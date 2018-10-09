Drive Chart
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- It has every indication of becoming a shootout, although not only in the way that most fans will expect.

When No. 1 Alabama hosts Missouri on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN), all eyes will obviously be on the quarterbacks, and with good reason.

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa has been insanely good thus far, and leads the nation in passer rating by a wide margin. The Crimson Tide actually averages better than a point scored for every snap he's taken.

However, Drew Lock, named All-SEC last season, has 10,182 passing yards and 82 touchdowns for his career. He's in sixth place on the league's all-time list and needs six to tie Florida's Tim Tebow (2006-09) and Chris Leak (2003-06) at 88.

He definitely has the Crimson Tide's attention.

"He's the real deal," Alabama nose tackle Quinnen Williams said." He's good.

"He can pinpoint. He can get it out there quick, fast. He knows where his looks are at. He's a veteran on that offense. He really runs that offense."

Through five games, Lock is second in the league in passing, averaging 297.4 yards per game, with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. However, his passer efficiency rating doesn't rank in the top 10.

Part of that has to do with his receiving corps being decimated by injuries. All four of his top threats, including Nate Brown (groin), Emanuel Hall (groin) and Richaud Floyd (leg fracture), have all had setbacks.

Hall, who has 18 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns, isn't expected to play against Alabama, but Brown and Floyd could return.

Meanwhile, Alabama junior cornerback Trevin Diggs is out indefinitely after suffering a fractured foot at Arkansas. The Crimson Tide will re-insert junior-college transfer Saivion Smith into his spot, with true freshman Patrick Surtain II at the other corner.

"They have a prolific offense," junior safety Deionte Thompson said. "Drew Lock is hands down one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, if not the best. The way that he can get the ball out of his hands is very fast. The way they move, they average a play every six seconds after the ball is snapped. They average the most plays in college football. It's going to be a fast-paced game."

Meanwhile, Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) has been able to score faster than any team in the nation, with 15 touchdown drives in under a minute and seven in less than 30 seconds.

Missouri (3-2, 0-2) is 13th in the conference in pass defense, having yielded 284.8 yards per game, and nationally 105th in pass-efficiency defense.

"They're the best team in college football," Missouri coach Barry Odom said. "You watch and you study, you evaluate and you game plan. They don't have weaknesses. They play extremely hard, they play extremely well, and they're coached to that level. Also, they have really good players."

But the more interesting matchup may be on the ground.

Mizzou rushed for a season-high 286 yards and had three rushing touchdowns last week at South Carolina, and the previous week scored four on the ground against Georgia. The Bulldogs have yielded just five all season.

In its last two games, Alabama's defense allowed 200 rushing yards to Louisiana and 172 at Arkansas. The Crimson Tide believes it's close to posting better run-stopping numbers, and has allowed only three rushing touchdowns.

"They can run the ball, they can score it," Williams said. "I think they had four rushing touchdowns on Georgia. And I think right now, Georgia has the No. 1 defense in the SEC run stop-wise. So, we've got to really get ourselves together."

Led by senior running back Damien Harris, Alabama ran for 246 yards and four touchdowns at Arkansas last week. Going into the game, the Razorbacks were similar statistically to Missouri against the run (105.8 yards allowed vs. 102.2).

The Crimson Tide also has depth at the position with Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris regularly rotating in.

"Their runners they run like it's fourth-and-1 and the national championship is on the line every time they carry the ball," Odom said.

Alabama has scored at least 45 points against every opponent and has twice topped 60. The closest score was 45-23 against No. 22 Texas A&M.

Missouri is coming off back-to-back losses to No. 2 Georgia and at South Carolina, although both games were close. Even though the latter was played in a thunderstorm and delayed twice by lightning, the Tigers still managed to score 35 points.

Although Alabama and Missouri have played five times dating back to the 1968 Gator Bowl, and twice since the Tigers joined the SEC, this will be their first trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.9% 1487 11 4 137.7
D. Lock 118/197 1487 11 4
T. Powell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 105 0 0 142.4
T. Powell 4/9 105 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 383 4
L. Rountree III 68 383 4 52
D. Crockett 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 353 3
D. Crockett 70 353 3 59
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 234 1
T. Badie 50 234 1 25
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 82 3
D. Lock 19 82 3 27
M. Wilson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
M. Wilson 1 17 0 17
D. Downing 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
D. Downing 5 6 0 4
T. Powell 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Powell 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Hall 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 430 3
E. Hall 18 430 3 62
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 240 3
J. Johnson 21 240 3 30
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 219 1
J. Knox 12 219 1 59
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 194 2
A. Okwuegbunam 27 194 2 19
N. Brown 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 129 0
N. Brown 12 129 0 27
K. Blanton 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 96 1
K. Blanton 11 96 1 18
K. Scott 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 89 1
K. Scott 3 89 1 70
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 74 0
T. Badie 6 74 0 25
D. Crockett 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
D. Crockett 4 52 0 32
D. Gicinto 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
D. Gicinto 3 24 0 10
S. Bailey 56 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
S. Bailey 1 21 0 21
B. Banister 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
B. Banister 1 18 0 18
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 6 0
L. Rountree III 3 6 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Hilton 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Hilton 0-0 0.0 1
C. Holmes 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Holmes 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/18 19/19
T. McCann 13/18 0 19/19 58
S. Koetting 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
S. Koetting 1/1 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.2% 1495 18 0 258.4
T. Tagovailoa 76/101 1495 18 0
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 453 5 1 196.6
J. Hurts 30/42 453 5 1
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 124 1 0 224.5
M. Jones 2/7 124 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 382 4
N. Harris 56 382 4 30
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 361 3
D. Harris 51 361 3 43
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 178 1
B. Robinson Jr. 40 178 1 13
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 147 6
J. Jacobs 34 147 6 18
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 122 2
T. Tagovailoa 23 122 2 15
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 97 0
J. Hurts 23 97 0 27
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
J. Ford 7 37 0 15
R. Clark 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
R. Clark 7 19 0 5
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
M. Jones 2 -6 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 558 8
J. Jeudy 23 558 8 79
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 332 3
I. Smith Jr. 16 332 3 76
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 329 6
H. Ruggs III 17 329 6 57
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 309 2
D. Smith 17 309 2 41
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 118 0
D. Harris 10 118 0 52
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 66 0
J. Jacobs 5 66 0 25
H. Hentges 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 2
H. Hentges 3 33 2 23
D. Kief 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
D. Kief 1 14 1 14
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
N. Harris 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Thompson 0-0 0.0 2
S. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Smith 0-0 0.0 1
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
X. McKinney 0-0 0.0 2
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Carter 0-0 0.0 2
M. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Wilson 0-0 0.0 1
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Diggs 0-0 0.0 1
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Surtain II 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/8 35/36
J. Bulovas 5/8 0 35/36 50
A. Jones 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 7/10
A. Jones 1/2 0 7/10 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
