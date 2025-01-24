Suter notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

The helper snapped a 13-game point drought for Suter, who has maintained a top-six role despite the lack of offense. The 28-year-old finally broke through with a secondary assist on a Brock Boeser tally in the second period. Suter was good earlier in the year, but he's now at 20 points, 75 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 46 contests. He could still push for a career year -- his previous best was 36 points in 2021-22 -- but he's unlikely to be anything more than a depth forward in fantasy.