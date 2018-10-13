Drive Chart
Mond, Small lead No. 22 Texas A&M to 26-23 win vs. Gamecocks

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 13, 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Tight end Jace Sternberger knew plenty of people were waiting for No. 22 Texas A&M to fall apart after its surprisingly strong start.

The Aggies showed Saturday they're not going away any time soon.

Sternberger had seven catches for 145 yards, Kellen Mond threw for 353 yards and Seth Small had four field goals as Texas A&M held off South Carolina 26-23.

Sternberger had heard too many comparisons with past Aggies teams who opened strong, then faded as the Southeastern Conference season wore on.

''We put a lot of pressure on ourselves this week,'' he said. ''We knew everybody was waiting to see how we were going to respond.''

The Aggies answered with a winning final quarter after squandering a 16-0 second-half lead.

''We were going to get over that hump and we were able to show that today,'' he said.

There are several more tests ahead for Texas A&M (5-2, 3-1), including road games with Mississippi State and Auburn and closing the regular season against LSU.

For now, though, the Aggies displayed the grit and resolve essential to succeed in the SEC.

''We've got some guys with heart and toughness, I can you that,'' first year Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.

The Aggies won their third straight this season and moved to 5-0 against the Gamecocks (3-3, 2-3) since joining the league in 2012.

Mond also had a 4-yard touchdown pass to Sternberger in the second quarter and, when Small hit a 32-yard field goal on the Aggies' first drive of the second half to go up 16-0, it looked like more than enough to put away the Gamecocks, who managed just 102 yards of offense the first 30 minutes.

That's when Jake Bentley, returning after missing last week's win over Missouri with a knee injury, led a pair of third-quarter TD drives - and the two-point conversions both times.

Bentley had a 22-yard scoring pass to Shi Smith to start the comeback, then hit Chavis Dawkins for a 33-yard touchdown throw off a flea flicker.

Bryan Edwards caught both two-point tries, stretching second across the line before falling out of bounds to tie the game.

Texas A&M responded with the winning drive next time out, moving 45 yards to set Small up for a 39-yard field goal with 9:16 left.

The Aggies sealed things with Trayveon William's 3-yard scoring run with 1:36 left.

South Carolina got a final TD pass from Bentley to Samuel with 48 seconds to go, but could not execute an onside kick attempt. Texas A&M ran out the clock.

Mond got the Aggies going when he found his big tight end Sternberger. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound junior had a 53-yard reception where he dragged safety Steven Montac (some 65 pounds lighter) about 25 yards inside the South Carolina 10.

Asked if he'd ever carried a player that far, Sternberger joked, ''Just my little brother.''

Small opened Texas A&M's scoring with a 52-yard field goal, the freshman tying his career long kick.

South Carolina struggled with Bentley back behind center in the opening half. The junior, talked about at times this season as an NFL prospect, was 6 of 17 passing the first 30 minutes for 46 yards. He had an awful interception in the end zone to kill off the Gamecocks best scoring chance of the half.

''We didn't take advantage of opportunities,'' South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said.

Mond was 25 of 37 passing. His 353 yards was the second most of his career after throwing for 430 yards in a 28-26 loss to No. 4 Clemson last month.

THE TAKEAWAY

TEXAS A&M: The Aggies have found ways to hang in games and overcome opponents at the end. It happened a week ago in a 20-14 overtime victory against previously undefeated Kentucky. And they did it against the Gamecocks when momentum had switched in South Carolina's favor.

SOUTH CAROLINA: The Gamecocks played another in a series of terrible first halves. Bentley had only nine yards passing two weeks ago at Kentucky the first two quarters and South Carolina trailed 23-14 at the break against Missouri before rallying. The Gamecocks must figure out a way to start faster or risk more such defeats this season.

TOUGH PUNTER

Texas A&M punter Braden Mann, who led the Football Bowl Subdivision with a gross average of 54.9 yards coming in, had a long of 67 yards against the Gamecocks. He also caused a fumble with a hit on South Carolina returner Bryan Edwards. ''He can sell popcorn, too,'' Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said.

TARGETING

Two members of Texas A&M's secondary were ejected for targeting. Cornerback Debione Renfro was ejected in the first quarter while safety Donovon Wilson was thrown out in the final period. Fisher said he'll continue strongly reminding his players the right way to tackle.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M is off next week and plays at Mississippi State on Oct. 27.

