No. 10 UCF rally for 31-30 comeback victory over Memphis

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 13, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) With No. 10 Central Florida struggling and the nation's longest winning streak in jeopardy, first-year coach Josh Heupel decided to take a gamble.

Facing fourth-and-1 in Memphis territory late in the third quarter and down 13 points, Heupel sent his offense back on the field and gave the ball to Taj McGowan. With the Tigers' defense bunched at the line of scrimmage, McGowan burst through the line and went 71 yards for a touchdown.

It was just what the Knights needed and they went on to beat Memphis 31-30 on Saturday, running their winning streak to 19 games.

''Huge momentum play in the game and changed the way the end of the third quarter and the fourth quarter was played,'' Heupel said, adding: ''I just felt like it was an opportunity for us to extend the drive and get to the next play. Little did I know he was going to take it the distance.''

McKenzie Milton threw for 296 yards to help the Knights to their 12th straight win over the Tigers. Milton's 7-yard touchdown with 12:14 left gave UCF (6-0, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) its first lead. The Knights trailed 30-14 with 2:04 left in the first half. The victory was by far the toughest game of the season for the Knights, who defeated their first five opponents by double-digits.

Even in the closing seconds, Memphis (4-3, 1-3) seemed on the way to at least have a chance for a game-winning field goal as the Tigers moved to the UCF 31. Memphis botched clock management in the final 30 seconds, getting hit with a motion penalty that required a clock runoff. Then Brady White completed a 9-yard pass to Tony Pollard and the seconds slipped away.

''Everybody was prepared and ready to go for this game,'' White said. ''It was just a matter of not finishing.''

Darrell Henderson, who leads the nation in rushing, had 199 yards and a touchdown on the ground on a career-best 31 carries for Memphis.

It was the first meeting since last year's American Athletic Conference championship game, which UCF won 62-55 in double overtime.

McGowan's scoring run in the third set the stage for Milton's winning score, capping a 74-yard drive. Rainy conditions stalled the offenses in the second half. Memphis managed 151 yards in the second half, 54 on the futile game-ending drive.

''We got off to a fast start, which we knew was necessary,'' Memphis coach Mike Norvell said. ''We really did a great job in the first half. Unfortunately, in the second half, we did things that cost you against a great football team.''

As for Heupel, he knew his team was challenged.

''I learned we're going to operate as a team,'' Heupel said. ''We're going to come together when adversity strikes. We're going to continue to compete with everything we've got. We've got enough playmakers that you've just got to keep fighting when it's not going your way, and eventually you turn it in the right direction.''

THE TAKEAWAY

UCF: Milton, a Heisman Trophy candidate, led the Knights in a game where they struggled at time defensively. The go-ahead touchdown came as he was hit hurtling toward the goal line, barely making it to the end zone.

Memphis: The Tigers looked like the team that many thought would return to the AAC championship game most of the way, but now have three conference losses and are in rough shape in the West Division. Henderson, though, showed why he should be getting at least a little Heisman hype.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Knights moved into the top 10 after last week's win over SMU, and could be moving up with some other highly ranked teams losing.

