Robinson has 210 yards, 2 TDs in Illinois State's 24-14 win
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) James Robinson rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns and Illinois State knocked off eighth-seeded Central Arkansas 24-14 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Robinson, the second-leading rusher in the FCS who set a school record with 297 yards in a first-round victory over Southeast Missouri, scored two of the Redbirds' three second-quarter touchdowns, one on a 51-yard run. His 2-yard score came with 1:13 left in the half for a 21-7 lead. The other score was an 18-yard run by wide receiver Austin Nagel on a jet sweep.
San Fenlason added a 24-yard field goal with just over four minutes left in the game before Breylin Smith passed to Luke Ross for a 1-yard score with 1:32 remaining. The Bears (9-4) got the onside kick but an interception ended their hopes of making the quarterfinals for the first time.
Smith threw for 198 yards but was intercepted three times.
The Redbirds (10-4) will play at No. 1 seed and defending champion North Dakota State next week.
CAR
Bears
- Interception (3 plays, -43 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-A.Bresnahan kicks 15 yards from ILS 35. 19-S.Camargo to UCA 50 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 50(15:00 - 1st) 23-C.Blackman runs ob at ILS 47 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAR 47(14:45 - 1st) 23-C.Blackman to ILS 46 for 1 yard (94-J.Lewan).
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - CAR 46(13:45 - 1st) 3-B.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-C.Woods at ILS End Zone. 9-C.Woods to ILS 7 for 7 yards.
ILST
Redbirds
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILST 7(13:31 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson sacked at ILS 1 for -6 yards FUMBLES. to ILS 1 for no gain. Team penalty on UCA Offside 5 yards enforced at ILS 7. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - ILST 12(13:05 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 11 for -1 yard (35-C.Godfrey).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ILST 11(12:31 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 11 for no gain (15-T.Campbell86-A.Norris).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - ILST 11(11:51 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 15-K.Rutkiewicz. 15-K.Rutkiewicz to ILS 22 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILST 22(11:26 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Rutkiewicz.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILST 22(11:19 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 23 for 1 yard (50-J.Jones90-A.Brown).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - ILST 23(10:46 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 22 for -1 yard (90-A.Brown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ILST 22(10:09 - 1st) 41-J.Bohlken punts 41 yards from ILS 22 out of bounds at the UCA 37.
CAR
Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 37(10:02 - 1st) 3-B.Smith complete to 38-L.Ross. 38-L.Ross to UCA 50 for 13 yards (55-B.Simon24-C.Uphoff).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 50(9:45 - 1st) 3-B.Smith incomplete.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 50(9:39 - 1st) 23-C.Blackman to ILS 48 for 2 yards (42-D.Draka).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - CAR 48(9:00 - 1st) 3-B.Smith sacked at UCA 45 for -7 yards (8-R.McKnight).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - CAR 45(8:25 - 1st) 44-T.Wallace punts 39 yards from UCA 45 to ILS 16 fair catch by 35-S.Deforest.
ILST
Redbirds
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 16(8:17 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 24 for 8 yards (15-T.Campbell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILST 24(7:41 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 27 for 3 yards (16-D.Harrison).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 27(7:09 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 25-J.Robinson. 25-J.Robinson to ILS 33 for 6 yards (15-T.Campbell).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - ILST 33(7:00 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Edgar. Team penalty on UCA Offside 5 yards enforced at ILS 33. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 38(6:47 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 25-J.Robinson. 25-J.Robinson to ILS 41 for 3 yards (15-T.Campbell35-C.Godfrey).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILST 41(6:05 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson to ILS 36 for -5 yards (50-J.Jones).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 12 - ILST 36(5:28 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson to ILS 34 for -2 yards (18-M.Wilson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - ILST 34(4:52 - 1st) 41-J.Bohlken punts 46 yards from ILS 34 Downed at the UCA 20.
CAR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 20(4:39 - 1st) 23-C.Blackman to UCA 23 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAR 23(4:00 - 1st) 23-C.Blackman to UCA 29 for 6 yards (31-A.Mends6-T.Clark).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CAR 29(3:15 - 1st) 3-B.Smith to UCA 29 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - CAR 29(2:30 - 1st) 44-T.Wallace punts 41 yards from UCA 29 to ILS 30 fair catch by 35-S.Deforest.
