Rypien, Boise State beat Nevada 31-27

  Oct 14, 2018

RENO, Nev. (AP) Brett Rypien threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns as Boise State held on for a 31-27 win over Nevada on Saturday night.

The contest included four lead changes in the first half, and both teams scored on their first two possessions of the second half before the Broncos (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West) pulled away with a 17-play, eight minute, 20 second drive in the fourth quarter.

Nevada's Ty Gangi completed 24 of 42 passes for 304 yards and 2 touchdowns after missing last week's game against Fresno State with a thigh contusion.

Rypien threw three interceptions. Gangi threw one, but it was a big one that ended a second-quarter Wolf Pack drive as Tyler Horton picked off the pass and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.

Boise State's Haden Hoggarth made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to make it 17-all going into the break.

Boise State took a 31-24 lead with 5:37 left in the third quarter on a 41-yard pass from Rypien to A.J. Richardson.

Nevada (3-4, 1-2) answered on the next possession with a 28-yard Ramiz Ahmed field goal to pull within four.

But after the back-and-forth first three quarters, Boise State kept the ball out of Gangi's hands with the Broncos' final drive of the game that went more than eight minutes and left Nevada with only six seconds left from its own 24.

THE TAKEAWAY

BOISE STATE: The Broncos got back on track after last week's 19-13 loss at home against San Diego State.

NEVADA: After missing last week with a thigh contusion, quarterback Ty Gangi appeared limping on several plays, but passed for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

UP NEXT

BOISE STATE: The Broncos return home to play Colorado State.

NEVADA: The Wolf Pack travels to Hawaii.

LOPSIDED RIVALRY: The Boise State-Nevada rivalry goes back five decades and spans four conferences. With Boise State's win Saturday, the Broncos pushed their overall record against Nevada to 30-13. Boise State has one 16 of the last 17 in the series.

RECORD RUN: Boise State wide receiver John Hightower's 88-yard touchdown run got the Broncos on the board in the first quarter and tied for the longest play from scrimmage in Boise State history. Former Broncos running back Jeremy McNichols ran for 88 yards in 2015.

RUFUS RETURN: Nevada safety Asauni Rufus suffered a season-ending injury (broken tibia) at Boise State last year. After three surgeries, the senior has returned to play this season and passed Brock Marion against Boise State on Saturday for fourth on Nevada's career tackles list (310).

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:25
26-R.Ahmed 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
56
yds
4:05
pos
31
27
Point After TD 5:37
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 5:45
4-B.Rypien complete to 7-A.Richardson. 7-A.Richardson runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
69
yds
0:45
pos
30
24
Point After TD 6:51
26-R.Ahmed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
24
Touchdown 6:59
6-T.Gangi complete to 1-M.Mannix. 1-M.Mannix runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:13
pos
24
23
Point After TD 10:12
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Touchdown 10:18
4-B.Rypien complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
23
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:02
96-H.Hoggarth 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
55
yds
0:33
pos
17
17
Point After TD 0:42
26-R.Ahmed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 0:47
6-T.Gangi complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
00:59
pos
14
16
Point After TD 13:49
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 14:24
6-T.Gangi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-T.Horton at BOISE 1. 14-T.Horton runs 99 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
27
yds
00:00
pos
13
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:17
26-R.Ahmed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 2:25
5-J.Kincaide runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
44
yds
00:29
pos
7
9
Point After TD 6:25
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 6:25
16-J.Hightower runs 88 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
88
yds
00:18
pos
6
3
Field Goal 12:28
26-R.Ahmed 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
53
yds
02:32
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 23
Rushing 9 7
Passing 14 11
Penalty 1 5
3rd Down Conv 11-18 5-13
4th Down Conv 2-3 2-2
Total Net Yards 501 380
Total Plays 78 66
Avg Gain 6.4 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 207 82
Rush Attempts 40 24
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 3.4
Net Yards Passing 294 298
Comp. - Att. 28-38 24-42
Yards Per Pass 7.7 7.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-5 1-6
Penalties - Yards 9-108 4-20
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 4 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-2
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 2-33.5 3-40.3
Return Yards 171 139
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-72 3-75
Int. - Returns 1-99 3-64
Kicking 5/5 5/6
Extra Points 4/4 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boise State 4-2 71014031
Nevada 3-4 10710027
O/U 59.5, NEVADA +14.5
Mackay Stadium Reno, NV
 294 PASS YDS 298
207 RUSH YDS 82
501 TOTAL YDS 380
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 299 2 3 141.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 1858 14 5 149.9
B. Rypien 28/38 299 2 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 90 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 163 2
J. Hightower 2 90 1 88
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 416 6
A. Mattison 24 69 0 10
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 4 0
B. Rypien 7 24 0 15
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 75 0
R. Mahone 4 19 0 7
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 108 1
A. Van Buren 1 3 0 3
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 46 1
K. Shakir 1 2 0 2
R. Kafentzis 20 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Kafentzis 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 430 4
A. Richardson 4 79 1 41
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 480 2
S. Modster 6 51 0 15
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 243 2
C. Thomas 3 50 1 36
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 139 2
A. Butler 4 34 0 17
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 62 0
A. Mattison 4 28 0 12
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 306 3
J. Hightower 3 22 0 9
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
G. Collingham 1 19 0 19
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 69 0
K. Shakir 3 16 0 15
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 73 1
J. Bates 0 0 0 0
C. Blakley 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 34 1
C. Blakley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Nawahine 6-0 0.0 0
R. Whimpey 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. Whimpey 6-1 0.0 0
J. Frazier 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
J. Frazier 5-1 0.5 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 5-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
A. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
T. Maeva 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Maeva 3-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Weaver 2-0 0.0 0
T. Horton 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
T. Horton 2-0 0.0 1
D. Miles 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
D. Miles 1-2 0.5 0
C. Hatada 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Hatada 1-1 0.0 0
J. Happle 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Happle 1-1 0.0 0
S. Lui 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Lui 1-2 0.0 0
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Richardson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Whitlock 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Whitlock 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/8 27/27
H. Hoggarth 1/1 31 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Skillin 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 33.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 38.5 1
Q. Skillin 2 33.5 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 22.5 31 0
J. Hightower 3 24.0 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Gangi 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 304 2 1 128.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 1636 13 7 132.6
T. Gangi 24/42 304 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Moore 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 233 3
K. Moore 8 35 0 21
J. Kincaide 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 71 1
J. Kincaide 2 20 1 21
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 449 4
T. Taua 9 16 0 9
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 93 1
D. Lee 3 15 0 11
T. Gangi 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 122 2
T. Gangi 2 -4 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Mannix 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 109 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 563 6
M. Mannix 4 109 1 50
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 0
R. Doubs 5 78 0 23
E. Cooks 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 197 4
E. Cooks 4 58 1 32
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 50 0
T. Taua 2 20 0 16
B. O'Leary-Orange 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 101 2
B. O'Leary-Orange 1 14 0 14
K. Moore 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 62 0
K. Moore 4 12 0 5
K. Fossum 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 506 0
K. Fossum 3 10 0 11
T. Carter-Wells 49 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
T. Carter-Wells 1 6 0 6
J. Kincaide 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 97 2
J. Kincaide 0 0 0 0
D. Grzesiak 40 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Grzesiak 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Sewell 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-5 0 0.0
G. Sewell 10-5 0.0 0
J. Dotson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 1 0.0
J. Dotson 10-0 0.0 0
K. Adams 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Adams 7-0 0.0 0
D. Brown 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
D. Brown 6-0 0.0 0
M. Reed 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.0
M. Reed 5-4 1.0 0
D. Baber 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 2 0.0
D. Baber 4-2 0.0 2
N. Sewell 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
N. Sewell 4-0 0.0 1
A. Rufus 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Rufus 4-0 0.0 0
C. Green 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
C. Green 3-2 0.5 0
D. Peterson 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Peterson 3-1 0.0 0
L. Hall 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
K. Rush 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Rush 2-0 0.0 0
K. Meder 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Meder 1-0 0.0 0
S. Hammond 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
S. Hammond 0-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Ahmed 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/10 26/27
R. Ahmed 2/3 35 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Gangi 6 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 35.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 37.7 2
T. Gangi 2 35.5 2 39
Q. Conaway 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 50.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 41.9 1
Q. Conaway 1 50.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Henley 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 23.0 28 0
D. Henley 3 25.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:50 NEVADA 35 1:22 4 -10 Punt
6:43 BOISE 12 0:18 3 88 TD
5:37 BOISE 1 2:43 8 24 INT
2:17 NEVADA 35 1:44 7 36 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:02 BOISE 31 2:50 6 28 Punt
4:49 BOISE 15 3:03 9 27 Fumble
0:42 NEVADA 35 0:33 7 51 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 NEVADA 35 0:00 11 75 TD
6:51 NEVADA 35 1:06 4 65 TD
1:25 NEVADA 35 0:43 14 49 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:32 BOISE 15 7:32 17 61 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 35 2:32 10 70 FG
10:22 NEVADA 35 3:22 9 61 Fumble
6:25 BOISE 10 0:44 5 50 Punt
2:54 BOISE 44 0:29 2 44 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:24 BOISE 29 0:00 1 29 INT
13:49 BOISE 35 2:42 9 44 FG Miss
8:08 NEVADA 14 2:48 6 21 Punt
1:46 BOISE 35 0:59 9 35 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:12 BOISE 35 3:13 10 65 TD
5:37 BOISE 35 4:05 12 54 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:04 NEVADA 48 1:28 3 5 Punt
0:13 NEVADA 24 0:00 1 1
