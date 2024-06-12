Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Votto (ankle) has made good progress recently and is getting close to playing in games, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Votto has remained at extended spring training since spraining his right ankle back in mid-March and it sounds like he's finally turned a corner in his recovery. Once cleared, he'll likely participate in some games with the Blue Jays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate before eventually being assigned to Triple-A Buffalo. Votto is on a minor-league contract with Toronto, and he's likely several weeks away from being in consideration for a promotion to the majors.