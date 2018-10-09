Drive Chart
PITT
ND

Huge underdog, but Pitt takes momentum into game vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

  • Oct 09, 2018

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is excited for his team to travel to play No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Well, sort of.

"I'm looking forward to Notre Dame -- and when I say looking forward, I don't know if I'm looking forward to playing the No. 5 team in the country," Narduzzi said to reporters this week. "Because they are awful good. Maybe as good a football team you're going to see -- that Notre Dame has ever had, I think."

That is high praise for one of the most prestigious programs in college football history. But a hot start has Notre Dame (6-0) dreaming of a pathway to a perfect regular season and a shot at a championship.

Pitt (3-3) is a heavy underdog but has momentum after its overtime win over Syracuse last week.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said he expected a tough fight from the Panthers.

"When we talk about Pittsburgh, Pat Narduzzi is somebody that I'm very familiar with as a former Michigan State defensive coordinator," Kelly said to reporters at his weekly news conference. "We've had many battles with him, and now as the head coach, we know the style of football -- physical, hard-nosed, run the football, aggressive defense. We're going to get that again."

No defense has managed to stop Notre Dame since Ian Book replaced Brandon Wimbush as starting quarterback three games ago. The Fighting Irish have averaged 46.3 points per game since then, and the school's athletic department believes Book is the first signal-caller since at least 1950 to complete at least 70 percent of his passes in three consecutive games.

Fighting Irish running back Dexter Williams also has a chance to wear out Pitt's defense. Williams rushed for a career-high 178 yards on 17 carries a week ago in a road win over Virginia Tech.

Pitt is led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 880 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. Qadree Ollison leads the ground attack with 596 yards and five scores.

On defense, Notre Dame is led by linebacker Te'von Coney, who has 48 tackles, one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery through six games. Defensive lineman Jerry Tillery leads the unit up front with 7 1/2 sacks, while defensive backs Jalen Elliott and Tony Pride Jr. have two picks apiece.

Pitt has given up at least 37 points in each of its last three contests. The Panthers are led on defense by linebacker Quintin Wirginis (41 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles) and defensive back Damar Hamlin (35 tackles, one interception).

Nine of the past 11 meetings between Notre Dame and Pitt have been decided by single digits.

"We're not talking about upsets," Narduzzi said. "We never do. We're talking about us and being a better football team and executing. When you execute and you believe in what you're doing, those are the keys to playing well and having a chance to win the football game. You just want a chance."

Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 880 6 5 120.2
K. Pickett 87/142 880 6 5
R. Town 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
R. Town 1/1 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 596 5
Q. Ollison 92 596 5 69
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 314 4
D. Hall 48 314 4 65
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 103 0
A. Davis 24 103 0 14
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 82 2
K. Pickett 48 82 2 15
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 58 0
S. Jacques-Louis 7 58 0 38
M. Salahuddin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 37 0
M. Salahuddin 4 37 0 23
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 26 1
M. Ffrench 6 26 1 9
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
R. Araujo-Lopes 4 17 0 12
G. Aston 35 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
G. Aston 1 -2 0 0
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
K. Christodoulou 1 -7 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 265 0
T. Mack 12 265 0 60
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 204 2
M. Ffrench 16 204 2 58
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 167 3
R. Araujo-Lopes 13 167 3 68
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 64 0
S. Jacques-Louis 7 64 0 15
G. Aston 35 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 60 1
G. Aston 12 60 1 14
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 23 0
Q. Ollison 6 23 0 11
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
W. Gragg 3 21 0 10
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
A. Mathews 2 21 0 12
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
A. Davis 3 17 0 16
J. Medure 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Medure 1 15 0 15
T. Tipton 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
T. Tipton 2 14 0 8
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
D. Butler-Jenkins 4 12 0 6
T. Sear 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Sear 2 9 0 6
J. Morgan 6 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Morgan 1 8 0 8
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
D. Hall 3 7 0 6
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -12 0
K. Pickett 1 -12 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Watts 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Watts 0-0 0.0 1
T. Coleman 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Coleman 0-0 0.0 1
P. Motley 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Motley 0-0 0.0 1
D. Hamlin 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Hamlin 0-0 0.0 1
D. Mathis 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Mathis 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/5 18/19
A. Kessman 4/5 0 18/19 30
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 887 9 1 170.7
I. Book 77/105 887 9 1
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 589 1 4 114.2
B. Wimbush 42/76 589 1 4
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
P. Jurkovec 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 339 4
D. Williams 38 339 4 97
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 302 3
T. Jones Jr. 58 302 3 31
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 245 5
J. Armstrong 47 245 5 42
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 144 1
B. Wimbush 52 144 1 22
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 81 3
I. Book 32 81 3 11
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 60 0
A. Davis 18 60 0 12
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
J. Smith 6 28 0 12
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
P. Jurkovec 1 7 0 7
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Flemister 1 0 0 0
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Young 1 -1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 428 3
M. Boykin 28 428 3 40
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 243 1
C. Finke 19 243 1 56
A. Mack 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 209 1
A. Mack 19 209 1 35
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 200 2
C. Claypool 18 200 2 35
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 88 0
T. Jones Jr. 4 88 0 32
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 87 0
J. Armstrong 7 87 0 27
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 63 0
M. Young 3 63 0 66
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 54 0
C. Kmet 6 54 0 19
K. Austin 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
K. Austin 3 39 0 29
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
A. Davis 5 30 0 9
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Smith 1 14 0 14
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 1
B. Wright 2 12 1 9
N. Weishar 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 2
N. Weishar 3 10 2 6
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Williams 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Okwara 0-0 0.0 1
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Elliott 0-0 0.0 2
T. Coney 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Coney 0-0 0.0 1
J. Love 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Love 0-0 0.0 1
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Pride Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/10 26/26
J. Yoon 7/10 0 26/26 47
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
