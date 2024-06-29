Hutston was the 43rd overall pick by the Capitals in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Certainly, the success of Hutson's older brother Lane, first with Boston University and now with the Montreal Canadiens, only served to enhance Cole's draft stock. Like his brother, Huston is an offensive-minded defender, as evidenced by his 14 goals and 50 points in 63 games for the US NTDP this season. Cole doesn't possess the dynamic qualities on the ice you will see from Lane at times, but he's more physical and further ahead of where Lane was defensively at the same age. Hutson will follow in his brother's footsteps and join the Terriers this fall, where he is expected to play at least a couple years.