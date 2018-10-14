Drive Chart
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) Jordan Ta'amu might have only started 12 games under center for Mississippi, but he's helped guide one of the top offenses in the country during that stretch.

The Rebels senior added yet another dramatic late comeback to his growing resume on Saturday night, helping Ole Miss (5-2, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) rally for a 37-33 win over Arkansas.

Ta'amu accounted for 528 yards of total offense in the win, 387 yards through air and another 141 on the ground. It was his play on a game-winning 97-yard drive in the closing minutes, however, that helped the Rebels overcome a 17-point deficit once and for all - much like a year ago in a late victory at Kentucky.

After starting the drive at its own 3 with 2:02 remaining, Ta'amu quickly completed passes of 20 and 48 yards to move Ole Miss into Arkansas territory. He then rushed for 15 yards, and Scottie Phillips followed with a pair of runs - including the game-winning 5-yard run - to cap the comeback.

''It was so similar to Kentucky last year,'' Ta'amu said. ''. The clock is just a clock, and our offense is fast. As soon as we stepped on the field, I had confidence in myself and my team.''

Ta'amu's single-game total yardage is the second most in Ole Miss history, trailing only a 540-yard effort by Archie Manning.

Not bad company for the former junior college quarterback who has quickly vaulted himself among the SEC's best in his first full year as the starter. Ta'amu completed 26 of 35 passes and a pair of touchdowns in the win, and he needed 17 rushes on his way to a career-best effort on the ground.

''For him to lead a comeback this year and have that many yards rushing and passing, that's a pretty special night,'' Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said.

Ty Storey was 12-of-16 passing for 122 yards and a score and also rushed for 70 yards before leaving the game in the second half with an injury for Arkansas (1-6, 0-4). The Razorbacks have now lost six straight games after an opening victory under first-year coach Chad Morris.

Rakeem Boyd added 109 yards rushing on only seven carries before leaving the game with an injury in the second quarter for Arkansas.

''(Ta'amu) had a heck of a night,'' Morris said. ''His ability to see the field when the pocket collapses around him, and keep his eyes open and eyes down the field, that's why he's one of the top quarterbacks in our league.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Ole Miss entered the game having scored at least 70 points in a game twice this season but still in search of its first SEC victory. The Rebels now have that win in large part to Ta'amu, who helped Ole Miss put an end to a four-game losing streak to Arkansas and gave the school renewed hope after SEC losses to Alabama and LSU. ''I think this is one of my most complete games,'' Ta'amu said. ''I was just being smart with the ball and making right decisions and right reads.''

INJURED HOGS

Storey came out of the game briefly in the first half after taking a big hit on a catch he made on a throwback. The junior was unable to return to the game after taking another hit from Ole Miss' Zedrick Woods early in the fourth quarter. Cole Kelley replaced Storey under center for the Razorbacks, who were already without Boyd and running back Devwah Whaley because of injuries and were unable to score again in the game.

Morris said Boyd injured his back and Whaley an ankle in the game, and he said Storey's status moving forward would be reevaluated on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss returns home to face Auburn next week.

