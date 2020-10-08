Watch Now: Week 5 RB Starts ( 3:39 )

As of Thursday afternoon the status of the Titans' Week 5 game with the Bills is still very much up in the air. The one thing we seem to know is that the game is not very likely to happen Sunday after the Titans had yet another positive coronavirus test Thursday morning. That means Fantasy managers are going to have to prepare to be without some of their starters and few are bigger, figuratively and literally, than Derrick Henry.

First things first, if you're reading this on Thursday and you have Ronald Jones and/or David Montgomery on your bench, you should start them over Henry and Singletary. Jones is a fantastic option with Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy out, and Montgomery should be a fine No. 2 with increased volume in the passing game.

If you don't have another top-25 back in the projections below and you're determined to wait as long as possible, Justin Jackson is your best bet. Jackson will split with Joshua Kelley for as long as Austin Ekeler is out and the Chargers play the Saints on Monday Night Football. The best case scenario right now for the Titans and Bills appears to be a Monday night game as well, so it's possible Jackson would give you the ability to wait right up until kickoff for Henry and Singletary.

If you're not confident in Jackson, or he's rostered in your league, I have other options for you below.

Week 5 Adds Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -7.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 41% I've gone back and forth on Jackson and Johnson multiple times already this week. Neither is worth more than 10% of your FAAB budget. But Jackson's 26 career catches and Kelley's recent fumble problems are enough to put him on top for now. Both Jackson and Johnson are No. 3 running backs or flexes in Week 5 and neither has a floor that you can count on. D'Ernest Johnson RB CLE Cleveland • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 58% J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -7 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 9% In deep leagues McKissic may just be your best bet to replace Henry or Singletary. With Kyle Allen taking over at quarterback we'd expect an increase in running back targets and McKissic leads the team in routes run out of the backfield.

Stashes Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ ARI -7 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 63% Edmonds is still not someone you can start yet, but Kenyan Drake has not looked like himself and Edmonds has already claimed the passing downs. It wouldn't be that surprising if Kliff Kingsbury gave Edmonds an extra series this week and at that point anything could happen. If Edmonds took the starting job, I'd view him as a top-20 back. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BAL -13.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 20% It's super annoying for managers with Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, but Edwards has looked like the Ravens best back recently. On 297 carries career carries he's averaged 5.4 yards per carry and that average is over six this year.

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 20.2 RB RNK 12th FANDUEL $6,800 DRAFTKINGS $6,400 This may be the final week of Mike Davis chalk, but I don't want to miss it. Davis has 21 touches in each of his past two games and he's caught 21 passes in two and half games without Christian McCaffrey. In Week 5 he faces a Falcons defense that may just be the worst he's seen yet. Get cute somewhere else.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -8 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 16 RB RNK 22nd FANDUEL $6,400 DRAFTKINGS $5,800 If you wanted to fade Davis, McKinnon would be the go-to. In fact, it may be advisable to pay up everywhere else and play Davis and McKinnon. The 49ers offense makes any running back look good and McKinnon has turned back the clock to when his athleticism used to excite Fantasy managers. If Raheem Mostert returns McKinnon's projection will tank, but he'll be even more contrarian.

