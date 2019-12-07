Drive Chart
Robinson has 210 yards, 2 TDs in Illinois State's 24-14 win

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) James Robinson rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns and Illinois State knocked off eighth-seeded Central Arkansas 24-14 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Robinson, the second-leading rusher in the FCS who set a school record with 297 yards in a first-round victory over Southeast Missouri, scored two of the Redbirds' three second-quarter touchdowns, one on a 51-yard run. His 2-yard score came with 1:13 left in the half for a 21-7 lead. The other score was an 18-yard run by wide receiver Austin Nagel on a jet sweep.

San Fenlason added a 24-yard field goal with just over four minutes left in the game before Breylin Smith passed to Luke Ross for a 1-yard score with 1:32 remaining. The Bears (9-4) got the onside kick but an interception ended their hopes of making the quarterfinals for the first time.

Smith threw for 198 yards but was intercepted three times.

The Redbirds (10-4) will play at No. 1 seed and defending champion North Dakota State next week.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

CAR Bears
- Interception (3 plays, -43 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 40-A.Bresnahan kicks 15 yards from ILS 35. 19-S.Camargo to UCA 50 for no gain.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 50
(15:00 - 1st) 23-C.Blackman runs ob at ILS 47 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 47
(14:45 - 1st) 23-C.Blackman to ILS 46 for 1 yard (94-J.Lewan).
Int
3 & 6 - CAR 46
(13:45 - 1st) 3-B.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-C.Woods at ILS End Zone. 9-C.Woods to ILS 7 for 7 yards.

ILST Redbirds
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - ILST 7
(13:31 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson sacked at ILS 1 for -6 yards FUMBLES. to ILS 1 for no gain. Team penalty on UCA Offside 5 yards enforced at ILS 7. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 5 - ILST 12
(13:05 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 11 for -1 yard (35-C.Godfrey).
No Gain
2 & 6 - ILST 11
(12:31 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 11 for no gain (15-T.Campbell86-A.Norris).
+11 YD
3 & 6 - ILST 11
(11:51 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 15-K.Rutkiewicz. 15-K.Rutkiewicz to ILS 22 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILST 22
(11:26 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Rutkiewicz.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - ILST 22
(11:19 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 23 for 1 yard (50-J.Jones90-A.Brown).
-1 YD
3 & 9 - ILST 23
(10:46 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 22 for -1 yard (90-A.Brown).
Punt
4 & 10 - ILST 22
(10:09 - 1st) 41-J.Bohlken punts 41 yards from ILS 22 out of bounds at the UCA 37.

CAR Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 37
(10:02 - 1st) 3-B.Smith complete to 38-L.Ross. 38-L.Ross to UCA 50 for 13 yards (55-B.Simon24-C.Uphoff).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 50
(9:45 - 1st) 3-B.Smith incomplete.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 50
(9:39 - 1st) 23-C.Blackman to ILS 48 for 2 yards (42-D.Draka).
Sack
3 & 8 - CAR 48
(9:00 - 1st) 3-B.Smith sacked at UCA 45 for -7 yards (8-R.McKnight).
Punt
4 & 15 - CAR 45
(8:25 - 1st) 44-T.Wallace punts 39 yards from UCA 45 to ILS 16 fair catch by 35-S.Deforest.

ILST Redbirds
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 16
(8:17 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 24 for 8 yards (15-T.Campbell).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - ILST 24
(7:41 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 27 for 3 yards (16-D.Harrison).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 27
(7:09 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 25-J.Robinson. 25-J.Robinson to ILS 33 for 6 yards (15-T.Campbell).
Penalty
2 & 4 - ILST 33
(7:00 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Edgar. Team penalty on UCA Offside 5 yards enforced at ILS 33. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 38
(6:47 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 25-J.Robinson. 25-J.Robinson to ILS 41 for 3 yards (15-T.Campbell35-C.Godfrey).
-5 YD
2 & 7 - ILST 41
(6:05 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson to ILS 36 for -5 yards (50-J.Jones).
-2 YD
3 & 12 - ILST 36
(5:28 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson to ILS 34 for -2 yards (18-M.Wilson).
Punt
4 & 14 - ILST 34
(4:52 - 1st) 41-J.Bohlken punts 46 yards from ILS 34 Downed at the UCA 20.

