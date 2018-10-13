Drive Chart
WVU
IOWAST

No Text

Iowa State throttles No. 6 West Virginia 30-14

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 13, 2018

AMES, Iowa (AP) It was arguably West Virginia's biggest test, on the road at night against a plucky Iowa State team with a stifling defense and a dangerous young quarterback.

The sixth-ranked Mountaineers failed miserably.

Freshman Brock Purdy threw for 254 yards and three TDs and Iowa State throttled West Virginia 30-14 on Saturday, handing the Mountaineers their first loss in emphatic fashion.

David Montgomery had a career-high 189 yards rushing for the Cyclones (3-3, 2-2 Big 12), who capped a wild day by beating a Top 25 team for the fifth time in seven tries after dropping 20 in a row to ranked teams.

Iowa State held the Mountaineers to 152 yards overall and zero points in the second half.

''They didn't come up with a magical defense to stop what we were doing,'' West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. ''We didn't do anything right. We didn't make plays, we didn't keep our eyes where they needed to be. We didn't run fast, we didn't get off coverage, we didn't make good decisions. We didn't call good plays, we didn't tackle them, we didn't block.''

The only solace for West Virginia (5-1, 3-1) was that it was the fourth Top 10 team to fall Saturday. LSU pounded No. 2 Georgia 36-16, No. 7 Washington fell 30-27 in overtime at No. 17 Oregon, and No. 8 Penn State lost to Michigan State 21-17.

Iowa State scored 20 straight points after spotting West Virginia an early touchdown off a turnover. Purdy, in his first career start, then found Deshaunte Jones through a pair of defenders on a sprawling 32-yard TD grab that put Iowa State ahead 28-14 with 12:17 to go.

The story of the game was Iowa State's defense, which dominated the high-flying Mountaineers. West Virginia was held 375 yards below its season average, Grier was sacked seven times and the Mountaineers were 1 for 10 on third downs.

''I thought at times that we played a lot of complete football,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. ''We continue to grow.''

Fittingly, the Cyclones sealed the win by forcing a hold in the end zone for a team safety and a 30-14 edge with 5:14 left.

Will Grier had arguably his worst game as a Mountaineer, throwing for just 100 yards on 11 off 15 passing. West Virginia was outgained by 346 yards, a stunning figure for a team that hadn't even trailed in rolling up five straight wins.

THE TAKEAWAY

West Virginia: The Mountaineers still control their destiny in the Big 12, with games against Texas and Oklahoma left on the schedule. But their playoff hopes are currently out of their hands. Still, it's early, and if West Virginia can regain the offensive form they showed through the early part of the season it'll be tough to beat. But this was a bad, bad loss. ''It's just lack of execution. I don't know if it was a lack of effort, just lack of execution,'' running back Kennedy McKoy said.

Iowa State: The Cyclones have held all six of their opponents below their season average, which has been instrumental the team's bounce back from a 1-3 start. Can Iowa State grab the second spot in the Big 12 title game? Probably not - but the schedule will ease up considerably and these Cyclones seem capable of going on a run.

IT COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE. MUCH, MUCH WORSE FOR WEST VIRGINIA.

Iowa State appeared to catch a break when, up 20-7, an interception by Josh Norwood inside the West Virginia 5 was overturned. That set up a Cyclones field goal try - which was blocked by Kenny Bigelow, Jr. and returned 72 yards for a touchdown by Derrek Pitts Jr. Those two plays likely produced a 10-point swing in favor of the Mountaineers, since kicker Connor Assalley hadn't missed a field goal all year. Pitts was carried off in the fourth quarter, unable to put weight on his left leg.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

West Virginia's fate will rest on how many voters realize what kind of defense Iowa State has in 2018, and how well the Cyclones have played in big games over the past two years - especially at home.

HE SAID IT

''Iowa State's obviously a different team with (Montgomery),'' Hologorsen said after Montgomery missed last week's game with an upper arm injury. ''(Montgomery) is a heck of a back. Different team with him in there.''

UP NEXT

West Virginia hosts Baylor on Oct. 25.

