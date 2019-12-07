|
|
|ALBANY
|MTST
Rovig passes for 279 yards, Montana State beats Albany 47-21
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) Tucker Rovig passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns in leading Montana State to a second-round FCS playoff victory over Albany 47-21.
Rovig finished 24 for 30 with no interceptions. Montana State's other quarterback Travis Jonsen ran for 85 yards on six carries, including a 47-yard touchdown run. The 47 points is the most the Bobcats (10-3) have scored in their playoff history.
The Great Danes got on the board right away when Jeff Undercuffler hit Juwan Green, who made a circus catch on the 35 and sprinted in for the score to complete a 58-yard scoring play just 1:08 into the game.
The Bobcats responded with 26 straight points on a variety of plays before the half. Montana State got Jonsen's 47-yard score to tie the game on its first possession, then Isaiah Ifanse, who is the start running back, blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety. Kevin Kassis took a pass from Rovig in from 5 yards out before Ifanse scored from the 12. Montana State got a 19-yard field goal to end the half.
''This is how unselfish this team is,'' explained Montana State head coach Jeff Choate. ''When we go out there to punt and in practice, (Ifanse) jumps in there and works our guys over, so finally I just said, `let's get him in there, because we can't block him.'''
''The kick game gave us trouble and they outplayed us by a huge margin in the kick game,'' Albany head coach Greg Guttuso said.
Damien Washington came up with two first half interceptions for Montana State. The second stopped a promising Albany drive on the Montana State 13. Coy Steel electrified the fans with three punt returns for 105 yards in the half. All three were over 30 yards.
Montana State got a one-handed, 49-yard touchdown reception by Lance McCutcheon on the opening play of the second half to push the score to 33-7. On the next Bobcats drive McCutcheon hauled in 42-yard pass from Rovig as he backpedaled into the front corner of the end zone. Montana State made it three scores on three drives in the second half when Logan Jones plowed in from the 3.
''It's very nice when you can throw up 50-50 balls and know they can catch them,'' Rovig said.
The Montana State defense held Albany to just 2 for 12 on third downs and Bryce Sterk had two sacks. Albany tacked on a pair of touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
The Bobcats advanced to the quarterfinals to face the Austin Peay-Sacramento State winner. The Great Danes finished their season at 9-5 after winning their first playoff game last week.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 23-T.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MOS 35 to ALB End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 25(15:00 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 21-K. Mofor. 21-K. Mofor to ALB 36 for 11 yards (47-C.O'Reilly).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 36(14:35 - 1st) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 42 for 6 yards (41-B.Konkol58-J.Hill).
|
+58 YD
|
2 & 4 - ALBANY 42(14:05 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:52 - 1st) 19-D.Burns extra point is good.
MTST
Bobcats
- TD (4 plays, 60 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:52 - 1st) 19-D.Burns kicks 65 yards from ALB 35 to MOS End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 25(13:52 - 1st) 28-L.Jones to MOS 31 for 6 yards (3-K.Gibson23-J.Wynn).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTST 31(13:16 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig complete to 28-L.Jones. 28-L.Jones to MOS 37 for 6 yards (2-T.Carswell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTST 37(13:00 - 1st) Penalty on ALB 94-N.Griffin Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MOS 37. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 48(13:00 - 1st) 22-I.Ifanse to ALB 47 for 1 yard (44-D. Damico12-E.Mencer).
|
+47 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTST 47(12:46 - 1st) 10-T.Jonsen runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:16 - 1st) 23-T.Bailey extra point is good.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Safety (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:16 - 1st) 23-T.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MOS 35 to ALB End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 25(12:16 - 1st) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 27 for 2 yards (97-J.Scrempos).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ALBANY 27(11:34 - 1st) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 33 for 6 yards (58-J.Hill).
|
-11 YD
|
3 & 2 - ALBANY 33(10:55 - 1st) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 22 for -11 yards (47-C.O'Reilly).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - ALBANY 22(10:30 - 1st) 17-B.Zenelovic punts 0 yards from ALB 22 blocked by 22-I.Ifanse. out of bounds at the ALB 22. to ALB 22 for no gain safety.
