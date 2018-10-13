Drive Chart
No. 23 USF rallies to beat Tulsa 25-24 to remain unbeaten

  Oct 13, 2018
  • Oct 13, 2018

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Blake Barnett and Tyre McCants came through with No. 23 South Florida's undefeated season on the line against struggling Tulsa.

The Bulls overcame a 14-point deficit in the final 7:10, taking the lead on Coby Weiss' 22-yard field goal with 2 seconds left in a 25-24 victory Friday night.

Barnett and McCants set up the field goal, with Tyre McCants taking the ball to 5 with 8 seconds left on a 32-yard pass play.

''The thing about him is that he is so strong and he is elusive,'' USF coach Charlie Strong said about the 5-foot-11, 240-pound McCants. ''When you tackle him you'd better wrap up because he's going to break away.''

USF was helped on the drive by a roughing-the-passer penalty on defensive end Trevis Gipson.

''I haven't seen the play. And I've got to be real careful what I say,'' Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. ''All I do know is that is a tough call right there in in that situation at that time in the game.''

Barnett scored on 1- and 12-yard runs to pull the Bulls (6-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) within two with 2:10 to go, but was stopped on a two-point conversion run. USF forced Tulsa (1-5, 0-3) into a three-and-out, giving the Bulls the ball back with 1:03 remaining on their own 43 with no timeouts left.

''It was great that we were able to pull this game out when we have a national audience when a lot of people were able to see us,'' Strong said.

Barrett was 17 of 39 attempts for 237 yards,

Weiss won the kicking job just before the season started.

''I told our guys, we didn't know who our kicker was, but we know he is now,'' Strong said.

Jordan Cronkrite, who set a USF and AAC record with 302 yards last week at UMass, rushed for 151 yards on 25 carries. But outside of a 66-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter that evened it at 10, Cronkrite didn't do a lot of damage.

Sharmari Brooks ran for 100 yards on 28 carries for Tulsa. He had two 10-yard scoring runs in the third quarter to put the Golden Hurricane up 24-10.

Tulsa's Seth Boomer was 6 of 21 for 79 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulsa almost won the game due to not turning the ball over, combined with a strong defense. Coming into the game, Tulsa ranked last in FBS in turnovers and turnovers per game, and sixth-to-last in turnover margin.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

South Florida would have almost certainly dropped out of the Top 25 after losing to a Tulsa team that had not won a FBS game all season.

UP NEXT

USF: Hosts UConn on Oct. 20.

