No. 14 Florida rallies from 18 down to beat Vanderbilt 37-27

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 13, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Jordan Scarlett ran 48 yards for the go-ahead touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, and No. 14 Florida rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Vanderbilt 37-27 Saturday in a game marred by a near brawl , with both head coaches yelling as each team spilled onto the field.

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey was on hand for a firsthand view of the incident.

An official held back Florida coach Dan Mullen as he yelled at Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason , who was near the Gators' sideline after checking on the Commodore defender whose helmet was knocked off by a hit by linebacker James Houston IV. Both teams spilled onto the field, drawing unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

''We're not going to get into that publicly at all,'' Mullen said. ''Derek's a really close friend of mine, and I think we both, our sideline, we got to make sure our sideline we're cleaner in that situation, and I'm sure he probably thinks the same thing. But there's nothing carrying over from my end.''

The penalty cost the Gators their leading tackler; Vosean Joseph was ejected for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the first half. Two people escorted an emotional Joseph off the field.

Mullen and Mason hugged each other at midfield after the game. Mason said they talked. The Vanderbilt coach heard a Florida player say something to him and said he responded, then Mullen got mad.

''That's how it started,'' Mason said. ''Obviously at the end of the day, we're just trying to play the game the right way, keep the game safe, and make sure when everybody walks out of there, it's the referee's job to referee the game and not ours. . I've got a lot of respect for Dan. He respects the process otherwise, so we keep it moving.''

That overshadowed the Gators (6-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) matching the largest comeback in a road game in school history, snapping a 26-game skid when trailing by 18 or more points. The Gators scored 24 straight points after Vanderbilt jumped out to a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter, their first comeback win since Sept. 27, 2003, at Kentucky.

''It's just us locking in and focusing,'' Scarlett said. ''We had a lot of mistakes early on in the game. Mistakes happen in football. It's how you fight through adversity and how you respond, and I think we responded really well.''

With the comeback, Florida won its fifth straight this season. The Gators also beat Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3) for the fifth straight year and 27th time in 28 games in this series.

Vanderbilt turned three turnovers into 17 points, and the Commodores also sacked Feleipe Franks twice and stripped him of the ball once. They also intercepted Franks once. Kyle Shurmur threw two touchdowns with his father, New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur, in the stands. Jamauri Wakefield also ran for a TD.

When Florida could hold onto the ball, the Gators simply dominated and outgained Vanderbilt 576-336 in total offense.

Scarlett finished with 113 yards rushing, and Lamical Perine added a TD run and 121 yards rushing. Franks threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns. His second, an 11-yarder to Freddie Swain, padded the lead midway through the fourth quarter to seal the comeback.

TAKEAWAYS

Florida: The Gators struggled yet again with too many penalties. The costliest came when they left the sideline while Vanderbilt trainers tended to lineman Dare Odeyingbo and coaches started yelling at each other. That unsportsmanlike conduct penalty wound up being the second for Joseph. The linebacker had been flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on Vanderbilt's third TD drive for slamming a running back to the ground after the whistle.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores start 0-3 in league play for a sixth straight season. It didn't help that they lost running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn early in the second quarter to an unspecified injury. Vaughn finished with one catch for 75 yards and a TD , and he ran seven times for 56 yards before being hurt.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Gators played sloppily enough with penalties and turnovers that holding their ranking will be good after their escape in Nashville.

UP NEXT

Florida: The Gators have an open date before their annual game with No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 27.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores visit No. 18 Kentucky.

---

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:24
19-E.McPherson 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
39
yds
02:37
pos
37
27
Field Goal 4:45
98-R.Guay 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
46
yds
03:22
pos
34
27
Point After TD 8:07
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
24
Touchdown 8:14
13-F.Franks complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
04:01
pos
33
24
Field Goal 12:20
98-R.Guay 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
4
yds
00:56
pos
27
24
Point After TD 14:52
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
21
Touchdown 15:00
25-J.Scarlett runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
95
yds
02:39
pos
26
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:23
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
21
Touchdown 5:31
13-F.Franks complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
04:21
pos
19
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:07
19-E.McPherson 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
77
yds
01:52
pos
13
21
Point After TD 2:30
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 2:35
22-L.Perine runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
71
yds
04:07
pos
9
21
Point After TD 6:42
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 6:48
32-J.Wakefield runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
33
yds
01:22
pos
3
20
Point After TD 13:59
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 14:14
14-K.Shurmur complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:05
pos
3
13
Field Goal 15:00
19-E.McPherson 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
60
yds
06:06
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:23
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:28
14-K.Shurmur complete to 80-J.Pinkney. 80-J.Pinkney runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
98
yds
3:23
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 31 17
Rushing 18 3
Passing 13 9
Penalty 0 5
3rd Down Conv 12-19 3-12
4th Down Conv 3-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 561 319
Total Plays 92 58
Avg Gain 6.1 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 292 107
Rush Attempts 63 22
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 4.9
Net Yards Passing 269 212
Comp. - Att. 19-29 18-36
Yards Per Pass 9.3 5.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-15 3-17
Penalties - Yards 7-63 5-28
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 2-45.5 5-45.6
Return Yards 48 58
Punts - Returns 4-36 1-7
Kickoffs - Returns 1-11 3-51
Int. - Returns 1-1 1-0
Kicking 7/7 5/6
Extra Points 4/4 3/3
Field Goals 3/3 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
14 Florida 6-1 01371737
Vanderbilt 3-4 7140627
O/U 51, VANDY +9.5
Vanderbilt Stadium Nashville, TN
 269 PASS YDS 212
292 RUSH YDS 107
561 TOTAL YDS 319
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 284 2 1 163.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.6% 1406 15 5 143.2
F. Franks 19/29 284 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 121 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 376 3
L. Perine 23 121 1 25
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 113 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 381 3
J. Scarlett 16 113 1 48
D. Pierce 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 295 2
D. Pierce 10 40 0 8
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 125 0
K. Toney 1 27 0 27
T. Townsend 88 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
T. Townsend 1 18 0 18
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 126 1
F. Franks 11 -26 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 93 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 142 0
L. Perine 4 93 0 63
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 265 4
V. Jefferson 3 65 1 38
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 125 2
T. Cleveland 2 29 0 16
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 176 1
J. Hammond 2 27 0 14
M. Stephens 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 102 3
M. Stephens 1 26 0 26
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
K. Pitts 1 12 0 12
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 60 0
J. Scarlett 1 12 0 12
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 225 4
F. Swain 1 11 1 11
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 62 0
K. Toney 4 9 0 9
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 129 1
T. Grimes 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Reese 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Reese 4-1 0.0 0
J. Moon 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Moon 4-0 0.0 0
B. Stewart, jr. 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
B. Stewart, jr. 3-0 0.0 0
R. Jackson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Stiner 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
D. Stiner 3-2 0.0 0
K. Campbell 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Campbell 3-0 0.0 0
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Gardner-Johnson 2-0 0.0 1
K. Johnson 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
V. Joseph 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Joseph 2-0 0.0 0
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Dean III 2-0 0.0 0
C. McWilliams 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. McWilliams 2-0 0.0 0
C. Henderson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Henderson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Clark 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
J. Polite 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Polite 1-0 1.0 0
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Zuniga 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Zuniga 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shuler 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Shuler 0-2 0.0 0
Je. Taylor 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Je. Taylor 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
11/12 25/25
E. McPherson 3/3 43 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 43.5 1
T. Townsend 2 45.5 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 17.0 11 0
K. Toney 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 9.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 13.4 33 1
F. Swain 4 9.0 33 0
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 229 2 1 116.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 1629 11 5 131.9
K. Shurmur 18/36 229 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 495 5
K. Vaughn 7 56 0 43
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 237 2
J. Wakefield 8 32 1 9
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 254 1
K. Blasingame 5 16 0 9
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 41 0
K. Lipscomb 1 15 0 15
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -28 0
K. Shurmur 1 -12 0 -12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 131 1
K. Vaughn 1 75 1 75
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 560 6
K. Lipscomb 4 64 0 22
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 348 3
J. Pinkney 3 25 1 20
C. Bolar 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
C. Bolar 2 16 0 9
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 67 0
K. Blasingame 3 16 0 7
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 89 1
C. Pierce 2 15 0 10
S. Dobbs 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 0
S. Dobbs 1 8 0 8
T. Ellis 36 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
T. Ellis 1 6 0 6
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
J. Wakefield 1 4 0 4
D. Tennyson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 82 0
D. Tennyson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Griffin 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-5 0 0.0
J. Griffin 13-5 0.0 0
L. Wiley 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
L. Wiley 8-2 0.0 0
J. Williams 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 2 0.0
J. Williams 7-1 0.0 1
T. Daley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Daley 6-0 0.0 0
J. Smith 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Smith 5-2 0.0 0
D. Moore 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
D. Moore 5-5 0.0 0
Da. Odeyingbo 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
Da. Odeyingbo 4-2 0.0 0
D. Birchmeier 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Birchmeier 3-1 0.0 0
S. Edwards 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
S. Edwards 3-1 1.0 0
R. Haynie 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Haynie 3-0 0.0 0
F. Coppet 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
F. Coppet 2-1 0.0 0
L. Vecchio 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. Vecchio 2-0 1.0 0
C. Tidd 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Tidd 2-1 0.0 0
Da. Odeyingbo 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Da. Odeyingbo 2-0 0.0 0
C. Peart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Peart 1-0 0.0 0
J. Winrow 13 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Winrow 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Jones 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
R. Reitmaier 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Reitmaier 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sa'o 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sa'o 1-0 0.0 0
D. Sheffield 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Sheffield 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mintze 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mintze 1-0 0.0 0
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Pierce 1-0 0.0 0
M. Worship 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Worship 1-0 0.0 0
A. George 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
A. George 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Guay 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
8/13 22/22
R. Guay 2/3 53 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Thome 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 45.2 1
P. Thome 5 45.6 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 17.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 21.4 21 0
J. Wakefield 3 17.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Ellis 36 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 10.8 7 0
T. Ellis 1 7.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 FLA 35 3:06 10 -30 INT
6:23 VANDY 35 6:06 16 70 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:59 VANDY 35 1:08 6 4 Punt
10:03 VANDY 38 1:39 6 4 Fumble
6:42 VANDY 35 4:07 14 75 TD
1:59 FLA 15 1:52 6 77 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 VANDY 35 0:00 4 -23 Punt
9:52 FLA 20 4:21 10 80 TD
2:55 FLA 5 2:39 8 95 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 FLA 26 0:09 2 2 Fumble
12:15 VANDY 35 4:01 10 65 TD
4:01 VANDY 35 2:37 8 39 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 35 1:25 4 -16 Punt
10:23 VANDY 2 3:55 10 98 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 FLA 35 0:05 2 65 TD
12:46 VANDY 8 2:38 7 13 Punt
8:10 FLA 28 1:22 5 28 TD
2:30 FLA 35 0:26 4 -7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 VANDY 49 3:08 8 44 FG Miss
5:23 FLA 35 2:23 6 23 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 FLA 35 0:10 4 4 Punt
13:16 FLA 28 0:56 3 4 FG
8:07 FLA 35 3:22 16 42 FG
0:42 FLA 35 0:05 2 7
