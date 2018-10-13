|
|
|AF
|SDGST
Agnew's late TD pass lifts SDSU over Air Force, 21-17
SAN DIEGO (AP) Whether it's in Colorado or San Diego, the San Diego State Aztecs are getting used to lightning delays when they play Air Force.
The result has been the same, too: an Aztecs win.
Ryan Agnew threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to tight end Parker Houston with 6:10 to go and San Diego State beat Air Force 21-17 Friday night in a game delayed 1 hour, 7 minutes by lightning.
A year ago, there was an 88-minute lightning delay at Air Force, and the Aztecs held on for a 28-24 win.
''What a coincidence,'' SDSU coach Rocky Long said. ''It completely breaks up the whole rhythm of the game. And I thought it was a great game anyway, and it was going along just fine, so I think it kind of ruins the game, basically.''
But it finished the right way for SDSU.
Agnew moved the Aztecs (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West) 94 yards in eight plays after the Falcons had gone ahead 17-14 on Ronald Cleveland's 4-yard run, his second score of the night.
The Aztecs, coming off a big 19-13 victory at Boise State, won their fifth straight game since losing their opener at Stanford. They also beat Air Force (2-4, 0-3) for the eighth straight time.
The Aztecs were about to start a drive with 5:50 left in the third quarter when lighting was detected within eight miles of SDCCU Stadium, leading to a 30-minute delay. There were more lightning strikes during those 30 minutes. Air Force players returned to the field briefly before heading back to the locker room, and another 30-minute delay began. It rained off and on from early in the game.
''It's kind of dead in the locker room so we played some music and danced around a little bit,'' said Parker Baldwin, who sealed the win with an interception with 3:10 left. ''We came out a little slow after the break but we got it going after a while.''
The Falcons took advantage of great field position to go ahead in the fourth quarter, pinning SDSU deep and forcing a punt that gave them the ball at the SDSU 40. Seven plays into the drive, Cleveland took a toss and scored.
But Agnew, a junior filling in for injured senior Christian Chapman, led the winning drive in front of maybe 500 fans left from an announced crowd of 25,326. He twice converted on third down, first on a 32-yard scramble and then on a 32-yard pass to Kobe Smith.
''That kid made two really fine plays on third down,'' Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said.
Houston was wide open up the middle and broke one tackle to score.
''I didn't think we were ever going to call that play,'' Houston said. ''But when we did, the O-line executed it, the receivers executed it, the backfield, Ags executed it perfectly and we ended up scoring.''
Said Agnew: ''What he's not mentioning is he made a guy miss. That was probably the greatest part about it. It was a great play call by the coaches for them to trust Parker in that situation because it's not an easy one to execute.''
Chase Jasmin ran for one touchdown for SDSU, and Trenton Thompson returned a blocked punt 19 yards for a score.
Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond was knocked out of the game with an injury late in the first half when he was tackled for a loss by Kyahva Tezino. Hammond was replaced by Isaiah Sanders.
San Diego State scored just three plays into the game on Jasmin's 4-yard run, which was set up by Agnew's 55-yard pass to Fred Trevillion.
SDSU struggled most of the rest of the half, though. Agnew was sacked by Jordan Jackson for a safety late in the first quarter and then was intercepted in the end zone to set up an 80-yard Air Force drive capped by Cleveland's 12-yard run for a 9-7 lead late in the second quarter.
Even normally reliable John Baron II was wide right on a 44-yard field goal attempt for the Aztecs.
But SDSU took a 14-9 lead with eight seconds before halftime when Kaelin Himphill blocked Charlie Scott's punt and Thompson scooped up the ball and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown, giving a nice second effort to get into the end zone.
THE TAKEAWAY
Air Force: The Falcons dropped to 0-3 on the road this season, including 0-2 in the conference. The Falcons were coming off a home win against Navy.
SDSU: The Aztecs continue to win despite being without Chapman and starting running back Juwan Washington. Agnew made his fourth straight start since Chapman sprained his left knee in a win against Sacramento State on Sept. 8. Jasmin is filling in for Washington, who broke his right collarbone on Sept. 22.
UP NEXT
Air Force is at UNLV next Friday night.
SDSU hosts San Jose State next Saturday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|13
|Rushing
|9
|5
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|276
|270
|Total Plays
|68
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|214
|84
|Rush Attempts
|51
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|62
|186
|Comp. - Att.
