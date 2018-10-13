Drive Chart
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Wide receiver Miles Boykin had a message for quarterback Ian Book after No. 5 Notre Dame remained unbeaten, coming from behind and then holding off Pittsburgh.

''I told him winning is fun, but let's not win like this again,'' the 6-foot-4 Boykin said after he caught the game-winning, 35-yard touchdown pass from Book with 5:43 remaining in the fourth quarter Saturday to secure the 19-14 win.

The Book-to-Boykin combination is beginning to etch itself in Notre Dame lore. They have had memorable moments before, including the 55-yard touchdown with 1:28 in the Citrus Bowl last Jan. 1 that provided the Irish with a 21-17 victory over LSU.

Their latest TD combo helped to improve the Irish to 7-0 for the first time since 2012, the year they went to the BCS title game for coach Brian Kelly, who was feeling a little better after the Irish held off the upset bid by the Panthers (3-4).

''Proud of our guys and their grit - they hung in there and found a way to win,'' Kelly said. ''We were not sharp mentally, we didn't execute efficiently. They weren't at their best and Pittsburgh played well. We still found a way.''

Pitt led 14-12 thanks to a long first-quarter touchdown drive and a 99-yard kickoff return by Maurice French to start the second half.

But the Irish, who were held to 80 yards rushing, prevailed behind Book, who is 4-0 as a starter since replacing Brandon Wimbush. Book was intercepted twice, but finished with 264 yards passing. He was 13 of 14 for 158 yards in the second half, no reception bigger than the scoring toss.

''I didn't even see (Book) throw it,'' Boykin said after finishing with four receptions for 84 yards. ''I just saw the ball up there and thought I have to catch up to this. It was a dime. (Ian's) a baller. He's always calm and poised.''

As far as Book is concerned, it's mutual admiration.

''(Miles is) really rangy, so I just got to put it up there and give him a chance,'' Book said. ''Day in and day out, he works so hard. I think our chemistry is starting to come along a little bit.''

Pat Narduzzi's Panthers were looking to upset a top-five team for the third straight season after knocking off No. 3 Clemson in Death Valley during the 2016 season and No. 2 Miami last November in Pittsburgh.

''I feel bad for our kids in the locker room,'' Narduzzi said. ''I'm disappointed for them. They fought their tails off. We were ahead almost the entire game. Sometimes you can't control what you can't control. We went toe-to-toe with a top-five team and we didn't pull it off in the end.''

Kenny Pickett was 19 for 28 for 126 yards, and was sacked by Khalid Kareem - Notre Dame's only sack of the game - for a loss of 14 yards on Pitt's final possession to set up a fourth-and-long the Panthers could not convert. Pitt also ran a strange faked punt, inserting third-string quarterback Jeff George Jr. as the punter and having him throw, on its second-to-last drive around midfield that failed.

''(Trying) to get a first down,'' Narduzzi said. ''That certainly wasn't the game.''

TAKEAWAYS

Pittsburgh: The Panthers gained just 12 yards on their last three drives of the first half. Their first, however, was a thing of beauty: 17 plays, 88 yards, six first downs, consuming 9:43 of the clock and ending with Ollison taking a direct snap, faking an end-around handoff and running into the end zone on second-and-goal from the Irish 9.

Notre Dame: The Irish trailed for the first times after the first quarter (7-0), at halftime (7-6) and after three quarters (14-12), and they were their own worst enemy with turnovers, quarterback sacks and penalties at inopportune times.

UPSET PANTHERS

This is the 11th time in the last 12 games between the two teams that the winning margin was in single digits. The Panthers won 28-21 in 2013 and 27-22 in 2009, both at home. Pitt last win at Notre Dame Stadium was a 36-33 four-overtime affair in 2008.

The Irish also prevailed at home 29-26 in triple overtime in 2012 in a game in which the Panthers missed a possible game-winning field goal in the second extra period.

''The message to the kids is sometimes you can't control what you can't control,'' Narduzzi said. ''For whatever reason, we didn't pull it out at the end.''

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: Off next week and plays host to Duke Oct. 27.

