No. 3 Ohio State hopes to get defense to match at level of offense vs. Minnesota

  • Oct 09, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State's offense is humming. Its defense is still a work in progress.

When the third-ranked Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) play Minnesota (3-2, 0-2) on Saturday (noon, FS1) in Ohio Stadium, they'll be focused on keeping the offense rolling and trying to get the defense to approach the same level.

Ohio State's defense has played well in stretches. It held Indiana to 89 yards and six points in the second half of a 49-26 victory last Saturday. But the first half was a different story.

"We're not coaching well enough and we're not playing well enough right now for the standard of an Ohio State defense," Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano said. "A lot of things go into that, but it's our job to fix it. That's what's gonna happen."

Injuries haven't helped the defense. Defensive end Nick Bosa, one of the best players in the country, remains out after core muscle surgery. Defensive tackles Dre'Mont Jones and Roberts Landers have persevered through injuries.

Jones graded the defense halfway through the season as "probably a B-minus, or a C-plus."

"We give up too many big plays," he said. "Our turnovers are there. Stopping the run is kind of there. Big plays are killing us."

Ohio State ranks No. 56 in the country in yards allowed per game but leads the Big Ten with 22 sacks because of a fierce pass rush led by defensive end Chase Young and Jones.

"We look at everything, overanalyze everything," Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. "It's a variety of things. But we tried to build on positives and the positives are that the second half they played outstanding."

Those struggles on defense might not be as noticeable this week against Minnesota, which has lost consecutive Big Ten games to Maryland and Iowa while giving up 40-plus points in each.

The Gophers start walk-on true freshman Zack Annexstad at quarterback and are without two of their best players. Running back Rodney Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury and defensive back/returner Antoine Winfield Jr. also is out for the year.

On defense, Minnesota ranks No. 21 in the country with 324 yards per game allowed. The Gophers lean heavily on junior linebacker Carter Coughlin, who has five sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss. Last week in a 48-31 loss to Iowa, a strip sack by Coughlin led to a touchdown.

But Minnesota will have its hands full and then some trying to stop Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and a deep group of wide receivers.

In six games, Haskins has thrown for 25 touchdowns against four interceptions while completing more than 71 percent of his passes, and he's well on his way to setting a number of records if he continues on his current pace.

In the win over Indiana, Haskins finished with 455 yards passing and six touchdowns but was not totally satisfied. Ohio State would like to get its running game going after picking up 154 yards on the ground against Indiana.

"I thought it was pretty solid ... and even though we know that we won the game, there are things we've got to work on, of course," he said. "But be satisfied with the 'W,' and looking forward to playing Minnesota."

The Gophers have never had much success in games at Ohio State. And while second-year coach P.J. Fleck aspires to pull off a huge upset as a 31-point underdog, he'll keep working to build the program no matter what happens Saturday.

"For us, just as we treat everything, everything is the next step," Fleck said. "We've got to look at in terms of, it's one game. One game doesn't define your season, win or lose. But it's a wonderful environment for us to know.

"When you're going to go play a champion, you've got to know what one looks like. You've got to know what one hits like what they feel like, what they breathe like, how fast they play, how organized they are, the small ... details."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Annexstad 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.1% 924 8 5 117.4
Z. Annexstad 75/144 924 8 5
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 35 0 1 49.0
T. Morgan 2/6 35 0 1
S. Green 17 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 23 1 1 174.4
S. Green 2/3 23 1 1
J. Herbers 47 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Herbers 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 311 1
B. Williams 79 311 1 17
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 258 0
M. Ibrahim 48 258 0 74
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 154 0
R. Smith 25 154 0 23
S. Green 17 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 93 5
S. Green 28 93 5 11
J. Femi-Cole 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
J. Femi-Cole 4 14 0 8
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -18 0
T. Morgan 2 -18 0 5
Z. Annexstad 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 -80 0
Z. Annexstad 17 -80 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 402 6
T. Johnson 28 402 6 52
R. Bateman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 257 3
R. Bateman 27 257 3 29
C. Autman-Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 220 0
C. Autman-Bell 14 220 0 34
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 0
B. Williams 1 35 0 35
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
R. Smith 2 32 0 21
K. Kieft 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
K. Kieft 1 19 0 19
C. Geary 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Geary 1 7 0 7
P. Howard 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
P. Howard 2 5 0 7
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Douglas 1 4 0 4
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
M. Ibrahim 2 1 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Winfield Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
A. Shenault 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Shenault 0-0 0.0 1
Ja. Huff 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ja. Huff 0-0 0.0 1
T. Barber 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Barber 0-0 0.0 1
T. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Smith 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Carpenter 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/9 15/15
E. Carpenter 8/9 0 15/15 39
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.7% 1919 25 4 190.8
D. Haskins 142/198 1919 25 4
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.1% 269 1 0 174.6
T. Martell 23/28 269 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 462 4
J. Dobbins 99 462 4 21
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 420 3
M. Weber 74 420 3 49
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 121 2
T. Martell 18 121 2 47
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 43 1
D. Haskins 21 43 1 17
B. Snead 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 37 1
B. Snead 11 37 1 5
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
D. McCall 4 26 0 15
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
P. Campbell 4 11 0 18
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
K. Hill 1 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 501 7
P. Campbell 35 501 7 71
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 364 2
K. Hill 31 364 2 27
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 279 1
A. Mack 23 279 1 48
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 277 6
T. McLaurin 13 277 6 75
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 218 3
J. Dixon 15 218 3 44
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 169 3
B. Victor 9 169 3 47
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 125 1
J. Dobbins 9 125 1 35
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 51 1
M. Weber 8 51 1 15
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 46 0
D. McCall 5 46 0 35
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 42 0
C. Saunders 6 42 0 19
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
L. Farrell 3 32 1 13
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Harris 2 22 0 15
C. Olave 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Olave 2 19 0 14
G. Prater 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
G. Prater 1 13 0 13
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Ruckert 1 13 0 13
J. Gill 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Gill 1 11 0 11
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
R. Berry 1 6 1 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Harrison 0-0 0.0 1
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Jones 0-0 0.0 1
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Sheffield 0-0 0.0 1
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Wade 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Nuernberger 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 39/39
S. Nuernberger 3/5 0 39/39 48
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