Tulsa: At Arkansas on Oct. 20.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
24-C.Weiss 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
77
yds
01:04
pos
25
24
Touchdown 2:48
11-B.Barnett runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
02:10
pos
22
24
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:10
24-C.Weiss extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
16
24
Touchdown 7:15
11-B.Barnett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
82
yds
05:46
pos
16
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:00
90-N.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 1:00
3-S.Brooks runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
88
yds
03:37
pos
10
23
Point After TD 6:04
90-N.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 6:07
3-S.Brooks runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
69
yds
05:02
pos
10
16
Point After TD 13:46
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 13:56
2-J.Cronkrite runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
0:25
pos
9
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:32
90-N.Walker 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
56
yds
03:23
pos
3
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:25
24-C.Weiss 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
64
yds
03:44
pos
3
7
Point After TD 5:09
90-N.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:15
12-S.Boomer complete to 4-J.Anderson. 4-J.Anderson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
109
yds
03:40
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 16
Rushing 12 10
Passing 11 5
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 10-20 7-17
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 479 290
Total Plays 87 70
Avg Gain 5.5 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 250 220
Rush Attempts 47 49
Avg Rush Yards 5.3 4.5
Net Yards Passing 229 70
Comp. - Att. 17-40 6-21
Yards Per Pass 5.7 3.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-8 3-9
Penalties - Yards 8-70 10-81
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-41.1 9-50.7
Return Yards 30 45
Punts - Returns 4-13 2-3
Kickoffs - Returns 1-17 3-42
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 3/4 4/4
Extra Points 1/2 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
23 South Florida 6-0 3071525
Tulsa 1-5 7314024
O/U 61, TULSA +9.5
Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium Tulsa, OK
 229 PASS YDS 70
250 RUSH YDS 220
479 TOTAL YDS 290
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.6% 237 0 1 89.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 1550 9 5 140.4
B. Barnett 17/39 237 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 151 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 757 6
J. Cronkrite 25 151 1 66
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 192 2
J. Ford 9 59 0 18
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 24 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 144 6
B. Barnett 9 24 2 13
C. Oladokun 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
C. Oladokun 4 16 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Wilcox 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 95 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 311 1
M. Wilcox 5 95 0 45
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 91 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 391 2
T. McCants 8 91 0 32
D. Salomon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 329 4
D. Salomon 3 41 0 31
R. St. Felix 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 361 1
R. St. Felix 1 10 0 10
S. Clerveaux 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
S. Clerveaux 0 0 0 0
R. Bronson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 35 0
R. Bronson 0 0 0 0
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 17 0
J. Cronkrite 0 0 0 0
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 39 0
J. Ford 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. LaPointe 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
M. LaPointe 8-1 0.0 0
N. Sawtelle 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
N. Sawtelle 6-1 0.0 0
J. Thomas 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Thomas 4-3 0.0 0
K. McGee 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.5
K. McGee 4-4 0.5 0
G. Reaves 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
G. Reaves 4-2 0.0 0
N. Roberts 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
N. Roberts 4-2 0.0 0
K. Kegler 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Kegler 4-1 0.0 0
J. Black 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Black 4-0 0.0 0
K. Livingstone 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
K. Livingstone 3-3 0.0 0
R. Hoggins 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.5
R. Hoggins 3-1 0.5 0
V. Jackson 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
V. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Brown 1-0 1.0 0
K. Bronson 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Bronson 1-1 0.0 0
K. Johnson 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Barber 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
T. Barber 1-1 1.0 0
B. Nichols 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Nichols 0-1 0.0 0
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Sanders 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Weiss 24 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/2
SEASON FG XP
6/8 19/21
C. Weiss 2/2 22 1/2 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Schneider 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 43.3 2
T. Schneider 7 41.1 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
B. Sanders 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 4.3 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 8.3 9 0
T. McCants 3 4.3 9 0
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 0 0
J. Ford 1 0.0 0 0
Tulsa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Boomer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 79 1 0 75.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.5% 306 2 1 94.8
S. Boomer 6/21 79 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Brooks 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 100 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 475 6
S. Brooks 28 100 2 16
J. Thomas 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 120 0
J. Thomas 10 74 0 47
S. Boomer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 42 0
S. Boomer 11 46 0 30
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Anderson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 168 1
J. Anderson 3 34 1 17
J. Stewart 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
J. Stewart 1 28 0 28
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 220 0
K. Stokes 1 12 0 12
J. Thomas 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Thomas 1 5 0 5
J. Hobbs 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 256 1
J. Hobbs 0 0 0 0
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Crawford Jr. 0 0 0 0
K. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 271 2
K. Johnson 0 0 0 0
S. Brooks 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
S. Brooks 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Collins 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 1 1.5
Z. Collins 7-3 1.5 0
C. Edmiston 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-7 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-7 3 0.5
C. Edmiston 6-7 0.5 0
B. Powers 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Powers 6-0 0.0 0
M. Whitfield 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Whitfield 5-1 0.0 0
A. Green IV 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Green IV 5-2 0.0 0
M. Bunch 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Bunch 5-1 0.0 0
T. Gipson 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Gipson 4-0 0.0 0
T. Stevenson 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
T. Stevenson 4-0 1.0 0
J. Player 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Player 3-1 0.0 0
D. Cannon 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Cannon 3-3 0.0 0
C. Wick 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
C. Wick 2-4 0.0 0
J. Pugh 71 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Pugh 1-1 0.0 0
D. Lamp 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Lamp 1-1 0.0 0
T. Martin 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Martin 1-1 0.0 0
K. Hill 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Hill 1-0 0.0 1
J. Blankenship 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Blankenship 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Walker 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
9/12 17/17
N. Walker 1/1 34 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Bennett 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 50.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 49.0 2
T. Bennett 9 50.7 2 66
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 17.5 15 0
S. Crawford Jr. 3 14.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Anderson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 5.7 3 0
J. Anderson 2 1.5 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 SFLA 42 1:05 3 1 Punt
11:14 SFLA 41 2:12 7 12 Punt
5:09 TULSA 35 3:44 12 78 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SFLA 20 0:44 3 4 Punt
11:36 SFLA 20 1:39 5 18 Punt
8:43 SFLA 21 2:43 10 54 Downs
2:32 TULSA 35 1:58 11 -15 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:22 TULSA 35 0:00 4 65 TD
12:40 SFLA 15 1:24 3 4 Punt
6:04 TULSA 35 0:56 5 9 Punt
1:00 TULSA 20 0:23 6 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 SFLA 18 5:46 14 82 TD
4:58 SFLA 20 2:10 10 80 TD
1:09 SFLA 43 1:04 8 52 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SFLA 35 0:45 5 2 Punt
12:32 TULSA 8 1:14 4 4 Punt
8:55 TULSA 20 3:40 12 80 TD
1:22 SFLA 35 1:18 4 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 TULSA 39 2:00 6 6 Punt
9:27 TULSA 31 0:38 3 -4 Punt
5:55 TULSA 37 3:23 12 46 FG
0:30 TULSA 20 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 SFLA 35 1:00 4 -7 Punt
11:09 TULSA 31 5:02 11 69 TD
4:37 TULSA 12 3:37 9 88 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:30 TULSA 36 1:23 3 1 Punt
7:10 SFLA 35 1:21 5 8 Punt
2:09 SFLA 35 0:11 4 -14 Punt
