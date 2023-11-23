jamarr-chase-bengals.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Detroit Lions
Thu, Nov 23 at 12:30 pm ET •
DET -7.5, O/U 47
PackersRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love6.9Jared Goff7.1
A.J. Dillon6.3Jahmyr Gibbs9.3
Jayden Reed6.2David Montgomery8.0
Romeo Doubs5.8Amon-Ra St. Brown9.5
Christian Watson4.7Jameson Williams4.0
Dontayvion Wicks3.9Sam LaPorta7.1
Packers DST 3.8Lions DST 6.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Dallas Cowboys
Thu, Nov 23 at 4:30 pm ET •
DAL -11, O/U 48.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Howell6.5Dak Prescott9.2
Brian Robinson Jr.7.5Tony Pollard7.9
Terry McLaurin7.1CeeDee Lamb9.6
Jahan Dotson4.9Brandin Cooks4.6
Curtis Samuel3.2Michael Gallup2.8
Logan Thomas6.2Jake Ferguson6.6
Commanders DST 2.1Cowboys DST 9.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Thu, Nov 23 at 8:20 pm ET •
SEA +7, O/U 43
49ersRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy8.2Geno Smith4.7
Christian McCaffrey9.7Zach Charbonnet6.6
Brandon Aiyuk8.5DK Metcalf6.8
Deebo Samuel7.0Tyler Lockett6.7
George Kittle7.6Jaxon Smith-Njigba4.2
49ers DST 8.6Seahawks DST 3.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
New York Jets
Fri, Nov 24 at 3:00 pm ET •
NYJ +10, O/U 41
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa7.9Tim Boyle1.6
Raheem Mostert9.0Breece Hall8.3
Tyreek Hill9.0Garrett Wilson6.4
Jaylen Waddle7.3Tyler Conklin5.3
Dolphins DST 8.5Jets DST 5.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Nov 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN -3.5, O/U 36.5
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young4.8Will Levis5.0
Chuba Hubbard5.5Derrick Henry8.2
Miles Sanders5.4Tyjae Spears5.3
Adam Thielen6.9DeAndre Hopkins5.9
Panthers DST 5.0Titans DST 4.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Nov 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +1.5, O/U 48.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence7.3C.J. Stroud8.5
Travis Etienne8.7Devin Singletary7.15
Christian Kirk7.4Dameon Pierce4.95
Calvin Ridley7.2Tank Dell8.9
Zay Jones3.0Nico Collins7.6
Evan Engram6.0Robert Woods2.6
Jaguars DST 4.2Dalton Schultz7.5


Texans DST 6.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
New York Giants
Sun, Nov 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +3, O/U 33.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones1.9Tommy DeVito3.8
Rhamondre Stevenson7.7Saquon Barkley9.6
Ezekiel Elliott5.2Wan'Dale Robinson2.7
Demario Douglas5.5Giants DST 7.1
Hunter Henry4.0

Patriots DST 7.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Nov 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL PK, O/U 42
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr5.8Desmond Ridder4.5
Alvin Kamara8.1Bijan Robinson8.4
Chris Olave8.2Tyler Allgeier5.1
Rashid Shaheed5.3Drake London6.0
A.T. Perry3.4Kyle Pitts5.9
Taysom Hill6.7Jonnu Smith5.6
Saints DST 6.0Falcons DST 5.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Nov 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN +1, O/U 34.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett3.1Jake Browning4.3
Jaylen Warren6.5Joe Mixon7.2
Najee Harris6.2Ja'Marr Chase7.7
Diontae Johnson5.4Tyler Boyd3.8
George Pickens4.3Trenton Irwin2.5
Pat Freiermuth5.1Tanner Hudson5.0
Steelers DST 7.6Bengals DST 7.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Nov 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -2.5, O/U 44
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield6.8Gardner Minshew6.6
Rachaad White8.5Jonathan Taylor9.4
Mike Evans8.7Michael Pittman7.8
Chris Godwin5.1Josh Downs5.0
Cade Otton4.5Colts DST 4.8
Buccaneers DST 4.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Nov 26 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN -2.5, O/U 35
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Dorian Thompson-Robinson2.9Russell Wilson6.3
Jerome Ford7.3Javonte Williams6.8
Kareem Hunt6.0Courtland Sutton7.5
Amari Cooper5.6Jerry Jeudy5.2
Elijah Moore4.1Broncos DST 7.4
David Njoku6.4

Browns DST 9.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Nov 26 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +1, O/U 44.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford5.6Kyler Murray7.0
Kyren Williams8.6James Conner6.9
Puka Nacua8.0Marquise Brown6.6
Tutu Atwell3.5Rondale Moore3.6
Rams DST 5.8Greg Dortch3.3


Trey McBride7.0


Cardinals DST 4.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Nov 26 at 4:25 pm ET •
PHI -3, O/U 48.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.3Jalen Hurts9.5
James Cook7.0D'Andre Swift8.8
Latavius Murray4.4A.J. Brown9.4
Stefon Diggs9.2DeVonta Smith8.6
Khalil Shakir4.5Eagles DST 6.6
Gabe Davis4.4

Dalton Kincaid7.7

Bills DST 5.4

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Nov 26 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV +9, O/U 43
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes8.9Aidan O'Connell2.8
Isiah Pacheco7.1Josh Jacobs7.6
Jerick McKinnon5.0Davante Adams7.9
Rashee Rice6.3Jakobi Meyers3.7
Kadarius Toney4.8Hunter Renfrow2.9
Travis Kelce7.9Raiders DST 3.6
Chiefs DST 8.4

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Nov 26 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAC +3.5, O/U 47
RavensRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson8.8Justin Herbert7.2
Gus Edwards7.4Austin Ekeler8.9
Keaton Mitchell5.7Keenan Allen9.3
Zay Flowers6.5Quentin Johnston2.4
Odell Beckham Jr.6.1Donald Parham Jr.4.9
Isaiah Likely6.1Chargers DST 3.2
Ravens DST 7.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Minnesota Vikings
Mon, Nov 27 at 8:15 pm ET •
MIN -3.5, O/U 43
BearsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields7.6Joshua Dobbs7.7
Khalil Herbert5.6Alexander Mattison5.9
Roschon Johnson4.9Ty Chandler5.8
D.J. Moore8.3Jordan Addison5.7
Cole Kmet6.5K.J. Osborn3.1
Bears DST 3.4T.J. Hockenson7.8


Vikings DST 6.8