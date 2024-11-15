Schueneman was called up from AHL Springfield on Friday.

Schueneman will switch places with Leo Loof, who was sent back to the Thunderbirds in a corresponding move. The decision to add the 29-year-old Schueneman comes after Pierre-Olivier Joseph sustained a lower-body injury versus the Sabres on Thursday. If Joseph can't play during the Blues' upcoming back-to-back against Boston and Carolina on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Schueneman figures to be pressed into the lineup in a third-pairing role.