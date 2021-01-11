The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class was announced on Monday, and it includes some of the sport's most recognizable names including Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, USC quarterback Carson Palmer and Eastern Illinois quarterback Tony Romo. The new class includes 11 players and two coaches.

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class," said Archie Manning, National Football Foundation Chairman and 1989 inductee to the College Football Hall of Fame. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."

Stoops went 190-48 in 18 years as coach of the Sooners, won 10 Big 12 championships, amassed 14 double-digit win seasons and claimed the 2000 BCS National Championship. He was named the Walter Camp Coach of the Year following the 2000 and 2003 seasons, and the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award, Home Depot Coach of the Year and AP Coach of the Year after that national title-winning season in 2000.

Romo threw for 7,816 yards and 82 touchdowns during three years (2000-02) at Eastern Illinois. He was an FCS All-American in all three seasons and won the Walter Payton Award given to the top player in FCS following the 2002 season. He went undrafted in the 2003 NFL Draft but signed with the Dallas Cowboys and was their starting quarterback for 10 seasons before an injury ended his 2015 season. He played one game in 2016 before an injury ended his season and, in turn, his Cowboys career.

Palmer won the 2002 Heisman Trophy with the Trojans. He threw for 11,818 yards and 72 touchdowns in five seasons with the program from 1998-2002, and had his No. 3 retired by the program.

Here is a full list of this year's players and coaches who will be inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame:

The class will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at the National Football Foundation Awards Dinner on Dec. 7. This year's class will be joined alongside the 2020 class, which had its enshrinement ceremony canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With two College Football Hall of Fame classes, the NFF Annual Awards Dinner will prove to be one of the biggest events in the NFF's history when it returns this December," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "We are beyond excited to announce the 2021 electees and look forward to making induction worth the wait for the 2020 class."