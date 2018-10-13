Drive Chart
Tagovailoa, No. 1 Alabama race past Missouri 39-10

  Oct 13, 2018

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa gave Alabama a momentary scare. So did Missouri.

As usual, things turned out just fine for the top-ranked Crimson Tide.

Tagovailoa passed for 265 yards and three touchdowns but didn't return after aggravating a right knee injury in No. 1 Alabama's 39-10 victory over Missouri on Saturday night.

The Tide (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) shrugged off another would-be challenger in the league, but the star quarterback went down after sliding at the end of a run in the third quarter.

Tagovailoa went to the medical tent on the sideline after tweaking a sprained right knee. He was joined by his parents, and Jalen Hurts led the Tide the rest of the way with a big lead over the Tigers (3-3, 0-3).

The nation's top scoring offense didn't let up too much, and Tagovailoa hasn't thrown a pass in a fourth quarter yet this season anyway.

''Tua could have went back in the game,'' Tide coach Nick Saban said. ''He wanted to go back in the game. I didn't think it was worth him going back into the game.''

Jerry Jeudy gained 147 yards on three catches, including an 81-yard touchdown from Tagovailoa on the game's second play. DeVonta Smith had four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury after a 57-yard gain in the second quarter.

Saban said Smith pulled a muscle and could be questionable for the Tennessee game.

For a while, this was Alabama's tightest game.

''I really challenged the players for this game,'' Saban said. ''A lot of people talk about the fact that we haven't been in a tough game, we haven't had a lot of adversity. I asked the players, `How are you going to respond in tough situations during the game?' I think the players did a really good job of that.''

Alabama had three scoring drives of less than a minute to race to a 30-10 halftime lead, starting it off with Tagovailoa's on-target deep ball to Jeudy. Drew Lock's 20-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Knox late in the first quarter cut it to 13-10 before the Tide dominated the rest of the half.

''They were definitely our biggest test so far,'' Alabama tailback Damien Harris said. ''We knew going into this game that they were going to challenge us and all week our mind-set was how were we going to respond when things don't always go our way.''

Tagovailoa was 12-of-22 passing. Hurts was 7 of 8 for 115 yards and also caught a pass.

Lock was 13 of 26 for 142 yards with a touchdown. But Saivion Smith, starting in place of an injured Trevon Diggs (broken foot), intercepted his first and last passes. Lock also lost a fumble and was tackled in the end zone by Quinnen Williams for a safety to end the third quarter.

Alabama outgained Missouri 564-212 in total yards.

''They got rolling there in the second quarter, and they are a good football team, as good as I have ever gone against and as I have ever seen,'' Missouri coach Barry Odom said. ''They are solid in every area.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: Made it competitive longer than most of Alabama's opponents this season. Still short-handed in the passing game but was much more competitive against No. 2 Georgia.

Alabama: Continues to produce big plays early and then pretty much coast to a win. Fell well short of its nation-leading 56 points a game. The defense fared well against one of the SEC's top offenses and had four sacks.

INJURED RECEIVERS

For the second straight game, Missouri was without top deep threat Emanuel Hall and fellow wide receiver Nate Brown. Both have groin injuries.

TARGETING

Missouri linebacker Terez Hall was ejected for targeting in the second quarter after a hit on Damien Harris.

UP NEXT

Missouri faces Memphis for homecoming.

Alabama visits rival Tennessee, fresh from an upset of No. 21 Auburn.

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:32
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
39
Touchdown 13:38
34-D.Harris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
00:00
pos
10
38
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Safety 0:11
3-D.Lock sacked at MIZ End Zone for -6 yards to MIZ End Zone for no gain safety (92-Q.Williams).
plays
yds
pos
10
32
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:38
97-J.Bulovas 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
83
yds
3:27
pos
10
30
Point After TD 10:07
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
27
Touchdown 10:15
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
13
yds
00:11
pos
10
26
Point After TD 11:36
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
20
Touchdown 11:41
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 82-I.Smith. 82-I.Smith runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
50
yds
00:00
pos
10
19
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:02
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
13
Touchdown 0:13
3-D.Lock complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
73
yds
1:33
pos
9
13
Field Goal 2:18
97-J.Bulovas 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
67
yds
3:07
pos
3
13
Field Goal 5:36
19-T.McCann 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
23
yds
2:13
pos
3
10
Field Goal 13:13
97-J.Bulovas 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
2
yds
0:54
pos
0
10
Point After TD 14:37
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:50
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
81
yds
0:05
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 25
Rushing 5 11
Passing 6 12
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 6-16 6-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-2
Total Net Yards 183 550
Total Plays 61 75
Avg Gain 3.0 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 70 184
Rush Attempts 35 45
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 4.1
Net Yards Passing 113 366
Comp. - Att. 13-26 19-30
Yards Per Pass 4.3 12.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-29 1-14
Penalties - Yards 5-53 5-60
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-43.7 1-12.0
Return Yards 29 122
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 2-29 3-88
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-33
Kicking 2/2 7/8
Extra Points 1/1 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 3/4
Safeties 0 1
1234T
Missouri 3-3 1000010
1 Alabama 7-0 13172739
O/U 74, BAMA -28
Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL
 113 PASS YDS 366
70 RUSH YDS 184
183 TOTAL YDS 550
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 142 1 2 93.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 1629 12 6 132.5
D. Lock 13/26 142 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 431 4
L. Rountree III 17 48 0 9
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 275 1
T. Badie 6 41 0 16
D. Crockett 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 361 3
D. Crockett 7 8 0 3
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Knox 1 6 0 6
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 49 3
D. Lock 4 -33 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 280 2
J. Knox 3 61 1 24
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 241 2
A. Okwuegbunam 4 47 0 23
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 19 0
L. Rountree III 2 13 0 8
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 249 3
J. Johnson 1 9 0 9
D. Gicinto 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
D. Gicinto 1 6 0 6
K. Blanton 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 100 1
K. Blanton 1 4 0 4
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 76 0
T. Badie 1 2 0 2
D. Crockett 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
D. Crockett 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Garrett 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
C. Garrett 9-2 0.0 0
T. Gillespie 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Gillespie 6-0 0.0 0
T. Beckner, Jr. 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Beckner, Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Oliver 5-1 0.0 0
N. Bolton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
N. Bolton 4-3 0.0 0
D. Acy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Acy 3-0 0.0 0
A. Sparks 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Sparks 3-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
C. Hilton 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Hilton 2-0 0.0 0
T. Hall 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
B. Lee 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Lee 2-2 0.0 0
R. Perkins 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Perkins 2-1 0.0 0
K. Whiteside 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
K. Whiteside 2-1 1.0 0
C. Holmes 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Holmes 2-0 0.0 0
J. Brooks 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Brooks 2-0 0.0 0
C. Turner 39 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
R. Brandon 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Brandon 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bledsoe 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bledsoe 1-0 0.0 0
J. Elliott 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Elliott 1-2 0.0 0
A. Byers 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Byers 1-0 0.0 0
N. Anderson 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Anderson 0-1 0.0 0
T. Jeffcoat 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Jeffcoat 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
14/19 20/20
T. McCann 1/1 43 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Fatony 26 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.7 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 44.7 4
C. Fatony 6 43.7 4 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 21.7 19 0
T. Badie 1 19.0 19 0
N. Bolton 32 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
N. Bolton 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 265 3 0 200.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.5% 1760 21 0 248.1
T. Tagovailoa 12/22 265 3 0
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 115 0 0 208.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74% 568 5 1 198.4
J. Hurts 7/8 115 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 423 4
D. Harris 14 62 1 20
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 439 4
N. Harris 13 57 0 14
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 199 6
J. Jacobs 9 52 0 18
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 112 0
J. Hurts 3 15 0 9
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 181 1
B. Robinson Jr. 4 3 0 3
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 117 2
T. Tagovailoa 2 -5 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 147 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 705 9
J. Jeudy 3 147 1 81
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 100 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 409 3
D. Smith 4 100 1 57
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 379 6
H. Ruggs III 4 50 0 29
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 149 0
D. Harris 2 31 0 20
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
J. Waddle 2 27 0 14
D. Kief 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 1
D. Kief 2 16 0 17
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Hurts 1 7 0 7
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 334 4
I. Smith Jr. 1 2 1 2
T. Shavers 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Shavers 0 0 0 0
H. Hentges 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 2
H. Hentges 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 1 1.0
M. Wilson 8-3 1.0 0
Q. Williams 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
Q. Williams 7-0 1.0 0
R. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
R. Davis 5-1 0.5 0
S. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 3 0.0
S. Smith 3-1 0.0 2
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
D. Thompson 3-1 0.0 0
C. Miller 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 3-0 0.0 0
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
X. McKinney 3-0 0.0 0
I. Buggs 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
I. Buggs 2-1 1.5 0
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
S. Carter 2-1 0.0 0
D. Moses 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Moses 2-2 0.0 0
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
P. Surtain II 2-1 0.0 0
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Jennings 1-0 0.0 0
P. Mathis 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Mathis 1-1 0.0 0
J. Moody 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Moody 0-1 0.0 0
J. Mayden 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Mayden 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 4/4
SEASON FG XP
8/12 39/40
J. Bulovas 3/4 30 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. DeLong 12 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 12.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 34.4 0
S. DeLong 1 12.0 0 12
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 29.3 50 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 36.0 50 1
J. Jacobs 3 29.3 50 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
J. Waddle 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:37 BAMA 35 0:00 3 51 INT
13:13 BAMA 35 2:26 7 7 Punt
8:39 BAMA 48 2:13 6 23 FG
2:18 BAMA 35 2:05 7 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 BAMA 35 0:31 4 62 Fumble
10:07 BAMA 35 3:11 8 28 Punt
2:38 BAMA 35 1:03 5 13 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:36 BAMA 35 0:00 5 3 Punt
11:50 MIZZOU 41 1:00 3 -5 Punt
5:18 MIZZOU 34 0:49 3 2 Fumble
0:11 MIZZOU 6 0:00 1 14 Safety
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 BAMA 35 6:44 20 67 INT
0:14 MIZZOU 46 0:00 1 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIZZOU 35 0:10 3 65 TD
14:12 MIZZOU 14 0:54 3 2 FG
10:42 BAMA 11 1:27 7 41 Fumble
5:36 MIZZOU 35 3:12 9 55 FG
0:02 MIZZOU 35 0:00 12 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:26 MIZZOU 13 0:11 1 13 TD
6:09 BAMA 14 3:27 10 83 FG
1:23 BAMA 1 0:10 2 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 BAMA 27 0:56 4 20 Punt
10:10 BAMA 45 4:09 8 21 FG Miss
4:24 BAMA 13 3:53 9 81 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 MIZZOU 20 0:00 6 40 TD
6:02 BAMA 20 5:02 9 34 Downs
