Wade signed a reserve/future contract with the Ravens on Tuesday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Wade signed with Baltimore in late April as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss. He wasn't able to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he performed well enough to earn a spot on the Ravens' practice squad. Wade has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut, but his futures contract means that he will be on the Ravens' 90-man roster for the start of the new league year. He'll compete in OTAs, minicamp and training camp to earn a spot on Baltimore's 53-man roster for the 2025 season.