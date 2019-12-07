|
|
|NOIOWA
|SDST
Cook’s 18-yard FG lifts UNI over South Dakota State 13-10
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) Matthew Cook kicked an 18-yard field goal with 2:10 remaining to give Northern Iowa a 13-10 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday in the second round of the Football Championship Series playoffs.
UNI (10-4) will face second-seed James Madison (12-1) in a quarterfinal.
Cook's game-winner capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive for the Panthers. On the ensuing possession, seventh-seeded South Dakota State (8-5) was aided by two penalties that kept the drive alive but didn't get past its own 30-yard line when Keaton Heide threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-15.
Trevor Allen had 90 yards rushing on 24 carries, including a 2-yard scoring run in the third quarter that tied the game 10-10. Cook kicked a 23-yard field goal in the second.
Heide threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Adam Anderson and Chase Vinatieri, nephew of NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri, booted a 22-yard field goal in the first quarter for the Jackrabbits.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
SDST
Jackrabbits
- TD (5 plays, 50 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 63-N.Murphy kicks 58 yards from UNI 35. 15-C.Johnson pushed ob at UNI 50 for 43 yards (63-N.Murphy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDST 50(14:50 - 1st) 8-C.Wilson to UNI 50 for no gain (99-K.Boyd44-J.Brinkman).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDST 50(14:13 - 1st) 13-K.Heide complete to 83-K.Hart. 83-K.Hart to UNI 39 for 11 yards (41-S.Cuvelier22-B.Flater).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDST 39(13:33 - 1st) 13-K.Heide complete to 15-C.Johnson. 15-C.Johnson to UNI 29 for 10 yards (22-B.Flater).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDST 29(12:53 - 1st) 26-M.Daniel to UNI 22 for 7 yards (41-S.Cuvelier).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 3 - SDST 22(12:18 - 1st) 13-K.Heide complete to 80-A.Anderson. 80-A.Anderson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:10 - 1st) 4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:10 - 1st) 4-C.Vinatieri kicks 56 yards from SDS 35. 9-X.Williams to UNI 20 for 11 yards (35-C.Norblade). Penalty on UNI 96-C.Houghtelling Holding 10 yards enforced at UNI 20.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 10(11:58 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain to UNI 11 for 1 yard (7-S.Wilson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NOIOWA 11(11:29 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain complete to 25-T.Allen. 25-T.Allen to UNI 12 for 1 yard (7-S.Wilson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - NOIOWA 12(10:49 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain sacked at UNI 10 for -2 yards (90-R.Earith48-Q.Hicks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NOIOWA 10(10:04 - 1st) 38-Z.Kibby punts 30 yards from UNI 10 out of bounds at the UNI 40.
SDST
Jackrabbits
- FG (9 plays, 36 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - SDST 40(9:57 - 1st) 13-K.Heide sacked at UNI 45 for -5 yards (91-B.Wells).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 15 - SDST 45(9:14 - 1st) 13-K.Heide complete to 10-J.Janke. 10-J.Janke to UNI 30 for 15 yards (41-S.Cuvelier).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDST 30(8:34 - 1st) 13-K.Heide complete to 15-C.Johnson. 15-C.Johnson to UNI 31 for -1 yard (16-E.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SDST 31(8:05 - 1st) 13-K.Heide incomplete. Intended for 80-A.Anderson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - SDST 31(7:51 - 1st) Penalty on UNI 91-B.Wells Offside 5 yards enforced at UNI 31. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - SDST 26(7:51 - 1st) 13-K.Heide complete to 15-C.Johnson. 15-C.Johnson to UNI 10 for 16 yards (27-A.Evans).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDST 10(7:30 - 1st) 26-M.Daniel to UNI 9 for 1 yard (22-B.Flater91-B.Wells).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SDST 9(6:45 - 1st) 13-K.Heide incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Janke.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - SDST 9(6:39 - 1st) 13-K.Heide complete to 15-C.Johnson. 15-C.Johnson to UNI 4 for 5 yards (22-B.Flater99-K.Boyd).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - SDST 4(5:56 - 1st) 4-C.Vinatieri 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Interception (12 plays, -2 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:52 - 1st) 97-C.Frahm kicks 54 yards from SDS 35. 12-N.Phillips to UNI 27 for 16 yards (46-P.Tetzlaff).