|8-17
|9-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|7.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-27
|Penalties - Yards
|5-56
|8-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-35.3
|7-39.4
|Return Yards
|84
|73
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|4-41
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-80
|2-32
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|1/2
|3/4
|Extra Points
|1/1
|3/3
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|62
|PASS YDS
|186
|
|
|214
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|276
|TOTAL YDS
|270
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Sanders 4 QB
|I. Sanders
|7/15
|51
|0
|1
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 10 WR
|A. Smith
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Sampson 23 WR
|I. Sampson
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Fagan 34 FB
|C. Fagan
|16
|90
|0
|42
|
I. Sanders 4 QB
|I. Sanders
|15
|49
|0
|8
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|3
|32
|0
|27
|
R. Cleveland 3 WR
|R. Cleveland
|6
|17
|2
|12
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|4
|9
|0
|4
|
T. Birdow 33 FB
|T. Birdow
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Saucier 28 RB
|J. Saucier
|3
|9
|0
|7
|
A. Smith 10 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Waguespack 87 TE
|K. Waguespack
|2
|31
|0
|20
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|2
|27
|0
|20
|
R. Cleveland 3 WR
|R. Cleveland
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Bennett 8 WR
|M. Bennett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Saucier 28 RB
|J. Saucier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Johnson 40 LB
|K. Johnson
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
|J. Fejedelem
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Bagnall 49 LB
|B. Bagnall
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Connors 31 DB
|R. Connors
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sutton 5 DB
|D. Sutton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Floyd 29 LB
|K. Floyd
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Lewis 6 DB
|Z. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fifita 99 DL
|M. Fifita
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Capra 90 DL
|M. Capra
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gessler 95 DL
|C. Gessler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 94 DL
|J. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jackson 45 LB
|R. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|4
|35.8
|2
|38
|
C. Scott 15 P
|C. Scott
|4
|34.8
|3
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 10 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
J. Saucier 28 RB
|J. Saucier
|1
|66.0
|66
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cleveland 3 WR
|R. Cleveland
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|9/25
|213
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|18
|70
|1
|20
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|4
|6
|0
|10
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|4
|4
|0
|32
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Trevillion 7 WR
|F. Trevillion
|3
|94
|0
|55
|
T. Wilson Jr. 6 WR
|T. Wilson Jr.
|3
|50
|0
|24
|
P. Houston 82 TE
|P. Houston
|2
|37
|1
|29
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
K. Warring 87 TE
|K. Warring
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Woolsey 4 FB
|C. Woolsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Tezino 44 LB
|K. Tezino
|13-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Baldwin 33 S
|P. Baldwin
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
Ta. Thompson 14 S
|Ta. Thompson
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins 32 S
|T. Hawkins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smith 17 CB
|R. Smith
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lakalaka 39 LB
|R. Lakalaka
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 23 CB
|D. Hall
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 58 DL
|C. Mitchell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hall 95 DL
|N. Hall
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Luke 45 DL
|A. Luke
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cheatum 68 DL
|M. Cheatum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cassidy 42 LB
|T. Cassidy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Woods 27 CB
|K. Woods
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 57 DL
|K. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Baron II 29 K
|J. Baron II
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Heicklen 59 P
|B. Heicklen
|7
|39.4
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|16.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|
R. Smith 17 CB
|R. Smith
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
K. Himphill 47 LB
|K. Himphill
|1
|17.0
|0
|0
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
-
APLST
ARKST
35
9
Final ESPN2
-
GAS
TXSTSM
15
13
Final ESPNU
-
TXTECH
TCU
17
14
Final ESPN
-
23SFLA
TULSA
25
24
Final ESPN
-
AF
SDGST
17
21
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
UTAH
10
42
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
KSTATE
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TENN
21AUBURN
0
045.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
NEB
NWEST
0
060 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
14FLA
VANDY
0
050.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
053.5 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
0
063.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
IND
0
053 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
MINN
3OHIOST
0
059.5 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
RUT
MD
0
052 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
054 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:20pm
-
LVILLE
BC
0
058.5 O/U
-13
Sat 12:30pm
-
UAB
RICE
0
052.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
USM
NTEXAS
0
054 O/U
-9
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
TROY
LIB
0
063.5 O/U
+10
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
PITT
5ND
0
055 O/U
-21.5
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
059.5 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
WMICH
BGREEN
0
070 O/U
+14.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
10UCF
MEMP
0
081 O/U
+5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
2UGA
13LSU
0
049.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
PURDUE
ILL
0
063 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
OHIO
NILL
0
051.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARMY
SJST
0
051.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
7WASH
17OREG
0
057.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
BAYLOR
9TEXAS
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
049 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
043.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
059 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
22TXAM
SC
0
052 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
MICHST
8PSU
0
053 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
064 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ATSN
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
065 O/U
-27
Sat 4:00pm FBOOK
-
NMEXST
LALAF
0
067 O/U
-7
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
ALST
SALA
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
LAMON
CSTCAR
0
066 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
044.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
CAL
0
053 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
6WVU
IOWAST
0
056.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
HOU
ECU
0
069.5 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
VATECH
UNC
0
059 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
MIZZOU
1BAMA
0
074.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
16MIAMI
UVA
0
047.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
MISS
ARK
0
067 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MTSU
FIU
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
15WISC
12MICH
0
049 O/U
-10
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
HAWAII
BYU
0
057 O/U
-11
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
061 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
043 O/U
-18
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
19COLO
USC
0
057 O/U
-7
Sat 10:30pm FS1