The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.
What do the numbers mean?
All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!
If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.
And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.
Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues:
|Seahawks
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Cowboys
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Geno Smith
|4.7
|Dak Prescott
|9.5
|Zach Charbonnet
|6.0
|Tony Pollard
|8.8
|DK Metcalf
|7.4
|Rico Dowdle
|4.7
|Tyler Lockett
|7.0
|CeeDee Lamb
|9.9
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|5.3
|Brandin Cooks
|6.4
|Seahawks DST
|3.5
|Michael Gallup
|4.8
|Jake Ferguson
|6.0
|Cowboys DST
|9.3
|Broncos
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Texans
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Russell Wilson
|7.2
|C.J. Stroud
|8.6
|Javonte Williams
|6.8
|Devin Singletary
|7.2
|Samaje Perine
|5.2
|Dameon Pierce
|4.2
|Courtland Sutton
|7.7
|Tank Dell
|8.8
|Jerry Jeudy
|4.5
|Nico Collins
|8.7
|Broncos DST
|5.3
|Robert Woods
|4.2
|Dalton Schultz
|6.8
|Texans DST
|5.5
|Chargers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Patriots
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Justin Herbert
|7.4
|Bailey Zappe
|2.1
|Austin Ekeler
|8.1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|7.5
|Keenan Allen
|9.5
|Ezekiel Elliott
|3.6
|Jalen Guyton
|4.7
|DeVante Parker
|2.7
|Gerald Everett
|6.4
|Patriots DST
|7.0
|Chargers DST
|7.2
|Lions
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Saints
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jared Goff
|7.5
|Derek Carr
|5.5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|8.4
|Alvin Kamara
|8.0
|David Montgomery
|7.9
|A.T. Perry
|5.6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|9.8
|Keith Kirkwood
|4.6
|Jameson Williams
|5.1
|Taysom Hill
|6.7
|Kalif Raymond
|3.6
|Juwan Johnson
|6.6
|Sam LaPorta
|8.4
|Saints DST
|5.0
|Lions DST
|6.7
|Falcons
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jets
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Desmond Ridder
|3.4
|Tim Boyle
|2.3
|Bijan Robinson
|9.2
|Breece Hall
|7.6
|Tyler Allgeier
|4.4
|Garrett Wilson
|8.4
|Drake London
|6.7
|Jets DST
|7.8
|Kyle Pitts
|5.6
|Jonnu Smith
|2.7
|Falcons DST
|7.7
|Cardinals
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Steelers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Kyler Murray
|6.9
|Kenny Pickett
|3.7
|James Conner
|5.9
|Najee Harris
|7.7
|Marquise Brown
|7.6
|Jaylen Warren
|6.5
|Greg Dortch
|5.9
|Diontae Johnson
|6.3
|Rondale Moore
|5.0
|George Pickens
|5.2
|Trey McBride
|7.1
|Pat Freiermuth
|7.0
|Cardinals DST
|3.7
|Steelers DST
|9.2
|Colts
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Titans
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Gardner Minshew
|6.3
|Will Levis
|4.9
|Zack Moss
|8.5
|Derrick Henry
|8.6
|Michael Pittman
|9.0
|Tyjae Spears
|3.7
|Josh Downs
|6.5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|6.9
|Colts DST
|8.6
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|2.8
|Titans DST
|4.5
|Dolphins
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Commanders
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Tua Tagovailoa
|8.9
|Sam Howell
|6.7
|Raheem Mostert
|8.3
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|6.7
|Jeff Wilson
|5.3
|Antonio Gibson
|5.7
|Tyreek Hill
|10.0
|Terry McLaurin
|7.2
|Jaylen Waddle
|8.9
|Curtis Samuel
|6.0
|Dolphins DST
|8.5
|Jahan Dotson
|5.4
|Logan Thomas
|6.1
|Commanders DST
|1.0
|Panthers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Buccaneers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Bryce Young
|3.5
|Baker Mayfield
|6.8
|Chuba Hubbard
|6.2
|Rachaad White
|9.7
|Miles Sanders
|4.0
|Mike Evans
|8.6
|Adam Thielen
|7.3
|Chris Godwin
|5.8
|D.J. Chark
|3.4
|Cade Otton
|5.7
|Panthers DST
|3.8
|Buccaneers DST
|7.3
|Browns
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Rams
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Joe Flacco
|4.8
|Matthew Stafford
|5.7
|Jerome Ford
|7.1
|Kyren Williams
|9.4
|Kareem Hunt
|5.6
|Royce Freeman
|5.1
|Elijah Moore
|5.7
|Puka Nacua
|8.0
|David Njoku
|6.9
|Cooper Kupp
|6.6
|Browns DST
|7.4
|Tutu Atwell
|4.0
|Tyler Higbee
|4.9
|Rams DST
|7.5
|49ers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Eagles
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Brock Purdy
|8.4
|Jalen Hurts
|9.2
|Christian McCaffrey
|9.9
|D'Andre Swift
|7.3
|Brandon Aiyuk
|9.1
|Kenneth Gainwell
|3.5
|Deebo Samuel
|8.3
|A.J. Brown
|9.4
|George Kittle
|7.8
|DeVonta Smith
|9.3
|49ers DST
|7.6
|Eagles DST
|6.5
|Chiefs
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Packers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Patrick Mahomes
|8.8
|Jordan Love
|6.5
|Isiah Pacheco
|8.7
|A.J. Dillon
|6.1
|Rashee Rice
|7.8
|Jayden Reed
|7.1
|Justin Watson
|4.9
|Christian Watson
|6.2
|Travis Kelce
|9.0
|Romeo Doubs
|5.5
|Noah Gray
|2.6
|Packers DST
|3.9
|Chiefs DST
|8.2
|Bengals
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jaguars
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jake Browning
|3.0
|Trevor Lawrence
|7.8
|Joe Mixon
|6.6
|Travis Etienne
|9.3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|7.5
|D'Ernest Johnson
|4.6
|Tyler Boyd
|4.1
|Calvin Ridley
|8.1
|Trenton Irwin
|3.9
|Christian Kirk
|7.9
|Tanner Hudson
|4.3
|Zay Jones
|3.2
|Bengals DST
|4.0
|Evan Engram
|7.4
|Jaguars DST
|9.0