No. 21 Auburn faces must-win situation versus Tennessee

  • Oct 09, 2018

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn could be excused if he has a sense of deja vu about the position he finds his No. 21 Tigers in this week as they prepare to host Tennessee on Saturday.

Kickoff on the SEC Network is noon at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.

With two losses already, the Tigers (4-2, 1-2 SEC) are going to need some help if they are going to manage to repeat as West Division winners -- pretty much like in 2017 when a mid-October loss to LSU put them behind the proverbial 8-ball in the race.

"Now that our backs are against the wall, it's a real similar feeling as it was last year," Malzahn said. "I'm very confident that we're going to finish this thing.

"Our team is in a good spot mentally for everything that we went through the first half of the season, and I think we're set up to improve each week. We've done that the last few seasons. I think we'll do that again this year."

The big difference is that with two league losses already, these Tigers are going to need some team to knock off unbeaten Alabama and another to beat once-beaten LSU for them to have a shot a gaining the league's title game spot. LSU holds the tiebreaker over Auburn in the conference.

"Obviously, we don't control our own destiny," Malzahn said. "We'll need some help, there's no doubt about that. But there's still a whole lot to play for.

"If we can finish like we did last year, there'll be a lot of good things ahead. There's a whole lot to play for, and our team understands that."

Struggling Tennessee may present a good opportunity for the Tigers to get things headed in the right direction again. But the Volunteers (2-3, 0-2 SEC) have had some extra time to get ready after last week's open date.

"We had a really good off week last week," first-year coach Jeremy Pruitt said. "We had an good opportunity to get back to a lot of fundamentals, which was good for a lot of our guys.

"I was thinking about it over the weekend, I think there's probably 10 guys that have started for us at some point in time this season that weren't here during the spring, and there's probably another 8-to-10 guys that play a lot that weren't here.

"It was good to go back and get some fundamental work and go back to some foundations on both sides of the ball and in the kicking game."

One thing wasn't good. Freshman safety Trevon Flowers, who started the opener and played in all five games, broke a collarbone diving for an interception in practice.

"It's unfortunate for him because he really had improved in the last two or three weeks and had a great off week this past week," Pruitt said.

Auburn, on the other hand, looks to have right tackle Jack Driscoll back from a leg injury that kept him out of last week's loss to Mississippi State, and linebacker Deshaun Davis, Auburn's leading tackler with 53 stops, has reported no aftereffects from a leg injury sustained late against the Bulldogs.

"I think we dodged a bullet with that," Malzahn said. "I mean it scared him. It twisted and kind of fell on him and all that. He came back in the game, and I think he's doing a lot better."

The big issue for the Tigers is to get their running game back in gear. They have failed to rush for 100 yards in each of their last three games. Freshman running back JaTarvious Whitlow, their leading rusher with 414 yards, is dealing with a shoulder issue but still managed to gain 88 yard last week.

"I think it says a lot about him as a young running back with a shoulder." Malzahn said. "He played through it and showed some toughness and made some really good runs."

1234T
Tennessee 2-3 -----
21 Auburn 4-2 -----
O/U 47.5, AUBURN -15.5
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, AL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Tennessee
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 801 4 2 145.7
J. Guarantano 59/93 801 4 2
K. Chryst 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 113 1 0 152.2
K. Chryst 7/13 113 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 258 2
T. Jordan 63 258 2 30
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 247 1
T. Chandler 40 247 1 81
M. London 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 205 3
M. London 36 205 3 43
J. Banks 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 161 3
J. Banks 41 161 3 23
J. Palmer 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 1
J. Palmer 4 31 1 20
P. Fant 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
P. Fant 3 7 0 6
K. Chryst 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Chryst 1 4 0 4
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 -14 0
J. Guarantano 16 -14 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 231 0
M. Callaway 16 231 0 51
J. Palmer 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 200 1
J. Palmer 8 200 1 53
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 136 1
J. Jennings 12 136 1 28
B. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 89 0
B. Johnson 10 89 0 29
J. Murphy 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 80 1
J. Murphy 4 80 1 50
A. Pope 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 55 0
A. Pope 1 55 0 51
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 53 1
T. Chandler 4 53 1 35
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 1
D. Wood-Anderson 6 51 1 12
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Jordan 2 11 0 8
J. Banks 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Banks 1 10 0 10
M. London 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. London 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Kirkland Jr. 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Kirkland Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
B. Thompson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Thompson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Cimaglia 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/4 14/14
B. Cimaglia 4/4 0 14/14 26
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.1% 1177 5 2 126.4
J. Stidham 101/168 1177 5 2
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
C. Sandberg 1/1 22 0 0
M. Willis 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 3 0 0 62.6
M. Willis 1/2 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 414 4
J. Whitlow 69 414 4 41
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 251 1
K. Martin 67 251 1 19
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 159 2
S. Shivers 26 159 2 26
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 78 2
A. Schwartz 9 78 2 23
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 35 0
C. Sandberg 3 35 0 15
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 22 0
M. Hill 1 22 0 22
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 1
M. Miller 1 14 1 14
A. Martin 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
A. Martin 3 13 0 5
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Davis 1 10 0 10
H. Joiner 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 1
H. Joiner 3 9 1 5
M. Willis 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
M. Willis 4 3 0 6
D. Adams 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Adams 1 1 0 1
C. Cox 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Cox 1 1 0 1
C. Tolbert 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
C. Tolbert 3 1 0 3
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 -17 2
J. Stidham 37 -17 2 18
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 252 0
R. Davis 29 252 0 42
D. Slayton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 246 1
D. Slayton 17 246 1 53
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 163 1
A. Schwartz 8 163 1 57
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 142 1
S. Williams 7 142 1 46
C. Cox 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 84 1
C. Cox 9 84 1 19
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 64 0
K. Martin 9 64 0 17
S. Cannella 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 44 1
S. Cannella 7 44 1 11
A. Martin 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
A. Martin 2 36 0 33
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
M. Miller 2 31 0 30
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
J. Shenker 2 31 0 26
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
J. Whitlow 4 28 0 15
C. Chambers 43 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
C. Chambers 1 22 0 22
T. Brown 86 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Brown 1 9 0 9
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
E. Stove 1 5 0 5
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
S. Shivers 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dean 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Dean 0-0 0.0 1
J. Sherwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Sherwood 0-0 0.0 1
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Thomas 0-0 0.0 2
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Dinson 0-0 0.0 2
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Tutt 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/16 16/16
A. Carlson 9/16 0 16/16 43
I. Shannon 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
I. Shannon 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores