Herz allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits over 3.2 innings in a no-decision Friday. He struck out five during the win over the Rockies.

All four runs against Herz came on three homers as he stumbled in his first appearance at Coors Field. Entering Friday's start, he'd given up only one long ball through 14.1 innings to begin his MLB career. Herz fired a 13-strikeout quality start against Miami on June 15 but has totaled just 12 innings in his other three outings. He's sporting a 4.50 ERA with a strong 26:5 K:BB through 18 innings. Herz is currently in line for a start in San Diego next week.