No. 8 Penn State eager to move on against Michigan State

  • Oct 09, 2018

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- James Franklin needed to remind reporters at least three times on Tuesday that he was in the Beaver Stadium media room to talk about the Nittany Lions' upcoming game and not the last one.

But questions have lingered for No. 8 Penn State after a one-point loss to Ohio State put the Nittany Lions on the outside looking in at a shot to play for the Big Ten championship.

Having a bye weekend after the fact hasn't helped ease those questions. A chance to make good on the loss with a win over Michigan State (3-2, 1-1) could, however.

"Obviously it hurts," Franklin said. "It hurts our fans. It hurts our coaches. It hurts our players. I think the last thing you want to do is ignore that. You recognize that. You watch the film. You evaluate the film, you make the corrections and you move forward."

The Nittany Lions aren't completely out of the playoff picture but need some help moving forward.

First, they need to avoid the pitfall that all but ended their playoff hopes last season after a loss to the Buckeyes with a lackluster game full of mistakes against the Spartans.

Then, a last-second field goal made easier by a handful of defensive penalties sailed through the uprights after a weather delay forced both teams to spend nearly 3 1/2 hours in the locker room in the middle of the game.

"To be optimistic about that day, it was a time where we kind of bonded and had our own little time together," Penn State wideout Juwan Johnson said. "You don't get too many times where you're in the game and you're just chilling with your teammates for three hours in the locker room."

They watched movies on their laptops, played hangman and other games to pass the time, and some took naps.

This group of Nittany Lions won't get that comfortable.

After the Ohio State loss, Franklin vowed to make his players "uncomfortable" from here on out, insisting that after the game he felt the team had grown accustomed to being "great" during a run that produced 24 wins in 27 games, a Big Ten title in 2016 up until its most recent loss.

They started making progress toward that, with multiple players saying Tuesday they took a more serious approach to watching film and spent extra time getting rehab and treatment for multiple ailments.

Meanwhile, Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio wants his players, who are coming off a 29-19 loss to Northwestern, to play like like an elite bunch, too.

"I feel like we should be 5-0," Dantonio said. "My message to our players is: Play like it. Play like we're 5-0. Keep the same mindset as we go forward."

The Spartans, who boast the nation's top rushing defense, yielded control of their game against the Wildcats when Northwestern mounted a long scoring drive late in the third quarter. Northwestern took advantage of Michigan State's shoddy pass defense and Clayton Thorson was 7 of 8 for 58 yards and delivered the dagger on a 21-yard touchdown pass.

Overall, Michigan State's secondary is allowing 305 yards per game through the air.

Johnson, who leads Penn State in drops in what was supposed to be a breakout season for him, isn't letting the numbers convince him this will be an easy game, however. Elite teams don't tend to think like that.

"Think about the positive things that happen and feed off that," Johnson said. "Because the moment you start thinking about the negative things, you're going to start feeling a certain way and going to start getting into your head."

Dantonio isn't as concerned with the number, either.

"Well, how are we playing against the perimeter pass, which is bubbles and jailbreak screens and things like that," Dantonio said. "Because they've got to throw that into the run game, because that's how people are running the ball against us in some regards. So we look at that aspect and ask ourselves how we're playing and we work at it."

Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Michigan State 3-2 -----
8 Penn State 4-1 -----
O/U 54, PSU -13.5
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.2% 1328 6 6 133.2
B. Lewerke 111/173 1328 6 6
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
C. White 1/1 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 147 3
C. Heyward 42 147 3 17
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 125 1
L. Jefferson 32 125 1 15
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 103 0
L. Scott 30 103 0 14
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 95 1
J. Nailor 5 95 1 75
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 63 2
B. Lewerke 43 63 2 27
F. Davis III 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 50 1
F. Davis III 2 50 1 48
W. Bridges 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
W. Bridges 7 18 0 9
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Stewart Jr. 1 15 0 15
A. Welch 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
A. Welch 2 7 0 11
A. Thomas 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Thomas 1 6 0 6
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 1
M. Coghlin 1 6 1 6
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
L. Nelson 2 2 0 3
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
B. Sowards 1 -1 0 0
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
R. Lombardi 2 -7 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Davis III 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 374 2
F. Davis III 23 374 2 37
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 300 2
C. White 20 300 2 40
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 142 0
D. Stewart Jr. 15 142 0 23
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 116 0
B. Sowards 8 116 0 23
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 105 0
C. Heyward 16 105 0 22
C. Chambers 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 82 0
C. Chambers 5 82 0 27
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 73 0
L. Scott 5 73 0 32
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
L. Nelson 4 36 0 19
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
J. Nailor 3 34 1 16
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 1
M. Dotson 3 29 1 11
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
Ma. Sokol 3 20 0 9
C. Hayes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Hayes 1 13 0 13
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Lewerke 1 6 0 6
L. Campbell 62 T
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Campbell 1 5 0 5
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
L. Jefferson 3 5 0 8
A. Thomas 39 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
A. Thomas 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Simmons 0-0 0.0 1
J. Layne 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Layne 0-0 0.0 1
D. Dowell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Dowell 0-0 0.0 1
M. Morrissey 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Morrissey 0-0 0.0 1
K. Willis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Willis 0-0 0.0 2
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Panasiuk 0-0 0.0 1
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Bachie 0-0 0.0 1
S. Brown 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Brown 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/8 14/14
M. Coghlin 8/8 0 14/14 38
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 1049 10 2 137.8
T. McSorley 73/138 1049 10 2
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 195 2 0 559.6
S. Clifford 5/5 195 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 538 6
M. Sanders 87 538 6 48
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 410 6
T. McSorley 66 410 6 51
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 147 4
R. Slade 25 147 4 61
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 99 2
Ma. Allen 24 99 2 19
J. Thomas 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 84 1
J. Thomas 3 84 1 69
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 32 1
K. Hamler 2 32 1 32
J. Brown 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 1
J. Brown 2 10 1 6
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
S. Clifford 4 1 0 6
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
T. Stevens 3 -12 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 308 4
K. Hamler 13 308 4 93
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 202 1
Ju. Johnson 17 202 1 31
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 139 2
B. Polk 7 139 2 41
J. Holland 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 114 0
J. Holland 7 114 0 29
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 111 1
D. Thompkins 6 111 1 40
D. George 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 95 1
D. George 1 95 1 95
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 89 2
P. Freiermuth 7 89 2 27
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 76 1
M. Hippenhammer 3 76 1 44
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 58 0
M. Sanders 9 58 0 19
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
Ma. Allen 4 25 0 9
D. Dalton 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
D. Dalton 3 19 0 9
Z. Kuntz 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
Z. Kuntz 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Oruwariye 0-0 0.0 2
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Taylor 0-0 0.0 1
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Brooks 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
