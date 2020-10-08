Watch Now: Week 5 RB Starts (3:39)

As of Thursday afternoon the status of the Titans' Week 5 game with the Bills is still very much up in the air. The one thing we seem to know is that the game is not very likely to happen Sunday after the Titans had yet another positive coronavirus test Thursday morning. That means Fantasy managers are going to have to prepare to be without some of their starters and few are bigger, figuratively and literally, than Derrick Henry.

First things first, if you're reading this on Thursday and you have Ronald Jones and/or David Montgomery on your bench, you should start them over Henry and Singletary. Jones is a fantastic option with Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy out, and Montgomery should be a fine No. 2 with increased volume in the passing game.

If you don't have another top-25 back in the projections below and you're determined to wait as long as possible, Justin Jackson is your best bet. Jackson will split with Joshua Kelley for as long as Austin Ekeler is out and the Chargers play the Saints on Monday Night Football. The best case scenario right now for the Titans and Bills appears to be a Monday night game as well, so it's possible Jackson would give you the ability to wait right up until kickoff for Henry and Singletary.

If you're not confident in Jackson, or he's rostered in your league, I have other options for you below.

Week 5 RB Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
RB Preview
Who's Out

The following player is not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

Who's Out
headshot-image
Nick Chubb RB
CLE Cleveland • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
headshot-image
Austin Ekeler RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Numbers to know
Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter
headshot-image
David Johnson RB
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC HOU -6 O/U 54
OPP VS RB
28th
PROJ PTS
13.6
RB RNK
18th
headshot-image
Myles Gaskin RB
MIA Miami • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -8 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
10.3
RB RNK
24th
headshot-image
Todd Gurley RB
ATL Atlanta • #21
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR ATL -2.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
17
RB RNK
20th
headshot-image
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
16th
PROJ PTS
10.1
RB RNK
22nd
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 5 Adds
headshot-image
Justin Jackson RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -7.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS RB
14th
RB RNK
33rd
ROSTERED
41%
I've gone back and forth on Jackson and Johnson multiple times already this week. Neither is worth more than 10% of your FAAB budget. But Jackson's 26 career catches and Kelley's recent fumble problems are enough to put him on top for now. Both Jackson and Johnson are No. 3 running backs or flexes in Week 5 and neither has a floor that you can count on.
headshot-image
D'Ernest Johnson RB
CLE Cleveland • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
4th
RB RNK
35th
ROSTERED
58%
headshot-image
J.D. McKissic RB
WAS Washington • #41
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR LAR -7 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
17th
RB RNK
37th
ROSTERED
9%
In deep leagues McKissic may just be your best bet to replace Henry or Singletary. With Kyle Allen taking over at quarterback we'd expect an increase in running back targets and McKissic leads the team in routes run out of the backfield.
Stashes
headshot-image
Chase Edmonds RB
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ ARI -7 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
25th
RB RNK
36th
ROSTERED
63%
Edmonds is still not someone you can start yet, but Kenyan Drake has not looked like himself and Edmonds has already claimed the passing downs. It wouldn't be that surprising if Kliff Kingsbury gave Edmonds an extra series this week and at that point anything could happen. If Edmonds took the starting job, I'd view him as a top-20 back.
headshot-image
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN BAL -13.5 O/U 51
OPP VS RB
21st
RB RNK
47th
ROSTERED
20%
It's super annoying for managers with Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, but Edwards has looked like the Ravens best back recently. On 297 carries career carries he's averaged 5.4 yards per carry and that average is over six this year.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Mike Davis RB
CAR Carolina • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 54.5
OPP VS RB
8th
PROJ PTS
20.2
RB RNK
12th
FANDUEL
$6,800
DRAFTKINGS
$6,400
This may be the final week of Mike Davis chalk, but I don't want to miss it. Davis has 21 touches in each of his past two games and he's caught 21 passes in two and half games without Christian McCaffrey. In Week 5 he faces a Falcons defense that may just be the worst he's seen yet. Get cute somewhere else.
Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Jerick McKinnon RB
SF San Francisco • #28
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA SF -8 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
16
RB RNK
22nd
FANDUEL
$6,400
DRAFTKINGS
$5,800
If you wanted to fade Davis, McKinnon would be the go-to. In fact, it may be advisable to pay up everywhere else and play Davis and McKinnon. The 49ers offense makes any running back look good and McKinnon has turned back the clock to when his athleticism used to excite Fantasy managers. If Raheem Mostert returns McKinnon's projection will tank, but he'll be even more contrarian.
Heath's Projections