CAR Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 20
(4:39 - 1st) 23-C.Blackman to UCA 23 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 23
(4:00 - 1st) 23-C.Blackman to UCA 29 for 6 yards (31-A.Mends6-T.Clark).
No Gain
3 & 1 - CAR 29
(3:15 - 1st) 3-B.Smith to UCA 29 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 1 - CAR 29
(2:30 - 1st) 44-T.Wallace punts 41 yards from UCA 29 to ILS 30 fair catch by 35-S.Deforest.

ILST Redbirds
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 30
(2:23 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 4-A.Edgar. 4-A.Edgar to ILS 42 for 12 yards (9-R.Rochell).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 42
(2:07 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 48 for 10 yards (35-C.Godfrey).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 48
(1:37 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 32 for 16 yards (33-D.Lamont).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 32
(1:06 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson to UCA 28 for 4 yards (45-D.Matthews).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - ILST 28
(0:20 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 25 for 3 yards (90-A.Brown).
Penalty
3 & 3 - ILST 25
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson to UCA 23 for 2 yards (35-C.Godfrey). Team penalty on UCA Offside 5 yards enforced at UCA 25. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 20
(14:47 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 18 for 2 yards (90-A.Brown).
+18 YD
2 & 8 - ILST 18
(14:11 - 2nd) 2-A.Nagel runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:05 - 2nd) 36-S.Fenlason extra point is good.

CAR Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:05 - 2nd) 40-A.Bresnahan kicks 56 yards from ILS 35. 28-C.Myers to UCA 30 for 21 yards. Team penalty on UCA Holding 10 yards enforced at UCA 30.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 20
(13:58 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith to UCA 22 for 2 yards (94-J.Lewan).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 22
(13:30 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 85-J.Short. 85-J.Short to UCA 26 for 4 yards (42-D.Draka).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - CAR 26
(13:03 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 6-D.Blakey. 6-D.Blakey to UCA 29 for 3 yards (9-C.Woods).
Punt
4 & 1 - CAR 29
(12:34 - 2nd) 44-T.Wallace punts 43 yards from UCA 29 to ILS 28 fair catch by 35-S.Deforest.

ILST Redbirds
- TD (3 plays, 72 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 28
(12:03 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 41 for 13 yards (35-C.Godfrey).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 41
(11:31 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 4-A.Edgar. 4-A.Edgar to ILS 49 for 8 yards.
+51 YD
2 & 2 - ILST 49
(11:05 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:55 - 2nd) 36-S.Fenlason extra point is good.

CAR Bears
- TD (13 plays, 74 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:55 - 2nd) 40-A.Bresnahan kicks 52 yards from ILS 35. 28-C.Myers to UCA 26 for 13 yards (33-G.Mason).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 26
(10:50 - 2nd) Team penalty on UCA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UCA 26. No Play.
+17 YD
1 & 15 - CAR 21
(10:45 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 6-D.Blakey. 6-D.Blakey to UCA 38 for 17 yards (5-Z.Vandenburgh).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 38
(10:19 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 6-D.Blakey. 6-D.Blakey to UCA 42 for 4 yards (3-D.Taylor).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 42
(9:39 - 2nd) 23-C.Blackman to UCA 44 for 2 yards (8-R.McKnight).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - CAR 44
(8:58 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 23-C.Blackman. 23-C.Blackman to ILS 48 for 8 yards (6-T.Clark90-S.Podkulski).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 48
(8:22 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Blakey.
+24 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 48
(8:18 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 88-T.Hudson. 88-T.Hudson to ILS 24 for 24 yards (9-C.Woods).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 24
(8:02 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 88-T.Hudson. 88-T.Hudson to ILS 16 for 8 yards (3-D.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 2 - CAR 16
(7:47 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Hudson.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 16
(7:46 - 2nd) 23-C.Blackman to ILS 11 for 5 yards (5-Z.Vandenburgh31-A.Mends).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 11
(7:22 - 2nd) 23-C.Blackman to ILS 9 for 2 yards (3-D.Taylor).
Penalty
2 & 8 - CAR 9
(6:59 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnes. Penalty on ILS 9-C.Woods Pass interference 6 yards enforced at ILS 9. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - CAR 3
(6:55 - 2nd) 23-C.Blackman runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:50 - 2nd) 35-C.Godfrey extra point is good.