Notre Dame: Off next week and plays Navy in San Diego Oct. 27.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:43
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
19
Touchdown 5:49
12-I.Book complete to 81-M.Boykin. 81-M.Boykin runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
95
yds
01:44
pos
14
18
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:09
12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 81-M.Boykin.
plays
yds
pos
14
12
Touchdown 2:15
12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
99
yds
02:49
pos
14
12
Point After TD 14:46
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
6
Touchdown 15:00
39-J.Doerer kicks 64 yards from ND 35. 2-M.Ffrench runs 99 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
99
yds
0:00
pos
13
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:23
19-J.Yoon 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
42
yds
03:16
pos
7
6
Field Goal 5:23
19-J.Yoon 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
59
yds
02:55
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:26
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 1:31
30-Q.Ollison runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
83
yds
09:59
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 23
Rushing 6 8
Passing 6 12
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 4-12 7-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 228 312
Total Plays 60 70
Avg Gain 3.8 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 116 80
Rush Attempts 30 38
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 2.1
Net Yards Passing 112 232
Comp. - Att. 19-30 26-32
Yards Per Pass 3.7 7.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-14 3-32
Penalties - Yards 8-80 4-35
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-41.8 3-46.7
Return Yards 144 12
Punts - Returns 1--2 2-12
Kickoffs - Returns 2-122 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-24 0-0
Kicking 2/4 3/3
Extra Points 2/2 1/1
Field Goals 0/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Pittsburgh 3-4 707014
5 Notre Dame 7-0 066719
O/U 55, ND -21
Notre Dame Stadium South Bend, IN
 112 PASS YDS 232
116 RUSH YDS 80
228 TOTAL YDS 312
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 126 0 0 105.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.4% 1006 6 5 117.8
K. Pickett 19/28 126 0 0
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
Q. Ollison 0/1 0 0 0
J. George 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. George 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 376 4
D. Hall 9 62 0 17
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 50 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 646 6
Q. Ollison 16 50 1 16
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 1
M. Ffrench 1 6 0 6
G. Aston 35 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
G. Aston 1 4 0 4
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 76 2
K. Pickett 3 -6 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 68 0
A. Mathews 4 47 0 14
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 199 3
R. Araujo-Lopes 6 32 0 9
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 27 0
D. Hall 4 20 0 16
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 219 2
M. Ffrench 1 15 0 15
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
W. Gragg 1 7 0 7
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 28 0
Q. Ollison 2 5 0 4
G. Carrigan 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Carrigan 0 0 0 0
G. Aston 35 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 60 1
G. Aston 1 0 0 0
T. Tipton 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
T. Tipton 0 0 0 0
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 64 0
S. Jacques-Louis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Hamlin 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
D. Hamlin 7-2 0.0 0
D. Briggs 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
D. Briggs 5-0 1.0 0
O. Idowu 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
O. Idowu 5-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 4-0 0.0 0
J. Pinnock 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Pinnock 4-0 0.0 1
R. Weaver 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
R. Weaver 4-1 1.5 0
S. Brightwell 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Brightwell 4-0 0.0 0
P. Campbell III 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Campbell III 3-0 0.0 0
S. Roy 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Roy 3-0 0.0 0
E. Reynolds 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Reynolds 3-0 0.0 0
C. Pine 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Pine 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hendrix 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
D. Hendrix 1-1 0.5 0
E. Zeise 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Zeise 1-1 0.0 0
J. Folston Jr. 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Folston Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
P. Jones II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Jones II 1-0 0.0 0
R. Wheeler 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Wheeler 1-0 0.0 0
J. Twyman 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Twyman 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bright 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bright 1-0 0.0 0
J. Stocker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Stocker 0-0 0.0 1
P. Motley 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
P. Motley 0-1 0.0 0
K. Camp 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Camp 0-1 0.0 0
P. Ford 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Ford 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/7 20/21
A. Kessman 0/2 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 39.1 0
K. Christodoulou 4 41.8 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 61.0 99 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 33.8 99 1
M. Ffrench 2 61.0 99 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 9.3 0 1
R. Araujo-Lopes 1 -2.0 0 0
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 264 2 2 158.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.2% 1151 11 3 167.9
I. Book 26/32 264 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 370 4
D. Williams 13 31 0 13
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 112 3
I. Book 16 31 0 22
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 314 3
T. Jones Jr. 4 12 0 7
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
C. Finke 2 10 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 512 4
M. Boykin 4 84 1 35
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 305 1
C. Finke 6 62 0 26
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 261 3
C. Claypool 5 61 1 21
A. Mack 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 240 1
A. Mack 6 31 0 9
K. Austin 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
K. Austin 1 13 0 13
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 0
C. Kmet 1 8 0 8
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 0
M. Young 1 3 0 3
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 1 0
D. Williams 2 2 0 5
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 88 0
T. Jones Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Coney 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
T. Coney 6-0 0.0 0
T. Bracy 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Bracy 6-0 0.0 0
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
K. Kareem 5-0 1.0 0
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
J. Okwara 5-1 0.0 0
J. Love 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Love 4-0 0.0 0
D. Tranquill 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Tranquill 4-0 0.0 0
A. Bilal 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Bilal 3-1 0.0 0
D. Vaughn 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Vaughn 3-0 0.0 0
K. Hinish 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Hinish 2-0 0.0 0
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
J. Elliott 2-1 0.0 0
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Gilman 2-1 0.0 0
J. Tillery 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Tillery 2-0 0.0 0
H. Griffith 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Griffith 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Ademilola 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/12 27/27
J. Yoon 2/2 41 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Newsome 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 46.3 2
T. Newsome 3 46.7 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 8.6 7 0
C. Finke 2 6.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:30 PITT 12 9:59 18 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:30 PITT 38 0:00 4 7 Punt
10:12 PITT 15 1:49 4 -1 Punt
4:39 ND 35 1:00 5 1 Punt
0:11 ND 35 0:00 1 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 ND 35 0:00 1 63 TD
11:51 PITT 22 6:11 12 49 FG Miss
2:09 ND 35 1:29 13 57 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:38 PITT 20 2:22 5 30 Punt
5:43 ND 35 1:58 7 10 Downs
2:39 PITT 38 0:40 4 -18 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 35 3:00 9 18 Punt
1:26 PITT 35 0:53 5 3 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 ND 25 1:56 5 12 Punt
8:18 PITT 49 2:55 10 44 FG
3:39 ND 34 3:16 11 58 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:46 PITT 35 2:35 10 -13 INT
5:04 ND 29 2:49 8 71 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 ND 20 1:03 4 31 Punt
7:33 ND 20 1:44 6 80 TD
3:42 PITT 45 0:58 4 7 Downs
1:53 PITT 20 0:15 3 -3