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 27(5:48 - 1st) 25-T.Allen to UNI 34 for 7 yards (7-S.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NOIOWA 34(5:14 - 1st) 25-T.Allen to UNI 34 for no gain (2-C.Rozeboom).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NOIOWA 34(4:34 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain complete to 80-I.Weston. 80-I.Weston pushed ob at UNI 38 for 4 yards (21-D.Gardner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 38(4:10 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 80-I.Weston incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Griffin.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 38(4:03 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain complete to 80-I.Weston. 80-I.Weston to UNI 47 for 9 yards (3-J.Manchigiah12-L.Backhaus).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - NOIOWA 47(3:19 - 1st) Penalty on UNI 74-J.Scott-Brown False start 5 yards enforced at UNI 47. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - NOIOWA 42(2:54 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain pushed ob at UNI 48 for 6 yards (28-J.Gandy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 48(2:23 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 25-T.Allen.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 48(2:19 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain sacked at UNI 45 for -3 yards (97-R.Winkelman).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - NOIOWA 45(1:40 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 80-I.Weston. Penalty on SDS 13-D.Gales Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UNI 45. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 40(1:33 - 1st) Penalty on UNI 85-B.Brooks False start 5 yards enforced at SDS 40. No Play.
|
Int
|
1 & 15 - NOIOWA 45(1:33 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 80-I.Weston INTERCEPTED by 6-M.Griffin at SDS 25. 6-M.Griffin to SDS 25 for no gain.
SDST
Jackrabbits
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDST 25(1:26 - 1st) 26-M.Daniel to SDS 29 for 4 yards (91-B.Wells44-J.Brinkman).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - SDST 29(0:47 - 1st) 13-K.Heide sacked at SDS 22 for -7 yards (41-S.Cuvelier).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - SDST 22(0:03 - 1st) 8-C.Wilson to SDS 30 for 8 yards (21-C.Jegen41-S.Cuvelier).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - SDST 30(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on SDS 46-P.Tetzlaff False start 5 yards enforced at SDS 30. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - SDST 25(15:00 - 2nd) 49-B.Dinkel punts 57 yards from SDS 25. 9-X.Williams to UNI 24 for 6 yards (36-L.Sellers). Penalty on UNI 38-Z.Kibby Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at UNI 24.
NOIOWA
Panthers
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 12(14:20 - 2nd) 25-T.Allen to UNI 15 for 3 yards (3-J.Manchigiah90-R.Earith).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NOIOWA 15(12:50 - 2nd) 25-T.Allen to UNI 17 for 2 yards (90-R.Earith7-S.Wilson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - NOIOWA 17(12:37 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 37-A.Graham. 37-A.Graham to UNI 21 for 4 yards (21-D.Gardner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - NOIOWA 21(12:37 - 2nd) 38-Z.Kibby punts 46 yards from UNI 21 Downed at the SDS 33.
SDST
Jackrabbits
- Interception (2 plays, -13 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDST 33(12:18 - 2nd) 13-K.Heide complete to 80-A.Anderson. 80-A.Anderson runs ob at UNI 43 for 24 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - SDST 43(11:40 - 2nd) 13-K.Heide incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Hart INTERCEPTED by 1-R.Lawrence at UNI 6. 1-R.Lawrence to UNI 20 for 14 yards (83-K.Hart10-J.Janke).
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 20(11:24 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain to UNI 23 for 3 yards (7-S.Wilson90-R.Earith).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - NOIOWA 23(10:53 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 37-A.Graham. 37-A.Graham to UNI 31 for 8 yards (7-S.Wilson).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 31(10:21 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain sacked at UNI 22 for -9 yards (2-C.Rozeboom).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 19 - NOIOWA 22(9:36 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 3-S.Lane. 3-S.Lane to UNI 28 for 6 yards (28-J.Gandy7-S.Wilson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 13 - NOIOWA 28(8:56 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain to UNI 34 for 6 yards (22-T.Ogunrinde2-C.Rozeboom).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NOIOWA 34(8:11 - 2nd) 38-Z.Kibby punts 44 yards from UNI 34. 10-J.Janke to SDS 26 for 4 yards (27-A.Evans).
SDST
Jackrabbits
- Fumble (3 plays, 12 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDST 26(8:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Wilson to SDS 34 for 8 yards (21-C.Jegen9-X.Williams).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDST 34(7:18 - 2nd) 26-M.Daniel to SDS 42 for 8 yards (91-B.Wells41-S.Cuvelier).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDST 42(6:40 - 2nd) 8-C.Wilson to SDS 39 FUMBLES (44-J.Brinkman). 91-B.Wells to SDS 38 for no gain.
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Fumble (3 plays, -23 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 38(6:33 - 2nd) 10-E.Mooney to SDS 37 for 1 yard (2-C.Rozeboom34-A.Smenda).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NOIOWA 37(5:51 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 25-T.Allen.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - NOIOWA 37(5:46 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain sacked at UNI 39 for -24 yards (90-R.Earith).
|
Punt
|
4 & 33 - NOIOWA 39(5:21 - 2nd) 38-Z.Kibby punts 38 yards from UNI 39. 10-J.Janke to SDS 36 FUMBLES (27-A.Evans). 24-O.Brown to SDS 36 for no gain.
NOIOWA
Panthers
- FG (6 plays, 30 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 36(5:07 - 2nd) 25-T.Allen to SDS 25 for 11 yards (6-M.Griffin3-J.Manchigiah).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 25(4:33 - 2nd) 25-T.Allen to SDS 21 for 4 yards (3-J.Manchigiah).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - NOIOWA 21(3:53 - 2nd) 25-T.Allen pushed ob at SDS 5 for 16 yards (3-J.Manchigiah).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NOIOWA 5(3:12 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 80-I.Weston.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NOIOWA 5(3:06 - 2nd) 25-T.Allen to SDS 6 for -1 yard (7-S.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NOIOWA 6(2:23 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 80-I.Weston.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NOIOWA 6(2:17 - 2nd) 97-M.Cook 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
SDST
Jackrabbits
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:13 - 2nd) 97-M.Cook kicks 50 yards from UNI 35. 1-J.Brown to SDS 38 for 23 yards (53-W.Schultz38-Z.Kibby).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDST 38(2:06 - 2nd) 26-M.Daniel to SDS 46 for 8 yards (1-R.Lawrence).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDST 46(1:47 - 2nd) 8-C.Wilson to SDS 47 for 1 yard (44-J.Brinkman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SDST 47(1:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Wilson to SDS 47 for no gain (22-B.Flater).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - SDST 47(0:40 - 2nd) Penalty on SDS 29-L.Eide False start 5 yards enforced at SDS 47. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - SDST 42(0:40 - 2nd) 49-B.Dinkel punts 53 yards from SDS 42 Downed at the UNI 5.
NOIOWA
Panthers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Vinatieri kicks 65 yards from SDS 35 to UNI End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 25-T.Allen to UNI 34 for 9 yards (2-C.Rozeboom).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NOIOWA 34(14:21 - 3rd) 25-T.Allen to UNI 36 for 2 yards (99-C.Sanders).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 36(13:44 - 3rd) 25-T.Allen to UNI 35 for -1 yard (12-L.Backhaus).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - NOIOWA 35(13:04 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 84-J.Scott. 84-J.Scott to UNI 43 for 8 yards (12-L.Backhaus).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - NOIOWA 43(12:38 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 25-T.Allen. 25-T.Allen to SDS 49 for 8 yards (2-C.Rozeboom).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 49(11:55 - 3rd) 25-T.Allen pushed ob at SDS 39 for 10 yards (12-L.Backhaus).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 39(11:15 - 3rd) 23-S.Schnee to SDS 37 for 2 yards (2-C.Rozeboom).
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 8 - NOIOWA 37(10:40 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 37-A.Graham. 37-A.Graham pushed ob at SDS 4 for 33 yards (3-J.Manchigiah).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - NOIOWA 4(10:04 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain to SDS 2 for 2 yards (46-P.Tetzlaff22-T.Ogunrinde).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NOIOWA 2(9:26 - 3rd) 25-T.Allen runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:20 - 3rd) 97-M.Cook extra point is good.
SDST
Jackrabbits
- Missed FG (10 plays, 45 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:20 - 3rd) 97-M.Cook kicks 60 yards from UNI 35. 15-C.Johnson to SDS 27 for 22 yards (1-R.Lawrence38-Z.Kibby).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDST 27(9:11 - 3rd) 13-K.Heide incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Janke. Penalty on SDS 56-E.Lickiss Holding 10 yards enforced at SDS 27.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - SDST 17(9:02 - 3rd) 26-M.Daniel to SDS 23 for 6 yards (99-K.Boyd9-X.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - SDST 23(8:22 - 3rd) 13-K.Heide scrambles pushed ob at SDS 28 for 5 yards (24-O.Brown).
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 9 - SDST 28(7:42 - 3rd) 13-K.Heide complete to 80-A.Anderson. 80-A.Anderson pushed ob at UNI 43 for 29 yards (27-A.Evans). Penalty on UNI 21-C.Jegen Holding declined.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDST 43(7:16 - 3rd) 26-M.Daniel to UNI 35 for 8 yards (16-E.Smith99-K.Boyd).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SDST 35(6:36 - 3rd) 13-K.Heide incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Johnson.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - SDST 35(6:29 - 3rd) 13-K.Heide complete to 80-A.Anderson. 80-A.Anderson pushed ob at UNI 26 for 9 yards (24-O.Brown).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDST 26(5:55 - 3rd) 26-M.Daniel to UNI 28 for -2 yards (44-J.Brinkman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SDST 28(5:18 - 3rd) 13-K.Heide incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Janke.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SDST 28(5:12 - 3rd) 13-K.Heide incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Wilson.
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Punt (10 plays, 26 yards, 4:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 16(5:00 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 80-I.Weston.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 16(4:56 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain to UNI 14 for -2 yards (35-C.Norblade).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - NOIOWA 14(4:10 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 80-I.Weston. Penalty on SDS 35-C.Norblade Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UNI 14. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 29(3:59 - 3rd) 25-T.Allen to UNI 34 for 5 yards (55-T.Stacker).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NOIOWA 34(3:18 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain scrambles pushed ob at UNI 38 for 4 yards (90-R.Earith).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NOIOWA 38(2:39 - 3rd) 25-T.Allen to UNI 39 for 1 yard (46-P.Tetzlaff7-S.Wilson).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 39(1:59 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain sacked at UNI 35 for -4 yards (90-R.Earith).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 14 - NOIOWA 35(1:10 - 3rd) Team penalty on UNI Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UNI 35. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 19 - NOIOWA 30(0:05 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 83-J.James. 83-J.James to UNI 42 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NOIOWA 42(0:08 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 37-A.Graham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NOIOWA 42(0:03 - 3rd) 38-Z.Kibby punts 28 yards from UNI 42 to SDS 30 fair catch by 80-A.Anderson.
SDST
Jackrabbits
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDST 30(15:00 - 4th) 13-K.Heide complete to 83-K.Hart. 83-K.Hart to SDS 38 for 8 yards (21-C.Jegen).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDST 38(14:24 - 4th) 8-C.Wilson to SDS 39 for 1 yard (44-J.Brinkman).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SDST 39(14:06 - 4th) 8-C.Wilson to SDS 41 for 2 yards (41-S.Cuvelier).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDST 41(13:29 - 4th) 8-C.Wilson to SDS 45 for 4 yards (41-S.Cuvelier).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SDST 45(12:48 - 4th) 13-K.Heide incomplete. Intended for 80-A.Anderson.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - SDST 45(12:43 - 4th) 13-K.Heide complete to 15-C.Johnson. 15-C.Johnson to SDS 50 for 5 yards (22-B.Flater).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - SDST 50(12:03 - 4th) 49-B.Dinkel punts 32 yards from SDS 50 to UNI 18 fair catch by 9-X.Williams. Penalty on UNI 26-I.Nimmers Holding 9 yards enforced at UNI 18.
NOIOWA
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 9(11:56 - 4th) Penalty on UNI 70-T.Penning False start 5 yards enforced at UNI 9. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - NOIOWA 4(11:56 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to UNI 5 for 1 yard (99-C.Sanders2-C.Rozeboom).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 14 - NOIOWA 5(11:14 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to UNI 4 for -1 yard (7-S.Wilson).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 15 - NOIOWA 4(10:31 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to UNI 18 for 14 yards (3-J.Manchigiah).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - NOIOWA 18(9:44 - 4th) 38-Z.Kibby punts 39 yards from UNI 18 to SDS 43 fair catch by 80-A.Anderson.