ILST
Redbirds
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 30(2:23 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 4-A.Edgar. 4-A.Edgar to ILS 42 for 12 yards (9-R.Rochell).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 42(2:07 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 48 for 10 yards (35-C.Godfrey).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 48(1:37 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 32 for 16 yards (33-D.Lamont).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 32(1:06 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson to UCA 28 for 4 yards (45-D.Matthews).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILST 28(0:20 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 25 for 3 yards (90-A.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ILST 25(15:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson to UCA 23 for 2 yards (35-C.Godfrey). Team penalty on UCA Offside 5 yards enforced at UCA 25. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 20(14:47 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 18 for 2 yards (90-A.Brown).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILST 18(14:11 - 2nd) 2-A.Nagel runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:05 - 2nd) 36-S.Fenlason extra point is good.
CAR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:05 - 2nd) 40-A.Bresnahan kicks 56 yards from ILS 35. 28-C.Myers to UCA 30 for 21 yards. Team penalty on UCA Holding 10 yards enforced at UCA 30.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 20(13:58 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith to UCA 22 for 2 yards (94-J.Lewan).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAR 22(13:30 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 85-J.Short. 85-J.Short to UCA 26 for 4 yards (42-D.Draka).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAR 26(13:03 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 6-D.Blakey. 6-D.Blakey to UCA 29 for 3 yards (9-C.Woods).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - CAR 29(12:34 - 2nd) 44-T.Wallace punts 43 yards from UCA 29 to ILS 28 fair catch by 35-S.Deforest.
ILST
Redbirds
- TD (3 plays, 72 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 28(12:03 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 41 for 13 yards (35-C.Godfrey).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 41(11:31 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 4-A.Edgar. 4-A.Edgar to ILS 49 for 8 yards.
|
+51 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILST 49(11:05 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:55 - 2nd) 36-S.Fenlason extra point is good.
CAR
Bears
- TD (13 plays, 74 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:55 - 2nd) 40-A.Bresnahan kicks 52 yards from ILS 35. 28-C.Myers to UCA 26 for 13 yards (33-G.Mason).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAR 26(10:50 - 2nd) Team penalty on UCA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UCA 26. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 15 - CAR 21(10:45 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 6-D.Blakey. 6-D.Blakey to UCA 38 for 17 yards (5-Z.Vandenburgh).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 38(10:19 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 6-D.Blakey. 6-D.Blakey to UCA 42 for 4 yards (3-D.Taylor).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 42(9:39 - 2nd) 23-C.Blackman to UCA 44 for 2 yards (8-R.McKnight).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAR 44(8:58 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 23-C.Blackman. 23-C.Blackman to ILS 48 for 8 yards (6-T.Clark90-S.Podkulski).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 48(8:22 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Blakey.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 48(8:18 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 88-T.Hudson. 88-T.Hudson to ILS 24 for 24 yards (9-C.Woods).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 24(8:02 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 88-T.Hudson. 88-T.Hudson to ILS 16 for 8 yards (3-D.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CAR 16(7:47 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Hudson.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 16(7:46 - 2nd) 23-C.Blackman to ILS 11 for 5 yards (5-Z.Vandenburgh31-A.Mends).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 11(7:22 - 2nd) 23-C.Blackman to ILS 9 for 2 yards (3-D.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - CAR 9(6:59 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnes. Penalty on ILS 9-C.Woods Pass interference 6 yards enforced at ILS 9. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CAR 3(6:55 - 2nd) 23-C.Blackman runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:50 - 2nd) 35-C.Godfrey extra point is good.
ILST
Redbirds
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:50 - 2nd) 53-H.Ray kicks 58 yards from UCA 35. 24-C.Uphoff to ILS 18 FUMBLES. to ILS 18 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 18(6:47 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 21 for 3 yards (16-D.Harrison18-M.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ILST 21(6:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Bailey.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - ILST 21(6:03 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson sacked at ILS 20 for -1 yard (94-N.Grant).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ILST 20(5:24 - 2nd) 41-J.Bohlken punts 50 yards from ILS 20 to UCA 30 fair catch by 88-T.Hudson.
CAR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 30(5:17 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith to UCA 31 for 1 yard (55-B.Simon).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAR 31(4:39 - 2nd) 23-C.Blackman to UCA 29 for -2 yards (50-T.DeForest).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CAR 29(4:01 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Hampton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - CAR 29(3:56 - 2nd) 44-T.Wallace punts 40 yards from UCA 29 to ILS 31 fair catch by 35-S.Deforest.
ILST
Redbirds
- TD (7 plays, 69 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 31(3:49 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 34 for 3 yards (86-A.Norris).
|
+35 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILST 34(3:12 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 13-B.Haley. 13-B.Haley to UCA 31 for 35 yards (9-R.Rochell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILST 31(2:39 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Edgar.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILST 31(2:32 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 17 for 14 yards (4-J.Jackson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 17(1:59 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson to UCA 6 for 11 yards (33-D.Lamont).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - ILST 6(1:24 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 2 for 4 yards (90-A.Brown86-A.Norris).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILST 2(1:15 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:13 - 2nd) 36-S.Fenlason extra point is good.
CAR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:13 - 2nd) 40-A.Bresnahan kicks 55 yards from ILS 35. 28-C.Myers to UCA 30 for 20 yards (7-P.Jones33-G.Mason).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 30(1:07 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnes.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - CAR 30(1:04 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith sacked at UCA 29 for -1 yard (16-I.Brown5-Z.Vandenburgh).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - CAR 29(0:29 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith to UCA 28 for -1 yard (8-R.McKnight).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - CAR 28(0:22 - 2nd) 44-T.Wallace punts 46 yards from UCA 28 Downed at the ILS 26.
CAR
Bears
- Interception (5 plays, -3 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 53-H.Ray kicks 52 yards from UCA 35. 24-C.Uphoff to ILS 27 for 14 yards (32-J.Morris).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 27(14:57 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 32 for 5 yards (33-D.Lamont86-A.Norris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CAR 32(14:12 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 32 for no gain (15-T.Campbell).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - CAR 32(13:33 - 3rd) Penalty on ILS 70-D.Bones False start 5 yards enforced at ILS 32. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAR 27(13:18 - 3rd) 5-B.Jefferson scrambles to ILS 42 for 15 yards (12-I.Macklin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 42(12:38 - 3rd) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Nagel.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - CAR 42(12:30 - 3rd) 5-B.Jefferson sacked at ILS 36 for -6 yards (15-T.Campbell).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 16 - CAR 36(11:45 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 33 for -3 yards (86-A.Norris15-T.Campbell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - CAR 33(11:04 - 3rd) 41-J.Bohlken punts 39 yards from ILS 33 to UCA 28 fair catch by 88-T.Hudson.
ILST
Redbirds
- Punt (7 plays, 11 yards, 4:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 28(10:58 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith complete to 38-L.Ross. 38-L.Ross to UCA 35 for 7 yards (14-L.Kirk).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILST 35(10:45 - 3rd) 23-C.Blackman to UCA 40 for 5 yards (8-R.McKnight50-T.DeForest).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ILST 40(10:37 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith sacked at UCA 36 for -4 yards (8-R.McKnight).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - ILST 36(9:49 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith complete to 6-D.Blakey. 6-D.Blakey to UCA 40 for 4 yards (42-D.Draka).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - ILST 40(9:10 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-D.Taylor at ILS 30. 3-D.Taylor to ILS 25 for -5 yards (88-T.Hudson).
CAR
Bears
- Fumble (9 plays, 40 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(9:03 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 25 for no gain (50-J.Jones18-M.Wilson).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 25(8:19 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 22 for -3 yards (13-J.Small).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - CAR 22(7:36 - 3rd) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Nagel. Team penalty on UCA Offside 5 yards enforced at ILS 22. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - CAR 27(7:30 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 36 for 9 yards (13-J.Small).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 36(6:59 - 3rd) 3-D.Taylor to ILS 36 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 36(6:16 - 3rd) 3-D.Taylor to ILS 38 for 2 yards (97-C.Brown).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 8 - CAR 38(5:30 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 36 for -2 yards (86-A.Norris50-J.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - CAR 36(4:52 - 3rd) 41-J.Bohlken punts 39 yards from ILS 36 out of bounds at the UCA 25.
ILST
Redbirds
- Downs (8 plays, 28 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 25(4:44 - 3rd) 21-K.Crossley to UCA 33 for 8 yards (14-L.Kirk).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILST 33(4:19 - 3rd) 21-K.Crossley to UCA 34 for 1 yard (6-T.Clark).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILST 34(3:41 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith to UCA 36 for 2 yards (96-J.Powell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILST 36(3:15 - 3rd) 2-J.Barnes incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Blackman.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILST 36(3:06 - 3rd) 23-C.Blackman to UCA 36 for no gain (6-T.Clark47-D.Washington).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - ILST 36(2:27 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith complete to 23-C.Blackman. 23-C.Blackman to UCA 48 for 12 yards (50-T.DeForest).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 48(2:12 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith complete to 2-J.Barnes. 2-J.Barnes to UCA 50 for 2 yards (23-C.Isbell50-T.DeForest).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ILST 50(1:40 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith complete to 2-J.Barnes. 2-J.Barnes to UCA 50 for no gain (31-A.Mends96-J.Powell).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - ILST 50(0:52 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith to ILS 37 FUMBLES (90-S.Podkulski). 23-C.Isbell to ILS 35 for no gain.
CAR
Bears
- Downs (9 plays, 41 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 35(0:44 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson pushed ob at ILS 45 for 10 yards (45-D.Matthews).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 45(0:15 - 3rd) 3-K.Brown to ILS 49 for 4 yards (4-J.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 49(15:00 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 47 for 4 yards (4-J.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 47(14:22 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 45 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 45(13:51 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 44 for 1 yard (4-J.Jackson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAR 44(13:15 - 4th) 3-K.Brown to UCA 37 for 7 yards (9-R.Rochell).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 37(12:24 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 36 for 1 yard (9-R.Rochell).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CAR 36(11:42 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 37 for -1 yard (9-R.Rochell).
ILST
Redbirds
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 37(11:37 - 4th) 23-C.Blackman to UCA 31 for -6 yards (42-D.Draka).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 16 - ILST 31(10:58 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 2-J.Barnes. 2-J.Barnes to UCA 43 for 12 yards (50-T.DeForest16-I.Brown).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILST 43(10:25 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 23-C.Blackman. 23-C.Blackman to ILS 47 for 10 yards (8-R.McKnight6-T.Clark).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 47(9:56 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 38-L.Ross. 38-L.Ross to ILS 39 for 8 yards (3-D.Taylor).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILST 39(9:30 - 4th) 23-C.Blackman to ILS 30 for 9 yards (42-D.Draka).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 30(9:16 - 4th) 23-C.Blackman to ILS 28 for 2 yards (14-L.Kirk).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ILST 28(8:48 - 4th) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Short.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - ILST 28(8:43 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 6-D.Blakey. 6-D.Blakey to ILS 22 for 6 yards (24-C.Uphoff).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - ILST 22(8:00 - 4th) 23-C.Blackman to ILS 22 for no gain (6-T.Clark94-J.Lewan).
ILST
Redbirds
- FG (5 plays, 56 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILST 22(7:52 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 24 for 2 yards (97-C.Brown13-J.Small).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILST 24(7:11 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 21 for -3 yards (35-C.Godfrey). Team penalty on ILS Illegal shift declined.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - ILST 21(7:06 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 22 for 1 yard (97-C.Brown94-N.Grant).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ILST 22(6:20 - 4th) 41-J.Bohlken punts 33 yards from ILS 22 to the UCA 45 downed by 7-P.Jones. Team penalty on UCA Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ILS 22. No Play.
CAR
Bears
- TD (10 plays, 61 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 37(6:12 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 27 for 36 yards (4-J.Jackson).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 27(5:48 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 12 for 15 yards (4-J.Jackson9-R.Rochell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 12(5:14 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 8 for 4 yards (35-C.Godfrey).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 8(4:27 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to UCA 7 for 1 yard (33-D.Lamont).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CAR 7(4:16 - 4th) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Haley.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CAR 7(4:10 - 4th) 36-S.Fenlason 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
CAR
Bears
- Interception (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:06 - 4th) 40-A.Bresnahan kicks 52 yards from ILS 35. 28-C.Myers to UCA 39 for 26 yards (33-G.Mason).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 39(3:54 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 38-L.Ross. 38-L.Ross to ILS 45 for 16 yards (14-L.Kirk).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 45(3:40 - 4th) 3-B.Smith to ILS 41 for 4 yards (6-T.Clark).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 41(3:22 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 88-T.Hudson. 88-T.Hudson to ILS 37 for 4 yards (3-D.Taylor).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 37(3:00 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to. to ILS 31 for 6 yards (31-A.Mends).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAR 31(2:57 - 4th) 3-B.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-C.Woods at ILS 11. 9-C.Woods to ILS 11 for no gain. Team penalty on ILS Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ILS 31. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAR 16(2:20 - 4th) 3-B.Smith to ILS 13 for 3 yards. Team penalty on UCA Holding 10 yards enforced at ILS 16. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 26(2:00 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 23-C.Blackman. 23-C.Blackman to ILS 14 for 12 yards (14-L.Kirk50-T.DeForest).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 14(1:54 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 2-J.Barnes. 2-J.Barnes to ILS 2 for 12 yards (14-L.Kirk24-C.Uphoff).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - CAR 2(1:45 - 4th) 3-B.Smith to ILS 1 for 1 yard (55-B.Simon).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAR 1(1:36 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 38-L.Ross. 38-L.Ross runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:32 - 4th) 35-C.Godfrey extra point is good.