ILST Redbirds
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:50 - 2nd) 53-H.Ray kicks 58 yards from UCA 35. 24-C.Uphoff to ILS 18 FUMBLES. to ILS 18 for no gain.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 18
(6:47 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 21 for 3 yards (16-D.Harrison18-M.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ILST 21
(6:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Bailey.
Sack
3 & 7 - ILST 21
(6:03 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson sacked at ILS 20 for -1 yard (94-N.Grant).
Punt
4 & 8 - ILST 20
(5:24 - 2nd) 41-J.Bohlken punts 50 yards from ILS 20 to UCA 30 fair catch by 88-T.Hudson.

CAR Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 30
(5:17 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith to UCA 31 for 1 yard (55-B.Simon).
-2 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 31
(4:39 - 2nd) 23-C.Blackman to UCA 29 for -2 yards (50-T.DeForest).
No Gain
3 & 11 - CAR 29
(4:01 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Hampton.
Punt
4 & 11 - CAR 29
(3:56 - 2nd) 44-T.Wallace punts 40 yards from UCA 29 to ILS 31 fair catch by 35-S.Deforest.

ILST Redbirds
- TD (7 plays, 69 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 31
(3:49 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 34 for 3 yards (86-A.Norris).
+35 YD
2 & 7 - ILST 34
(3:12 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 13-B.Haley. 13-B.Haley to UCA 31 for 35 yards (9-R.Rochell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILST 31
(2:39 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Edgar.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - ILST 31
(2:32 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 17 for 14 yards (4-J.Jackson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 17
(1:59 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson to UCA 6 for 11 yards (33-D.Lamont).
+4 YD
1 & 6 - ILST 6
(1:24 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 2 for 4 yards (90-A.Brown86-A.Norris).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - ILST 2
(1:15 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:13 - 2nd) 36-S.Fenlason extra point is good.

CAR Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:13 - 2nd) 40-A.Bresnahan kicks 55 yards from ILS 35. 28-C.Myers to UCA 30 for 20 yards (7-P.Jones33-G.Mason).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 30
(1:07 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnes.
Sack
2 & 10 - CAR 30
(1:04 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith sacked at UCA 29 for -1 yard (16-I.Brown5-Z.Vandenburgh).
-1 YD
3 & 11 - CAR 29
(0:29 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith to UCA 28 for -1 yard (8-R.McKnight).
Punt
4 & 12 - CAR 28
(0:22 - 2nd) 44-T.Wallace punts 46 yards from UCA 28 Downed at the ILS 26.

ILST Redbirds
- Punt (7 plays, 6 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - CAR 28
(0:22 - 2nd) 44-T.Wallace punts 46 yards from UCA 28 Downed at the ILS 26.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 26
(0:10 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson kneels at ILS 25 for -1 yard.

CAR Bears
- Interception (5 plays, -3 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 53-H.Ray kicks 52 yards from UCA 35. 24-C.Uphoff to ILS 27 for 14 yards (32-J.Morris).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 27
(14:57 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 32 for 5 yards (33-D.Lamont86-A.Norris).
No Gain
2 & 5 - CAR 32
(14:12 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 32 for no gain (15-T.Campbell).
Penalty
3 & 5 - CAR 32
(13:33 - 3rd) Penalty on ILS 70-D.Bones False start 5 yards enforced at ILS 32. No Play.
+15 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 27
(13:18 - 3rd) 5-B.Jefferson scrambles to ILS 42 for 15 yards (12-I.Macklin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 42
(12:38 - 3rd) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Nagel.
Sack
2 & 10 - CAR 42
(12:30 - 3rd) 5-B.Jefferson sacked at ILS 36 for -6 yards (15-T.Campbell).
-3 YD
3 & 16 - CAR 36
(11:45 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 33 for -3 yards (86-A.Norris15-T.Campbell).
Punt
4 & 19 - CAR 33
(11:04 - 3rd) 41-J.Bohlken punts 39 yards from ILS 33 to UCA 28 fair catch by 88-T.Hudson.

ILST Redbirds
- Punt (7 plays, 11 yards, 4:11 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 28
(10:58 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith complete to 38-L.Ross. 38-L.Ross to UCA 35 for 7 yards (14-L.Kirk).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - ILST 35
(10:45 - 3rd) 23-C.Blackman to UCA 40 for 5 yards (8-R.McKnight50-T.DeForest).
Sack
1 & 10 - ILST 40
(10:37 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith sacked at UCA 36 for -4 yards (8-R.McKnight).
+4 YD
2 & 14 - ILST 36
(9:49 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith complete to 6-D.Blakey. 6-D.Blakey to UCA 40 for 4 yards (42-D.Draka).
Int
3 & 10 - ILST 40
(9:10 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-D.Taylor at ILS 30. 3-D.Taylor to ILS 25 for -5 yards (88-T.Hudson).

CAR Bears
- Fumble (9 plays, 40 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25
(9:03 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 25 for no gain (50-J.Jones18-M.Wilson).
-3 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 25
(8:19 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 22 for -3 yards (13-J.Small).
Penalty
3 & 13 - CAR 22
(7:36 - 3rd) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Nagel. Team penalty on UCA Offside 5 yards enforced at ILS 22. No Play.
+9 YD
3 & 8 - CAR 27
(7:30 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 36 for 9 yards (13-J.Small).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 36
(6:59 - 3rd) 3-D.Taylor to ILS 36 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 36
(6:16 - 3rd) 3-D.Taylor to ILS 38 for 2 yards (97-C.Brown).
-2 YD
3 & 8 - CAR 38
(5:30 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 36 for -2 yards (86-A.Norris50-J.Jones).
Punt
4 & 10 - CAR 36
(4:52 - 3rd) 41-J.Bohlken punts 39 yards from ILS 36 out of bounds at the UCA 25.

ILST Redbirds
- Downs (8 plays, 28 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 25
(4:44 - 3rd) 21-K.Crossley to UCA 33 for 8 yards (14-L.Kirk).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - ILST 33
(4:19 - 3rd) 21-K.Crossley to UCA 34 for 1 yard (6-T.Clark).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - ILST 34
(3:41 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith to UCA 36 for 2 yards (96-J.Powell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILST 36
(3:15 - 3rd) 2-J.Barnes incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Blackman.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ILST 36
(3:06 - 3rd) 23-C.Blackman to UCA 36 for no gain (6-T.Clark47-D.Washington).
+12 YD
3 & 10 - ILST 36
(2:27 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith complete to 23-C.Blackman. 23-C.Blackman to UCA 48 for 12 yards (50-T.DeForest).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 48
(2:12 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith complete to 2-J.Barnes. 2-J.Barnes to UCA 50 for 2 yards (23-C.Isbell50-T.DeForest).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ILST 50
(1:40 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith complete to 2-J.Barnes. 2-J.Barnes to UCA 50 for no gain (31-A.Mends96-J.Powell).
+15 YD
3 & 8 - ILST 50
(0:52 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith to ILS 37 FUMBLES (90-S.Podkulski). 23-C.Isbell to ILS 35 for no gain.