SDST
Jackrabbits
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDST 43(9:37 - 4th) 15-C.Johnson to SDS 46 for 3 yards (22-B.Flater).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDST 46(8:55 - 4th) 26-M.Daniel to SDS 49 for 3 yards (99-K.Boyd).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SDST 49(8:09 - 4th) 13-K.Heide incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Janke.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SDST 49(8:04 - 4th) 49-B.Dinkel punts 32 yards from SDS 49 to UNI 19 fair catch by 9-X.Williams.
NOIOWA
Panthers
- FG (12 plays, 80 yards, 5:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 19(7:58 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 37-A.Graham.
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 19(7:53 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain scrambles runs ob at UNI 50 for 31 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 50(7:21 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to SDS 45 for 5 yards (2-C.Rozeboom).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NOIOWA 45(6:44 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to SDS 47 FUMBLES (12-L.Backhaus). 25-T.Allen to SDS 50 for no gain.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - NOIOWA 50(6:02 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain scrambles to SDS 42 for 8 yards (48-Q.Hicks).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - NOIOWA 42(5:16 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to SDS 40 for 2 yards (34-A.Smenda3-J.Manchigiah).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 40(4:40 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain incomplete.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 40(4:33 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain to SDS 36 for 4 yards (2-C.Rozeboom).
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 6 - NOIOWA 36(3:51 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain complete to 3-S.Lane. 3-S.Lane to SDS 5 for 31 yards (21-D.Gardner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NOIOWA 5(3:10 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to SDS 5 for no gain (12-L.Backhaus3-J.Manchigiah).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NOIOWA 5(2:28 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to SDS 1 for 4 yards (69-K.Krolikowski).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NOIOWA 1(2:19 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to SDS 1 for no gain (97-R.Winkelman57-K.Madison).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - NOIOWA 1(2:12 - 4th) 97-M.Cook 18 yards Field Goal is Good.
SDST
Jackrabbits
- Downs (11 plays, 3 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:10 - 4th) 97-M.Cook kicks 62 yards from UNI 35. 15-C.Johnson to SDS 22 for 19 yards (53-W.Schultz).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDST 22(2:05 - 4th) 13-K.Heide complete to 10-J.Janke. 10-J.Janke to SDS 27 for 5 yards (99-K.Boyd). Penalty on SDS 70-M.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at SDS 27. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - SDST 17(1:47 - 4th) 13-K.Heide complete to 88-B.Kunz. 88-B.Kunz to SDS 26 for 9 yards (22-B.Flater).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SDST 26(1:35 - 4th) 13-K.Heide incomplete. Intended for 26-M.Daniel.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - SDST 26(1:31 - 4th) 13-K.Heide sacked at SDS 20 for -6 yards (16-E.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 12 - SDST 20(1:07 - 4th) 13-K.Heide incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-O.Brown at SDS 20. 24-O.Brown to SDS 38 for -18 yards. Penalty on UNI 27-A.Evans Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SDS 20. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDST 35(1:00 - 4th) 13-K.Heide complete to 80-A.Anderson. 80-A.Anderson to SDS 35 for no gain (99-K.Boyd). Penalty on SDS 70-M.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at SDS 35. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - SDST 25(0:52 - 4th) 13-K.Heide incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Kunz.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - SDST 25(0:45 - 4th) 13-K.Heide incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Janke.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 20 - SDST 25(0:40 - 4th) 13-K.Heide incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-B.Flater at SDS 22. 22-B.Flater runs 22 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UNI 16-E.Smith Offside 5 yards enforced at SDS 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - SDST 30(0:31 - 4th) 13-K.Heide incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Janke.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 15 - SDST 30(0:26 - 4th) 13-K.Heide incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Janke.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|11
|Rushing
|8
|2
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|199
|202
|Total Plays
|64
|50
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|53
|Rush Attempts
|44
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|2.3
|Net Yards Passing
|85
|149
|Comp. - Att.
|11-20
|14-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|10-76
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.5
|4-43.5
|Return Yards
|47
|124
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-27
|4-107
|Int. - Returns
|1-14
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|85
|PASS YDS
|149
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|53
|
|
|199
|TOTAL YDS
|202
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. McElvain 13 QB
|W. McElvain
|11/20
|124
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Allen 25 RB
|T. Allen
|24
|90
|1
|16
|
W. McElvain 13 QB
|W. McElvain
|16
|23
|0
|31
|
S. Schnee 23 RB
|S. Schnee
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Mooney 10 DB
|E. Mooney
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Graham 37 RB
|A. Graham
|5
|3
|45
|0
|33
|
S. Lane 3 WR
|S. Lane
|2
|2
|37
|0
|31
|
I. Weston 80 WR
|I. Weston
|7
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
J. James 83 WR
|J. James
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Allen 25 RB
|T. Allen
|4
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
J. Scott 84 TE
|J. Scott
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Flater 22 LB
|B. Flater
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Cuvelier 41 LB
|S. Cuvelier
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Boyd 99 DL
|K. Boyd
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brinkman 44 DL
|J. Brinkman
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jegen 21 DB
|C. Jegen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith 16 DL
|E. Smith
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Wells 91 DL
|B. Wells
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
O. Brown 24 DB
|O. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Evans 27 DB
|A. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 1 DB
|R. Lawrence
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
X. Williams 9 DB
|X. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Cook 97 K
|M. Cook
|2/2
|23
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Kibby 38 DB
|Z. Kibby
|6
|37.5
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Williams 9 DB
|X. Williams
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
N. Phillips 12 WR
|N. Phillips
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Williams 9 DB
|X. Williams
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Heide 13 QB
|K. Heide
|14/27
|167
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Daniel 26 RB
|M. Daniel
|9
|43
|0
|8
|
C. Wilson 8 RB
|C. Wilson
|9
|20
|0
|8
|
C. Johnson 15 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Heide 13 QB
|K. Heide
|4
|-13
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Anderson 80 WR
|A. Anderson
|6
|4
|84
|1
|29
|
C. Johnson 15 WR
|C. Johnson
|6
|5
|35
|0
|16
|
Ja. Janke 10 WR
|Ja. Janke
|7
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
K. Hart 83 TE
|K. Hart
|3
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
B. Kunz 88 TE
|B. Kunz
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Daniel 26 RB
|M. Daniel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilson 8 RB
|C. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Ja. Janke 9 WR
|Ja. Janke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Rozeboom 2 LB
|C. Rozeboom
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Wilson 7 LB
|S. Wilson
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Manchigiah 3 S
|J. Manchigiah
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Earith 90 DE
|R. Earith
|5-3
|2.5
|0
|
L. Backhaus 12 LB
|L. Backhaus
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gardner 21 CB
|D. Gardner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tetzlaff 46 LB
|P. Tetzlaff
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sanders 99 DT
|C. Sanders
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Winkelman 97 DE
|R. Winkelman
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Gandy 28 CB
|J. Gandy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ogunrinde 22 DE
|T. Ogunrinde
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Krolikowski 69 DT
|K. Krolikowski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stacker 55 DT
|T. Stacker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smenda 34 DE
|A. Smenda
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Griffin II 6 S
|M. Griffin II
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Hicks 48 DE
|Q. Hicks
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Norblade 35 S
|C. Norblade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Madison 57 LB
|K. Madison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Vinatieri 4 K
|C. Vinatieri
|1/2
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Dinkel 49 P
|B. Dinkel
|4
|43.5
|4
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Johnson 15 WR
|C. Johnson
|3
|28.0
|43
|0
|
J. Brown 1 WR
|J. Brown
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Ja. Janke 10 WR
|Ja. Janke
|2
|8.5
|13
|0
-
20CINCY
17MEMP
21
23
4th 4:27 ABC
-
HAWAII
19BOISE
10
31
4th 4:38 ESPN
-
4UGA
2LSU
3
20
3rd 3:45 CBS
-
5UTAH
13OREG
15
37
Final ABC
-
LALAF
21APLST
38
45
Final ESPN
-
7BAYLOR
6OKLA
23
30
Final/OT ABC
-
MIAOH
CMICH
26
21
Final ESPN2
-
UAB
FAU
6
49
Final CBSSN
-
23UVA
3CLEM
0
056.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
1OHIOST
8WISC
0
057.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX