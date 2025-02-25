Reid (ankle) returned to Monday's game against the Thunder with 7:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.
Reid sustained an apparent right ankle injury during the third quarter, though he has since checked back in. The big man should be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way.
