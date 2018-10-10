Drive Chart
Oregon-Washington rivalry game has larger implications

  • Oct 10, 2018

It's no secret that fans from both Oregon and Washington don't get along. For years -- and for whatever reasons -- it seems that each team's fan base would rather beat the other even if it meant losing every other game.

Add in the word's "revenge" and "championship" and the 111th meeting between Ducks and Huskies promises to be exciting.

"Intensity of rivalries like this is through the roof... it's off the chart," Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said. "You can talk about it or write about it or explain it, and it still doesn't capture the true fire and intensity and passion that goes behind something like this."

No. 17 Oregon and No. 7 Washington will kick off the newest chapter of their rivalry on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Eugene, Ore. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Oregon enters the game in search of a defining win, one that proves the Ducks are part of the upper echelon of teams in the country. After 12 straight wins over Washington from 2004 through 2015, Oregon has lost the last two games against the Huskies.

Hoping to help turn around Oregon's recent fortunes is quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert -- a 6-foot-6 junior who is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft if he opts to turn pro -- will be tested more than ever by a Huskies secondary that features multiple players who should be playing on Sundays.

His ability to stand tall in the pocket, deliver the ball wherever he wants and dictate the entire offense is part of what appeals to scouts.

"He's got size, arm strength, better touch than people think. He's athletic for a big man, he can really throw on the run," one NFC executive told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "And he's a great kid, has off-the-charts intangibles, wants to be a doctor, he has it all squared away. He wasn't raised to be a quarterback, but he's from a football family... He's only 21, so he could use an extra year. But if he's a top-5 pick, he has to consider going."

With Herbert at the helm, the Ducks average 503.6 yards and 45.6 points per game this season, both ranking in the top 15 in the nation. Against other top defenses in Stanford and Cal, the Ducks averaged 36.5 points as Herbert threw for 571 yards and three scores.

Washington has dominated the previous two games in the rivalry, relying on a strong defense to outscore Oregon 108-24 in the process.

This year is no different as the Huskies have a passing defense that's given up three scores on the season, third best in the nation. The Huskies surrender 13.7 points per game, also third best in the nation.

In 2016, the Huskies snapped their 12- game losing streak to the Ducks when quarterback Jake Browning totaled eight touchdowns, none more memorable than when he pointed at Oregon linebacker Jimmie Swain as he crossed the goal-line.

"It was pretty dumb to do," Browning said last year when asked of the 2016 incident. "It kind of sucks that it was such a big game, and that's what everybody talks about, is pointing. I think that was pretty selfish on my part, and I'm not going to let that happen again."

"The wag" - as it's been come to be known - still upsets Washington head coach Chris Peterson. So much in fact that he has decided to bar Browning from meeting with any of the media this week ahead of Saturday's showdown.

This is the first time since 2013 that both teams are ranked when they meet. That has occurred five times previously, and Oregon currently leads 4-1, including the 45-24 win in 2013.

Saturday's showdown is also expected to provide clarity to the race for the Pac-12 North crown.

The Ducks currently have one Pac-12 loss, suffering a heartbreaking defeat to Stanford. Oregon can't afford to lose another conference game, but a win by the Ducks puts them in the thick of the title race.

The Huskies are undefeated in Pac-12 play but still have to face No. 19 Colorado, Stanford and 5-1 Washington State in the Apple Cup. The Huskies would still have a shot at the Pac-12 title if they lose to Oregon, but that would seemingly eliminate them from consideration for a College Football Playoff berth.

While this rivalry is viewed as one of the most intense on the West Coast, Peterson is making sure his team views it as just another one on their season-long march to the championship.

"I also think it seems like every week is just a huge game to us, like everyone's got us circled and all those type of things," Peterson said. "So that's why we just concentrate on ourselves... every week is a big week."

On the other hand, Cristobal is making sure the Ducks know exactly what's at stake, both in the win-loss column and what the rivalry means to their fans.

"Our players have seen and understand the history of the series... they understand how passionate both fan bases are about this -- it's critically important for both programs involved," Cristobal said. "We don't ever try to mask or hide or downplay the factors that go into rivalry games. It's always going to be like that with the way we prepare and motivate our players."

Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.9% 1508 9 5 155.0
J. Browning 111/166 1508 9 5
J. Haener 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 110 1 0 279.1
J. Haener 7/7 110 1 0
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 14 0 1 8.8
A. Baccellia 1/2 14 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 554 5
M. Gaskin 124 554 5 38
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 258 2
S. Ahmed 40 258 2 34
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 75 1
K. Pleasant 12 75 1 23
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 58 1
S. McGrew 11 58 1 23
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 48 3
J. Browning 39 48 3 16
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 37 0
A. Baccellia 1 37 0 37
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
C. McClatcher 4 7 0 8
M. Braxton 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
M. Braxton 2 7 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 574 2
A. Fuller 35 574 2 46
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 267 4
T. Jones 14 267 4 43
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 197 0
A. Baccellia 16 197 0 30
Q. Pounds 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 166 1
Q. Pounds 8 166 1 57
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 119 0
C. McClatcher 8 119 0 36
D. Sample 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 112 1
D. Sample 12 112 1 17
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 68 0
S. Ahmed 8 68 0 26
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 48 0
M. Gaskin 11 48 0 14
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 2
C. Otton 4 41 2 24
A. Cook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
A. Cook 1 26 0 26
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
S. McGrew 2 14 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Miller 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Miller 0-0 0.0 1
T. Rapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Rapp 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/10 22/22
P. Henry 7/10 0 22/22 43
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 1411 15 5 180.9
J. Herbert 88/136 1411 15 5
B. Burmeister 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 27 0 0 78.4
B. Burmeister 4/8 27 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 420 2
C. Verdell 68 420 2 74
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 253 2
Tr. Dye 46 253 2 49
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 200 3
T. Brooks-James 42 200 3 20
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 107 1
J. Herbert 33 107 1 37
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 47 0
D. Felix 14 47 0 13
T. Griffin 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
T. Griffin 6 31 0 9
B. Burmeister 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
B. Burmeister 3 17 0 9
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Redd 1 16 0 16
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 16 6
C. Habibi-Likio 13 16 6 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 442 2
D. Mitchell 27 442 2 53
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 177 4
J. Johnson III 10 177 4 40
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 168 3
J. Redd 9 168 3 48
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 131 2
J. Breeland 7 131 2 66
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 112 0
C. Verdell 9 112 0 23
T. Griffin 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 89 1
T. Griffin 2 89 1 83
K. Dillon 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 77 2
K. Dillon 5 77 2 30
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 73 0
T. Brooks-James 3 73 0 53
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 0
B. Schooler 6 57 0 25
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
Tr. Dye 4 32 0 13
T. Hines 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
T. Hines 3 32 1 23
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
R. Bay 2 20 0 20
D. Davis 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Davis 1 13 0 13
B. Addison 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
B. Addison 1 12 0 12
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
H. Kampmoyer 1 4 0 4
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Felix 1 1 0 1
C. McCormick 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. McCormick 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Tr. Dye 0-0 0.0 1
J. Hollins 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Hollins 0-0 0.0 1
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
U. Amadi 0-0 0.0 3
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Holland 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 10/10
A. Stack 1/2 0 10/10 13
Z. Emerson 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 21/22
Z. Emerson 0/1 0 21/22 21
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
