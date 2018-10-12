Drive Chart
Duffey's QB draw for score pushes Texas Tech past TCU 17-14

  • Oct 12, 2018

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Jett Duffey got his first start for Texas Tech with two other quarterbacks hurt, and one of them actually replaced him after halftime.

After McLane Carter played only one series on his sprained left ankle that wasn't ready for full-speed action, Duffey returned to throw a 62-yard touchdown pass and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 38-yard draw play as the Red Raiders beat TCU 17-14 on Thursday night.

''I was really proud of Jett. That's such a hard situation, first start ever and at halftime we're going to try something else,'' coach Kliff Kingsbury said. ''Then have to put him back in, and find a way, dig deep, be mentally tough enough to handle that, make enough plays to win the game. I can't say enough about his mental toughness.''

Duffey held on to the ball just long enough on his touchdown run with seven minutes left, on the first play after a punt by TCU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12). The score stood after a replay review.

Defender Trevon Moehrig-Woodard knocked the ball loose right at the goal line, and it rolled forward through the end zone. It was immediately signaled a touchdown for the Red Raiders (4-2, 2-1).

''They caught us in a blitz,'' TCU coach Gary Patterson said.

''The coaches on the Tech sideline they were waiting on that draw,'' TCU defensive end Ben Banogu said. ''They saw we were in a three-man front and we got back in coverage and they kind of took advantage it and we didn't tackle.''

Carter suffered a high left ankle sprain in the first quarter of the season opener. True freshman Alan Bowman replaced him, and was the nation's leading passer before a crushing blow in the last game that left him with a partially collapsed lung.

All three Tech quarterbacks took part in pregame warmups, though Kingsbury said Bowman was still staying engaged and was never going to play.

Carter took over after Duffey had only 40 yards passing and 37 rushing before halftime. Carter was 2-of-3 passing for 12 yards, but was sacked on consecutive plays on his only series.

Duffey finished 13-of-24 passing for 190 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown in the third quarter to Ja'Deion High, who was wide open at the 30 and ran the rest of the way - on a play that Kingsbury rushed his offense to the ball after seeing the desired coverage.

Duffey also had 16 carries for 83 yards.

The final drive for TCU ended when Shawn Robinson desperately scrambled from one side of the field to the other on fourth-and-1 before the ball appeared to slip out of his hands and was intercepted by Adrian Frye in the final minute.

Robinson was 26-of-45 passing for 290 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Frogs were up 14-10 when KaVontae Turpin streaked past a defender and into the end zone to make a 31-yard TD catch with 11 minutes left. Turpin had six catches for 120 yards.

''This program's been here before gentlemen,'' Patterson said. ''It doesn't look good when you're 3-3 and you're looking right down the middle of Oklahoma and they have two weeks to prepare for you.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders were held to 353 total yards, well below their national-best average of 591 yards a game. They had also scored 48 points a game. But Duffey made enough plays, especially the two big touchdowns.

TCU: The Horned Frogs had their eight-game home winning streak snapped. They had 411 total yards, but couldn't overcome mistakes. They had three turnovers, including an interception in the end zone, and had a missed field goal attempt.

''We've got better players than what we did,'' Patterson said. ''We can't turn the ball over. Our running backs have got to secure it better.''

ANOTHER WIN IN FORT WORTH

It was the third time the Red Raiders won in their last four trips to Fort Worth. They needed multiple overtimes in each of the previous two wins. In the other game during that stretch, TCU won 82-27 in 2014.

FORMER PUPIL

Johnny Manziel, who won the Heisman Trophy as a freshman at Texas A&M in 2012 when Kingsbury was his offensive coordinator, attended the game during an open week on his CFL schedule. Kingsbury became his alma mater's head coach the next season.

''I've been begging him since 2013 to make it to a game,'' Kingsbury said. ''I just told him thanks for finally coming. It's only been six years.''

UP NEXT

Texas Tech is home Oct. 20 against Kansas.

TCU plays its third consecutive home game Oct. 20 against No. 11 Oklahoma.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:02
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 7:11
7-J.Duffey runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
38
yds
00:11
pos
16
14
Point After TD 10:59
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 11:05
3-S.Robinson complete to 25-K.Turpin. 25-K.Turpin runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
03:18
pos
10
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:54
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Missed Two Point Conversion 8:54
Team penalty on TT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TCU 2.
plays
yds
pos
9
7
Touchdown 8:54
7-J.Duffey complete to 88-J.High. 88-J.High runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
96
yds
02:16
pos
9
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:14
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 12:22
3-S.Robinson complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
42
yds
01:41
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:17
96-C.Hatfield 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
53
yds
5:28
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 20
Rushing 9 6
Passing 7 12
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 5-15 5-17
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-3
Total Net Yards 339 406
Total Plays 70 77
Avg Gain 4.8 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 151 121
Rush Attempts 43 32
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 3.8
Net Yards Passing 188 285
Comp. - Att. 15-27 26-45
Yards Per Pass 7.0 6.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-14 1-5
Penalties - Yards 12-89 8-63
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 4-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 7-42.4 7-35.0
Return Yards 44 72
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 3-39 4-67
Int. - Returns 2-5 1-0
Kicking 3/3 2/3
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas Tech 4-2 307717
TCU 3-3 070714
O/U 57.5, TCU -7.5
Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX
 188 PASS YDS 285
151 RUSH YDS 121
339 TOTAL YDS 406
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 190 1 1 126.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 455 2 4 121.4
J. Duffey 13/24 190 1 1
M. Carter 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 12 0 0 100.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 61 0 0 111.2
M. Carter 2/3 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 250 3
J. Duffey 16 83 1 38
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 107 0
T. King 10 60 0 17
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 274 7
T. Henry 9 23 0 7
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 122 2
D. Ward 3 8 0 5
M. Carter 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
M. Carter 2 -8 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Wesley 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 703 5
A. Wesley 3 82 0 57
J. High 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 484 3
J. High 4 78 1 62
S. Collins 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 156 0
S. Collins 3 17 0 13
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 283 3
T. Vasher 2 10 0 8
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
D. Ward 1 8 0 8
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 75 0
T. Henry 1 6 0 6
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 24 0
T. King 1 1 0 1
D. Rigdon 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
D. Rigdon 0 0 0 0
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 191 1
K. Carter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Allen 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
D. Allen 8-0 0.0 0
K. Hill 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Hill 5-1 0.0 0
J. Brooks 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
J. Brooks 5-2 0.0 1
J. Johnson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 4-1 0.0 0
V. Dorsey 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
V. Dorsey 3-0 0.0 0
J. Wallace 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Wallace 3-1 0.0 0
D. Coleman III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Coleman III 3-0 0.0 0
J. Parker 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Parker 3-0 0.0 0
J. Bonney 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Bonney 2-1 0.0 0
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Washington Jr. 2-2 0.0 0
R. Jeffers 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Jeffers 2-0 0.0 0
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Fields 2-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Jones 2-0 1.0 0
A. Frye 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 4 0.0
A. Frye 2-0 0.0 1
N. McCann 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. McCann 1-1 0.0 0
D. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Mbanasor 0-1 0.0 0
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Duffey 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Hatfield 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/8 34/34
C. Hatfield 1/1 22 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Panazzolo 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 42.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 41.0 3
D. Panazzolo 7 42.4 3 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
D. Felton 1 9.0 9 0
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 24.8 16 0
D. Bowman 1 16.0 16 0
J. Parker 31 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
J. Parker 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.8% 290 2 2 117.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 1313 9 8 125.0
S. Robinson 26/45 290 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 230 3
S. Robinson 7 42 0 16
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 355 2
D. Anderson 12 39 0 14
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 294 1
S. Olonilua 6 32 0 14
E. Demercado 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 94 0
E. Demercado 4 9 0 6
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
K. Turpin 2 4 0 4
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
J. Reagor 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 120 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 348 2
K. Turpin 6 120 1 35
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 432 3
J. Reagor 8 73 1 20
A. Davis 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 63 0
A. Davis 5 56 0 18
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 132 2
T. Barber 2 14 0 10
T. Hunt 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Hunt 1 9 0 9
N. Meeking 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
N. Meeking 1 8 0 8
T. Hights 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 121 2
T. Hights 1 7 0 7
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 13 0
D. Anderson 1 2 0 2
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 18 0
S. Olonilua 1 1 0 1
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Stephens Jr. 0 0 0 0
A. Lynn 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
A. Lynn 0 0 0 0
E. Demercado 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Demercado 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Issahaku 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
R. Issahaku 7-1 0.0 0
B. Banogu 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 2.0
B. Banogu 7-1 2.0 0
J. Lewis 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Lewis 4-0 0.0 1
G. Wallow 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
G. Wallow 4-2 0.0 0
M. Simmons 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Simmons 3-1 0.0 0
T. Summers 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Summers 3-1 0.0 0
I. Gaines 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
I. Gaines 3-1 0.0 0
L. Collier 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
L. Collier 3-0 2.0 0
A. Evans 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Evans 2-2 0.0 0
J. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Gladney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Gladney 2-0 0.0 0
T. Cooper 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Cooper 2-1 0.0 0
C. Bethley 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Bethley 2-0 0.0 0
V. Scott 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Scott 2-0 0.0 0
M. Epley 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Epley 1-1 0.0 0
A. Dunham 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Dunham 1-0 0.0 0
L. Van Zandt 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Van Zandt 1-0 0.0 0
T. Moehrig-Woodard 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Moehrig-Woodard 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/6 11/11
J. Song 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. David 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 35.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 36.1 3
A. David 7 35.0 3 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 18.7 21 0
K. Turpin 3 16.0 21 0
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 19 0
T. Barber 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 18.8 5 1
K. Turpin 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 TXTECH 42 5:28 12 53 FG
0:39 TXTECH 3 0:09 4 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 TCU 35 3:08 11 47 Downs
5:59 TXTECH 29 2:46 7 14 Punt
1:21 TXTECH 1 0:24 4 55 INT
0:16 TXTECH 30 0:00 1 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:11 TCU 35 0:00 7 17 Punt
11:10 TXTECH 14 2:16 7 86 TD
8:08 TXTECH 40 0:46 3 2 Punt
3:07 TXTECH 2 2:50 12 48 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:59 TCU 35 2:00 7 44 Punt
7:22 TCU 38 0:11 1 38 TD
5:06 TXTECH 43 2:30 6 8 Punt
0:59 TCU 40 0:16 2 -10
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXTECH 35 2:25 7 14 Punt
6:17 TXTECH 35 4:54 15 73 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 TXTECH 42 1:41 4 42 TD
8:40 TCU 46 2:00 7 22 Fumble
3:13 TCU 22 1:47 7 36 Punt
0:57 TXTECH 44 0:36 5 14 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 TCU 36 0:29 3 5 Punt
8:54 TXTECH 35 0:41 4 -15 Punt
7:17 TCU 16 4:00 10 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:23 TCU 20 3:18 8 80 TD
8:10 TCU 1 0:43 3 2 Punt
7:02 TXTECH 35 1:19 6 4 Punt
2:30 TCU 2 1:11 8 58 INT
