No. 14 Florida rallies from 18 down to beat Vanderbilt 37-27
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Jordan Scarlett ran 48 yards for the go-ahead touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, and No. 14 Florida rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Vanderbilt 37-27 Saturday in a game marred by a near brawl , with both head coaches yelling as each team spilled onto the field.
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey was on hand for a firsthand view of the incident.
An official held back Florida coach Dan Mullen as he yelled at Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason , who was near the Gators' sideline after checking on the Commodore defender whose helmet was knocked off by a hit by linebacker James Houston IV. Both teams spilled onto the field, drawing unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
''We're not going to get into that publicly at all,'' Mullen said. ''Derek's a really close friend of mine, and I think we both, our sideline, we got to make sure our sideline we're cleaner in that situation, and I'm sure he probably thinks the same thing. But there's nothing carrying over from my end.''
The penalty cost the Gators their leading tackler; Vosean Joseph was ejected for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the first half. Two people escorted an emotional Joseph off the field.
Mullen and Mason hugged each other at midfield after the game. Mason said they talked. The Vanderbilt coach heard a Florida player say something to him and said he responded, then Mullen got mad.
''That's how it started,'' Mason said. ''Obviously at the end of the day, we're just trying to play the game the right way, keep the game safe, and make sure when everybody walks out of there, it's the referee's job to referee the game and not ours. . I've got a lot of respect for Dan. He respects the process otherwise, so we keep it moving.''
That overshadowed the Gators (6-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) matching the largest comeback in a road game in school history, snapping a 26-game skid when trailing by 18 or more points. The Gators scored 24 straight points after Vanderbilt jumped out to a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter, their first comeback win since Sept. 27, 2003, at Kentucky.
''It's just us locking in and focusing,'' Scarlett said. ''We had a lot of mistakes early on in the game. Mistakes happen in football. It's how you fight through adversity and how you respond, and I think we responded really well.''
With the comeback, Florida won its fifth straight this season. The Gators also beat Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3) for the fifth straight year and 27th time in 28 games in this series.
Vanderbilt turned three turnovers into 17 points, and the Commodores also sacked Feleipe Franks twice and stripped him of the ball once. They also intercepted Franks once. Kyle Shurmur threw two touchdowns with his father, New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur, in the stands. Jamauri Wakefield also ran for a TD.
When Florida could hold onto the ball, the Gators simply dominated and outgained Vanderbilt 576-336 in total offense.
Scarlett finished with 113 yards rushing, and Lamical Perine added a TD run and 121 yards rushing. Franks threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns. His second, an 11-yarder to Freddie Swain, padded the lead midway through the fourth quarter to seal the comeback.
TAKEAWAYS
Florida: The Gators struggled yet again with too many penalties. The costliest came when they left the sideline while Vanderbilt trainers tended to lineman Dare Odeyingbo and coaches started yelling at each other. That unsportsmanlike conduct penalty wound up being the second for Joseph. The linebacker had been flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on Vanderbilt's third TD drive for slamming a running back to the ground after the whistle.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores start 0-3 in league play for a sixth straight season. It didn't help that they lost running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn early in the second quarter to an unspecified injury. Vaughn finished with one catch for 75 yards and a TD , and he ran seven times for 56 yards before being hurt.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Gators played sloppily enough with penalties and turnovers that holding their ranking will be good after their escape in Nashville.
UP NEXT
Florida: The Gators have an open date before their annual game with No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 27.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores visit No. 18 Kentucky.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|17
|Rushing
|18
|3
|Passing
|13
|9
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|12-19
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|561
|319
|Total Plays
|92
|58
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|292
|107
|Rush Attempts
|63
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|269
|212
|Comp. - Att.
|19-29
|18-36
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|5.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-15
|3-17
|Penalties - Yards
|7-63
|5-28
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.5
|5-45.6
|Return Yards
|48
|58
|Punts - Returns
|4-36
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-11
|3-51
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|1-0
|Kicking
|7/7
|5/6
|Extra Points
|4/4
|3/3
|Field Goals
|3/3
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|269
|PASS YDS
|212
|
|
|292
|RUSH YDS
|107
|
|
|561
|TOTAL YDS
|319
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|19/29
|284
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Perine 22 RB
|L. Perine
|23
|121
|1
|25
|
J. Scarlett 25 RB
|J. Scarlett
|16
|113
|1
|48
|
D. Pierce 29 RB
|D. Pierce
|10
|40
|0
|8
|
K. Toney 4 RB
|K. Toney
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
T. Townsend 88 P
|T. Townsend
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|11
|-26
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Perine 22 RB
|L. Perine
|4
|93
|0
|63
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|3
|65
|1
|38
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|2
|29
|0
|16
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|2
|27
|0
|14
|
M. Stephens 82 TE
|M. Stephens
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Scarlett 25 RB
|J. Scarlett
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
K. Toney 4 RB
|K. Toney
|4
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Reese 33 LB
|D. Reese
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moon 7 LB
|J. Moon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart, jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart, jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jackson 44 LB
|R. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 S
|D. Stiner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DT
|K. Campbell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 DB
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Johnson 28 LB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Joseph 11 LB
|V. Joseph
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 21 DB
|T. Dean III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McWilliams 12 DB
|C. McWilliams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 5 DB
|C. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 54 DL
|K. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Polite 99 DL
|J. Polite
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Davis 31 DB
|S. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DL
|J. Zuniga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shuler 95 DL
|A. Shuler
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Taylor 29 DB
|Je. Taylor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|3/3
|43
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 88 P
|T. Townsend
|2
|45.5
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Toney 4 RB
|K. Toney
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|4
|9.0
|33
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Shurmur 14 QB
|K. Shurmur
|18/36
|229
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|7
|56
|0
|43
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|8
|32
|1
|9
|
K. Blasingame 23 RB
|K. Blasingame
|5
|16
|0
|9
|
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
|K. Lipscomb
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Shurmur 14 QB
|K. Shurmur
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|1
|75
|1
|75
|
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
|K. Lipscomb
|4
|64
|0
|22
|
J. Pinkney 80 TE
|J. Pinkney
|3
|25
|1
|20
|
C. Bolar 83 WR
|C. Bolar
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
K. Blasingame 23 RB
|K. Blasingame
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
C. Pierce 19 WR
|C. Pierce
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
S. Dobbs 84 TE
|S. Dobbs
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Ellis 36 WR
|T. Ellis
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Tennyson 4 WR
|D. Tennyson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Griffin 40 LB
|J. Griffin
|13-5
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wiley 5 DB
|L. Wiley
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 8 DB
|J. Williams
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Daley 3 DB
|T. Daley
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 25 LB
|J. Smith
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 7 LB
|D. Moore
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Odeyingbo 34 DE
|Da. Odeyingbo
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Birchmeier 91 DL
|D. Birchmeier
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Edwards 99 DL
|S. Edwards
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Haynie 4 DB
|R. Haynie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Coppet 2 DB
|F. Coppet
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Vecchio 29 DL
|L. Vecchio
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Tidd 90 DL
|C. Tidd
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Odeyingbo 10 DL
|Da. Odeyingbo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Peart 9 LB
|C. Peart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Winrow 13 WR
|J. Winrow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Jones 6 DB
|Z. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Reitmaier 94 DL
|R. Reitmaier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sa'o 57 DL
|J. Sa'o
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sheffield 21 DB
|D. Sheffield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pierce 19 WR
|C. Pierce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 14 DB
|M. Worship
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. George 28 DB
|A. George
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Guay 98 K
|R. Guay
|2/3
|53
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Thome 93 P
|P. Thome
|5
|45.6
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|3
|17.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ellis 36 WR
|T. Ellis
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