South Carolina is off next week and returns to play Tennessee at home on Oct. 27.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:48
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
23
Touchdown 0:52
19-J.Bentley complete to 1-D.Samuel. 1-D.Samuel runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
101
yds
00:44
pos
26
22
Point After TD 1:36
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
16
Touchdown 1:43
5-T.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
78
yds
05:46
pos
25
16
Field Goal 9:26
47-S.Small 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
53
yds
00:06
pos
19
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 0:24
19-J.Bentley complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to TXAM End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
16
Touchdown 0:33
19-J.Bentley complete to 83-C.Dawkins. 83-C.Dawkins runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
88
yds
02:41
pos
16
14
Two Point Conversion 4:54
19-J.Bentley complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to TXAM End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
8
Touchdown 5:00
19-J.Bentley complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
46
yds
2:34
pos
16
6
Field Goal 8:40
47-S.Small 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
60
yds
6:13
pos
16
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:35
47-S.Small 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
92
yds
03:01
pos
13
0
Point After TD 4:19
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 4:23
11-K.Mond complete to 81-J.Sternberger. 81-J.Sternberger runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
97
yds
03:18
pos
9
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:03
47-S.Small 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
45
yds
04:06
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 19
Rushing 9 6
Passing 15 8
Penalty 1 5
3rd Down Conv 3-13 2-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 448 289
Total Plays 77 53
Avg Gain 5.8 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 105 76
Rush Attempts 40 18
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 4.2
Net Yards Passing 343 213
Comp. - Att. 25-37 17-35
Yards Per Pass 9.3 6.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-10 1-10
Penalties - Yards 12-117 4-39
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-52.3 6-50.7
Return Yards 63 66
Punts - Returns 2-15 2-34
Kickoffs - Returns 2-48 2-32
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 6/7 1/1
Extra Points 2/2 1/1
Field Goals 4/5 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
22 Texas A&M 5-2 31031026
South Carolina 3-3 0016723
O/U 51, SC +2.5
Williams-Brice Stadium Columbia, SC
 343 PASS YDS 213
105 RUSH YDS 76
448 TOTAL YDS 289
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 353 1 0 156.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 1800 10 5 143.1
K. Mond 25/37 353 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 78 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
139 798 8
T. Williams 19 78 1 16
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 255 4
K. Mond 13 25 0 15
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 169 1
J. Corbin 5 21 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 145 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 496 6
J. Sternberger 7 145 1 53
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 127 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 310 2
Q. Davis 9 127 0 30
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 329 0
C. Buckley 3 44 0 22
H. Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 75 0
H. Jones 3 24 0 11
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
J. Corbin 2 9 0 6
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 137 0
T. Williams 1 4 0 4
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
C. Gillaspia 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Durham 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Durham 1-0 1.0 0
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Oliver 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/5 2/2
SEASON FG XP
10/14 15/15
S. Small 4/5 39 2/2 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 52.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 54.5 1
B. Mann 4 52.3 1 67
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 49.3 25 1
J. Corbin 2 24.0 25 0
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 10.8 0 0
R. Paul 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 8.0 15 0
R. Paul 2 7.5 15 0
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.6% 223 3 1 124.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 1151 10 7 129.8
J. Bentley 17/35 223 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 255 2
T. Williams 7 48 0 27
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 351 2
R. Dowdle 7 19 0 5
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 100 0
J. Bentley 4 9 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 382 4
D. Samuel 7 88 1 32
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 314 2
S. Smith 3 51 1 22
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 351 5
B. Edwards 4 42 0 26
C. Dawkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 1
C. Dawkins 1 33 1 33
J. August 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. August 1 6 0 6
K. Pollard 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 52 1
K. Pollard 1 3 0 3
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 111 1
R. Dowdle 0 0 0 0
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 59 0
J. Vann 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Hinson 15 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Hinson 1-0 1.0 0
B. Johnson 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
A. Sterling 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Sterling 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/9 19/19
P. White 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 50.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 45.3 3
J. Charlton 6 50.7 3 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 20.6 20 0
D. Samuel 2 16.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 8.4 31 0
B. Edwards 2 17.0 31 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 TXAM 17 2:46 5 16 Punt
9:50 TXAM 25 2:12 5 0 Punt
5:09 TXAM 20 4:06 9 45 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 TXAM 12 3:47 7 64 FG Miss
7:41 TXAM 6 3:18 6 94 TD
3:36 TXAM 25 3:01 10 73 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 SC 35 0:00 11 50 FG
4:54 SC 35 1:35 5 14 Punt
0:24 SC 35 0:06 13 55 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:29 TXAM 22 5:46 11 78 TD
0:48 SC 35 0:03 4 3
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 35 1:16 6 18 Punt
10:47 SC 20 0:52 3 5 Punt
7:02 SC 43 1:47 7 52 INT
0:45 TXAM 35 0:14 4 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:45 SC 25 1:35 7 3 Punt
4:19 TXAM 35 0:10 4 -2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:40 TXAM 35 3:40 13 82 TD
3:14 SC 12 2:41 7 88 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:21 TXAM 35 1:16 6 -19 Punt
1:36 TXAM 35 0:44 9 75 TD