MTST
Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:20 - 1st) 19-D.Burns kicks 57 yards from ALB 20. 28-L.Jones to MOS 47 for 24 yards (23-J.Wynn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTST 47(10:17 - 1st) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 47 for no gain (23-J.Wynn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MTST 47(9:50 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Kassis.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - MTST 47(9:45 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig complete to 28-L.Jones. 28-L.Jones to ALB 48 for 5 yards (92-M.Walker41-A. Mistler).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - MTST 48(8:30 - 1st) Team penalty on MOS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ALB 48. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MTST 47(8:30 - 1st) 40-J.Padmos punts 42 yards from MOS 47 to ALB 11 fair catch by 20-T.Oedekoven.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 11(8:23 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALBANY 11(8:20 - 1st) 22-A.James to ALB 12 for 1 yard (58-J.Hill99-M.Ferriter).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ALBANY 12(7:37 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Reeves.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ALBANY 12(7:32 - 1st) 37-J.Mitchell punts 50 yards from ALB 12. 3-C.Steel to ALB 32 for 30 yards (86-L.Wesneski).
MTST
Bobcats
- TD (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTST 32(7:17 - 1st) Team penalty on ALB Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ALB 32. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 17(7:17 - 1st) 10-T.Jonsen to ALB 14 for 3 yards (23-J.Wynn54-N.Dillon).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTST 14(7:17 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig complete to 10-T.Jonsen. 10-T.Jonsen to ALB 6 for 8 yards (23-J.Wynn).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - MTST 6(6:34 - 1st) 22-I.Ifanse to ALB 5 for 1 yard (54-N.Dillon92-M.Walker).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTST 5(5:55 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:25 - 1st) 23-T.Bailey extra point is good.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:25 - 1st) 23-T.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MOS 35 to ALB End Zone. touchback. Penalty on MOS 23-T.Bailey Offside 5 yards enforced at ALB 25.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - ALBANY 30(5:25 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Reeves.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ALBANY 30(4:33 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 21-K. Mofor. 21-K. Mofor to ALB 34 for 4 yards (95-D.Marks).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - ALBANY 34(4:16 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 20-T.Oedekoven. 20-T.Oedekoven to ALB 41 for 7 yards (14-T.Okada).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 41(3:30 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler sacked at ALB 36 for -5 yards (96-A.Williams37-B.Sterk).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - ALBANY 36(2:49 - 1st) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 38 for 2 yards (47-C.O'Reilly).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - ALBANY 38(2:15 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 21-K. Mofor. 21-K. Mofor to ALB 40 for 2 yards (14-T.Okada58-J.Hill).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - ALBANY 40(1:59 - 1st) 37-J.Mitchell punts 45 yards from ALB 40. 3-C.Steel to ALB 44 for 41 yards (86-L.Wesneski).
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
1 & 10 - MTST 40(1:59 - 1st) 28-L.Jones to ALB 44 for no gain (41-A. Mistler).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 44(1:38 - 1st) 28-L.Jones to ALB 44 FUMBLES (2-T.Carswell). 41-A. Mistler to ALB 44 for no gain (2-T.Thomas).
MTST
Bobcats
- TD (7 plays, 85 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 44(1:01 - 1st) 21-K. Mofor to MOS 45 for 11 yards (58-J.Hill).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MTST 45(0:23 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler sacked at ALB 49 for -6 yards (95-D.Marks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - MTST 49(0:23 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 86-L.Wesneski.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - MTST 49(0:18 - 1st) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 21-K. Mofor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - MTST 49(0:14 - 1st) 37-J.Mitchell punts 36 yards from ALB 49 to MOS 15 fair catch by 3-C.Steel.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 15(0:07 - 1st) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 16 for 1 yard (44-D. Damico91-A.Lang). Penalty on ALB 97-I.Foster Holding 10 yards enforced at MOS 16.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 26(0:01 - 1st) 12-T.Rovig complete to 10-T.Jonsen. 10-T.Jonsen to MOS 41 for 15 yards (23-J.Wynn).
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 41(15:00 - 2nd) 10-T.Jonsen to ALB 27 for 32 yards (23-J.Wynn).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 27(14:28 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 10-T.Jonsen. 10-T.Jonsen to ALB 22 for 5 yards (23-J.Wynn).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - ALBANY 22(13:59 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis to ALB 15 for 7 yards (41-A. Mistler).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 15(13:27 - 2nd) 10-T.Jonsen to ALB 12 for 3 yards (2-T.Carswell).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - ALBANY 12(12:47 - 2nd) 22-I.Ifanse runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:42 - 2nd) 23-T.Bailey extra point is good.
