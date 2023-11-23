jamarr-chase-bengals.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

Green Bay Packers
@
Detroit Lions
Thu, Nov 23 at 12:30 pm ET •
DET -7.5, O/U 47
PackersRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love6.9Jared Goff7.1
A.J. Dillon6.9Jahmyr Gibbs9.6
Jayden Reed6.5David Montgomery8.0
Romeo Doubs5.8Amon-Ra St. Brown9.7
Christian Watson4.9Jameson Williams3.7
Dontayvion Wicks4.0Sam LaPorta7.1
Packers DST 3.8Lions DST 6.4
Washington Commanders
@
Dallas Cowboys
Thu, Nov 23 at 4:30 pm ET •
DAL -11, O/U 48.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Howell6.5Dak Prescott9.2
Brian Robinson Jr.8.4Tony Pollard8.2
Terry McLaurin7.6CeeDee Lamb9.9
Jahan Dotson4.4Brandin Cooks5.3
Curtis Samuel3.1Michael Gallup3.3
Logan Thomas6.6Jake Ferguson6.9
Commanders DST 2.1Cowboys DST 9.3
San Francisco 49ers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Thu, Nov 23 at 8:20 pm ET •
SEA +7, O/U 43
49ersRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy8.2Geno Smith4.7
Christian McCaffrey9.9Zach Charbonnet6.8
Brandon Aiyuk8.3DK Metcalf7.4
Deebo Samuel7.0Tyler Lockett7.2
George Kittle7.4Jaxon Smith-Njigba4.7
49ers DST 8.6Seahawks DST 3.0
Miami Dolphins
@
New York Jets
Fri, Nov 24 at 3:00 pm ET •
NYJ +10, O/U 41
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa7.9Tim Boyle1.6
Raheem Mostert9.3Breece Hall8.8
Tyreek Hill9.4Garrett Wilson6.9
Jaylen Waddle7.5Tyler Conklin5.8
Dolphins DST 8.5Jets DST 5.6
Carolina Panthers
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Nov 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN -3.5, O/U 36.5
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young4.8Will Levis5.0
Chuba Hubbard5.4Derrick Henry8.6
Miles Sanders5.5Tyjae Spears5.2
Adam Thielen8.0DeAndre Hopkins6.2
Panthers DST 5.0Titans DST 4.6
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Nov 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +1.5, O/U 48.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence7.3C.J. Stroud8.5
Travis Etienne8.7Devin Singletary7.7
Christian Kirk7.8Dameon Pierce5.3
Calvin Ridley7.1Tank Dell9.3
Zay Jones4.1Nico Collins7.9
Evan Engram6.5Robert Woods3.4
Jaguars DST 4.2Dalton Schultz7.2


Texans DST 6.2
New England Patriots
@
New York Giants
Sun, Nov 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +3, O/U 33.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones1.9Tommy DeVito3.8
Rhamondre Stevenson8.3Saquon Barkley9.8
Ezekiel Elliott5.1Wan'Dale Robinson3.9
Demario Douglas6.7Giants DST 7.1
Hunter Henry4.5

Patriots DST 7.2

New Orleans Saints
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Nov 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL PK, O/U 42
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr5.8Desmond Ridder4.5
Alvin Kamara9.0Bijan Robinson8.9
Chris Olave8.4Drake London6.3
Rashid Shaheed5.9Kyle Pitts6.2
A.T. Perry3.5Jonnu Smith6.0
Taysom Hill6.7Falcons DST 5.2
Saints DST 6.0

Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Nov 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN +1, O/U 34.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett3.1Jake Browning4.3
Jaylen Warren7.5Joe Mixon7.8
Najee Harris6.3Ja'Marr Chase8.6
Diontae Johnson6.1Tyler Boyd4.6
George Pickens5.1Tanner Hudson5.5
Pat Freiermuth5.3Bengals DST 7.0
Steelers DST 7.6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Nov 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -2.5, O/U 44
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield6.8Gardner Minshew6.6
Rachaad White9.5Jonathan Taylor9.4
Mike Evans8.9Michael Pittman8.7
Chris Godwin5.6Josh Downs5.5
Cade Otton4.8Colts DST 4.8
Buccaneers DST 4.0

Cleveland Browns
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Nov 26 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN -2.5, O/U 35
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Dorian Thompson-Robinson2.9Russell Wilson6.3
Jerome Ford7.7Javonte Williams7.2
Kareem Hunt6.5Courtland Sutton7.7
Amari Cooper5.7Jerry Jeudy4.8
Elijah Moore5.4Broncos DST 7.4
David Njoku7.0

Browns DST 9.0

Los Angeles Rams
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Nov 26 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +1, O/U 44.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford5.6Kyler Murray7.0
Kyren Williams8.5James Conner7.1
Puka Nacua9.0Marquise Brown6.8
Tutu Atwell3.6Rondale Moore3.8
Rams DST 5.8Greg Dortch4.2


Trey McBride7.5


Cardinals DST 4.4
Buffalo Bills
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Nov 26 at 4:25 pm ET •
PHI -3, O/U 48.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.3Jalen Hurts9.5
James Cook7.4D'Andre Swift9.2
Stefon Diggs9.5A.J. Brown9.6
Khalil Shakir5.2DeVonta Smith9.2
Gabe Davis4.3Eagles DST 6.6
Dalton Kincaid7.7

Bills DST 5.4

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Nov 26 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV +9, O/U 43
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes8.9Aidan O'Connell2.8
Isiah Pacheco7.3Josh Jacobs7.9
Jerick McKinnon5.0Davante Adams8.8
Rashee Rice6.6Jakobi Meyers4.5
Kadarius Toney5.0Hunter Renfrow3.2
Travis Kelce8.3Raiders DST 3.6
Chiefs DST 8.4

Baltimore Ravens
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Nov 26 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAC +3.5, O/U 47
RavensRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson8.8Justin Herbert7.2
Gus Edwards7.6Austin Ekeler9.7
Keaton Mitchell5.9Keenan Allen9.8
Zay Flowers7.3Donald Parham Jr.6.1
Odell Beckham Jr.6.4Chargers DST 3.2
Isaiah Likely6.3

Ravens DST 7.5

Chicago Bears
@
Minnesota Vikings
Mon, Nov 27 at 8:15 pm ET •
MIN -3.5, O/U 43
BearsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields7.6Joshua Dobbs7.7
Khalil Herbert5.3Alexander Mattison6.0
Roschon Johnson4.8Ty Chandler5.6
D.J. Moore8.5Jordan Addison6.0
Cole Kmet6.8T.J. Hockenson7.9
Bears DST 3.4Vikings DST 6.8