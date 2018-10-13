Drive Chart
TEMPLE
NAVY

No Text

Russo leads Temple past Navy 24-17

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 13, 2018

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Temple quarterback Anthony Russo has impressed his coaches with his big arm and tendency to make game-changing plays at critical moments.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore delivered again in one of his team's biggest road tests of the season.

Russo threw for 300 yards with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Ventell Bryant midway through the fourth quarter and Temple won for the fourth time in five games by running past Navy 24-17 on Saturday.

''It was a fun game,'' Owls coach Geoff Collins said. ''I am just so amazingly proud. Those guys fought back. They stayed together and made play after play after play in an adverse situation in a hostile environment. You just can't say enough about that group of young men who were in there.''

Owls fullback Rob Ritrovato tied the game at 17 on a 1-yard plunge within 5:53 left in the third quarter. From there, the defense for Temple (4-3, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) contained Navy's triple-option attack.

Bryant, who had eight receptions for 147 yards, has caught a pass in 42 straight games, which is tied for the longest active streak in the FBS. He also had his first touchdown reception since a 34-10 win at Navy in the 2016 AAC championship game.

''Two years,'' Bryant said. ''The last time I was in the end zone was here. It felt so great. I had a great week of practice. I was doing all of the little things I needed to do.''

Senior Garret Lewis got his second career start at quarterback for Navy (2-4, 1-2) ahead of Malcolm Perry, who moved back to slotback. Lewis completed 3 of 11 pass attempts for 14 yards. He also ran for 56 yards with a 1-yard touchdown that gave the Midshipmen a 10-7 lead at the half.

Perry had a go-ahead 30-yard touchdown run called back because of an illegal block on center Ford Higgins.

''I thought that killed us,'' Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said about the penalty. ''I know I'm going to get reprimanded. I don't care. I'll take the fine. It was a horrible call. Just a flat-out horrible call. It was one of the worst I've seen in my 29 years of coaching. The guy did not push him. It cost us the game. I thought the call changed the game. We saw on the replay that it was a bad call.''

League rules preclude officials from discussing judgement calls, according to Chuck Sullivan, assistant commissioner for communications for the AAC.

Sophomore fullback Nelson Smith had 18 carries for a career-high 108 yards for Navy, which has lost three straight games. He also had a career-long 45-yard run that set up his first touchdown run from 12 yards out on the opening drive of the third quarter that gave Navy a 17-7 lead.

''It was a good day for me, but I can't really be happy when we lose,'' Smith said.

Last year, Temple held Navy to 136 rushing yards in a 34-26 victory. This time, the Midshipmen responded with a huge day on the ground, running for 270 yards. However, it was still not enough against the surging Owls.

Temple running back Ryquell Armstead was out of the lineup with an ankle injury. Backup Tyliek Raynor scored his first career touchdown on a 15-yard run with that gave Temple a 7-3 lead with 11:31 left in the half.

RIGHT AT HOME

Temple has enjoyed success in the state of Maryland this season. The Owls also routed the University of Maryland 35-14 in College Park on Sept. 15.

THE TAKEAWAY

Temple: The Owls picked up a big win to keep their bowl hopes alive. Still, Temple faces a challenging schedule the rest of the way with games against No. 25 Cincinnati, No. 10 Central Florida and No. 23 Southern Florida.

Navy: The Midshipmen failed to get to .500 with a rare home loss. It was just the third time in four seasons Navy suffered a setback on its own turf. Navy also has a tough slate of the games the rest of the way, including a matchup with No. 5 Notre Dame on Oct. 27 in San Diego.

UP NEXT

Temple: The Owls host No. 25 Cincinnati for their homecoming game Oct. 20.

Navy: The Midshipmen play at home against Houston on Oct. 20 before embarking on three straight road games.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:14
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Touchdown 9:24
15-A.Russo complete to 1-V.Bryant. 1-V.Bryant runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
62
yds
00:08
pos
23
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:53
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Touchdown 6:01
4-R.Ritrovato runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:54
pos
16
17
Field Goal 11:38
91-W.Mobley 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
51
yds
01:35
pos
10
17
Point After TD 13:13
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 13:19
43-N.Smith runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
7
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:45
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 5:49
7-G.Lewis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
52
yds
05:42
pos
7
9
Point After TD 11:31
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 11:39
34-T.Raynor runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:21
pos
6
3
Field Goal 0:16
16-B.Moehring 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
66
yds
09:49
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 18
Rushing 8 14
Passing 11 1
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 4-11 5-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-3
Total Net Yards 403 284
Total Plays 66 64
Avg Gain 6.1 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 109 270
Rush Attempts 34 53
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 5.1
Net Yards Passing 294 14
Comp. - Att. 23-32 3-11
Yards Per Pass 9.2 1.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-63 6-40
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-37.5 3-39.0
Return Yards 105 22
Punts - Returns 1-10 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 4-95 1-19
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 4/5 3/3
Extra Points 3/3 2/2
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Temple 4-3 0710724
Navy 2-4 0107017
O/U 49, NAVY +6.5
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Annapolis, MD
 294 PASS YDS 14
109 RUSH YDS 270
403 TOTAL YDS 284
Temple
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.2% 300 1 1 159.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 1173 6 7 128.2
A. Russo 23/31 300 1 1
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 102 1 0 165.6
T. Centeio 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 101 0
J. Gardner 11 52 0 12
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 82 2
R. Ritrovato 12 35 1 13
T. Raynor 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 41 1
T. Raynor 3 25 1 15
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -7 1
A. Russo 5 9 0 9
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 56 0
I. Wright 1 1 0 1
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 46 0
T. Centeio 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Bryant 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 147 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 343 1
V. Bryant 8 147 1 62
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 0
J. Gardner 2 58 0 38
R. Jones 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 183 2
R. Jones 3 28 0 13
B. Mack 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 275 3
B. Mack 3 18 0 8
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 218 2
I. Wright 3 17 0 14
B. Yancy 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 123 0
B. Yancy 1 11 0 11
K. Yeboah 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 70 1
K. Yeboah 1 7 0 7
C. Myarick 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 0
C. Myarick 1 7 0 7
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
R. Ritrovato 1 7 0 7
S. Ryan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 1
S. Ryan 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Randall 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Randall 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Mobley 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/4 27/27
W. Mobley 1/2 31 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bowler 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 43.2 1
C. Bowler 2 37.5 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 28.0 49 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 23.4 49 0
I. Wright 3 28.0 49 0
K. Brown 24 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
K. Brown 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 16.5 10 1
I. Wright 1 10.0 10 0
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
27.3% 14 0 0 38.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 211 1 0 100.1
G. Lewis 3/11 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 108 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 281 1
N. Smith 18 108 1 45
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 183 4
G. Lewis 12 56 1 20
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 632 6
M. Perry 12 48 0 15
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 159 0
A. Gargiulo 7 35 0 12
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 73 1
M. Fells 1 12 0 12
T. Walker 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 145 0
T. Walker 1 5 0 5
T. King-El 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
T. King-El 1 4 0 4
T. Maloy 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 50 0
T. Maloy 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Jackson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 78 0
T. Jackson 1 14 0 14
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Gargiulo 0 0 0 0
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
R. Mitchell 0 0 0 0
T. Maloy 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
T. Maloy 2 0 0 4
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Fells 0 0 0 0
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
M. Perry 0 0 0 0
M. Cooper 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 57 1
M. Cooper 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Ryan 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 3 0.0
J. Ryan 1-0 0.0 1
N. Cromartie 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Cromartie 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Moehring 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/6 19/19
B. Moehring 1/1 24 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 42.1 1
O. White 3 39.0 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
J. Springer 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 7.4 3 0
J. Springer 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 35 3:35 12 81 FG Miss
10:45 NAVY 19 0:14 2 -3 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 35 3:21 10 65 TD
5:45 NAVY 35 3:15 13 25 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 NAVY 35 1:35 6 51 FG
8:55 TEMPLE 35 2:54 8 65 TD
1:24 TEMPLE 17 1:02 5 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:32 TEMPLE 38 0:08 1 62 TD
8:22 TEMPLE 20 5:35 15 71 INT
1:50 NAVY 20 0:18 4 -7
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:21 NAVY 20 0:05 2 -1 Fumble
10:05 NAVY 22 9:49 17 71 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 TEMPLE 35 5:42 13 75 TD
2:26 NAVY 12 0:58 5 15 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:15 TEMPLE 35 0:00 5 65 TD
10:52 TEMPLE 35 1:13 4 -2 Punt
5:53 TEMPLE 35 4:29 10 35 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 NAVY 39 3:41 8 23 Downs
9:14 TEMPLE 35 0:47 4 -7 Punt
2:12 NAVY 20 0:16 4 0 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores