Manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Bloss (shoulder) will likely start Thursday's game against the Marlins, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Bloss' availability is still dependent on how he recovers from the bullpen session he threw Tuesday, but chances are that he will be able to take the mound for the first time since his MLB debut June 21. The 23-year-old righty built up to just 55 pitches during his lone rehab appearance in Triple-A, so it's likely he works under some sort of pitch count during his first start back from the IL. However, he will still have a favorable matchup against a Marlins offense that ranks last in the majors in OPS (.632).