MTST
Bobcats
- Missed FG (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:42 - 2nd) 23-T.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MOS 35. 22-A.James to ALB 13 for 13 yards (32-J.Choate).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 13(12:37 - 2nd) 22-A.James to ALB 20 for 7 yards (27-D.Washington).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTST 20(12:08 - 2nd) 22-A.James to ALB 22 for 2 yards (58-J.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MTST 22(11:23 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Reeves.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MTST 22(11:19 - 2nd) 37-J.Mitchell punts 46 yards from ALB 22. 3-C.Steel to ALB 34 for 34 yards (70-K.Thomas).
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Interception (2 plays, 46 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 34(11:07 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Kassis.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALBANY 34(10:59 - 2nd) 10-T.Jonsen to ALB 31 for 3 yards (93-S.Lawrence92-M.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ALBANY 31(10:22 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 22-I.Ifanse. 22-I.Ifanse to ALB 31 for no gain (41-A. Mistler).
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - ALBANY 31(9:39 - 2nd) 23-T.Bailey 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MTST
Bobcats
- Missed FG (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTST 31(9:33 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - MTST 31(9:29 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green INTERCEPTED by 27-D.Washington at ALB 41. 27-D.Washington to ALB 23 for 18 yards (21-K. Mofor).
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Interception (3 plays, -62 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 23(9:21 - 2nd) 22-I.Ifanse to ALB 23 for no gain (41-A. Mistler).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALBANY 23(8:43 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 11-W.Patterson. 11-W.Patterson to ALB 26 for -3 yards (7-J.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ALBANY 26(8:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 24-L.Sumner.
MTST
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 13 - MTST 26(7:55 - 2nd) 23-T.Bailey 44 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 92-M.Walker. 41-A. Mistler to MOS 22 for 37 yards (23-T.Bailey).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 22(7:45 - 2nd) 21-K. Mofor to MOS 21 for 1 yard (50-C.Benson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - MTST 21(7:04 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler sacked at MOS 23 for -2 yards (96-A.Williams).
|
Int
|
3 & 11 - MTST 23(6:17 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Oedekoven INTERCEPTED by 27-D.Washington at MOS 13. 27-D.Washington to MOS 16 for 3 yards (20-T.Oedekoven).
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Missed FG (4 plays, 40 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 16(6:12 - 2nd) 24-L.Sumner to MOS 18 for 2 yards (41-A. Mistler).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ALBANY 18(5:34 - 2nd) 28-L.Jones to MOS 22 for 4 yards (2-T.Carswell45-L.Metheny).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 4 - ALBANY 22(4:59 - 2nd) 10-T.Jonsen to MOS 19 for -3 yards (12-E.Mencer).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ALBANY 19(4:20 - 2nd) 40-J.Padmos punts 61 yards from MOS 19 Downed at the ALB 20.
MTST
Bobcats
- FG (13 plays, 86 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 20(4:07 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 86-L.Wesneski. 86-L.Wesneski to ALB 32 for 12 yards.
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 32(4:07 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green to MOS 26 for 42 yards (2-T.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTST 26(4:07 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 86-L.Wesneski.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MTST 26(3:22 - 2nd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - MTST 26(3:09 - 2nd) 21-K. Mofor to MOS 28 for -2 yards (37-B.Sterk).
|
No Good
|
4 & 12 - MTST 28(2:27 - 2nd) 19-D.Burns 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 28(2:21 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis to MOS 40 for 12 yards (44-D. Damico).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 40(2:14 - 2nd) Team penalty on MOS Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MOS 40. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 25(2:14 - 2nd) 24-L.Sumner to MOS 34 for 9 yards (16-D.Mount).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ALBANY 34(1:38 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Patterson.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - ALBANY 34(1:31 - 2nd) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 40 for 6 yards (45-L.Metheny).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 40(1:23 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Jonsen.
|
+44 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALBANY 40(1:15 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis to ALB 16 for 44 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 16(1:05 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis to ALB 13 for 3 yards (16-D.Mount).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ALBANY 13(0:47 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis to ALB 12 for 1 yard (16-D.Mount).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - ALBANY 12(0:42 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 10-T.Jonsen. 10-T.Jonsen to ALB 6 for 6 yards (45-L.Metheny).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - ALBANY 6(0:35 - 2nd) 12-T.Rovig to ALB 1 for 5 yards (45-L.Metheny).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ALBANY 1(0:27 - 2nd) 22-I.Ifanse to ALB 1 for no gain (22-A.James2-T.Carswell).
|
Field Goal
|
3 & 1 - ALBANY 1(0:05 - 2nd) 23-T.Bailey 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 35(0:05 - 2nd) Penalty on ALB 97-I.Foster Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MOS 35. No Play.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Punt (8 plays, 34 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 19-D.Burns kicks 63 yards from ALB 35. 28-L.Jones to MOS 20 for 18 yards (41-A. Mistler16-D.Mount).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 20(14:54 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 23 for 3 yards (45-L.Metheny).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - ALBANY 23(14:15 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Kassis. Team penalty on ALB Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MOS 23. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 38(14:11 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 38 for no gain (44-D. Damico).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALBANY 38(13:35 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 10-T.Jonsen. 10-T.Jonsen to MOS 41 for 3 yards (41-A. Mistler16-D.Mount).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - ALBANY 41(12:55 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis to MOS 48 for 7 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 48(12:38 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to ALB 49 for 3 yards (12-E.Mencer).
|
+49 YD
|
2 & 7 - ALBANY 49(12:15 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 86-L.McCutcheon. 86-L.McCutcheon runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:06 - 3rd) 23-T.Bailey extra point is good.
MTST
Bobcats
- TD (11 plays, 92 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:06 - 3rd) 23-T.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MOS 35 to ALB End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 25(12:06 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves to ALB 32 for 7 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTST 32(11:35 - 3rd) 22-A.James to ALB 40 for 8 yards (47-C.O'Reilly).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 40(11:24 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves to MOS 49 for 11 yards (2-T.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 49(10:54 - 3rd) 22-A.James to MOS 45 for 4 yards (47-C.O'Reilly).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTST 45(10:11 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 20-T.Oedekoven. 20-T.Oedekoven pushed ob at MOS 38 for 7 yards (96-A.Williams).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 38(9:44 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves to MOS 41 for -3 yards (14-T.Okada).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MTST 41(8:59 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MTST 41(8:52 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MTST 41(8:46 - 3rd) 37-J.Mitchell punts 33 yards from MOS 41 to MOS 8 fair catch by 3-C.Steel.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 8(8:39 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis to MOS 17 for 9 yards (23-J.Wynn).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ALBANY 17(8:17 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 18 for 1 yard (92-M.Walker54-N.Dillon).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 18(7:54 - 3rd) 10-T.Jonsen complete to 28-L.Jones. 28-L.Jones to MOS 19 for 1 yard (2-T.Carswell).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - ALBANY 19(7:18 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 10-T.Jonsen. 10-T.Jonsen to MOS 31 for 12 yards (23-J.Wynn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 31(6:48 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Jonsen.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ALBANY 31(6:40 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 35 for 4 yards (91-A.Lang45-L.Metheny).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - ALBANY 35(5:59 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig incomplete. Intended for 22-I.Ifanse. Penalty on ALB 41-A. Mistler Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at MOS 35. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 40(5:55 - 3rd) 24-L.Sumner to MOS 46 for 6 yards (23-J.Wynn12-E.Mencer).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - ALBANY 46(5:16 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis runs ob at ALB 45 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 45(4:42 - 3rd) 28-L.Jones to ALB 42 for 3 yards (41-A. Mistler44-D. Damico).
|
+42 YD
|
2 & 7 - ALBANY 42(4:26 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 86-L.McCutcheon. 86-L.McCutcheon runs 42 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on ALB 12 players declined.
|
PAT Good
|(4:16 - 3rd) 23-T.Bailey extra point is good.
MTST
Bobcats
- TD (13 plays, 68 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:16 - 3rd) 23-T.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MOS 35 to ALB End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 25(4:16 - 3rd) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 33 for 8 yards (44-D.Hardy99-M.Ferriter).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MTST 33(3:40 - 3rd) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 35 for 2 yards (2-T.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 35(3:10 - 3rd) 21-K. Mofor to ALB 38 for 3 yards (99-M.Ferriter97-J.Scrempos).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MTST 38(2:32 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - MTST 38(2:26 - 3rd) 18-J.Undercuffler sacked at ALB 30 for -8 yards (37-B.Sterk).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - MTST 30(1:45 - 3rd) 37-J.Mitchell punts 38 yards from ALB 30. 3-C.Steel to MOS 32 for no gain (3-K.Gibson23-J.Wynn).
ALBANY
Great Danes
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 32(1:35 - 3rd) 22-I.Ifanse to MOS 37 for 5 yards (16-D.Mount).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ALBANY 37(1:01 - 3rd) 12-T.Rovig complete to 11-W.Patterson. 11-W.Patterson to MOS 37 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - ALBANY 37(0:25 - 3rd) 24-L.Sumner pushed ob at MOS 43 for 6 yards (23-J.Wynn).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 43(0:12 - 3rd) 24-L.Sumner to MOS 49 for 6 yards (92-M.Walker).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ALBANY 49(15:00 - 4th) 24-L.Sumner to ALB 48 for 3 yards (41-A. Mistler).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ALBANY 48(14:25 - 4th) 22-I.Ifanse to ALB 47 for 1 yard (44-D. Damico33-G.Bledsoe).
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 47(13:51 - 4th) 12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis to ALB 15 for 32 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 15(13:37 - 4th) 24-L.Sumner to ALB 11 for 4 yards (45-L.Metheny92-M.Walker).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ALBANY 11(13:15 - 4th) 24-L.Sumner to ALB 9 for 2 yards (23-J.Wynn).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ALBANY 9(12:36 - 4th) 12-T.Rovig complete to 85-K.Kassis. 85-K.Kassis to ALB 7 for 2 yards (23-J.Wynn).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - ALBANY 7(11:54 - 4th) 28-L.Jones to ALB 4 for 3 yards (97-I.Foster).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - ALBANY 4(11:21 - 4th) 22-I.Ifanse to ALB 3 for 1 yard (23-J.Wynn94-N.Griffin).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ALBANY 3(10:48 - 4th) 28-L.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:43 - 4th) 23-T.Bailey extra point is good.
MTST
Bobcats
- Punt (7 plays, 3 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:43 - 4th) 23-T.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MOS 35 to ALB End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 25(10:43 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 86-L.Wesneski. 86-L.Wesneski to ALB 30 for 5 yards (34-N.Askelson).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTST 30(10:20 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 86-L.Wesneski. 86-L.Wesneski to ALB 43 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTST 43(9:55 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 21-K. Mofor.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTST 43(9:45 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 10-D. McDonald. 10-D. McDonald to MOS 40 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTST 40(9:15 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Reeves.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 40(9:15 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves to MOS 23 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTST 23(8:56 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Reeves.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTST 23(8:52 - 4th) 21-K. Mofor runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:44 - 4th) 19-D.Burns extra point is good.
ALBANY
Great Danes
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:44 - 4th) 19-D.Burns kicks 62 yards from ALB 35. 28-L.Jones to ALB 46 for 51 yards (3-K.Gibson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 46(8:44 - 4th) Team penalty on MOS Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ALB 46. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 39(8:30 - 4th) 24-L.Sumner to MOS 46 for 7 yards (31-I. Watson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ALBANY 46(7:53 - 4th) 24-L.Sumner to MOS 47 for 1 yard (44-D. Damico).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - ALBANY 47(7:13 - 4th) 24-L.Sumner to ALB 47 for 6 yards (43-B.Ambush44-D. Damico).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALBANY 47(6:32 - 4th) 24-L.Sumner to ALB 44 for 3 yards (23-J.Wynn54-N.Dillon).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ALBANY 44(5:48 - 4th) 29-S.Perry to ALB 43 for 1 yard (6-J.Casale).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ALBANY 43(5:03 - 4th) 7-C.Bauman incomplete. Intended for 29-S.Perry.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ALBANY 43(4:59 - 4th) 40-J.Padmos punts 43 yards from ALB 43 to ALB End Zone. touchback.
MTST
Bobcats
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 20(4:50 - 4th) 22-A.James to ALB 30 for 10 yards (38-B.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTST 30(4:23 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTST 30(4:17 - 4th) 22-A.James to ALB 32 for 2 yards (34-N.Askelson).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 8 - MTST 32(3:33 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves to MOS 44 for 24 yards (7-J.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTST 44(3:08 - 4th) 22-A.James to MOS 44 for no gain (8-L.Price).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MTST 44(2:31 - 4th) Penalty on ALB 86-L.Wesneski False start 5 yards enforced at MOS 44. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 15 - MTST 49(2:07 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 4-J.Green. 4-J.Green to MOS 26 for 23 yards (34-N.Askelson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTST 26(2:07 - 4th) Penalty on MOS 12-T.Gibson Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at MOS 26. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTST 13(1:56 - 4th) 22-A.James to MOS 16 for -3 yards (44-D.Hardy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MTST 16(1:21 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Green.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MTST 16(1:15 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Reeves.