CAR Bears
- Downs (9 plays, 41 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 35
(0:44 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson pushed ob at ILS 45 for 10 yards (45-D.Matthews).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 45
(0:15 - 3rd) 3-K.Brown to ILS 49 for 4 yards (4-J.Jackson).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 49
(15:00 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 47 for 4 yards (4-J.Jackson).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 47
(14:22 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 45 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 45
(13:51 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 44 for 1 yard (4-J.Jackson).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 44
(13:15 - 4th) 3-K.Brown to UCA 37 for 7 yards (9-R.Rochell).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 37
(12:24 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 36 for 1 yard (9-R.Rochell).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - CAR 36
(11:42 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 37 for -1 yard (9-R.Rochell).

ILST Redbirds
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
-6 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 37
(11:37 - 4th) 23-C.Blackman to UCA 31 for -6 yards (42-D.Draka).
+12 YD
2 & 16 - ILST 31
(10:58 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 2-J.Barnes. 2-J.Barnes to UCA 43 for 12 yards (50-T.DeForest16-I.Brown).
+10 YD
3 & 4 - ILST 43
(10:25 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 23-C.Blackman. 23-C.Blackman to ILS 47 for 10 yards (8-R.McKnight6-T.Clark).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 47
(9:56 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 38-L.Ross. 38-L.Ross to ILS 39 for 8 yards (3-D.Taylor).
+9 YD
2 & 2 - ILST 39
(9:30 - 4th) 23-C.Blackman to ILS 30 for 9 yards (42-D.Draka).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 30
(9:16 - 4th) 23-C.Blackman to ILS 28 for 2 yards (14-L.Kirk).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ILST 28
(8:48 - 4th) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Short.
+6 YD
3 & 8 - ILST 28
(8:43 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 6-D.Blakey. 6-D.Blakey to ILS 22 for 6 yards (24-C.Uphoff).
No Gain
4 & 2 - ILST 22
(8:00 - 4th) 23-C.Blackman to ILS 22 for no gain (6-T.Clark94-J.Lewan).

ILST Redbirds
- FG (5 plays, 56 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 22
(7:52 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 24 for 2 yards (97-C.Brown13-J.Small).
-3 YD
2 & 8 - ILST 24
(7:11 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 21 for -3 yards (35-C.Godfrey). Team penalty on ILS Illegal shift declined.
+1 YD
3 & 11 - ILST 21
(7:06 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 22 for 1 yard (97-C.Brown94-N.Grant).
Punt
4 & 10 - ILST 22
(6:20 - 4th) 41-J.Bohlken punts 33 yards from ILS 22 to the UCA 45 downed by 7-P.Jones. Team penalty on UCA Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ILS 22. No Play.

CAR Bears
- TD (10 plays, 61 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
+36 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 37
(6:12 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 27 for 36 yards (4-J.Jackson).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 27
(5:48 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 12 for 15 yards (4-J.Jackson9-R.Rochell).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 12
(5:14 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 8 for 4 yards (35-C.Godfrey).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 8
(4:27 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 7 for 1 yard (33-D.Lamont).
No Gain
3 & 5 - CAR 7
(4:16 - 4th) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Haley.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - CAR 7
(4:10 - 4th) 36-S.Fenlason 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

CAR Bears
- Interception (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:06 - 4th) 40-A.Bresnahan kicks 52 yards from ILS 35. 28-C.Myers to UCA 39 for 26 yards (33-G.Mason).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 39
(3:54 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 38-L.Ross. 38-L.Ross to ILS 45 for 16 yards (14-L.Kirk).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 45
(3:40 - 4th) 3-B.Smith to ILS 41 for 4 yards (6-T.Clark).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 41
(3:22 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 88-T.Hudson. 88-T.Hudson to ILS 37 for 4 yards (3-D.Taylor).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 37
(3:00 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to. to ILS 31 for 6 yards (31-A.Mends).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 31
(2:57 - 4th) 3-B.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-C.Woods at ILS 11. 9-C.Woods to ILS 11 for no gain. Team penalty on ILS Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ILS 31. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 16
(2:20 - 4th) 3-B.Smith to ILS 13 for 3 yards. Team penalty on UCA Holding 10 yards enforced at ILS 16. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 26
(2:00 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 23-C.Blackman. 23-C.Blackman to ILS 14 for 12 yards (14-L.Kirk50-T.DeForest).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 14
(1:54 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 2-J.Barnes. 2-J.Barnes to ILS 2 for 12 yards (14-L.Kirk24-C.Uphoff).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - CAR 2
(1:45 - 4th) 3-B.Smith to ILS 1 for 1 yard (55-B.Simon).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - CAR 1
(1:36 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 38-L.Ross. 38-L.Ross runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:32 - 4th) 35-C.Godfrey extra point is good.

