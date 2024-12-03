Reid closed Monday's 109-80 win over the Lakers with 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 28 minutes.

After a pair of duds in which he scored a combined 15 points in two previous outings, Reid found his stride Monday evening. For the most part, he's had a solid season for the Timberwolves as the primary attacking option off the bench. Through 20 regular-season appearances, he's averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 three-pointers.