|
+16 YD
|
4 & 13 - MTST 16(1:11 - 4th) 18-J.Undercuffler complete to 11-J.Reeves. 11-J.Reeves runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:04 - 4th) 19-D.Burns extra point is good. Penalty on MOS 76-L.Kidd Running into kicker declined.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|28
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|13
|13
|Penalty
|1
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|315
|483
|Total Plays
|63
|76
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|60
|203
|Rush Attempts
|26
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|255
|280
|Comp. - Att.
|18-37
|25-32
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-80
|5-53
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.3
|3-48.7
|Return Yards
|13
|241
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-127
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-13
|3-93
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-21
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|255
|PASS YDS
|280
|
|
|60
|RUSH YDS
|203
|
|
|315
|TOTAL YDS
|483
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Undercuffler 18 QB
|J. Undercuffler
|18/37
|273
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mofor 21 RB
|K. Mofor
|12
|51
|1
|23
|
A. James 22 RB
|A. James
|9
|31
|0
|10
|
J. Undercuffler 18 QB
|J. Undercuffler
|4
|-21
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Green 4 WR
|J. Green
|11
|3
|123
|1
|58
|
J. Reeves 11 WR
|J. Reeves
|11
|6
|72
|1
|24
|
L. Wesneski 86 TE
|L. Wesneski
|5
|3
|30
|0
|13
|
D. McDonald 10 WR
|D. McDonald
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Mofor 21 RB
|K. Mofor
|5
|3
|17
|0
|11
|
T. Oedekoven 20 WR
|T. Oedekoven
|3
|2
|14
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wynn 23 S
|J. Wynn
|14-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mistler 41 S
|A. Mistler
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Damico 44 LB
|D. Damico
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carswell 2 S
|T. Carswell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Metheny 45 LB
|L. Metheny
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mount 16 CB
|D. Mount
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Walker 92 DL
|M. Walker
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mencer 12 LB
|E. Mencer
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foster 97 DL
|I. Foster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Dillon 54 DL
|N. Dillon
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gibson 3 CB
|K. Gibson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lang 91 DL
|A. Lang
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 7 CB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Watson 31 LB
|I. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. James 22 RB
|A. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ambush 43 LB
|B. Ambush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Casale 6 LB
|J. Casale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lawrence 93 DL
|S. Lawrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Griffin 94 DL
|N. Griffin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Bledsoe 33 LB
|G. Bledsoe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Burns 19 K
|D. Burns
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Mitchell 37 K
|J. Mitchell
|6
|41.3
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. James 22 RB
|A. James
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Rovig 12 QB
|T. Rovig
|24/30
|279
|3
|0
|
T. Jonsen 10 WR
|T. Jonsen
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|
C. Bauman 7 QB
|C. Bauman
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jonsen 10 WR
|T. Jonsen
|6
|85
|1
|47
|
L. Sumner 24 RB
|L. Sumner
|12
|55
|0
|9
|
I. Ifanse 22 RB
|I. Ifanse
|16
|39
|1
|12
|
L. Jones 28 RB
|L. Jones
|6
|19
|1
|6
|
T. Rovig 12 QB
|T. Rovig
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Perry 29 RB
|S. Perry
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Kassis 85 WR
|K. Kassis
|13
|11
|131
|1
|44
|
L. McCutcheon 86 WR
|L. McCutcheon
|2
|2
|91
|2
|49
|
T. Jonsen 10 WR
|T. Jonsen
|8
|6
|49
|0
|15
|
L. Jones 28 RB
|L. Jones
|3
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
S. Perry 29 RB
|S. Perry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Sumner 24 RB
|L. Sumner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Ifanse 22 RB
|I. Ifanse
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Patterson 11 WR
|W. Patterson
|3
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. O'Reilly 47 LB
|C. O'Reilly
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 58 LB
|J. Hill
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 2 CB
|T. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Askelson 34 LB
|N. Askelson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Okada 14 CB
|T. Okada
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sterk 37 DE
|B. Sterk
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Hardy 44 LB
|D. Hardy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 96 DL
|A. Williams
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Marks 95 DL
|D. Marks
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Ferriter 99 DE
|M. Ferriter
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scrempos 97 DL
|J. Scrempos
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Konkol 41 S
|B. Konkol
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 27 CB
|D. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|2
|
J. Henderson 7 S
|J. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Benson 50 DT
|C. Benson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Campbell 38 S
|B. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Price Jr. 8 CB
|L. Price Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bailey 23 K
|T. Bailey
|1/3
|19
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Padmos 40 P
|J. Padmos
|3
|48.7
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Jones 28 RB
|L. Jones
|3
|31.0
|51
|0