CAR Bears

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:32 - 4th) 53-H.Ray kicks 14 yards from UCA 35. 4-J.Jackson to UCA 49 for no gain.
Sack
1 & 10 - CAR 49
(1:25 - 4th) 3-B.Smith sacked at UCA 41 for -8 yards (8-R.McKnight).
+5 YD
2 & 18 - CAR 41
(1:22 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 23-C.Blackman. 23-C.Blackman to UCA 46 for 5 yards (5-Z.Vandenburgh).
Int
3 & 13 - CAR 46
(1:15 - 4th) 3-B.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-C.Isbell at ILS 48. 23-C.Isbell to ILS 48 for no gain.

CAR Bears

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 48
(0:55 - 4th) 5-B.Jefferson kneels at ILS 47 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 47
(0:30 - 4th) 5-B.Jefferson kneels at ILS 46 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:32
35-C.Godfrey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 1:36
3-B.Smith complete to 38-L.Ross. 38-L.Ross runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
56
yds
02:34
pos
24
13
Field Goal 4:10
36-S.Fenlason 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
56
yds
02:02
pos
24
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:13
36-S.Fenlason extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 1:15
25-J.Robinson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
69
yds
02:36
pos
20
7
Point After TD 6:50
35-C.Godfrey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 6:55
23-C.Blackman runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
73
yds
04:05
pos
14
6
Point After TD 10:55
36-S.Fenlason extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 11:05
25-J.Robinson runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
72
yds
01:08
pos
13
0
Point After TD 14:05
36-S.Fenlason extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:11
2-A.Nagel runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:03
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 15
Rushing 14 4
Passing 3 9
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 4-12 6-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 322 253
Total Plays 63 64
Avg Gain 5.1 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 254 58
Rush Attempts 52 30
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 1.9
Net Yards Passing 68 195
Comp. - Att. 6-11 24-34
Yards Per Pass 6.2 5.7
Penalties - Yards 3-26 8-95
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 4
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 5-43.0 5-39.8
Return Yards 30 59
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-35 4-59
Int. - Returns 3--5 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Illinois St. 10-4 0210324
Cent. Arkansas 9-4 070714
Estes Stadium/Pepsi Americas Center Conway, Arkansas
 68 PASS YDS 195
254 RUSH YDS 58
322 TOTAL YDS 253
Illinois St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Jefferson 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 75 0 0 111.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 75 0 0 111.8
B. Jefferson 6/11 75 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Robinson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
37 210 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 210 2
J. Robinson 37 210 2 51
A. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 1
A. Nagel 1 18 1 18
B. Jefferson 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
B. Jefferson 7 16 0 0
D. Taylor 3 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
D. Taylor 4 13 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Haley 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 0
B. Haley 2 1 35 0 35
A. Edgar 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Edgar 3 2 20 0 12
K. Rutkiewicz 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
K. Rutkiewicz 2 1 11 0 11
J. Robinson 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Robinson 2 2 9 0 6
A. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Nagel 1 0 0 0 0
T. Bailey 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Bailey 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. McKnight 8 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 3.0
R. McKnight 7-0 3.0 0
L. Kirk 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
L. Kirk 6-0 0.0 0
T. Clark 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Clark 5-2 0.0 0
D. Taylor 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
D. Taylor 5-0 0.0 1
D. Draka 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Draka 5-0 0.0 0
T. DeForest 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
T. DeForest 3-3 0.0 0
A. Mends 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Mends 3-1 0.0 0
Z. Vandenburgh 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
Z. Vandenburgh 3-1 0.5 0
C. Woods 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Woods 2-0 0.0 1
J. Lewan 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Lewan 2-1 0.0 0
J. Powell 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Powell 1-1 0.0 0
S. Podkulski 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Podkulski 1-1 0.0 0