Iowa State is off next week.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 12:17
15-B.Purdy complete to 23-M.Eaton. 23-M.Eaton to WVU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 12:25
15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
81
yds
00:00
pos
14
26
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:58
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 3:10
96-C.Assalley 40 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 40-K.Bigelow. 1-D.Pitts runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
22
yds
0:00
pos
13
20
Point After TD 9:21
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
Touchdown 9:29
15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
76
yds
03:56
pos
7
19
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:13
96-C.Assalley extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 0:17
32-D.Montgomery runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
53
yds
02:12
pos
7
13
Point After TD 4:24
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:30
15-B.Purdy complete to 18-H.Butler. 18-H.Butler runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
66
yds
02:17
pos
7
6
Point After TD 6:47
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:54
7-W.Grier complete to 13-D.Sills. 13-D.Sills runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
44
yds
01:44
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 25
Rushing 7 10
Passing 2 11
Penalty 0 4
3rd Down Conv 1-10 5-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 93 498
Total Plays 42 72
Avg Gain 2.2 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 52 244
Rush Attempts 27 47
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 5.2
Net Yards Passing 41 254
Comp. - Att. 11-15 18-25
Yards Per Pass 2.7 10.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-59 0-0
Penalties - Yards 9-103 10-95
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 8-41.5 4-43.5
Return Yards 48 49
Punts - Returns 1-14 1-21
Kickoffs - Returns 2-31 3-28
Int. - Returns 1-3 1-0
Kicking 2/3 2/5
Extra Points 2/2 2/3
Field Goals 0/1 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
6 West Virginia 5-1 770014
Iowa State 3-3 13701030
O/U 55.5, IOWAST +4.5
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA
 41 PASS YDS 254
52 RUSH YDS 244
93 TOTAL YDS 498
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 100 1 1 138.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 1919 22 7 185.8
W. Grier 11/15 100 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 343 2
K. McKoy 9 55 0 26
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 243 0
M. Pettaway 8 30 0 16
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -60 0
W. Grier 10 -33 0 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 402 6
G. Jennings Jr. 4 38 0 21
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 64 1
K. McKoy 2 28 0 19
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 390 7
D. Sills V 2 22 1 18
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 498 2
M. Simms 2 8 0 10
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 87 0
T. Wesco 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Norwood 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
J. Norwood 8-2 0.0 0
D. Pitts Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Pitts Jr. 7-0 0.0 0
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 2 0.0
K. Robinson Jr. 7-2 0.0 0
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 2 0.0
D. Askew-Henry 7-0 0.0 1
S. Campbell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
S. Campbell 7-4 0.0 0
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Long Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
J. Stewart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Stewart 4-1 0.0 0
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Avery Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
E. Rose 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
E. Rose 2-1 0.0 0
K. Washington 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
K. Washington 2-0 0.0 0
D. Bonamico 39 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bonamico 1-0 0.0 0
K. Bigelow Jr. 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Bigelow Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
H. Bailey 1-1 0.0 0
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
R. Donahue 1-3 0.0 0
Da. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Da. Stills 1-1 0.0 0
Y. Cajuste 55 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Y. Cajuste 0-1 0.0 0
J. Robinson 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Robinson 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/6 29/29
E. Staley 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kinney 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 41.5 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 41.1 4
B. Kinney 8 41.5 4 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 17.6 17 0
M. Simms 2 15.5 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 9.7 14 0
M. Simms 1 14.0 14 0
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 254 3 1 188.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 572 7 2 214.9
B. Purdy 18/25 254 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 189 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 523 4
D. Montgomery 29 189 1 37
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 122 1
B. Purdy 11 39 0 15
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 88 0
K. Nwangwu 5 26 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 107 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 479 5
H. Butler 6 107 1 38
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 2
C. Kolar 2 36 1 19
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 199 1
T. Milton 4 36 0 15
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 228 2
D. Jones 1 32 1 32
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 158 1
M. Eaton 2 24 0 23
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
K. Nwangwu 1 11 0 11
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 142 0
L. Akers 1 8 0 8
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 29 0
D. Montgomery 1 0 0 0
Jo. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Jo. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 3 1.0
B. Lewis 5-2 1.0 0
G. Eisworth 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
G. Eisworth 5-2 1.0 0
Ja. Johnson 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Ja. Johnson 4-0 0.0 0
B. Peavy 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Peavy 3-0 0.0 0
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
M. Spears Jr. 3-1 1.0 0
Ja. Bailey 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
Ja. Bailey 3-0 2.0 0
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
M. Rose 3-2 1.0 0
D. Payne 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
D. Payne 2-1 0.0 1
J. Hummel 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hummel 2-0 0.0 0
W. Harvey 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Harvey 1-0 0.0 0
S. Benton 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Benton 1-0 1.0 0
E. Uwazurike 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
E. Uwazurike 1-2 0.0 0
A. Johnson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Robertson 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Robertson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 2/3
SEASON FG XP
8/10 14/15
C. Assalley 0/2 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Dunn 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 39.2 2
C. Dunn 4 43.5 2 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 31.3 16 0
K. Nwangwu 1 16.0 16 0
J. Lang 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.7 11 0
J. Lang 1 11.0 11 0
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
T. Milton 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 10.4 21 0
T. Milton 1 21.0 21 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 35 2:01 6 15 Punt
11:04 WVU 24 1:45 4 6 Punt
8:38 IOWAST 44 1:44 4 44 TD
4:24 IOWAST 35 1:15 4 -14 Punt
0:13 IOWAST 35 0:00 5 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:21 IOWAST 35 1:30 4 9 Punt
3:10 WVU 35 0:12 1 0
1:26 WVU 21 0:42 4 15 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 WVU 29 1:37 4 11 Punt
3:29 WVU 11 2:41 6 22 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 IOWAST 35 0:32 4 9 INT
7:35 WVU 8 1:54 5 2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 IOWAST 18 1:04 3 7 Punt
8:46 IOWAST 39 0:00 1 61 INT
6:47 WVU 35 2:17 8 65 TD
2:29 IOWAST 47 2:12 6 53 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 IOWAST 41 3:56 10 59 TD
7:08 IOWAST 27 3:51 10 51 FG Miss
2:58 WVU 20 1:26 4 22 Punt
0:35 IOWAST 18 0:00 1 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:28 WVU 35 0:00 10 36 FG Miss
9:28 IOWAST 16 5:16 13 43 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:11 IOWAST 19 0:00 6 81 TD
11:01 IOWAST 44 2:45 7 6 Punt
5:24 WVU 20 4:32 11 46
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores