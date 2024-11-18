Carson Beck and the Georgia offense got the perfect tonic for weeks worth of offensive blues. After a hapless 28-10 loss to Ole Miss, in which Beck was sacked five times and finished with one interception to add to a total that had ballooned to 10 across a six game stretch, the sky was falling. The Bulldogs weren't getting the best out of their signal-caller or their offense as a whole.

But with the lights at their brightest and the season effectively on the line, they delivered the performance for which Georgia fans have been waiting. The 31-17 win over Tennessee wasn't flawless, but it showed progression and reminded everyone what Beck can do at the controls. Georgia didn't make baby-out-with-the-bathwater changes to their offensive approach (that's basically impossible 10 games into a season), but tweaks to the game plan and execution paid off.

First, Beck used his legs on purpose. He isn't going to break any QB rushing records, but his QB power on a third-and-2 during a key second-quarter drive before halftime showed that the 'Dawgs still have some tricks cooked up during game prep. Most of Beck's runs this season have come on scrambles, kneel downs or short-yardage sneaks, but with running back Trevor Etienne out vs. the Vols, Beck was actually the team's second leading rusher.

"We had a couple plays where they were designed quarterback runs, which I don't know if we've ever run for me, like ever," Beck joked with reporters after the game. "I was kind of excited coming into the week because when I was in high school I was a dual threat, I just want to let everyone know that. I kept telling coach that I was a dual threat, and that I could run if he needs me to. He doesn't ever let me run, but he let me run tonight a little bit."

Second, Georgia didn't commit any turnovers, but some of that was due to luck. A would-be interception from Beck was dropped in the end zone late in the first half and Arian Smith's fumble early in the second quarter was recovered by the Bulldogs. But that's the game, and because the breaks didn't hurt them, they didn't get too far behind.

Also, Georgia's offensive line has been much maligned after allowing five sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 17 total QB pressures (defined as a sack/hit/hurry by Pro Football Focus) against the Rebels. It wasn't a completely new unit against Tennessee, but it did coalesce around the right five guys against a strong Vols defensive line.

The same thing happened to Oregon earlier this season, when the Ducks didn't look in sync up front and then flipped their guards and began mauling everyone. On Saturday night, Georgia stopped rotating along its offensive line, which meant Tate Ratledge was at least healthy enough to go all game at right guard, and Monroe Freeling moved from right tackle to left tackle, replacing the injured Earnest Greene III.

The result: only five total pressures allowed and no sacks. Beck was kept clean, and a clean quarterback is much more likely to commit fewer mistakes.

When Beck was kept clean last year, he was most likely to find tight end Brock Bowers, who led Georgia in targets, routes run, receptions, yards, and touchdowns while only playing in 10 of 14 games last season due to injuries and opting out of the bowl game. Georgia has struggled to find a No. 1 receiving target in his absence, and the production from the tight end spot has come by a committee of Lawson Luckie, Oscar Delp and Benjamin Yurosek (some of which was also due to losing Dillon Bell). Delp had six targets in the game (four catches, two touchdowns), while Yurosek had five. It's an uptick in both of their usage that isn't eye popping, but it's noteworthy.

Is Georgia fixed on offense and now well on its way to scoring 50 points per game? Probably not, but perhaps its brokenness was a little overstated. Tweaks here and there produced a good performance against Tennessee and saved a season that was close to missing out on the newly expanded College Football Playoff.

Coaching note of the week

Temple announced Sunday that coach Stan Drayton is out. In a PR move The Monday Read thinks might be unprecedented, the school's statement is attributed to AD Arthur Johnson and Drayton. The school's new president, John Fry, started on Nov. 1 and there is deep skepticism in the industry about how serious the Owls are about NIL resources.

But the job will have suitors due to its location in Philadelphia. Both Syracuse coordinators, Jeff Nixon (offense) and Elijah Robinson (defense), are expected to be in the mix here as coaches with deep ties to Pennsylvania and Temple specifically. Others include Penn State defensive backs coach Terry Smith, Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak, and Duke assistant head coach Gabe Infante (who is ironically on staff with former Temple head man for a fortnight, Manny Diaz)

An intriguing name that could also get involved is Philly native and Tennessee State coach Eddie George. At 8-3, his Tigers have an outside chance to make the FCS playoffs as an at-large and enjoying their best season in a decade.

Coaching note of the week (Part II)

Don't say former Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon quit on his team (like his boss tried to last week, only to later reverse course). Bohannon was on hand to greet his players days after being fired.

Pass of the week

It is basketball season, so perhaps Morehead State, located in basketball-mad Kentucky got some ideas from the hardwood. That's the only way you can possibly cook up something as preposterous as the bounce pass quarterback Carter Cravens lateraled back to wideout Bradley West before he lobbed a deep ball to fellow wideout Nate Garnett. The Eagles scored on the next play and won the game over Drake 29-20.

Efficient performance of the week

If you thought the Detroit Lions scoring on their first seven possessions against the Jacksonville Jaguars was impressive, get a load of what Eastern Washington did to Idaho State. The Eagles scored every time they touched the ball on Saturday, going a perfect 11 for 11 in a 77-42 victory that -- similar to Morehead's performance -- resembled basketball on grass. The Eagles had 10 rushing touchdowns by five different players. (Idaho State fired its defensive coordinator, Josh Runda, on Monday.)

Research note of the week

Any way you stack up what Travis Hunter is doing this season, you come away gobsmacked. There should be no doubt that he's the Heisman Trophy winner once we get to December, but against Utah in Week 12, he became the first FBS player since 2010 to have a rushing touchdown, an interception and a reception in the same game (he's the fourth player to do it since 2000). He's the first FBS player since at least 2000 with 50 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown and interception in a game.

Since 1978, he's the only player with more than seven receiving touchdowns and three interceptions (he has nine and three respectively).

Heisman performance of the week

North Carolina's Omarion Hampton is back (he won this mini award a couple weeks ago), but this time he has a career-high rushing with 35 carries for 244 yards against Wake Forest. He may not have Ashton Jeanty's level of production, but that's no slight because he leads the rest of the country in rushing.

CFP update of the week

First four out: Alabama, Texas a&m, Tennessee, Clemson

Meal of the week: Croque habibi at Othello (Jacksonville, Florida)

This take on the french croque monsieur sandwich with serrano ham on brioche bread with perfectly melted gruyere and a dynamite bechamel is Duval's best dining.

Near downtown in the historic Springfield neighborhood, Othello is a recently opened corner restaurant that bills itself as "a hidden gem that's no-fuss as you venture between Andalusia and the Middle East skimming across North Africa on your journey." You'll dig this slice of north Africa in North Florida.

Richard Johnson, CBS Sports

Meal of the -- wait, what?

Please forgive The Monday Read's ignorance for being previously unaware that Memphis and UAB have played annually for the 100-pound Rack of Ribs Trophy, a 94-pound bronze behemoth of a slab of baby backs. The rivalry was put on hold between 2012 and 2023, but it's back on an annual basis thanks to realignment. Memphis had too much sauce in this year's iteration with a huge 53-18 win.

Thing TMR is already excited for next week

It's time to finally find out just how good two of college football's remaining undefeated are. Both Army and Indiana have done the first thing that great teams do: blow out bad teams (both have barely trailed all season). Now, they have to do the second thing: beat another great team. The Hoosiers get Ohio State and the Black Knights get Notre Dame. Time to learn something.