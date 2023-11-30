jamarr-chase-bengals.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues:

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Dallas Cowboys
Thu, Nov 30 at 8:15 pm ET •
DAL -9, O/U 47.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith4.7Dak Prescott9.5
Zach Charbonnet6.0Tony Pollard8.8
DK Metcalf7.4Rico Dowdle4.7
Tyler Lockett7.0CeeDee Lamb9.9
Jaxon Smith-Njigba5.3Brandin Cooks6.4
Seahawks DST 3.5Michael Gallup4.8


Jake Ferguson6.0


Cowboys DST 9.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Dec 3 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -3.5, O/U 47
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson7.2C.J. Stroud8.6
Javonte Williams6.8Devin Singletary7.2
Samaje Perine5.2Dameon Pierce4.2
Courtland Sutton7.7Tank Dell8.8
Jerry Jeudy4.5Nico Collins8.7
Broncos DST 5.3Robert Woods4.2


Dalton Schultz6.8


Texans DST 5.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Dec 3 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +5.5, O/U 40.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert7.4Bailey Zappe2.1
Austin Ekeler8.1Rhamondre Stevenson7.5
Keenan Allen9.5Ezekiel Elliott3.6
Jalen Guyton4.7DeVante Parker2.7
Gerald Everett6.4Patriots DST 7.0
Chargers DST 7.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Dec 3 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +4, O/U 47
LionsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.5Derek Carr5.5
Jahmyr Gibbs8.4Alvin Kamara8.0
David Montgomery7.9A.T. Perry5.6
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.8Keith Kirkwood4.6
Jameson Williams5.1Taysom Hill6.7
Kalif Raymond3.6Juwan Johnson6.6
Sam LaPorta8.4Saints DST 5.0
Lions DST 6.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
New York Jets
Sun, Dec 3 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +2.5, O/U 34
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Desmond Ridder3.4Tim Boyle2.3
Bijan Robinson9.2Breece Hall7.6
Tyler Allgeier4.4Garrett Wilson8.4
Drake London6.7Jets DST 7.8
Kyle Pitts5.6

Jonnu Smith2.7

Falcons DST 7.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Dec 3 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT -5.5, O/U 41
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray6.9Kenny Pickett3.7
James Conner5.9Najee Harris7.7
Marquise Brown7.6Jaylen Warren6.5
Greg Dortch5.9Diontae Johnson6.3
Rondale Moore5.0George Pickens5.2
Trey McBride7.1Pat Freiermuth7.0
Cardinals DST 3.7Steelers DST 9.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Dec 3 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +1, O/U 43
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Gardner Minshew6.3Will Levis4.9
Zack Moss8.5Derrick Henry8.6
Michael Pittman9.0Tyjae Spears3.7
Josh Downs6.5DeAndre Hopkins6.9
Colts DST 8.6Nick Westbrook-Ikhine2.8


Titans DST 4.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Dec 3 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +9.5, O/U 49.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa8.9Sam Howell6.7
Raheem Mostert8.3Brian Robinson Jr.6.7
Jeff Wilson5.3Antonio Gibson5.7
Tyreek Hill10.0Terry McLaurin7.2
Jaylen Waddle8.9Curtis Samuel6.0
Dolphins DST 8.5Jahan Dotson5.4


Logan Thomas6.1


Commanders DST 1.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Dec 3 at 4:05 pm ET •
TB -5.5, O/U 37
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young3.5Baker Mayfield6.8
Chuba Hubbard6.2Rachaad White9.7
Miles Sanders4.0Mike Evans8.6
Adam Thielen7.3Chris Godwin5.8
D.J. Chark3.4Cade Otton5.7
Panthers DST 3.8Buccaneers DST 7.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Dec 3 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR -3.5, O/U 40
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Flacco4.8Matthew Stafford5.7
Jerome Ford7.1Kyren Williams9.4
Kareem Hunt5.6Royce Freeman5.1
Elijah Moore5.7Puka Nacua8.0
David Njoku6.9Cooper Kupp6.6
Browns DST 7.4Tutu Atwell4.0


Tyler Higbee4.9


Rams DST 7.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Dec 3 at 4:25 pm ET •
PHI +3, O/U 47.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy8.4Jalen Hurts9.2
Christian McCaffrey9.9D'Andre Swift7.3
Brandon Aiyuk9.1Kenneth Gainwell3.5
Deebo Samuel8.3A.J. Brown9.4
George Kittle7.8DeVonta Smith9.3
49ers DST 7.6Eagles DST 6.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Dec 3 at 8:20 pm ET •
GB +6, O/U 42.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes8.8Jordan Love6.5
Isiah Pacheco8.7A.J. Dillon6.1
Rashee Rice7.8Jayden Reed7.1
Justin Watson4.9Christian Watson6.2
Travis Kelce9.0Romeo Doubs5.5
Noah Gray2.6Packers DST 3.9
Chiefs DST 8.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Mon, Dec 4 at 8:15 pm ET •
JAC -8.5, O/U 39
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Jake Browning3.0Trevor Lawrence7.8
Joe Mixon6.6Travis Etienne9.3
Ja'Marr Chase7.5D'Ernest Johnson4.6
Tyler Boyd4.1Calvin Ridley8.1
Trenton Irwin3.9Christian Kirk7.9
Tanner Hudson4.3Zay Jones3.2
Bengals DST 4.0Evan Engram7.4


Jaguars DST 9.0