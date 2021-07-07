rattler.jpg
Now that college football media days are back, so too are the preseason all-conference teams. On Wednesday, the Big 12 released its preseason football team as chosen by media representatives who cover the league. And if these preseason votes are any indication, the upcoming Big 12 preseason poll will heavily favor Oklahoma and Iowa State

The Sooners and Cyclones are generally considered to be the conference's two best teams coming into 2021, and the preseason All-Big 12 team reflects as much. Oklahoma led all teams with nine selections, but Iowa State wasn't far behind with eight of its own. Both teams ended up with five offensive selections and three defensive selections, with Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic being the tiebreaker on special teams. Highlighting the selections are Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and Iowa State running back Breece Hall. In a rare result, however, Cyclones tight end Charlie Kolar was the only player selected unanimously. 

Rattler was also named the conference's preseason pick as the Offensive Player of the Year with Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose named as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Sooners running back Eric Gray, a transfer from Tennessee, was selected as the Preseason Newcomer of the Year. 

Nine of the conference's 10 teams had at least one preseason selection with Kansas being the only team left off. Here's the team in its entirety.

Star denotes unanimous selection.

All-Big 12 Offense

PositionPlayerSchool

QB

Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma

RB

Breece Hall

Iowa State

RB

Bijan Robinson

Texas

FB

Jeremiah Hall

Oklahoma

WR

Xavier Hutchinson

Iowa State

WR

Erik Ezukanma

Texas Tech

WRMarvin MimsOklahoma

TE

Charlie Kolar*

Iowa State

OL

Trevor Downing

Iowa State

OL

Colin Newell

Iowa State

OL

Marquis Hayes

Oklahoma

OL

Wanya Morris

Oklahoma

OL

Josh Sills

Oklahoma State

OLDawson Deaton
Texas Tech

All-Big 12 Defense

PositionPlayerSchool

DL

Will McDonald

Iowa State

DL

Isaiah Thomas

Oklahoma

DL

Perrion Winfrey

Oklahoma

DL

Ochaun Mathis

TCU

DL

Dante Stills

West Virginia

LB

Terrel Bernard

Baylor

LB

Mike Rose

Iowa State

LB

Nik Bonitto

Oklahoma

DB

Jalen Pitre

Baylor

DB

Greg Eisworth

Iowa State

DB

Kolby Harvell-Peel

Oklahoma State

DB

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

TCU

DB

D'Shawn Jamison

Texas

All-Big 12 Special Teams

PositionPlayerSchool

PK

Gabe Brkic

Oklahoma

P

Austin McNamara

Texas Tech

KR/PR

Phillip Brooks

Kansas State