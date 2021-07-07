Now that college football media days are back, so too are the preseason all-conference teams. On Wednesday, the Big 12 released its preseason football team as chosen by media representatives who cover the league. And if these preseason votes are any indication, the upcoming Big 12 preseason poll will heavily favor Oklahoma and Iowa State.

The Sooners and Cyclones are generally considered to be the conference's two best teams coming into 2021, and the preseason All-Big 12 team reflects as much. Oklahoma led all teams with nine selections, but Iowa State wasn't far behind with eight of its own. Both teams ended up with five offensive selections and three defensive selections, with Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic being the tiebreaker on special teams. Highlighting the selections are Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and Iowa State running back Breece Hall. In a rare result, however, Cyclones tight end Charlie Kolar was the only player selected unanimously.

Rattler was also named the conference's preseason pick as the Offensive Player of the Year with Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose named as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Sooners running back Eric Gray, a transfer from Tennessee, was selected as the Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Nine of the conference's 10 teams had at least one preseason selection with Kansas being the only team left off. Here's the team in its entirety.

Star denotes unanimous selection.

All-Big 12 Offense

All-Big 12 Defense

All-Big 12 Special Teams