quarters (14-12), and they were their own worst enemy with turnovers, quarterback sacks and penalties at inopportune times.
UPSET PANTHERS
This is the 11th time in the last 12 games between the two teams that the winning margin was in single digits. The Panthers won 28-21 in 2013 and 27-22 in 2009, both at home. Pitt last win at Notre Dame Stadium was a 36-33 four-overtime affair in 2008.
The Irish also prevailed at home 29-26 in triple overtime in 2012 in a game in which the Panthers missed a possible game-winning field goal in the second extra period.
''The message to the kids is sometimes you can't control what you can't control,'' Narduzzi said. ''For whatever reason, we didn't pull it out at the end.''
UP NEXT
Pittsburgh: Off next week and plays host to Duke Oct. 27.
Notre Dame: Off next week and plays Navy in San Diego Oct. 27.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|23
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|6
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|228
|312
|Total Plays
|60
|70
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|116
|80
|Rush Attempts
|30
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|2.1
|Net Yards Passing
|112
|232
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|26-32
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|7.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-14
|3-32
|Penalties - Yards
|8-80
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.8
|3-46.7
|Return Yards
|144
|12
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-122
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-24
|0-0
|Kicking
|2/4
|3/3
|Extra Points
|2/2
|1/1
|Field Goals
|0/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|112
|PASS YDS
|232
|
|
|116
|RUSH YDS
|80
|
|
|228
|TOTAL YDS
|312
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|19/28
|126
|0
|0
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
|Q. Ollison
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. George 3 QB
|J. George
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hall 22 RB
|D. Hall
|9
|62
|0
|17
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
|Q. Ollison
|16
|50
|1
|16
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Aston 35 FB
|G. Aston
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|3
|-6
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Mathews 6 WR
|A. Mathews
|4
|47
|0
|14
|
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
|R. Araujo-Lopes
|6
|32
|0
|9
|
D. Hall 22 RB
|D. Hall
|4
|20
|0
|16
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
W. Gragg 10 TE
|W. Gragg
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
|Q. Ollison
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
G. Carrigan 84 TE
|G. Carrigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Aston 35 FB
|G. Aston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Tipton 5 WR
|T. Tipton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs 20 DB
|D. Briggs
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Idowu 23 LB
|O. Idowu
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 11 DB
|D. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 15 DB
|J. Pinnock
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Weaver 17 DL
|R. Weaver
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
S. Brightwell 9 LB
|S. Brightwell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 DB
|P. Campbell III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Roy 93 DL
|S. Roy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Reynolds 44 LB
|E. Reynolds
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 DL
|C. Pine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hendrix 8 DL
|D. Hendrix
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Zeise 25 LB
|E. Zeise
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Folston Jr. 40 DL
|J. Folston Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wheeler 90 DL
|R. Wheeler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Twyman 55 DL
|J. Twyman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stocker 7 DB
|J. Stocker
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Motley 32 DB
|P. Motley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Camp 10 DL
|K. Camp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|4
|41.8
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|2
|61.0
|99
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
|R. Araujo-Lopes
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|26/32
|264
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams 2 RB
|D. Williams
|13
|31
|0
|13
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|16
|31
|0
|22
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|4
|12
|0
|7
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|2
|10
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Boykin 81 WR
|M. Boykin
|4
|84
|1
|35
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|6
|62
|0
|26
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|5
|61
|1
|21
|
A. Mack 86 TE
|A. Mack
|6
|31
|0
|9
|
K. Austin 4 WR
|K. Austin
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Kmet 84 TE
|C. Kmet
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Young 87 WR
|M. Young
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Williams 2 RB
|D. Williams
|2
|2
|0
|5
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Coney 4 LB
|T. Coney
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 35 DB
|T. Bracy
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Okwara 42 DL
|J. Okwara
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Love 27 CB
|J. Love
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tranquill 23 LB
|D. Tranquill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vaughn 8 CB
|D. Vaughn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DL
|J. Tillery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 DB
|H. Griffith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
|Ja. Ademilola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Yoon 19 K
|J. Yoon
|2/2
|41
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Newsome 85 P
|T. Newsome
|3
|46.7
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|2
|6.0
|7
|0
-
HAWAII
BYU
3
28
2nd 1:35 ESP2
-
19COLO
USC
7
7
2nd 10:11 FS1
-
WYO
FRESNO
3
6
2nd 0:59 ESPU
-
BOISE
NEVADA
14
10
2nd 9:53 CBSSN
-
APLST
ARKST
35
9
Final ESPN2
-
TXTECH
TCU
17
14
Final ESPN
-
GAS
TXSTSM
15
13
Final ESPNU
-
23SFLA
TULSA
25
24
Final ESPN
-
AF
SDGST
17
21
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
UTAH
10
42
Final ESPN
-
NEB
NWEST
31
34
Final/OT ABC
-
14FLA
VANDY
37
27
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
KSTATE
12
31
Final ESPNU
-
TENN
21AUBURN
30
24
Final SECN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
26
28
Final ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
6
24
Final CBSSN
-
IOWA
IND
42
16
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MD
7
34
Final BTN
-
MINN
3OHIOST
14
30
Final FS1
-
DUKE
GATECH
28
14
Final
-
LVILLE
BC
20
38
Final
-
UAB
RICE
42
0
Final ESP+
-
TROY
LIB
16
22
Final ESP3
-
USM
NTEXAS
7
30
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
MIAOH
6
31
Final ESP+
-
PITT
5ND
14
19
Final NBC
-
WMICH
BGREEN
42
35
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
24
23
Final ESP3
-
10UCF
MEMP
31
30
Final ABC
-
2UGA
13LSU
16
36
Final CBS
-
OHIO
NILL
21
24
Final ESP+
-
7WASH
17OREG
27
30
Final/OT ABC
-
PURDUE
ILL
46
7
Final FS1
-
ARMY
SJST
52
3
Final ESPU
-
BAYLOR
9TEXAS
17
23
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
24
17
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
CHARLO
14
40
Final ESP+
-
22TXAM
SC
26
23
Final SECN
-
MICHST
8PSU
21
17
Final BTN
-
MRSHL
ODU
42
20
Final
-
UNLV
UTAHST
28
59
Final FBOOK
-
NMEX
COLOST
18
20
Final ATSN
-
ALST
SALA
7
45
Final ESP3
-
NMEXST
LALAF
38
66
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
CSTCAR
45
20
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
CAL
37
7
Final PACN
-
LATECH
TXSA
31
3
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
20
Final CBSSN
-
16MIAMI
UVA
13
16
Final ESPN2
-
6WVU
IOWAST
14
30
Final FS1
-
MIZZOU
1BAMA
10
39
Final ESPN
-
VATECH
UNC
22
19
Final ESPU
-
15WISC
12MICH
13
38
Final ABC
-
MTSU
FIU
21
24
Final beIN
-
MISS
ARK
37
33
Final SECN