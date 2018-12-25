Drive Chart
IOWAST
WASHST

Alamo Bowl pits No. 25 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Washington State

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 25, 2018

When No. 25 Iowa State faces 12th-ranked Washington State in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Friday in San Antonio, it won't be the first time the Cyclones have played against a variation of Mike Leach's prolific "Air Raid" passing offense.

Big 12 opponents Oklahoma with coach Lincoln Riley and West Virginia under coach Dana Holgorsen are Leach disciples with Leach's wide-open offense that includes a one-back scheme in which the running back is as much of a receiving threat as the four other receivers.

The Cyclones (8-4) held the Mountaineers to 14 points and NFL-bound quarterback Will Grier compiled only 100 yards through the air, with one touchdown and one interception in Iowa State's 30-14 win on Oct. 13. In Oklahoma's 37-27 win over Iowa State on Sept. 15, the Sooners and Heisman winner Kyler Murray scored nearly 13 points lower than the season average for college football's top offense.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has also learned Leach's coaching philosophies by reading Leach's book, "Swing Your Sword."

"I did have the opportunity to read his book. I've got so much respect for what coach has done not only at Washington State but at Texas Tech and the way he's come up and built programs," Campbell said. "So just a lot of respect and certainly enjoyed reading the book."

Washington State (10-2) is led by the nation's top quarterback, fifth-year senior graduate transfer Gardner Minshew, who is on track to break Jared Goff's single-season Pac-12 passing record of 4,714 yards.

The fifth-year graduate transfer -- who leads the nation in passing -- needs only 238 yards to set the record. The amount of yards needed to break Connor Halliday's single-season school record is 120 yards.

The domed venue should be advantageous for Minshew and the Cougars' offense, which managed 300-plus yards in the air in the first 11 games of the season before the Apple Cup blizzard against Washington (a game the Cougars lost 28-15 at Pullman, Wash.).

"For me, I've got a lot of respect as a young coach looking at coaches that have sustained success and coaches that build programs, and I think sometimes in our profession there's guys that are trying to be somebody or guys that are trying to do something," Campbell said. "And from afar, watching coach Leach and how he's built his programs and the way he's done it has been really impressive."

Leach is equally complimentary of Campbell, who coached the Big 12's second-best defense this season that includes pro prospect cornerback Brian Peavy, an All-American candidate.

The Cyclones allow only 351 yards per game. They also give up just 228 passing yards per game, which is second-best in the Big 12.

Iowa State also has a 1,000-yard receiver in 6-foot-6 NFL prospect Hakeem Butler, who has nine touchdown receptions this season.

"The biggest thing is, they just keep playing extremely hard," Leach said of Iowa State. "Whether you're on offense or defense, you face a certain amount of adversity, and one of the biggest strengths I think they have is they just keep playing no matter what and just relentlessly till the clock says (zero), and I think that's one of the highest compliments you can give any team or any side of the ball."

Pac-12 teams have appeared in the Alamo Bowl 11 times and have a 4-7 record. The league is just 2-6 in the Alamo Bowl since the game began pitting the Pac-12 against the Big 12 in 2010. The Cougars have won their only other appearance in the Alamo Bowl, beating Baylor 10-13 in 1994.

This is the first meeting between the Cougars and the Cyclones.

Washington State is a 3-point favorite.

Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
24 Iowa St. 8-4 -----
13 Washington St. 10-2 -----
WASHST -3, O/U 56.5
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Iowa St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.3% 1935 16 5 172.7
B. Purdy 128/193 1935 16 5
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 722 4 1 129.0
Z. Noland 70/110 722 4 1
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.7% 160 0 1 104.6
K. Kempt 21/31 160 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
231 1092 12
D. Montgomery 231 1092 12 39
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 262 3
B. Purdy 90 262 3 29
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 143 0
K. Nwangwu 38 143 0 24
J. Lang 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 79 1
J. Lang 22 79 1 14
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 40 1
S. Croney Jr. 21 40 1 12
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Milton 1 3 0 3
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -13 0
Z. Noland 7 -13 0 28
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -39 0
K. Kempt 5 -39 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 1126 9
H. Butler 51 1126 9 83
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 417 1
T. Milton 34 417 1 60
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 360 4
D. Jones 42 360 4 32
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 293 2
M. Eaton 26 293 2 38
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 176 0
L. Akers 9 176 0 55
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 137 3
C. Kolar 11 137 3 29
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 102 0
D. Montgomery 18 102 0 20
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 71 0
S. Croney Jr. 9 71 0 25
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
C. Allen 7 56 0 21
J. Lang 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
J. Lang 4 30 0 10
S. Seonbuchner 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 1
S. Seonbuchner 4 27 1 16
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
K. Nwangwu 2 11 0 11
Jo. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
Jo. Johnson 1 11 0 11
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Soehner 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Eisworth 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Eisworth 0-0 0.0 1
B. Peavy 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Peavy 0-0 0.0 1
D. Payne 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Payne 0-0 0.0 1
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Spears Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
B. Lewis 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
14/20 34/36
C. Assalley 14/20 0 34/36 76
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 4477 36 9 148.4
G. Minshew II 433/613 4477 36 9
T. Tinsley 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 63 1 0 173.2
T. Tinsley 7/9 63 1 0
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 17 0 1 48.6
A. Gordon 3/5 17 0 1
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Williams 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 552 12
J. Williams 119 552 12 43
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 353 7
M. Borghi 67 353 7 30
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 103 3
G. Minshew II 52 103 3 12
K. Harrington 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 45 0
K. Harrington 14 45 0 9
C. Markoff 39 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Markoff 1 3 0 3
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Harris 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 740 4
D. Patmon 55 740 4 65
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 650 8
D. Martin 65 650 8 50
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 611 8
E. Winston Jr. 48 611 8 89
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
76 560 4
J. Williams 76 560 4 41
J. Calvin 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 462 1
J. Calvin 37 462 1 54
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 352 4
M. Borghi 47 352 4 30
K. Sweet 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 339 0
K. Sweet 33 339 0 27
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 303 1
T. Harris 26 303 1 39
C. Jackson Jr. 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 280 2
C. Jackson Jr. 25 280 2 38
R. Bell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 180 4
R. Bell 19 180 4 33
K. Harrington 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 57 0
K. Harrington 9 57 0 11
R. Fisher 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
R. Fisher 1 12 0 12
R. Lewis 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
R. Lewis 1 6 1 6
K. Wilson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Wilson 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Taylor III 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
W. Taylor III 0-0 0.0 1
J. Thompson 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Thompson 0-0 0.0 1
D. Molton 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Molton 0-0 0.0 1
D. Singleton 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Singleton 0-0 0.0 1
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Strong 0-0 0.0 2
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Woods 0-0 0.0 1
S. Thomas 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Thomas 0-0 0.0 2
K. Williams 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/15 56/58
B. Mazza 10/15 0 56/58 86
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores