Virginia uses defense to beat No. 16 Miami, 16-13
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Jordan Ellis ran for a touchdown and Virginia kept No. 16 Miami's high-powered offense from ever getting going in a 16-13 victory Saturday night.
Ellis scored on a 7-yard run in the first half and Brian Delaney kicked three field goals for the Cavaliers (4-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Miami appeared to have stopped Virginia on a third-down run in the final minutes, but a personal foul call against Tito Odenigbo kept the drive alive and the Cavaliers ran out the clock.
''It woke everybody up,'' said safety Juan Thornhill, who had two interceptions. ''It just shows that we have a shot to win this. We have a shot to win the ACC.''
The Hurricanes (5-2, 2-1) scored on an 11-yard run by Malik Rosier with 3:04 left, pulling them to 16-13, but when they tried an onsides kick, Virginia tight end Evan Butts fielded it and returned it 30 yards to the Miami 27. The Hurricanes used all three of their timeouts to stop the clock, but Odenigbo's personal foul after Bryce Perkins was stopped a yard short of a first down foiled their comeback bid.
''It's going to be a tough pill to swallow,'' Miami coach Mark Richt said. ''It's going to be a long flight home.''
Miami came in averaging 41.5 points and after an emotional victory last weekend over Florida State. In that game, the Hurricanes trailed 27-7 before N'Kosi Perry threw four touchdown passes in a 28-27 victory. Perry lasted only four series against the Cavaliers and was pulled after throwing his second interception.
Students rushed the field following the victory, Virginia's first against a ranked opponent in four years.
THE TAKEAWAY
Miami: One week after leading the Hurricanes to their biggest comeback victory in the history of their series with Florida State, Perry was removed after four series. Rosier played the rest of the way and was 12 of 23 for 170 yards with one interception.
Virginia: The Cavaliers overcame three first-half interceptions by Bryce Perkins and may have stamped themselves as players in the Coastal Division race with the victory.
UP NEXT
Miami has next weekend off and plays at Boston College on Friday, Oct. 26.
Virginia goes on the road to face Duke.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|18
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|9
|3
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|317
|204
|Total Plays
|58
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|149
|139
|Rush Attempts
|29
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|168
|65
|Comp. - Att.
|15-29
|12-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|3.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-22
|5-27
|Penalties - Yards
|8-71
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|3
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.7
|4-37.5
|Return Yards
|73
|187
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-46
|2-61
|Int. - Returns
|3-27
|3-117
|Kicking
|3/3
|4/4
|Extra Points
|1/1
|1/1
|Field Goals
|2/2
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|168
|PASS YDS
|65
|
|
|149
|RUSH YDS
|139
|
|
|317
|TOTAL YDS
|204
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Homer 24 RB
|T. Homer
|8
|95
|0
|70
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|10
|24
|0
|9
|
M. Rosier 12 QB
|M. Rosier
|5
|19
|1
|17
|
T. Gray 32 RB
|T. Gray
|4
|8
|0
|5
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Cager 18 WR
|L. Cager
|3
|58
|0
|30
|
T. Homer 24 RB
|T. Homer
|3
|50
|0
|24
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|3
|34
|0
|22
|
T. Gray 32 RB
|T. Gray
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Pinckney 56 LB
|M. Pinckney
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
S. Quarterman 55 LB
|S. Quarterman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Garvin 97 DL
|J. Garvin
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
S. Redwine 22 DB
|S. Redwine
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Bandy 2 DB
|T. Bandy
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Baxa 21 K
|B. Baxa
|2/2
|0
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Feagles 16 P
|Z. Feagles
|3
|43.7
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Lingard 1 RB
|L. Lingard
|2
|23.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|12/21
|92
|0
|3
|
L. Stone 36 QB
|L. Stone
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ellis 1 RB
|J. Ellis
|18
|86
|1
|14
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|21
|61
|0
|15
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
L. Stone 36 QB
|L. Stone
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Dubois 8 WR
|H. Dubois
|4
|32
|0
|11
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|2
|32
|0
|24
|
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
|O. Zaccheaus
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
E. Butts 46 TE
|E. Butts
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Ellis 1 RB
|J. Ellis
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Sharp 31 RB
|C. Sharp
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Kelly 27 WR
|T. Kelly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Kemp 80 RB
|B. Kemp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Peace 13 LB
|C. Peace
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Thornhill 21 S
|J. Thornhill
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|
J. Blount 29 S
|J. Blount
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Zandier 33 LB
|Z. Zandier
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|3/3
|32
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Coleman 47 P
|L. Coleman
|4
|37.5
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