The Razorbacks host Tulsa.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:42
10-J.Ta'amu incomplete. Intended for 15-O.Cooley.
plays
yds
pos
37
33
Touchdown 0:45
22-S.Phillips runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
97
yds
01:17
pos
37
33
Point After TD 4:15
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
33
Touchdown 4:20
26-I.Woullard runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
84
yds
02:49
pos
30
33
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:00
19-C.Limpert 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
47
yds
04:29
pos
24
33
Point After TD 7:29
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
30
Touchdown 7:43
10-J.Ta'amu complete to 15-O.Cooley. 15-O.Cooley runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:45
pos
23
30
Field Goal 10:03
19-C.Limpert 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
45
yds
00:00
pos
17
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:33
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
27
Touchdown 0:37
10-J.Ta'amu complete to 5-D.Lodge. 5-D.Lodge runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
85
yds
01:59
pos
16
27
Field Goal 3:14
19-C.Limpert 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
52
yds
03:49
pos
10
27
Point After TD 10:50
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 10:55
15-C.Kelley complete to 16-L.Pettway. 16-L.Pettway runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
34
yds
0:20
pos
10
23
Point After TD 12:23
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 12:30
10-J.Ta'amu runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
00:12
pos
9
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:31
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 0:40
5-R.Boyd runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
80
yds
00:55
pos
3
16
Point After TD 3:24
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 3:32
4-T.Storey complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
78
yds
02:53
pos
3
9
Field Goal 8:20
19-C.Limpert 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
40
yds
04:29
pos
3
3
Field Goal 13:25
92-L.Logan 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
46
yds
01:35
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 32 27
Rushing 15 17
Passing 15 7
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 6-10 2-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 598 472
Total Plays 73 70
Avg Gain 8.2 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 224 299
Rush Attempts 38 48
Avg Rush Yards 5.9 6.2
Net Yards Passing 374 173
Comp. - Att. 26-35 15-22
Yards Per Pass 10.7 7.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-13 1-4
Penalties - Yards 4-50 5-65
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 1-35.0 2-47.5
Return Yards 62 35
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-62 3-35
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Kicking 5/7 7/7
Extra Points 4/4 3/3
Field Goals 1/3 4/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ole Miss 5-2 31471337
Arkansas 1-6 17106033
O/U 66.5, ARK +6.5
War Memorial Stadium (AR) Little Rock, AR
 374 PASS YDS 173
224 RUSH YDS 299
598 TOTAL YDS 472
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.3% 387 2 1 180.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.8% 2298 15 5 170.5
J. Ta'amu 26/35 387 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 141 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 253 4
J. Ta'amu 17 141 1 27
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 86 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 723 9
S. Phillips 18 86 1 16
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 145 3
I. Woullard 2 -1 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 85 1
O. Cooley 2 85 1 66
D. Lodge 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 466 2
D. Lodge 10 80 1 12
D. Knox 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 166 0
D. Knox 2 65 0 48
A. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 650 4
A. Brown 6 64 0 20
D. Metcalf 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 569 5
D. Metcalf 1 49 0 49
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 247 1
B. Sanders 3 35 0 18
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
I. Woullard 1 11 0 11
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 2
S. Phillips 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Woods 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 2 0.0
Z. Woods 6-2 0.0 1
T. Tisdale 22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
T. Tisdale 5-0 1.0 0
K. Webster 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Webster 5-1 0.0 0
W. Hibbler 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
W. Hibbler 5-0 0.0 0
R. Donelly 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Donelly 4-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
M. Sanogo 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Sanogo 4-1 0.0 0
C. Wiley 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Wiley 4-1 0.0 0
Q. Sheppard 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
Q. Sheppard 3-2 0.0 0
A. Robinson 12 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Robinson 2-1 0.0 0
D. Evans 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Evans 2-0 0.0 0
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Hartsfield 2-1 0.0 0
J. Hamilton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hamilton 2-0 0.0 0
K. Fountain 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Fountain 1-0 0.0 0
J. Coatney 40 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Coatney 1-2 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
V. Evans 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
K. Smith 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 1-3 0.0 0
T. Knight 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Knight 1-0 0.0 0
C. Moore 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
A. Linton 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Linton 0-1 0.0 0
J. Julius 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Julius 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
9/12 34/35
L. Logan 1/3 36 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Brown 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 39.9 0
M. Brown 1 35.0 0 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 26 0
E. Moore 2 21.0 26 0
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
I. Woullard 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 122 1 0 159.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57% 983 7 5 124.4
T. Storey 12/16 122 1 0
C. Kelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 60 1 1 166.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54% 442 5 5 123.2
C. Kelley 2/5 60 1 1
J. Cornelius 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -5 0 0 58.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -5 0 0 58.0
J. Cornelius 1/1 -5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 109 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 403 1
R. Boyd 7 109 1 69
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 177 1
T. Storey 9 70 0 23
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 298 2
D. Whaley 12 67 0 16
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 139 0
C. Hayden 12 30 0 17
C. Kelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 46 3
C. Kelley 7 25 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Pettway 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 77 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 277 4
L. Pettway 3 77 1 39
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 166 3
C. O'Grady 3 41 1 39
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 140 0
R. Boyd 2 36 0 38
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 144 1
M. Woods 2 14 0 9
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 24 0
D. Whaley 2 9 0 5
D. Stewart 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 118 0
D. Stewart 2 5 0 5
A. Cantrell 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 90 1
A. Cantrell 0 0 0 0
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
T. Storey 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 1.0
D. Harris 12-1 1.0 0
S. Ramirez 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
S. Ramirez 6-1 0.0 0
J. McClellion 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. McClellion 5-0 0.0 0
D. Greenlaw 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
D. Greenlaw 4-1 0.0 0
R. Pulley 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
R. Pulley 3-0 0.0 1
R. Ramsey 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
R. Ramsey 3-1 1.0 0
M. Agim 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Agim 3-0 0.0 0
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Curl 3-2 0.0 0
A. Watts 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Watts 2-2 0.0 0
T. Smith 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
D. McClure 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. McClure 1-0 0.0 0
K. Richardson II 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Richardson II 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bell 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bell 1-0 0.0 0
M. Taylor II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Taylor II 1-0 0.0 0
G. LaFrance 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. LaFrance 1-0 0.0 0
J. Marshall 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Marshall 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gerald 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gerald 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 3/3
SEASON FG XP
12/15 21/21
C. Limpert 4/4 43 3/3 15
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bauer 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 38.8 2
R. Bauer 2 47.5 2 64
B. Johnson 18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 31.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 30.5 1
B. Johnson 1 31.0 1 31
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Warren 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 27.9 33 0
D. Warren 2 18.5 33 0
T. Collins 54 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
T. Collins 1 -2.0 -2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARK 35 1:35 6 46 FG
7:41 ARK 35 1:06 5 8 Punt
3:24 ARK 35 1:24 6 40 INT
0:31 ARK 35 0:12 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:50 ARK 35 3:01 9 38 FG Miss
2:36 ARK 35 1:59 13 71 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:28 ARK 35 1:45 6 79 TD
2:33 ARK 35 2:31 11 64 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:09 MISS 16 2:49 10 84 TD
2:02 MISS 3 1:17 7 97 TD
0:29 MISS 42 0:00 2 -1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 MISS 35 4:29 11 40 FG
6:25 ARK 22 2:53 7 78 TD
1:35 ARK 20 0:55 3 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 MISS 35 1:28 7 75 TD
7:03 ARK 28 3:49 8 52 FG
0:33 MISS 35 0:00 2 -17 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:30 MISS 35 0:00 10 45 FG
7:29 MISS 35 4:29 11 57 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 ARK 20 5:58 12 41 Punt
4:15 MISS 35 1:57 8 23 Punt
0:42 MISS 35 0:00 2 72 INT
NCAA FB Scores