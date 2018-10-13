Drive Chart
MIAMI
UVA

No Text

Virginia uses defense to beat No. 16 Miami, 16-13

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 13, 2018

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Jordan Ellis ran for a touchdown and Virginia kept No. 16 Miami's high-powered offense from ever getting going in a 16-13 victory Saturday night.

Ellis scored on a 7-yard run in the first half and Brian Delaney kicked three field goals for the Cavaliers (4-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Miami appeared to have stopped Virginia on a third-down run in the final minutes, but a personal foul call against Tito Odenigbo kept the drive alive and the Cavaliers ran out the clock.

''It woke everybody up,'' said safety Juan Thornhill, who had two interceptions. ''It just shows that we have a shot to win this. We have a shot to win the ACC.''

The Hurricanes (5-2, 2-1) scored on an 11-yard run by Malik Rosier with 3:04 left, pulling them to 16-13, but when they tried an onsides kick, Virginia tight end Evan Butts fielded it and returned it 30 yards to the Miami 27. The Hurricanes used all three of their timeouts to stop the clock, but Odenigbo's personal foul after Bryce Perkins was stopped a yard short of a first down foiled their comeback bid.

''It's going to be a tough pill to swallow,'' Miami coach Mark Richt said. ''It's going to be a long flight home.''

Miami came in averaging 41.5 points and after an emotional victory last weekend over Florida State. In that game, the Hurricanes trailed 27-7 before N'Kosi Perry threw four touchdown passes in a 28-27 victory. Perry lasted only four series against the Cavaliers and was pulled after throwing his second interception.

Students rushed the field following the victory, Virginia's first against a ranked opponent in four years.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: One week after leading the Hurricanes to their biggest comeback victory in the history of their series with Florida State, Perry was removed after four series. Rosier played the rest of the way and was 12 of 23 for 170 yards with one interception.

Virginia: The Cavaliers overcame three first-half interceptions by Bryce Perkins and may have stamped themselves as players in the Coastal Division race with the victory.

UP NEXT

Miami has next weekend off and plays at Boston College on Friday, Oct. 26.

Virginia goes on the road to face Duke.

---

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:30
26-B.Delaney 30 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on MFL 2-T.Bandy Roughing the kicker 6 yards enforced at MFL 12.
0
plays
15
yds
2:34
pos
16
16
Point After TD 3:13
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
16
Touchdown 3:13
12-M.Rosier runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
93
yds
04:40
pos
12
16
Field Goal 11:04
26-B.Delaney 32 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on MFL 55-S.Quarterman Offside declined.
15
plays
73
yds
04:07
pos
6
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:09
26-B.Delaney 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
36
yds
03:02
pos
6
13
Field Goal 3:20
21-B.Baxa 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
75
yds
02:13
pos
6
10
Field Goal 8:04
21-B.Baxa 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
23
yds
02:03
pos
3
10
Point After TD 11:16
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 11:19
1-J.Ellis runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
7
yds
00:23
pos
0
9
Field Goal 14:21
26-B.Delaney 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
43
yds
02:07
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 18
Rushing 6 12
Passing 9 3
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 5-12 4-11
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 317 204
Total Plays 58 62
Avg Gain 5.5 3.3
Net Yards Rushing 149 139
Rush Attempts 29 41
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 3.4
Net Yards Passing 168 65
Comp. - Att. 15-29 12-21
Yards Per Pass 5.8 3.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-22 5-27
Penalties - Yards 8-71 6-60
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 3
Punts - Avg 3-43.7 4-37.5
Return Yards 73 187
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-9
Kickoffs - Returns 2-46 2-61
Int. - Returns 3-27 3-117
Kicking 3/3 4/4
Extra Points 1/1 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
16 Miami (FL) 5-2 060713
Virginia 4-2 0130316
O/U 47, UVA +7
Scott Stadium Charlottesville, VA
 168 PASS YDS 65
149 RUSH YDS 139
317 TOTAL YDS 204
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.2% 170 0 1 105.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.1% 781 5 3 131.4
M. Rosier 12/23 170 0 1
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 20 0 2 11.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.2% 666 11 5 148.6
N. Perry 3/6 20 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 95 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 529 1
T. Homer 8 95 0 70
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 393 2
D. Dallas 10 24 0 9
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 107 6
M. Rosier 5 19 1 17
T. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 51 2
T. Gray 4 8 0 5
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 51 0
N. Perry 2 3 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Cager 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 265 6
L. Cager 3 58 0 30
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 68 0
T. Homer 3 50 0 24
B. Jordan 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 208 4
B. Jordan 3 34 0 22
T. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
T. Gray 2 16 0 11
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 69 0
D. Dallas 1 11 0 11
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 401 3
J. Thomas 1 5 0 5
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Pope 0 0 0 0
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 173 0
M. Harley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Pinckney 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 1.5
M. Pinckney 1-1 1.5 0
S. Quarterman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Quarterman 1-0 1.0 0
J. Garvin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
J. Garvin 1-1 1.5 0
S. Redwine 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
S. Redwine 0-0 0.0 1
T. Bandy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
T. Bandy 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/8 32/33
B. Baxa 2/2 0 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Feagles 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 38.8 1
Z. Feagles 3 43.7 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Lingard 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 26 0
L. Lingard 2 23.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 92 0 3 65.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.7% 1217 11 7 141.5
B. Perkins 12/21 92 0 3
L. Stone 36 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Stone 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ellis 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 86 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 564 7
J. Ellis 18 86 1 14
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 402 3
B. Perkins 21 61 0 15
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Reed 1 -2 0 -2
L. Stone 36 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
L. Stone 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 279 2
H. Dubois 4 32 0 11
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 160 1
J. Reed 2 32 0 24
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 516 6
O. Zaccheaus 3 15 0 9
E. Butts 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 69 0
E. Butts 1 9 0 9
J. Ellis 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
J. Ellis 1 3 0 3
C. Sharp 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 2
C. Sharp 1 1 0 1
T. Kelly 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Kelly 0 0 0 0
B. Kemp 80 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Kemp 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Peace 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Peace 1-0 1.0 0
M. Alonso 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Alonso 0-1 0.5 0
J. Thornhill 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Thornhill 0-0 0.0 2
J. Blount 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Blount 0-0 0.0 1
Z. Zandier 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Z. Zandier 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/3 1/1
B. Delaney 3/3 32 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Coleman 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 42.1 2
L. Coleman 4 37.5 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Butts 46 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
E. Butts 1 30.0 30 0
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 21.5 31 0
J. Reed 1 31.0 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Kelly 27 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
T. Kelly 2 4.0 8 0
C. Davis 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 2.8 1 0
C. Davis 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 MIAMI 43 1:09 4 9 Downs
7:25 MIAMI 39 1:57 4 -4 Punt
2:49 MIAMI 45 0:10 2 3 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 UVA 35 1:32 6 58 INT
11:16 UVA 35 1:03 4 0 Punt
10:07 MIAMI 48 2:03 5 23 FG
5:33 MIAMI 15 2:13 5 75 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 UVA 35 0:00 15 51 Downs
6:52 MIAMI 32 2:13 5 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:53 UVA 35 1:08 5 8 INT
7:53 MIAMI 7 4:40 12 93 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAMI 35 2:25 7 8 INT
10:14 UVA 48 2:03 5 -3 Punt
5:03 UVA 35 1:29 4 10 INT
2:36 UVA 48 2:07 7 43 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 MIAMI 7 0:23 2 7 TD
10:13 UVA 31 0:00 1 69 INT
7:15 MIAMI 35 1:34 4 4 Punt
3:11 MIAMI 35 3:02 9 36 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:04 UVA 24 1:29 3 1 Punt
4:34 UVA 12 4:07 15 73 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:03 UVA 43 0:25 3 5 Punt
3:04 MIAMI 50 2:34 9 15 FG
NCAA FB Scores