C. Uphoff 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Uphoff 1-2 0.0 0
C. Isbell 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Isbell 1-0 0.0 1
I. Brown 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
I. Brown 0-2 0.5 0
D. Washington 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Washington 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Fenlason 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
S. Fenlason 1/1 24 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bohlken 41 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.0 0
J. Bohlken 5 43.0 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Uphoff 24 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 14 0
C. Uphoff 2 17.5 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Cent. Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Smith 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 198 1 3 114.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 198 1 3 114.9
B. Smith 24/33 198 1 3
J. Barnes 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Barnes 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Blackman 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 35 1
C. Blackman 16 35 1 9
B. Smith 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 14 0
B. Smith 12 14 0 13
K. Crossley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
K. Crossley 2 9 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Blackman 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
C. Blackman 6 5 47 0 12
L. Ross 38 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 1
L. Ross 5 5 45 1 16
T. Hudson 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
T. Hudson 4 3 36 0 24
D. Blakey 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
D. Blakey 6 5 34 0 17
J. Barnes 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
J. Barnes 5 4 26 0 12
S. Camargo 19 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Camargo 1 1 6 0 6
J. Short 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Short 2 1 4 0 4
J. Hampton 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Hampton 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Jackson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 6-0 0.0 0
T. Campbell 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
T. Campbell 6-1 1.0 0
R. Rochell 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Rochell 5-1 0.0 0
C. Godfrey 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Godfrey 5-1 0.0 0
D. Lamont 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Lamont 4-0 0.0 0
A. Brown 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Brown 4-1 0.0 0
A. Norris 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
A. Norris 3-3 0.0 0
J. Jones 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Jones 3-1 1.0 0
C. Brown 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
J. Small 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Small 2-1 0.0 0
D. Matthews 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Matthews 2-0 0.0 0
D. Harrison 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Harrison 2-0 0.0 0
I. Macklin 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Macklin 1-0 0.0 0
N. Grant 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
N. Grant 1-1 1.0 0
M. Wilson 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Wilson 1-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Ray 53 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
H. Ray 0/0 0 1/1 1
C. Godfrey 35 DB
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Godfrey 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Wallace 44 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 39.8 1
T. Wallace 5 39.8 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Myers 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.7 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.7 26 0
C. Myers 3 19.7 26 0
S. Camargo 19 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
S. Camargo 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 ILST 7 3:22 7 15 Punt
8:17 ILST 16 3:25 7 18 Punt
2:23 ILST 30 2:03 8 70 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:03 ILST 28 1:08 3 72 TD
6:50 ILST 18 1:26 3 2 Punt
3:49 ILST 31 2:36 7 69 TD
0:10 ILST 26 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ILST 27 3:56 7 6 Punt
9:03 ILST 25 4:11 7 11 Punt
0:44 ILST 35 0:29 8 28 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:52 ILST 22 1:32 3 0 Punt
6:12 ILST 37 2:02 5 56 FG
0:55 ILST 48 0:25 2 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CAR 50 1:15 3 -43 INT
10:02 CAR 37 1:37 4 8 Punt
4:39 CAR 20 2:09 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 CAR 20 1:31 3 9 Punt
10:55 CAR 26 4:05 13 74 TD
5:17 CAR 30 1:21 3 -1 Punt
1:13 CAR 30 0:51 3 -2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 CAR 28 1:48 5 -3 INT
4:44 CAR 25 3:52 9 40 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 CAR 37 3:37 9 41 Downs
4:06 CAR 39 2:34 10 61 TD
1:25 CAR 49 0:10 3 -1 INT