UP NEXT

UCF: Travels to East Carolina next Saturday

MEMPHIS: Plays a nonconference game at Missouri next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:14
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
30
Touchdown 12:22
10-M.Milton runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
79
yds
02:38
pos
30
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:41
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
30
Touchdown 2:51
4-T.McGowan runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
01:30
pos
23
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:09
11-M.Wright 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
55
yds
01:55
pos
17
30
Point After TD 2:04
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
30
Touchdown 2:10
1-T.Pollard runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
66
yds
01:58
pos
14
29
Field Goal 5:58
36-R.Patterson 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
65
yds
04:47
pos
14
23
Point After TD 10:45
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 10:57
10-M.Milton complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:07
pos
13
20
Field Goal 11:08
36-R.Patterson 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
18
yds
02:11
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 0:05
8-D.Henderson runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
81
yds
02:19
pos
7
16
Point After TD 3:53
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 4:02
3-B.White scrambles runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
03:50
pos
7
9
Point After TD 7:52
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 7:57
4-T.McGowan runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
67
yds
01:47
pos
6
3
Field Goal 9:49
36-R.Patterson 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
46
yds
03:18
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 27
Rushing 6 14
Passing 11 10
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 2-12 7-16
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 429 490
Total Plays 66 81
Avg Gain 6.5 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 165 281
Rush Attempts 37 52
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 5.4
Net Yards Passing 264 209
Comp. - Att. 17-29 17-29
Yards Per Pass 9.1 7.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-32 0-0
Penalties - Yards 12-103 7-43
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 3 3
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-42.1 5-43.2
Return Yards 74 78
Punts - Returns 1-1 2-26
Kickoffs - Returns 3-73 4-52
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/5 6/6
Extra Points 4/4 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
10 UCF 6-0 7107731
Memphis 4-3 17130030
O/U 80.5, MEMP +5
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium Memphis, TN
 264 PASS YDS 209
165 RUSH YDS 281
429 TOTAL YDS 490
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 296 1 0 155.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 1797 16 4 157.4
M. Milton 17/29 296 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 81 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 234 3
T. McGowan 4 81 2 71
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 285 1
G. McCrae 7 57 0 23
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 385 4
A. Killins Jr. 11 39 0 16
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 157 4
O. Anderson 3 3 0 5
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 110 1
D. Mack Jr. 1 -4 0 -4
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 204 6
M. Milton 11 -11 1 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 128 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 493 5
G. Davis 6 128 1 75
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 168 1
Ma. Williams 4 56 0 32
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 303 2
D. Snelson 2 34 0 22
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 343 3
T. Nixon 3 31 0 17
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 191 1
M. Colubiale 1 24 0 24
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 85 2
O. Anderson 1 23 0 23
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 189 1
A. Killins Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 3 0.0
R. Grant 12-0 0.0 0
N. Evans 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
N. Evans 9-0 0.0 0
E. Gilyard 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
E. Gilyard 7-1 0.0 0
T. Davis 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Davis 5-2 0.0 0
B. Hayes 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
B. Hayes 5-0 1.0 0
R. Causey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Causey 4-0 0.0 0
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Clarke 4-0 0.0 0
K. Gibson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
K. Gibson 3-0 0.0 0
B. Moore 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Moore 3-0 0.0 0
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
E. Mitchell 3-0 0.0 0
R. Charlton 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Charlton 2-0 0.0 0
A. Robinson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
S. Burgess-Becker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
S. Burgess-Becker 1-0 0.0 0
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Collier 1-0 0.0 0
J. Connors 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Connors 1-0 0.0 0
K. Turnier 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Turnier 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/5 37/37
M. Wright 1/1 44 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Loudermilk 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 42.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 42.0 2
M. Loudermilk 7 42.1 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.3 44 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 19.6 44 0
A. Killins Jr. 3 24.3 44 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 12.3 1 0
O. Anderson 1 1.0 1 0
Memphis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 209 0 0 119.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 1758 15 1 173.1
B. White 17/29 209 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Henderson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
31 199 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 1133 13
D. Henderson 31 199 1 43
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 384 6
P. Taylor Jr. 11 47 0 17
T. Pollard 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 112 2
T. Pollard 5 29 1 19
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 -31 1
B. White 4 9 1 11
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
K. Jones 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Coxie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 86 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 552 4
D. Coxie 4 86 0 39
T. Pollard 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 191 2
T. Pollard 6 45 0 13
P. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 232 1
P. Williams 2 23 0 13
S. Dykes 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 149 1
S. Dykes 1 19 0 19
D. Henderson 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 191 2
D. Henderson 2 13 0 9
J. Magnifico 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 138 1
J. Magnifico 1 12 0 12
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 1
K. Jones 1 11 0 11
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 130 1
P. Taylor Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Akins 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Akins 6-1 0.0 0
A. Hall 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Hall 6-1 0.0 0
J. Perry 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Perry 5-0 0.0 0
J. Dorceus 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
J. Dorceus 5-0 2.0 0
T. Carter 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
T. Carter 4-0 0.0 0
J. Wilson 38 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Wilson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Windham 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Windham 3-0 0.0 0
J. Dillon 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Dillon 2-0 0.0 0
B. Huff 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Huff 2-0 0.0 0
T. Lindsey 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Lindsey 2-2 0.0 0
J. Russell 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Russell 2-0 0.0 0
J. Tate IV 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
J. Tate IV 2-0 2.0 0
J. Francis 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Francis 1-0 0.0 0
Kh. Johnson 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Kh. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
O. Goodson 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Goodson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hart 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Hart 0-1 0.0 0
E. Cooper 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Cooper 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Patterson 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/9 40/41
R. Patterson 3/3 45 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Williams 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 41.6 2
A. Williams 5 43.2 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Pollard 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 22.5 30 0
T. Pollard 2 26.0 30 0
D. Henderson 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 12.3 0 0
D. Henderson 1 0.0 0 0
J. Wilson 38 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 6.3 0 0
J. Wilson 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 10.9 16 0
P. Williams 2 13.0 16 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MEMP 35 1:35 6 -8 Punt
9:44 MEMP 35 1:47 8 75 TD
3:53 MEMP 35 1:00 5 -12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 MEMP 35 0:00 5 22 Downs
11:04 MEMP 35 0:07 2 65 TD
5:15 MEMP 35 1:02 4 -7 Punt
2:04 MEMP 35 1:55 10 48 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 UCF 20 1:23 7 34 Punt
8:43 UCF 36 1:15 5 16 Punt
4:21 UCF 20 1:30 4 80 TD
1:55 MEMP 33 0:00 1 -24 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCF 26 2:38 9 74 TD
9:37 UCF 8 1:32 5 -1 Punt
6:09 UCF 18 4:59 10 24 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 MEMP 28 3:18 10 46 FG
7:52 UCF 35 3:50 14 83 TD
2:24 MEMP 39 2:19 6 61 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 MEMP 44 2:11 8 28 FG
10:45 UCF 35 4:47 12 70 FG
4:08 MEMP 34 1:58 4 66 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 UCF 35 0:00 5 13 Punt
10:39 MEMP 12 1:20 3 7 Punt
7:23 MEMP 21 2:57 6 34 Punt
2:41 UCF 35 0:06 3 -2 Fumble
1:45 MEMP 43 1:01 6 34 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 UCF 35 2:30 8 23 Punt
7:59 UCF 41 1:15 4 -2 Punt
1:09 MEMP 15 0:21 5 45