CAR
Bears
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:32 - 4th) 53-H.Ray kicks 14 yards from UCA 35. 4-J.Jackson to UCA 49 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAR 49(1:25 - 4th) 3-B.Smith sacked at UCA 41 for -8 yards (8-R.McKnight).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 18 - CAR 41(1:22 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 23-C.Blackman. 23-C.Blackman to UCA 46 for 5 yards (5-Z.Vandenburgh).
|
Int
|
3 & 13 - CAR 46(1:15 - 4th) 3-B.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-C.Isbell at ILS 48. 23-C.Isbell to ILS 48 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|15
|Rushing
|14
|4
|Passing
|3
|9
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|322
|253
|Total Plays
|63
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|254
|58
|Rush Attempts
|52
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|1.9
|Net Yards Passing
|68
|195
|Comp. - Att.
|6-11
|24-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-26
|8-95
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.0
|5-39.8
|Return Yards
|30
|59
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-35
|4-59
|Int. - Returns
|3--5
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|68
|PASS YDS
|195
|
|
|254
|RUSH YDS
|58
|
|
|322
|TOTAL YDS
|253
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Jefferson 5 QB
|B. Jefferson
|6/11
|75
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
|J. Robinson
|37
|210
|2
|51
|
A. Nagel 2 WR
|A. Nagel
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
B. Jefferson 5 QB
|B. Jefferson
|7
|16
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 3 DB
|D. Taylor
|4
|13
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Haley 13 WR
|B. Haley
|2
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
A. Edgar 4 WR
|A. Edgar
|3
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
K. Rutkiewicz 15 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
|J. Robinson
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
A. Nagel 2 WR
|A. Nagel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Bailey 89 WR
|T. Bailey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. McKnight 8 DE
|R. McKnight
|7-0
|3.0
|0
|
L. Kirk 14 DB
|L. Kirk
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 6 LB
|T. Clark
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 3 DB
|D. Taylor
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Draka 42 LB
|D. Draka
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. DeForest 50 LB
|T. DeForest
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mends 31 LB
|A. Mends
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vandenburgh 5 LB
|Z. Vandenburgh
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Woods 9 DB
|C. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Lewan 94 DL
|J. Lewan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 96 DL
|J. Powell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Podkulski 90 DL
|S. Podkulski
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Uphoff 24 DB
|C. Uphoff
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Isbell 23 S
|C. Isbell
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
I. Brown 4 DB
|I. Brown
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Washington 47 LB
|D. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Fenlason 36 K
|S. Fenlason
|1/1
|24
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bohlken 41 K
|J. Bohlken
|5
|43.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Uphoff 24 DB
|C. Uphoff
|2
|17.5
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Blackman 23 RB
|C. Blackman
|16
|35
|1
|9
|
B. Smith 3 QB
|B. Smith
|12
|14
|0
|13
|
K. Crossley 21 RB
|K. Crossley
|2
|9
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Blackman 23 RB
|C. Blackman
|6
|5
|47
|0
|12
|
L. Ross 38 TE
|L. Ross
|5
|5
|45
|1
|16
|
T. Hudson 88 WR
|T. Hudson
|4
|3
|36
|0
|24
|
D. Blakey 6 WR
|D. Blakey
|6
|5
|34
|0
|17
|
J. Barnes 2 WR
|J. Barnes
|5
|4
|26
|0
|12
|
S. Camargo 19 TE
|S. Camargo
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Short 85 TE
|J. Short
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Hampton 82 WR
|J. Hampton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jackson 4 DB
|J. Jackson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 15 LB
|T. Campbell
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Rochell 9 DB
|R. Rochell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Godfrey 35 DB
|C. Godfrey
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lamont 33 DB
|D. Lamont
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown 90 DL
|A. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Norris 86 DL
|A. Norris
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 50 DE
|J. Jones
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Brown 97 DL
|C. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Small 13 DB
|J. Small
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 45 LB
|D. Matthews
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harrison 16 DB
|D. Harrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Macklin 12 DB
|I. Macklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Grant 94 DE
|N. Grant
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 18 LB
|M. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Ray 53 K
|H. Ray
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
C. Godfrey 35 DB
|C. Godfrey
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Wallace 44 P
|T. Wallace
|5
|39.8
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Myers 28 RB
|C. Myers
|3
|19.7
|26
|0
|
S. Camargo 19 TE
|S. Camargo
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD