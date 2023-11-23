The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.
What do the numbers mean?
All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!
If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.
And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.
Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.
|Packers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Lions
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jordan Love
|6.9
|Jared Goff
|7.1
|A.J. Dillon
|6.3
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|9.3
|Jayden Reed
|6.2
|David Montgomery
|8.0
|Romeo Doubs
|5.8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|9.5
|Christian Watson
|4.7
|Jameson Williams
|4.0
|Dontayvion Wicks
|3.9
|Sam LaPorta
|7.1
|Packers DST
|3.8
|Lions DST
|6.4
|Commanders
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Cowboys
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Sam Howell
|6.5
|Dak Prescott
|9.2
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|7.5
|Tony Pollard
|7.9
|Terry McLaurin
|7.1
|CeeDee Lamb
|9.6
|Jahan Dotson
|4.9
|Brandin Cooks
|4.6
|Curtis Samuel
|3.2
|Michael Gallup
|2.8
|Logan Thomas
|6.2
|Jake Ferguson
|6.6
|Commanders DST
|2.1
|Cowboys DST
|9.3
|49ers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Seahawks
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Brock Purdy
|8.2
|Geno Smith
|4.7
|Christian McCaffrey
|9.7
|Zach Charbonnet
|6.6
|Brandon Aiyuk
|8.5
|DK Metcalf
|6.8
|Deebo Samuel
|7.0
|Tyler Lockett
|6.7
|George Kittle
|7.6
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|4.2
|49ers DST
|8.6
|Seahawks DST
|3.0
|Dolphins
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jets
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Tua Tagovailoa
|7.9
|Tim Boyle
|1.6
|Raheem Mostert
|9.0
|Breece Hall
|8.3
|Tyreek Hill
|9.0
|Garrett Wilson
|6.4
|Jaylen Waddle
|7.3
|Tyler Conklin
|5.3
|Dolphins DST
|8.5
|Jets DST
|5.6
|Panthers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Titans
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Bryce Young
|4.8
|Will Levis
|5.0
|Chuba Hubbard
|5.5
|Derrick Henry
|8.2
|Miles Sanders
|5.4
|Tyjae Spears
|5.3
|Adam Thielen
|6.9
|DeAndre Hopkins
|5.9
|Panthers DST
|5.0
|Titans DST
|4.6
|Jaguars
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Texans
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Trevor Lawrence
|7.3
|C.J. Stroud
|8.5
|Travis Etienne
|8.7
|Devin Singletary
|7.15
|Christian Kirk
|7.4
|Dameon Pierce
|4.95
|Calvin Ridley
|7.2
|Tank Dell
|8.9
|Zay Jones
|3.0
|Nico Collins
|7.6
|Evan Engram
|6.0
|Robert Woods
|2.6
|Jaguars DST
|4.2
|Dalton Schultz
|7.5
|Texans DST
|6.2
|Patriots
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Giants
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Mac Jones
|1.9
|Tommy DeVito
|3.8
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|7.7
|Saquon Barkley
|9.6
|Ezekiel Elliott
|5.2
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|2.7
|Demario Douglas
|5.5
|Giants DST
|7.1
|Hunter Henry
|4.0
|Patriots DST
|7.2
|Saints
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Falcons
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Derek Carr
|5.8
|Desmond Ridder
|4.5
|Alvin Kamara
|8.1
|Bijan Robinson
|8.4
|Chris Olave
|8.2
|Tyler Allgeier
|5.1
|Rashid Shaheed
|5.3
|Drake London
|6.0
|A.T. Perry
|3.4
|Kyle Pitts
|5.9
|Taysom Hill
|6.7
|Jonnu Smith
|5.6
|Saints DST
|6.0
|Falcons DST
|5.2
|Steelers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Bengals
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Kenny Pickett
|3.1
|Jake Browning
|4.3
|Jaylen Warren
|6.5
|Joe Mixon
|7.2
|Najee Harris
|6.2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|7.7
|Diontae Johnson
|5.4
|Tyler Boyd
|3.8
|George Pickens
|4.3
|Trenton Irwin
|2.5
|Pat Freiermuth
|5.1
|Tanner Hudson
|5.0
|Steelers DST
|7.6
|Bengals DST
|7.0
|Buccaneers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Colts
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Baker Mayfield
|6.8
|Gardner Minshew
|6.6
|Rachaad White
|8.5
|Jonathan Taylor
|9.4
|Mike Evans
|8.7
|Michael Pittman
|7.8
|Chris Godwin
|5.1
|Josh Downs
|5.0
|Cade Otton
|4.5
|Colts DST
|4.8
|Buccaneers DST
|4.0
|Browns
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Broncos
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|2.9
|Russell Wilson
|6.3
|Jerome Ford
|7.3
|Javonte Williams
|6.8
|Kareem Hunt
|6.0
|Courtland Sutton
|7.5
|Amari Cooper
|5.6
|Jerry Jeudy
|5.2
|Elijah Moore
|4.1
|Broncos DST
|7.4
|David Njoku
|6.4
|Browns DST
|9.0
|Rams
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Cardinals
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Matthew Stafford
|5.6
|Kyler Murray
|7.0
|Kyren Williams
|8.6
|James Conner
|6.9
|Puka Nacua
|8.0
|Marquise Brown
|6.6
|Tutu Atwell
|3.5
|Rondale Moore
|3.6
|Rams DST
|5.8
|Greg Dortch
|3.3
|Trey McBride
|7.0
|Cardinals DST
|4.4
|Bills
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Eagles
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Josh Allen
|9.3
|Jalen Hurts
|9.5
|James Cook
|7.0
|D'Andre Swift
|8.8
|Latavius Murray
|4.4
|A.J. Brown
|9.4
|Stefon Diggs
|9.2
|DeVonta Smith
|8.6
|Khalil Shakir
|4.5
|Eagles DST
|6.6
|Gabe Davis
|4.4
|Dalton Kincaid
|7.7
|Bills DST
|5.4
|Chiefs
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Raiders
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Patrick Mahomes
|8.9
|Aidan O'Connell
|2.8
|Isiah Pacheco
|7.1
|Josh Jacobs
|7.6
|Jerick McKinnon
|5.0
|Davante Adams
|7.9
|Rashee Rice
|6.3
|Jakobi Meyers
|3.7
|Kadarius Toney
|4.8
|Hunter Renfrow
|2.9
|Travis Kelce
|7.9
|Raiders DST
|3.6
|Chiefs DST
|8.4
|Ravens
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Chargers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Lamar Jackson
|8.8
|Justin Herbert
|7.2
|Gus Edwards
|7.4
|Austin Ekeler
|8.9
|Keaton Mitchell
|5.7
|Keenan Allen
|9.3
|Zay Flowers
|6.5
|Quentin Johnston
|2.4
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|6.1
|Donald Parham Jr.
|4.9
|Isaiah Likely
|6.1
|Chargers DST
|3.2
|Ravens DST
|7.5
|Bears
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Vikings
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Justin Fields
|7.6
|Joshua Dobbs
|7.7
|Khalil Herbert
|5.6
|Alexander Mattison
|5.9
|Roschon Johnson
|4.9
|Ty Chandler
|5.8
|D.J. Moore
|8.3
|Jordan Addison
|5.7
|Cole Kmet
|6.5
|K.J. Osborn
|3.1
|Bears DST
|3.4
|T.J. Hockenson
|7.8
|Vikings DST
|6.8