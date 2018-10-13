Drive Chart
Barnes runs for 4 TDs as K-State routs Oklahoma State, 31-12

  • Oct 13, 2018

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Kansas State broke huddle against Oklahoma State at one point Saturday with three running backs joining quarterback Skyler Thompson in the backfield, the quartet making a unique diamond-like formation that coach Bill Snyder said has been part of the playbook for 30 years.

True or not, the claim was fitting given the Wildcats' entire game plan looked about that old.

Almost entirely abandoning the passing game, Kansas State bludgeoned the Cowboys with an old-school, ground-based attack. Alex Barnes rumbled for 181 yards and four touchdowns, the Wildcats piled up 291 yards rushing and they dominated the time of possession in a 31-12 rout.

''Our running game, we've addressed this week-in and week-out, it's gotten better, gotten better, gotten better,'' Snyder said. ''Alex got a lot of yards but you get a lot of yards because someone up front is knocking someone else back. It's a team-oriented deal.''

Thompson only had 130 yards passing, enough to keep the Cowboys honest, but added 80 yards to the rushing total in helping the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) end a three-game skid.

They've now beaten the Cowboys (4-3, 1-3) in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2002.

''We have to look and see what we're doing, where we are at and what we can do to correct it,'' Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said. ''We are trying to do what we can as soon as possible to fix the problems.''

Oklahoma State led 6-3 at halftime before the Wildcats got their ground game going. They leaned heavily on Barnes, who ran for a career-best 250 yards last week against Baylor, and that allowed them to chew up the clock while keeping the Cowboys' offense off the field.

Kansas State took the lead when Barnes capped a nine-play drive with a touchdown midway through the third quarter. He added his second scoring run a few minutes later, then answered a TD run by the Cowboys' Taylor Cornelius with his third touchdown dart with 9:41 remaining in the game.

Cornelius finished 17 of 35 for 184 yards and two interceptions, while Cowboys running back Justice Hill spent most of afternoon bottled up. He carried 11 times for just 41 yards.

''We were tired of losing,'' Kansas State linebacker Justin Hughes said, ''so we came out with the mentality that we weren't going to lose. Once we stopped Hill and made them throw we had them.''

The first half resembled an old-school, Big Ten-style slugfest - hardly the pass-happy Big 12.

The Wildcats dared the Cowboys to beat them through the air, and Cornelius had 45 of his 97 yards passing in the first half on the only completion that made them pay. But despite that long play getting the Cowboys in scoring position, Kansas State's defense managed to hold for a field goal.

The Wildcats squandered a chance to score just before halftime, when Thompson was sacked on third down in the closing seconds. Without a time out, the clock expired without a field-goal attempt, and Snyder stalked his team all the way into the locker room.

Kansas State's offensive line atoned for that mistake in the second half.

Asserting its will at the line of scrimmage, the group pried open holes for Barnes and backup Dalvin Warmack, who patiently danced into the Cowboys' secondary. They kept riding that success late into the fourth quarter, when Barnes scored his final touchdown with a couple minutes to go.

''That's what we've been expecting all season,'' Wildcats offensive lineman Dalton Risner said. ''I feel like we've been bringing it all season but we've turned it up the last few weeks.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: An offense that averaged 523.3 yards per game coming into the day was rendered ineffective in the second half. Hill's streak of 12 consecutive games with a touchdown rushing came to an end, as did the Cowboys' impressive streak of 19 straight wins when leading at halftime.

Kansas State: The season-long search for an identity may have uncovered a smash-mouth approach that can produce results. The Wildcats were held to six points a few weeks ago at West Virginia, and two TDs in a loss to Texas. But their run-based attack has been on-point against Baylor and Oklahoma State.

STATS AND STREAKS

Oklahoma States' streak of forcing a turnover in 33 straight games was snapped. ... Barnes moved into the top 10 in Kansas State history with 2,049 yards rushing. He's the first player with back-to-back games of at least 175 yards rushing since Darren Sproles in 2003. ... Wildcats cornerback Duke Shelley had both of the interceptions. He has at least one in all three games he's played against Oklahoma State.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State is off before hosting ninth-ranked Texas.

Kansas State is off before visiting No. 11 Oklahoma.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:35
18-A.Hicks extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
12
31
Touchdown 2:39
34-A.Barnes runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
05:34
pos
12
30
Point After TD 9:41
18-A.Hicks extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
12
24
Touchdown 9:46
34-A.Barnes runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
3:00
pos
12
23
Missed Two Point Conversion 14:23
14-T.Cornelius incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
12
17
Touchdown 14:46
14-T.Cornelius runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
02:33
pos
12
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:41
18-A.Hicks extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
17
Touchdown 2:44
34-A.Barnes runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
62
yds
03:37
pos
6
16
Point After TD 8:44
18-A.Hicks extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
10
Touchdown 8:48
34-A.Barnes runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
05:03
pos
6
9
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:02
49-M.Ammendola 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
52
yds
02:01
pos
6
3
Field Goal 14:16
18-A.Hicks 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
51
yds
04:47
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:55
49-M.Ammendola 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
56
yds
03:58
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 23
Rushing 6 13
Passing 8 7
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 5-15 8-15
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 292 404
Total Plays 63 77
Avg Gain 4.6 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 127 291
Rush Attempts 28 55
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 5.3
Net Yards Passing 165 113
Comp. - Att. 17-35 11-22
Yards Per Pass 4.7 5.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-19 2-17
Penalties - Yards 7-70 4-40
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 4-33.0 3-43.0
Return Yards 103 88
Punts - Returns 2-14 2-5
Kickoffs - Returns 5-89 2-53
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-30
Kicking 2/2 5/6
Extra Points 0/0 4/4
Field Goals 2/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Oklahoma State 4-3 330612
Kansas State 3-4 03141431
O/U 61.5, KSTATE +8
Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium Manhattan, KS
 165 PASS YDS 113
127 RUSH YDS 291
292 TOTAL YDS 404
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.6% 184 0 2 81.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59% 2014 16 8 149.8
T. Cornelius 17/35 184 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 190 4
T. Cornelius 11 55 1 26
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 684 7
J. Hill 11 41 0 7
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 135 0
J. King 5 25 0 12
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 184 2
C. Hubbard 1 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 718 4
Ty. Wallace 5 90 0 45
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 100 1
C. Hubbard 4 35 0 14
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 399 3
T. Johnson 3 28 0 19
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 215 1
D. Stoner 1 11 0 11
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 42 0
J. Hill 2 10 0 11
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 92 2
J. King 2 10 0 5
L. Wolf 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 220 2
L. Wolf 0 0 0 0
Tr. Wallace 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
Tr. Wallace 0 0 0 0
J. Woods 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 89 1
J. Woods 0 0 0 0
L. Greenwood 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Greenwood 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Phillips 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
J. Phillips 9-2 0.0 0
C. Bundage 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
C. Bundage 8-1 0.0 0
T. Carter 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Carter 5-1 0.0 0
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 1.0
J. Bernard 5-0 1.0 0
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
R. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
K. Edison-McGruder 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Edison-McGruder 4-1 0.0 0
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
A. Green 4-0 0.0 0
M. Rodriguez 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Rodriguez 4-1 0.0 0
J. Brailford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Brailford 3-1 0.0 0
E. Smith, Jr. 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Smith, Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
K. Siverand 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Siverand 1-0 0.0 0
J. Owens 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Owens 1-0 0.0 0
B. Martin 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
C. Walterscheid 82 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
C. Walterscheid 1-1 1.0 0
K. Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Peel 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
11/12 33/34
M. Ammendola 2/2 48 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Sinor 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 33.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 44.0 0
Z. Sinor 4 33.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 22.0 31 0
C. Hubbard 4 20.0 31 0
S. Finefeuiaki 42 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 9 0
S. Finefeuiaki 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 7.7 7 0
D. Stoner 2 7.0 7 0
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 130 0 0 99.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 880 5 3 119.3
S. Thompson 11/22 130 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
34 181 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
138 788 9
A. Barnes 34 181 4 29
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 80 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 305 3
S. Thompson 12 80 0 19
D. Warmack 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 89 0
D. Warmack 8 32 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 138 0
A. Barnes 3 51 0 28
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 478 3
I. Zuber 3 33 0 23
D. Warmack 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 76 1
D. Warmack 1 18 0 18
I. Harris 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 37 0
I. Harris 3 16 0 11
B. Gammon 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
B. Gammon 1 12 0 12
Z. Reuter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 93 0
Z. Reuter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hughes 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Hughes 8-0 0.0 0
D. Shelley 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 3 0.0
D. Shelley 6-0 0.0 2
E. Walker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
E. Walker 5-2 0.0 0
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Goolsby 5-2 0.0 0
W. Neil, Jr. 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Neil, Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
D. Patton 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Patton 3-1 0.0 0
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Parker 2-0 0.0 0
R. Walker 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
R. Walker 2-0 1.0 0
J. Mittie 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Mittie 2-0 0.0 0
W. Hubert 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
W. Hubert 2-0 0.0 0
K. Ball 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Ball 1-0 1.0 0
B. Massie 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Massie 1-2 0.0 0
D. Wiley 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wiley 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Hicks 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 6/6
A. Hicks 1/2 31 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Anctil 21 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 0
D. Anctil 3 43.0 0 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Shelley 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 19.1 26 0
D. Shelley 1 26.0 26 0
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 15.0 27 0
I. Zuber 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 23.7 4 1
I. Zuber 2 2.5 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 OKLAST 34 1:19 5 13 Punt
9:53 OKLAST 32 3:58 11 36 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 KSTATE 35 1:47 6 -15 INT
10:03 OKLAST 43 2:01 5 52 FG
6:28 OKLAST 37 0:21 3 5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:14 KSTATE 35 0:00 4 1 Punt
8:44 KSTATE 35 1:53 9 34 Punt
2:41 KSTATE 35 2:33 11 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:41 KSTATE 35 1:25 7 11 Punt
2:35 KSTATE 35 1:22 13 34 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 35 1:39 6 31 FG Miss
11:50 KSTATE 16 1:57 4 4 Punt
5:15 OKLAST 35 4:47 13 51 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:30 KSTATE 20 1:22 3 4 Punt
7:26 OKLAST 35 0:53 4 -6 Punt
5:56 KSTATE 21 5:38 16 71 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 KSTATE 30 5:03 10 70 TD
6:21 KSTATE 38 3:37 7 62 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:23 OKLAST 35 4:37 11 75 TD
8:13 KSTATE 25 5:34 11 75 TD
0:51 OKLAST 48 0:00 1 -2
NCAA FB Scores