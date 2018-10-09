Drive Chart
WVU
IOWAST

No. 6 West Virginia would like to give Iowa State a taste of own medicine

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 09, 2018

When sixth-ranked West Virginia heads west to Ames, Iowa, on Saturday evening to battle Iowa State in a key Big 12 Conference showdown at Jack Trice Stadium its focus will be on the run game -- stopping the Cyclones' and improving on its own.

The Mountaineers, despite being 5-0 and 3-0 in Big 12 play, has been a pass-heavy team this season, as Heisman Trophy hopeful Will Grier and his bevy of top-drawer receivers have racked up better that 364 yards per game through the air.

West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said Tuesday that he would like to see more balance from his offense and an improvement in the run game.

"Stepping up our run game is critical, without a doubt," Holgorsen said. "I was happy with how we ran the ball against Iowa State last year. They give us favorable boxes, but they do a really nice job of filling gaps from second- and third-level defenders, which usually means that you can get five (yards), but getting eight to 10 (yards) is hard.

"We did an outstanding job last year being patient with running the ball. Last week, we did the same thing. We did a good job of running the ball until we got into the red zone."

Iowa State (2-3, 1-2 in Big 12 play) wants to run the ball to control the clock and limit the possessions for Grier and his arsenal.

"Offensively, they're searching a little bit for their identity, so to speak, because of some injury issues that everybody has to deal with at times," Holgorsen said about Iowa State. "They will keep getting better on offense. Last week's performance at Oklahoma State was impressive, and that's what we will be expecting moving forward."

For the third straight game, West Virginia's defense has to be ready to deal with a stable of quarterbacks with different styles.

Iowa State freshman Brock Purdy burst onto the scene last week in a 48-42 win at Oklahoma State.

Kyle Kempt began the season as the starter for ISU before being sidelined with an ankle injury. Zeb Noland took over for Kempt, but when Purdy got his chance, he made the most of it.

"We can do a lot of things," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. "With Brock's opportunity to get in the football game, he certainly opened up some playbook pages that we were able to get to."

The difference with Purdy, is that he's a dual-threat to pass or run. He kept Oklahoma State off balance last Saturday, throwing for 318 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 84 yards and another score in the win.

Purdy's 402 total yards were the eighth-best game by a player in Iowa State history. Another performance like that could result in a shootout with West Virginia.

Campbell says Kempt practiced Sunday, but he thinks will be Purdy under center to start against West Virginia.

"The biggest thing for him is just to stay level headed and continue to grow," Campbell said about Purdy. "And he's really done that since he's been here. I think like our football team, Brock is a great example of that. He's gotten better every day."

This game marks the seventh meeting between West Virginia and Iowa State, with the Mountaineers holding a 5-1 lead and a 3-0 advantage in games played in Ames.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
6 West Virginia 5-0 -----
Iowa State 2-3 -----
O/U 57.5, IOWAST +6
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.2% 1819 21 6 189.9
W. Grier 126/177 1819 21 6
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 296 3
L. Brown 51 296 3 47
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 288 2
K. McKoy 48 288 2 38
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 213 0
M. Pettaway 41 213 0 22
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 1
A. Sinkfield 6 28 1 9
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Bush 2 9 0 7
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Simms 1 5 0 5
B. Watson 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Watson 1 0 0 0
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 -27 0
W. Grier 18 -27 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 490 2
M. Simms 26 490 2 82
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 368 6
D. Sills V 30 368 6 38
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 364 6
G. Jennings Jr. 26 364 6 33
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 227 1
T. Simmons 14 227 1 59
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 102 1
T. Bush 6 102 1 62
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 0
T. Wesco 6 83 0 29
D. Maiden 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 69 1
D. Maiden 4 69 1 40
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 1
J. Haskins 4 42 1 15
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 1
K. McKoy 4 36 1 14
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
A. Sinkfield 2 15 0 9
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 1
L. Brown 1 15 1 15
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 1
M. Pettaway 4 12 1 12
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Rose 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Rose 0-0 0.0 1
K. Washington 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Washington 0-0 0.0 1
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Askew-Henry 0-0 0.0 1
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
H. Bailey 0-0 0.0 1
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Robinson Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 27/27
E. Staley 4/6 0 27/27 39
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 722 4 1 129.0
Z. Noland 70/110 722 4 1
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 318 4 1 243.1
B. Purdy 18/23 318 4 1
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 126 0 0 121.8
K. Kempt 15/21 126 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 334 3
D. Montgomery 82 334 3 21
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 83 1
B. Purdy 20 83 1 29
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 62 0
K. Nwangwu 15 62 0 13
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 40 1
S. Croney Jr. 14 40 1 12
J. Lang 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
J. Lang 11 30 0 13
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -13 0
Z. Noland 7 -13 0 28
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -25 0
K. Kempt 4 -25 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 372 4
H. Butler 18 372 4 57
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 196 1
D. Jones 25 196 1 31
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 163 1
T. Milton 14 163 1 60
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 134 0
L. Akers 5 134 0 55
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 134 1
M. Eaton 15 134 1 26
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 46 0
S. Croney Jr. 8 46 0 13
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 0
C. Allen 5 41 0 21
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 29 0
D. Montgomery 6 29 0 8
J. Lang 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Lang 3 26 0 10
S. Seonbuchner 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
S. Seonbuchner 2 22 0 16
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
C. Kolar 1 3 1 3
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Soehner 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
B. Lewis 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/8 12/12
C. Assalley 8/8 0 12/12 36
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores