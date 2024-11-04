Phillips scored a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Phillips has played in back-to-back games, with T.J. Brodie sitting out both times. The 23-year-old Phillips is limited to third-pairing minutes and likely won't score enough to help in fantasy -- his goal Sunday was the second of his 55-game career. He can chip in some non-scoring production after logging 56 hits, 36 blocked shots and 22 PIM over 33 contests in 2023-24, but there's not a lot of upside in his game yet.